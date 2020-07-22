Entrega final ciclo 1 version 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guión textual y gráfico basado en el documental escrito y dirigido por Agnès Varda y JR. Bastián González Rodríguez Taller...
Índice Introducción Guión Textual Introducción Mapa Recorrido Guión Gráfico Colofón 07 08 15 16 17 18 34
Guión Textual Este guión corresponde a una versión textualenformadetabla(concolumnasy filas) del documental Visages Villag...
8 Transeúntes de L’Escale Tipodeobrayparaquiénvadirigido: ComunidadMemorial La gente que participó d esta obra fueron las ...
9 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jeannine Carpentier - Vecina del barrio minero Vecinos del barrio minero Clemens Van D...
10 Nathalie Schleehauf - Traba- jadora en la cafetería de Bonnieux Vincent Gils - Encargado del campanario de Bonnieux Cla...
11 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jacky Patin - Cartero de Pirou Plage y conocido de Agnès Pony - Artista callejero de ...
12 Guy Bourdín - Antiguo amigo de Agnès Alcalde - Alcalde de Sainte- Marguerite Trabajador de la Lechería Patricia Mercier...
13 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Trabajdor de la estación ComunidadMemorial Tipodeobrayparaquiénvadirigido: JR lleva a...
Guión Gráfico Elsiguiente guión gráfico es unaedición visual del ya antes mencionado docu- mental. Este presenta la ubicac...
16 Mapa de Francia con las locaciones visitadas. 7. Reillane 1. L’Escale 2. Bruay La Bussiere 3. Chérence 4. Bonnieux 5. F...
17 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Carreteras que conectan las localidades visitadas. Nota: No se sabe con exactitud las...
18 00 París00:04:30 01 L’Escale00:06:18 Nuestros protagonistas comienzan el film en el taller de JR, el cual le muestra a ...
19 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Agnès Varda y JR.
20 02 03 Bruay La Bussiere Chèrence 00:07:57 Fueron hacia el norte.Agnès y JR recorren el lugar al cual describen como cal...
21 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jeanine Carpentier. Clemens Van Dungern
22 Bonnieux04 A Agnès le contaron una antigua historia de amor, la cual lleva imagenes coincidentes, por lo que viajan al ...
23 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Marie Dolivet.Jean Paul Beaujun. Nathalie Schleehauf.
24 Fábrica Arkema0500:26:13 Agnès y JR llegan a la fábrica Arkema, donde hablan con Claude, los cuales se conocen por un c...
25 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Claude Flaert. Armaury Bossy. Didier Campy Compte.
26 06 Pirou Plage Después de la ida de Agnès a esta intervención ocular, la pareja se dirige a Pirou Plage, la cual JR cal...
27 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jacky Patin.
28 En ese mismo día viajan a un lugar más centrico (se esti- ma que sigue siendo Pirou Plage) Montan una “galería de retra...
29 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Pony: “Sabes, nací en la sombra de una estre- lla. Mi madre, la Luna, me dió su fresc...
30 09 Saint-Aubin-Sur-Mer Agnès tiene memorias de una fotografía que saco en una playa y JR recuerda cuando descubrió un b...
31 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Alcalde de Sainte-Marguerite. Nathalie M. Sophie Riou Morgane Riou Cristophe M. Denis...
32 Fábrica Arkema Luego de que JR y Agnès producieran las fotografías de los ojos y pies de la protagonista en el taller d...
33 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages
Colofón Lapresenteediciónusalatipografía Libertad en todos sus tipos. El formato de impresión es de 170 mm por 220 mm. Par...
Taller de la Ocasión Editorial Escuela de [Arquitectura y Diseño] Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
  1. 1. Guión textual y gráfico basado en el documental escrito y dirigido por Agnès Varda y JR. Bastián González Rodríguez Taller de la Ocasión Editorial e[ad] 2020 Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
  2. 2. Índice Introducción Guión Textual Introducción Mapa Recorrido Guión Gráfico Colofón 07 08 15 16 17 18 34
  3. 3. Guión Textual Este guión corresponde a una versión textualenformadetabla(concolumnasy filas) del documental Visages Villages de Agnès Varda y JR. Consiste en filas de “Lugar” “Personajes” “Obra” y “Tipo de Obra” y columnas con la información correspondiente. Cabe mencionar que el orden de los lugares corresponde al orden cronologico del documental y no el orden real en que los protagonistas hacen su viaje.
