Spin and Shake is a dynamic bar experience for all events, our mobile bartending service will add a touch of style and excitement to your special occasion.



We cover a huge range of professional services. Private cocktail masterclass, bartender hire for birthday party, weddings, hen parties and corporate events. Make your party awesome and hire a private bartender making delicious cocktails and have fun with us.



We know that after just one sip, you’ll be in a spin for our cocktails the rest of the night! Visit: https://spinandshake.co.uk/

