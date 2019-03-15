Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[txt] Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDITION
BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 140 pages Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform (October 15, 2016) Language: Engl...
UPDATED 2018 EDITION... Essential AdWords: Narrow Your Focus & Instantly Improve Your ROI. If you’re interested in learnin...
If you want to download Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDITION...
Click below to download this book Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 20...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDI

6 views

Published on

UPDATED 2018 EDITION...

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDI

  1. 1. [txt] Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDITION
  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 140 pages Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform (October 15, 2016) Language: English ISBN-10: 1530701732 ISBN-13: 978-1530701735 Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.3 x 9 inches
  3. 3. UPDATED 2018 EDITION... Essential AdWords: Narrow Your Focus & Instantly Improve Your ROI. If you’re interested in learning about AdWords – There are thousands of books and resources out there to choose from. However, if you want to maximize your profits in the shortest time possible… This is the most important book you’ll ever read! Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide is a hard-hitting, no-B.S. guide on how to drastically improve your business using AdWords. There are no bells-and-whistles… Just Pure, Real World Strategies – Without All The Fluff. If you’re brand new to Google AdWords, Essential AdWords will get you started on the path to success – quickly and easily! If you’re already up-and-running, Essential AdWords will help you instantly start saving money you didn't realize you were losing. It will show you how to invest your money on the things that matter most. What is covered in Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide? Network Settings: Spend your money where it matters most (and the little-known Google network that can make or break your campaigns). Keywords: Know your customers better than they know themselves. Negative Keywords: Save money you didn’t know you were wasting. Conversion Optimization: Secret strategies for maximum profit. Ads: Write the perfect ads and get noticed (by the right people). Landing Pages For Fun and Profit Artificial Intelligence, Google, and You Unknown tricks Google definitely won’t tell you. When you sit down with a “typical” AdWords book, it’s clear to see the author is either holding his cards close to his chest, or seems to know very little about how to effectively use AdWords. Essential AdWords author, Kyle Sulerud, has held nothing back! He has fearlessly spilt-the-beans on the most effective ways of fine tuning your income streams using Google AdWords. Plus Bonus Chapters: YOUR ADWORDS BUDGET ADWORDS MUNCHAUSEN SYNDROME WHY CONVERSIONS ARE MEANINGLESS WEIRD FACEBOOK MESSAGE FROM A GOOGLE EMPLOYEE IS ADWORDS SUPPORT HELPFUL? HOW TO GET ADWORDS CLIENTS THE LOCKSMITH STORY ADWORDS CONVERSIONS VS. PROFIT (NOT THE SAME THING!) WHAT DOES "CONVERSION OPTIMIZATION" EVEN MEAN? 4 IDEAS FOR YOUR ADWORDS ADS ADWORDS COMPETITOR KEYWORDS FIND THE RIGHT KEYWORDS ADWORDS KEYWORD STRATEGY ADWORDS NOT WORKING? CUTTING IN FRONT OF KIDS AT THE AMUSEMENT PARK THE ADWORDS ROLLER COASTER YOUR COMPETITORS AND THEIR UGLY FACES THE UNBELIEVABLE COMPLEXITY OF THE HUMAN MIND SHOULD YOU BID ON YOUR OWN COMPANY’S NAME? ESSENTIAL ADWORDS CRASH COURSE (ADVERTISEMENT) Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide is not only useful – you’ll wonder how you went without it!
  4. 4. If you want to download Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDITION , click link in the last page
  5. 5. Click below to download this book Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tricks Google WON'T Tell You) 2018 EDITION Click here if you want to download this book Essential AdWords: The Quick and Dirty Guide (Including Tric OR

×