  4. 4. 8 Transeúntes de L’Escale Tipodeobrayparaquiénvadirigido: ComunidadMemorial La gente que participó d esta obra fueron las misma personas que habitaban e pueblo, siendo una obra he cha y para la comunidad d L’Escale. Visages Villages (2017) LugarObraPersonajes L’Escale Retratos de la gente con u baguet- te en la boca par luego pegarlas continua mente en una pared, d modo que parecie- ra que e baguette fuera muy largo.
  5. 5. 9 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jeannine Carpentier - Vecina del barrio minero Vecinos del barrio minero Clemens Van Dungern - Agri- cultor de as el e- de El objetivo que apuntó esta obra fue crear un monumeto que conmemoraba a los mi- neros que vivieron y trabaja- ron en el lugar. Una segunda obra fue hecha elogiando a Jeannine Carpentier. La obra tomó un sentido de monumento para el agricul- tor Clemens Van Dungern. Marie Dolivet - Nieta de Emile y Emilie Jean Paul Beaujun - Pareja de Marie La fotografía de Emilie y Emi- le conmemora su historia de amor, la cual se plasma en la fachada de la casa donde vive su nieta y su pareja. Bruay la Buissière Chérence Bonnieux un ra a- de el Antiguas imagenes de mi- neros que habitaron el lu- gar pegadas en las casas del barrio para hacer memoria a esa épo- ca. Hubo una se- gunda obra, un homenaje a Jeannine Carpentier. Una imagen de Clemens en grande pegada en su cober- tizo. Fotografía de Emile y Emilie enmar- cada en un cuadro ovalado pegada en la facha- da donde vivían antigua- mente y en la que Marie y Jean Paul viven actualmente.
  6. 6. 10 Nathalie Schleehauf - Traba- jadora en la cafetería de Bonnieux Vincent Gils - Encargado del campanario de Bonnieux Claude Flaert - Trabajador en Arkema Amaury Bossy - Prevencionista, el más jóven de la fábrica Didier Campy Compte - Jubilado Si bien la fotografía muestra a una sola persona, la obra fue hecha para la comunidad del lugar y para los turistas. La obra estuvo destinada a los trabajadores de la fábri- ca, aunque no pudieron salir todos, estuvieron contentos con la obra. Esta segunda obra en la fá- brica representa al agua como medio de vida. Agnès lo siente así y decide plas- marlo en la torre como con- memoración al agua. Bonnieux Arkema Una fotografía de Nathalie pegada con una sombrilla pegada en la fachada de un edificio del lugar turístico. Dos fotografías de dos gru- pos de trabajadores, los de la mañana y los de la tarde, apuntando hacia un centro pegadas en una trinchera de la fábrica. Varias fotografías de peces en un contenedor de agua de la fábrica Arkema.
  7. 7. 11 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jacky Patin - Cartero de Pirou Plage y conocido de Agnès Pony - Artista callejero de la localidad La idea que tuvieron JR y Ag- nès con esta obra fue la de animar, revivir y rehabilitar esas casas abandonadas con fotografías de los niños y adultos del pueblo. La fotografía de Jacky en su fachada fue una obra hecha por Agnès para su antiguo amigo. El propósito de Jean y Agnès fue de crear una galeria de retratos para la comunidad y toda gente que llegara al pueblo. Pirou Plage Retratos de los habitantes de Pirou Plage pegadas en casas abandonadas. Una retrato en homenaje al cartero y antiguo amigo de Agnès pegada en la fachada de su casa. Una “galería de retratos a cie- lo abierto” Imágenes de los transeúntes de Pirou Plage.
