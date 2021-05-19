Level 3 public speaking diploma course

Try to imagine all the things you are afraid of; things that make you uneasy, doing things that often make you nauseous. Is speaking to the public right up there on the list? You are not alone to feel this way; according to a survey run by The Sunday Times, 41% of people are terrified of public speaking!

Public speaking talent is often thought to be an intuitive skill, but this is a common misconception. Like any other skill, the key to persuasive public speaking is preparation, organisation, and practice. Whether you are a business leader, motivational speaker, marketer, student, social worker or in a trade where public speaking is part of the deal, there is no alternative to preparation.