Spin and Shake

Spin and Shake is a dynamic bar experience for all events, our mobile bartending service will add a touch of style and excitement to your special occasion.

We cover a huge range of professional services. Private cocktail masterclass, bartender hire for birthday party, weddings, hen parties and corporate events. Make your party awesome and hire a private bartender making delicious cocktails and have fun with us.

We know that after just one sip, you’ll be in a spin for our cocktails the rest of the night! Visit: https://spinandshake.co.uk/

Published in: Business
Spin and Shake

  1. 1. SPIN AND SHAKE Shake up your event with our mobile bar hire and expert mixologists to match! COCKTAIL PACKAGES Cocktail Class of 6 Each person will learn and make 4 different cocktails Up to 3 hours Cocktail class 1 Professional bartender to teach you all the cocktails Mobile bar Cocktail equipment Ingredients & mixers Ice and glassware 1 hour set up + break down (included) Silver Package 120 Cocktails Up to 4 hours service 1 Professional bartender Mobile bar Cocktail equipment Ingredients & mixers Cocktail menu (up to 4 drinks) Ice and glassware 1 hour set up + break down Gold Package 150 Cocktails Up to 4 hours service 1 Expert Bartender Mobile bar Cocktail equipment Cocktail menu (up to 4 drinks) Ingredients & mixers Ice and glassware 1 hour set up + break down Diamond Package 200 Cocktails Up to 5 hours service 1 Pro Flair Bartender 1 Photographer (optional) Mobile bar Cocktail equipment Cocktail menu (up to 4 drinks) Ingredients & mixers Ice and glassware 1 hour set up + break down
  2. 2. HIRE A BARTENDER FOR: BARTENDER HIRE FOR A BIRTHDAY PARTY A birthday party is the perfect reason to celebrate in style. Hire a bartender to shake up delicious cocktails for your guests, whether it be for an 18th birthday party or even a 50th, we will be there to help you put together the perfect cocktail party! Get in touch, tell us what you need, and we will do the rest. VIRTUAL COCKTAIL CLASS Are you looking for a fun night with a few delicious cocktails and some new tricks up your sleeve? With Spin and Shake's virtual cocktail class, you will learn how to balance the perfect cocktail, shake, pour and everything else in between, and master some incredible cocktail skills. Shake it 'till you make it! BARTENDER HIRE FOR YOUR WEDDING When a special occasion is at hand, your day needs to be nothing short of spectacular. From professional cocktail bartenders mixing mouth watering cocktails, to some of the top entertainment flair bartenders around Spin and Shake have the resources and experience to make your day fabulous! CORPORATE EVENTS BARTENDER HIRE Looking to plan an office party or gathering with your collegues? We've got that covered! Check out our super awesome cocktail packages. With our bartender hire services we will bring everything you need and make your office a cocktail bar where you can have our delicious drinks.
  3. 3. BARTENDER HIRE FOR PRIVATE PARTY Don’t let the drinks run dry. Hire a bartender for your private party and let us look after your guests in style! Quite often the bartender can be the life of the party. Hire a barman so you can enjoy your own party and entertain your guests while the barman will make sure none of the glasses stay empty for long! Spin and Shake We are located at 66 millender walk, SE16 2BN London Call us at 07918295243 E-mail us at info@spinandshake.co.uk For more information please visit our website: https://spinandshake.co.uk/