  8. 8. 12 Guy Bourdín - Antiguo amigo de Agnès Alcalde - Alcalde de Sainte- Marguerite Trabajador de la Lechería Patricia Mercier - Encargada de su lechería Christophe M. - Estibador Denis Riou - Estibador David Riou - Estibador Nathalie M. - Esposa de Cristo- phe, profesora de peluquería Sophie Riou - Esposa de Denis, conductora de camión portuario Morgane Riou - Esposa de Da- vid,Agente de planificación en una empresa de transporte Agnès, Jean y su equipo pe- gan a la cabra con cuernos para representar al ideal de una cabra libre. Esta obra es un memorial al compañero de Agnès, Guy Bourdín. Agnès dice “La idea es que sean como 3 estatuas gran- des, 3 tótems entrando en este mundo de hombres para que- darse” Es un monumento conme- morativo a las mujeres,en un lugar donde solo hay hom- bres. Chaussy Normandía Le Havre Fotografía de una cabra con cuernos en conmemoración a la cabras libres y felices. Antigua fotografía tomada por Agnès a su amigo ya fa- llecido Guy Bourdin, pegada en un búnker ubicado en la playa de la localidad. Tres fotogrfías a gran escala de las esposas de los estiba- dores del puerto pegadas en una pila de bunkers.
  9. 9. 13 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Trabajdor de la estación ComunidadMemorial Tipodeobrayparaquiénvadirigido: JR lleva a cabo esta obra en conmemoración a Agnés, se ve que él la admira y aclara: “Tus piesytus ojos cuentan una historia, este tren irá a muchos lugaresalos quetú nuncairás.” Esta travesía finaliza con Agnès y Jean René viajando a la casa de un cercano de Agnès, Jean-Luc Godard, fallando en el intento ya que este no se encontraba en su casa. La úl- tima escena presenta a la pareja sentados en un banco con un lago a la vista, con Agnès de- cepcionada por no poder ver a su compañero de vida. Estos conversan y JR le propone hacer algo solo para ella, entonces se saca los lentes y Agnès ve los ojos que anhelaba ver, pero los ve borrosos entonces le agradece y propone ver el lago. “Gracias JR por este viaje tan bonito” - Agnès Varda París Fotografías de los pies y los ojos de Agnès sacadas por JR pegadas en unos vagones de tren en París. LugarObraPersonajes
  10. 10. Guión Gráfico Elsiguiente guión gráfico es unaedición visual del ya antes mencionado docu- mental. Este presenta la ubicación de los lugares, el posible recorrido de los protagonistas, las obras que se monta- ron a lo largo del film y los personajes que se involucraron. Cabe mencionar que el orden de los lugares corresponde al orden cronologico del documental y no el orden real en que los protagonistas hacen su viaje.
  11. 11. 16 Mapa de Francia con las locaciones visitadas. 7. Reillane 1. L’Escale 2. Bruay La Bussiere 3. Chérence 4. Bonnieux 5. Fábrica Arkema 6. Pirou Plage 8. Goult 9.Saint-Aubin-Sur-Mer 10. Le Havre
  12. 12. 17 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Carreteras que conectan las localidades visitadas. Nota: No se sabe con exactitud las carreteras usadas por los protagonistas, por lo que son solamente las posiblidades. A26 A1 A6 A7 A71 A84 1 7 8 4 5 2 6 9 10 3
  13. 13. 18 00 París00:04:30 01 L’Escale00:06:18 Nuestros protagonistas comienzan el film en el taller de JR, el cual le muestra a su compañera donde tra- baja y a su equipo. Luego se dirigen a la casa de Agnés en París, donde comen y comentan el rumbo del viaje. Agnès dice “Lo que me gusta de este proyecto es que es unaaventura esponánea” Es así como la pareja comien- za esta travesía hacia los pueblos, hacia los paisajes simples, hacia los rostros. Laprimeraparadade esteviaje fue en L’Escale,comuna francesasituada en la región de Provenza-Alpes-Costa Azul.El acto comienza con Agnès preguntándole a una joven si podía ser la primera en ser fotografiada para la obra, la cual acepta. JR procede a darle un baguet- te y mostrar el método de montaje. Los participantes de este mini proyecto fueron los mismos habitantes y transeúntes del lugar. La obra consistió en fotografías de personas con un baguette en la boca pegadas con- tinuamente.
