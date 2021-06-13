Successfully reported this slideshow.
Commercial acceptance Uniformity Elite inbred lines Homozygousity 2
Limiting factors……….???? 3
4
BASAVARAJ UHS16PGM728 Role of double haploids in vegetable crop improvement UNIVERSITY OF HORTICULTURAL SCIENCES, BAGALKOT
Topic division ✓ Introduction ✓ Historical Background ✓ Methods of Double Haploids production ✓ Identification of haploids...
❖Haploids - defined as the sporophyte plants that contain a gametic chromosome number (n). (A) MONOPLOID - Haploids derive...
Timeline of haploid development •Blakeslee et al., (1922) - Datura stramonium •Guha and Maheswari (1964) - Anther culture ...
❖ Doubled haploid methodologies have now been applied to over 250 species (Misra et al., 2014) ❖ Commercial varieties deve...
A plant or line obtained by doubling the chromosome number of a haploid plant or individual. • Homozygous for all loci • N...
In DH METHOD - Probability of getting the desirable genotype is (1/2)n DIPLOID METHOD – Probability of getting the desirab...
Why Haploids Development of homozygous lines. Generation of exclusive male plants. Induction of mutations. Production of d...
Advantages of using Haploids ❖ Rapid technique – homozygous plants can be achieved in one generation (inbred lines). ❖ DHs...
Methods of haploid production In vitro methods 1) Androgenesis a. Anther culture b. Pollen/ Microspore culture 2) Gynogene...
Androgenesis ❑Androgenesis is the process of induction and regeneration of haploids and double haploids originating from m...
1.ANDROGENESIS In vitro method • Process of embryo development from the male gametophytes i.e microspores or anthers. comm...
Fig 2. Microspore culture of cabbage: (A) first divisions of microspores in nutrient medium, (B) regenerated embryos, (C) ...
(Palmer et al., 2005) Gynogenesis ❑Unfertilized isolated ovules, ovaries of flower buds develop embryos from cells of the ...
Selection of Flower Extraction of ovary Surface sterilization Slicing of ovary Development of haploid embryo Transferred t...
Fig 1. Production of onion haploid plants with in vitro gynogenesis. (A) In vitro culture of un-pollinated flower buds on ...
In situ Method Wide Hybridization (inter-specific ybridization) 1: DHs • Solanum tuberosum L. x S. phureja (wild ) ssp. tu...
Abelmoschus esculantus X A. tuberculatus Solanum incanum X S. melongena Raphanus sativus X Brassica oleraceae 22 (Maine, 2...
2. Parthenogenesis ❖ In this method the egg cell develops into an embryo without fertilization by the sperm nucleus ❖ Poll...
❖Direct Method: ✓ Cytological technique – counting the chromosome number in root tip cells ✓ Flow cytometry, ❖Indirect Met...
1. Morphological observation Morphological variability of regenerants by visual observation and colour. Haploids are small...
3. Flow cytometry and Chromosomal count Determination of ploidy level of regenerated plants of Popular by flow cytometry (...
➢ Haploid plant may grow up to a flowering stage, but viable gametes can not be formed due to lack of one set homologous c...
Factors Affecting Haploid Induction Donor plant genotype Physiological condition of donor plants (i.e. low temp and high i...
Case Studies...
Objective Compare the homozygous, uniform, true inbred lines with popular commercial hybrids of Heading broccoli. 30
USVL048 derived from fertile and heterozygous hybrid Marathon USVL131 31 (Farnam, 2013, USA)
Fig. 1. Fall field plots of USVL131 (left) and USVL048 (right) grown at Charleston, SC, and showing heads at a mature, mar...
Variety DTH (days) Dome (rating) Bead size (mm) Head quality (rating) Head mass (g) Stem diam (cm) USVL048 91 1.8 1.33 4.0...
• Low regeneration frequency can be attributed to poor gynogenic efficiency and population structure. • Parents with good ...
Objective: Characterizing Indian genotypes for gynogenic potential 35
Fig. 2. Gynogenic regenerant emerging from ovary cultures Fig. 3. Normal plantlet regenerated through gynogenesis. 36 (Ana...
Table 2. Gynogenic potential among Indian short day onion varieties Genotypes No. of explants No. of regene- rants Gynogen...
Objective: ❖ To determine antioxidant properties of 25 DH lines of white cabbage in comparison with two standard cultivars...
Materials and methods • 25 DH lines of white cabbage by androgenesis • Two standard cultivars Lennox F1 and Attraction F1 ...
Table 3 :The antioxidant properties (ascorbic acid content) in DH lines of white cabbage. Pedigree Ascorbic acid content (...
Table 4: The antioxidant properties ( Total Phenols) in DH lines of white cabbage. Pedigree Total phenols (mg 100g-1f.w. )...
Table 5: The antioxidant properties(RSA) in DH lines of white cabbage. Pedigree Radical scavenging activity (%) Freshly ha...
• Most promising lines seem to be 4017. • Among the lines of good antioxidant properties, particularly after long term sto...
Objective To screen cucumber cultivars resistance to CMV, and to establish double haploid plant lines by ovule culture 44
Materials and methods • Screening of cucumber accessions for CMV resistance • The cotyledon stage were inoculated with the...
Results Countries Origin Reaction Total Resistant Susceptible America 5 3 8 India 2 0 2 Japan 1 3 4 Pakistan 0 1 1 Malaysi...
Double haploid production Fig. 6. Embryogenesis and regeneration of plantlets derived from ovule culture A-B =sprouting em...
Screening of CMV resistant DH Accessions Code DH lines Level of resistance Resistant (R) Moderately Resistant(MR) Suscepti...
• Double haploid cucumber production and screening for resistance to this virus can accelerate breeding programs through t...
• To study invitro response of cultivated anthers of different Bulgarian pepper lines, varities and hybrids • To determine...
Materials and methods Donor plants from eight lines : 145, 146, 603, 668, 1312, 1241, 1924, 1957, Seven varieties : Marits...
Composition of induction and regeneration media 52
Table 9. Frequency of callusogenesis, embryogenesis and regenerants in anther culture 0f different pepper genotypes (%)
✓ Important to determine both the induction and regeneration medium as well as the duration of cultivation of anthers. ✓Ge...
• To study productive parameters of monogerm and multigerm sugar beet DH lines A.I. Bulgaria Kikindonov et al. (2016) 55
Materials and methods • Monogerm and multigerm double haploids lines derived from gynogenesis of some diploid lines like 1...
Table 6: Root yield, sugar content and white sugar yield of dihaploid sugar beet lines. Dihaploid line Root Yield % to the...
Hybrid Root Yield % to the standard Sugar content % to the standard White sugar yield % to the standard DH 19-27×DH 52 111...
Table 8: Root yield, sugar content and white sugar yield of triploid hybrids of dihaploid sugar beet lines. Hybrids Root y...
• Best performing monogerm line DH 19-66 and DH 150-4 and the multigerm pollinators DH 58 and TH 55 • Highest white sugar ...
DH Varieties Developed vegetables Crop Genotype Method Country Breeder(s) Asparagus Guelph Millenium Female x DH super mal...
62 Frequency of haploid occurrence is low selection cannot be imposed on the population. Success of DH method is genotype ...
Conclusion Haploids speed up the breeding efforts and allows recycling of germplasm and fixing of the elite inbreeds for a...
Thank you… 64
Role of double haploids in vegetable crop improvement
