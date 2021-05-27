Work place first aid training

-
Knowing the basics of first aid is an essential skill to have, whether you’re in a workplace environment or at home. It could be a case of saving someone’s life, so it’s never too late to train. Our Workplace First Aid Training course is designed to introduce you to the basic fundamentals of first aid, from how to act in potentially life-threatening situations, to conducting a head-to-toe check on someone who has sustained an injury.
