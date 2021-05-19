The Ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet known for aiding weight loss and promoting lean muscle growth in just a short space of time. Over recent years, it has had a surge in popularity, and more and more people are following its formula, from athletes to fitness gurus. This Ketogenic Diet Mastery course will show you how to master the Ketogenic diet and tailor it to your personal needs, covering key topics such as health benefits, myth busters, creating your diet plan and quality food sources.