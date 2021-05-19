Successfully reported this slideshow.
Level 3: Public Speaking Diploma Course Course Overview Try to imagine all the things you are afraid of; things that make ...
Key Topics to Be Covered ● The importance of preparation to create a meaningful speech. ● Performing analysis to identify ...
Learning Outcomes ● Learn how to identify your audience and understand their needs. ● Explore the questions and concerns a...
Skills You Will Gain ● Public Speaking ● Teaching ● Presentation ● PR ● Motivation ● Leadership ● Speech writing Is the Le...
Upon passing the assessment, you will receive proper certification that is recognised all over the UK as well as internati...
May. 19, 2021

Level 3 public speaking diploma course

Try to imagine all the things you are afraid of; things that make you uneasy, doing things that often make you nauseous. Is speaking to the public right up there on the list? You are not alone to feel this way; according to a survey run by The Sunday Times, 41% of people are terrified of public speaking!
Public speaking talent is often thought to be an intuitive skill, but this is a common misconception. Like any other skill, the key to persuasive public speaking is preparation, organisation, and practice. Whether you are a business leader, motivational speaker, marketer, student, social worker or in a trade where public speaking is part of the deal, there is no alternative to preparation.

Level 3 public speaking diploma course

  1. 1. Level 3: Public Speaking Diploma Course Course Overview Try to imagine all the things you are afraid of; things that make you uneasy, doing things that often make you nauseous. Is speaking to the public right up there on the list? You are not alone to feel this way; according to a survey run by The Sunday Times, 41% of people are terrified of public speaking! Public speaking talent is often thought to be an intuitive skill, but this is a common misconception. Like any other skill, the key to persuasive public speaking is preparation, organisation, and practice. Whether you are a business leader, motivational speaker, marketer, student, social worker or in a trade where public speaking is part of the deal, there is no alternative to preparation. The confidence to speak in front of the public will come naturally when you are better prepared. This Level 3: Public Speaking Diploma Course will do exactly that to help you get over your fear and become a confident and persuasive public speaker. This course will guide you in a step-by-step process on the different phase of public speaking, from preparation, crafting the speech and delivering it to wrapping up the speech like a pro. Furthermore, this course will equip you with different techniques professional public speakers use to make their voice heard and understood. Upon completion, you will be more confident in public speaking than ever and will be able to amaze your audience with your speech.
  2. 2. Key Topics to Be Covered ● The importance of preparation to create a meaningful speech. ● Performing analysis to identify the audience and their interests. ● The three registers of language: R1, R2, and R3 in public speaking. ● The advantages of creating an outline of your speech process. ● Importance of organising the program and establishing credibility and citations. ● The process of reviewing, editing, and rewriting ● The 24-hour checklist for preparation, from logistics to delivery of the presentation ● Guide to creating a prompt response template ● Addressing the controversial issue. ● The mental preparation for public speaking. ● Physical relaxation techniques for public speakers. ● The role and opportunity of humour in persuasive public speaking. ● Ground Rules of Q & A
  3. 3. Learning Outcomes ● Learn how to identify your audience and understand their needs. ● Explore the questions and concerns about your speech topic and prepare. ● Discover why listing the actions is important in preparation. ● Learn how to make organisation easy by classifying and categorising ● Learn how to identify credible sources for your speech ● Understand why should you create a plan B and how to do it. ● Find out how to overcome nervousness and be confident in public speaking. ● Explore how appearances play a role in confidence ● Know how to deal with complex questions and address a controversial issue. ● Explore the simple steps of delivering a polished, professional speech. Course Preview Your Path to Success The knowledge and skills you will gain in this course will enable you to become more confident in public speaking to engage better with people. You will be able to captivate your audience and impart your thoughts clearly. If you’re looking to advance your career or gain confidence as a persuasive speaker to be able to motivate people for the better, this course will stand you in good stead for the future.
  4. 4. Skills You Will Gain ● Public Speaking ● Teaching ● Presentation ● PR ● Motivation ● Leadership ● Speech writing Is the Level 3: Public Speaking Diploma Course Right for You? This Level 3: Public Speaking Diploma Course is perfect for anyone who wants to have a better understanding of the public speaking process and be confident in public engagement. It is ideal for entrepreneurs, managers, marketers, influencers, students and teachers, to help them prepare better for public speaking and enable them to deliver their thoughts clearly. There are no specific requirements to enrol in this course and to help you learn at your own schedule, the management training course is fully accessible from any internet-enabled smart device. Assessment Process Once you have finished the learning stages in the course, your abilities will be assessed by an automated multiple-choice question session, after which you will receive the results immediately. Showcase Your Accomplishment of New Skills: Get a Certification of Completion
  5. 5. Upon passing the assessment, you will receive proper certification that is recognised all over the UK as well as internationally. The PDF certificate is free of cost which you can download instantly upon completing the assessment or you can order it online. You can also receive an original printed copy of the certificate for showcasing your achievement anywhere and everywhere, which will be sent to you by post. The postal fee for this printed copy is only £5.99, with no additional fees or expense.

