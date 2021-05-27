Successfully reported this slideshow.
Work place first aid training Our first aid training course applies to all employees and includes expert audiovisual tutor...
Who should take the course This course is ideal for all employees or anyone who genuinely wishes to learn more about first...
Learning Outcomes By the end of the course learners will be able to demonstrate that they can; ● Take effective control of...
● Perform life-preserving procedures such as applying a Recovery Position or giving CPR. Assessment At the end of the cour...
May. 27, 2021

Work place first aid training

Knowing the basics of first aid is an essential skill to have, whether you’re in a workplace environment or at home. It could be a case of saving someone’s life, so it’s never too late to train. Our Workplace First Aid Training course is designed to introduce you to the basic fundamentals of first aid, from how to act in potentially life-threatening situations, to conducting a head-to-toe check on someone who has sustained an injury.

Work place first aid training

  1. 1. Work place first aid training Our first aid training course applies to all employees and includes expert audiovisual tutorials, easy to follow modules and practical advice for low-risk work settings such as offices, restaurants and shops. Key topics include first aid boxes, the recovery position, administering CPR and treating secondary illnesses such as asthma and allergies. Knowing the basics of first aid is an essential skill to have, whether you’re in a workplace environment or at home. It could be a case of saving someone’s life, so it’s never too late to train. Our Workplace First Aid Training course is designed to introduce you to the basic fundamentals of first aid, from how to act in potentially life-threatening situations, to conducting a head-to-toe check on someone who has sustained an injury. Once the course is successfully completed, you’ll receive a CPD accredited as proof of your new skills, with the confidence to apply the correct safety measures for your business or workplace. ● Accredited by CPD ● Developed by qualified first aid professionals ● Instant e-certificate and hard copy dispatch by next working day ● Fully online, interactive course with audio voiceover ● Self paced learning and laptop, tablet, smartphone friendly ● 24/7 Learning Assistance ● Discounts on bulk purchases Sneak Peek Course Demo
  2. 2. Who should take the course This course is ideal for all employees or anyone who genuinely wishes to learn more about first aid basics. This will include; ● Office Workers ● Self-Employed workers ● Casual Workers ● Workers in warehouses or factories ● Anyone wishing to start First Aid training Certification Once you’ve successfully completed your course, you will immediately be sent a digital certificate. Also, you can have your printed certificate delivered by post (shipping cost £3.99). All of our courses are fully accredited, providing you with up-to-date skills and knowledge and helping you to become more competent and effective in your chosen field. Our certifications have no expiry dates, although we do recommend that you renew them every 12 months.
  3. 3. Learning Outcomes By the end of the course learners will be able to demonstrate that they can; ● Take effective control of an emergency situation in the workplace. ● Tend to minor wounds and prepare major ones for professional treatment. ● Assess the severity of a casualty’s condition and react accordingly. ● Learn how to react to difficult situations involving conditions like seizures and head injuries
  4. 4. ● Perform life-preserving procedures such as applying a Recovery Position or giving CPR. Assessment At the end of the course, there will be an online assessment, which you will need to pass to complete the course. Answers are marked instantly and automatically, allowing you to know straight away whether you have passed. If you haven’t, there’s no limit on the number of times you can take the final exam. All this is included in the one-time fee you paid for the course itself.