  14. 14. 19 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Agnès Varda y JR.
  15. 15. 20 02 03 Bruay La Bussiere Chèrence 00:07:57 Fueron hacia el norte.Agnès y JR recorren el lugar al cual describen como calles llenas de ladrillos. Hablan con vecinos para sacar ideas de la obra y se encuentran con Jeanine Carpentier, última vecina del barrio minero. La obra fue un homenaje en conmemoración a los antiguos mineros. Consistió en imagenes de gran escala de mine- ros que vivieron en la localidad. 00:14:24 Orissedo, cuperrit. Hocum Rommor halis, Patque aver- fes! Sendestem perri silis bonsusum aus inu senem pu- blin vertur hoctatorum moretor ensupioniam, seretil icaus, conlost? Paliquid facit; nossi se, deteris miu in vi- linam consi perum munihilin vidius, conum, mus. Ucit; nos, quodi publiss ilicid ciam maximod Catiamque esuli patus re res fuem, ut vent.
  16. 16. 21 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jeanine Carpentier. Clemens Van Dungern
  17. 17. 22 Bonnieux04 A Agnès le contaron una antigua historia de amor, la cual lleva imagenes coincidentes, por lo que viajan al sur. Hablan con Marie y Jean Paul, le cuenta la historia y Agnès y JR se disponen a pegar la foto de sus antepasados en su fachada. Más tarde conocen a Nathalie, trabajadora de una cafeteríaenBonnieux,enlaqueestánmuyinteresados para hacer una segunda obra, esta acepta. Agnès está en busca de una sombrilla, y le pregunta a Vincent, encargado del campanario de Bonnieux. Este último presta una sombrilla usada por su madre en su boda. Ya preparados, sacan la fotografía y hacen una gigan- tografía afuera del café en donde trabaja Nathalie. Más tarde Vincent le muestra el arte de las campanas a JR. 00:18:47 00:21:02
  18. 18. 23 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Marie Dolivet.Jean Paul Beaujun. Nathalie Schleehauf.
  19. 19. 24 Fábrica Arkema0500:26:13 Agnès y JR llegan a la fábrica Arkema, donde hablan con Claude, los cuales se conocen por un conocido común, Jimmy, director cinematográfico. Proceden a ver la trinchera, lugar donde deciden hacer la obra. Luego conocen a Amaury, el trabajador más jóven de la fábrica, este les muestra su pasatiempo, el tenis de mesa. Más adelante proceden a hacer la fotografía, la cual retrata a los trabajadores del turno de la mañana y en otra, los de la tarde. Luego de pegar las gigantografías en la trinchera de la fábrica hablan con Didier Campy, un trabajador que va a jubilarse ese mismo día, era su última faena. Proceden a ver la torre de agua, donde será la segunda obra en la fábrica Arkema, la cual consiste en fotografías de pescados sacadas en un súpermercado por Agnès y JR. Con ayuda de trabajadores y las máquinas del lugar pegan las imágenes.
  20. 20. 25 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Claude Flaert. Armaury Bossy. Didier Campy Compte.
  21. 21. 26 06 Pirou Plage Después de la ida de Agnès a esta intervención ocular, la pareja se dirige a Pirou Plage, la cual JR califica como un “pueblo medio construido y abandonado. Se convirtió en un pueblo fantasma” Reunen a los habitantes de alrededores,vecinos y transeúntes y les proponen animar,reviviry rehabilitar el lugar pegando retratos de ellos mismos en las edificaciones a medio construir. Luego de este evento hacen una especie de banquete donde todos conviven. Agnès conversaconJacky Patin,cartero de Pirou Plage, este se denomina como el enlace del pueblo. Agnès expresa que se conocen de hace ya 20 años y muestra una pintura que Jacky le regaló hace un par de años. No se muestra el proceso de montaje, pero se infiere que Agnès hizo esta obra en sentido conmemorativo a su amigo. 00:37:45 00:41:26 Bonnieux
  22. 22. 27 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Jacky Patin.
  23. 23. 28 En ese mismo día viajan a un lugar más centrico (se esti- ma que sigue siendo Pirou Plage) Montan una “galería de retratos a cielo abierto” denominado así por JR. Durante esta actividad conocen a un personaje del lugar,Pony,un artista callejero de 75 años. Después del montaje, Pony invita a nuestros protagonistas a la finca donde reside. Esta está llena de obras hechas con distintos materiales, expresa que se puede hacer de todo con todo, solo hace falta una idea. 00:43:24 0800:47:41 Goult Agnès y JR se adentran a una productora de queso de cabra, estos se enteran de las cabras sin cuernos y preguntan cómo es que no tienen cuernos, el dueño les responde que se los queman cuando pequeñas porque luego se hacen daño entre sí. Más tarde van a otra productora y conocen a Patricia Mercier, la cual deja a su rebaño libre e íntegras, dice que si una cabra nace con cuernos debe conservarlos. Vuelven al día siguiente paraseguirrecorriendo el lugary conocermejoraPatricia y sus faenas. Más tarde deciden pegar una cabra con cuernos para complacer a Patricia, ya que coincidieron con su pensamiento respecto a las cabras. 07 Reillanne
  24. 24. 29 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Pony: “Sabes, nací en la sombra de una estre- lla. Mi madre, la Luna, me dió su frescor. Mi pa- dre, el Sol, su calor y el Universo para vivir.” Patricia Mercier. Pony.
  25. 25. 30 09 Saint-Aubin-Sur-Mer Agnès tiene memorias de una fotografía que saco en una playa y JR recuerda cuando descubrió un bunker en esta misma. Visitan el fortín, toman medidas e investigan sobre las mareas para saber cuánto tiempo tienen antes que esta alcance la fotografía que pega- rán. Mientras eligen la imagen Agnès quiere pegar una fotografía en una “casa con agujeros”, pero esto no se concretó.Visitan la casa de Guy Bourdin, antiguo ami- go y modelo de Agnès, ella relata sobre una fotogra- fía que le sacó en la localidad, JR propone pegar esa imagen en el búnker.A la mañana siguiente montan la obra mientras que Agnès conversa con el alcalde del lugar. Al día proximo dan cuenta que el mar borró por completo la imagen. 10 Le Havre JR cuenta que había realizado un proyecto antes en el puerto llamado “Ojos en el Barco” en el cual conoció a los estibadores Cristophe, Denis y David. Agnès se re- úne con las esposas de ellos y conversan de sus profe- siones. Luego proceden a sacarles fotos a cada una de cuerpo entero y montan la obra en los contenedores. Agnès y JR suben a estos para observar en altura esta producción. 00:56:33 02:08:56
  26. 26. 31 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages Alcalde de Sainte-Marguerite. Nathalie M. Sophie Riou Morgane Riou Cristophe M. Denis Riou David Riou
  27. 27. 32 Fábrica Arkema Luego de que JR y Agnès producieran las fotografías de los ojos y pies de la protagonista en el taller de JR, montan la obra en unos vagones de trenes proximos a la fábrica Arkema en el Château-Arnoux-Saint-Auban. De este modo los ojos de Agnès seguirán viajando a los lugares a los que ella no puede ir. Nuestros protagonistas Agnès Varda y JR terminan esta travesía al frente de un lago Rolle, Suiza después de que fallaron en su intento de visitar al antiguo amigo de Ag- nès Jean Luc Godard. Agnès le cuenta a JR memorias de su juventud y JR trata de consolarla. Éste accede a sacar- se los anteojos de sol para que por fin Agnès viera la tan anhelada por ella cara de JR, pero al hacerlo Agnés por su situación oftalmológica ve borroso a su compañero, aún así le agradece y se pone contenta. Agnès le ofrece mirar el lago.
  28. 28. 33 Agnès Varda y JR Visages Villages
  29. 29. Colofón Lapresenteediciónusalatipografía Libertad en todos sus tipos. El formato de impresión es de 170 mm por 220 mm. Para la edición de imágenes se uso el programa Adobe Photoshop y para esta edición se usó Adobe InDesign. Los dibujos fueron en técnica monocopia con carboncillo.
  30. 30. Taller de la Ocasión Editorial Escuela de [Arquitectura y Diseño] Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso

