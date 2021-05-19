Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ketogenic Diet Mastery Course Overview The Ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet known for aiding weight loss and pr...
Key Topics to Be Covered ● Ketogenic diet benefits ● Ketogenic diety myths debunked ● Setting up your Ketogenic diet ● Wei...
have the practical knowledge to tailor the Keto diet to your needs and enjoy a healthier relationship with food. Skills Yo...
Showcase Your Accomplishment of New Skills: Get a Certification of Completion Upon passing the assessment, you will receiv...
Ketogenic diet mastery

The Ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet known for aiding weight loss and promoting lean muscle growth in just a short space of time. Over recent years, it has had a surge in popularity, and more and more people are following its formula, from athletes to fitness gurus. This Ketogenic Diet Mastery course will show you how to master the Ketogenic diet and tailor it to your personal needs, covering key topics such as health benefits, myth busters, creating your diet plan and quality food sources.

Ketogenic diet mastery

  1. 1. Ketogenic Diet Mastery Course Overview The Ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet known for aiding weight loss and promoting lean muscle growth in just a short space of time. Over recent years, it has had a surge in popularity, and more and more people are following its formula, from athletes to fitness gurus. This Ketogenic Diet Mastery course will show you how to master the Ketogenic diet and tailor it to your personal needs, covering key topics such as health benefits, myth busters, creating your diet plan and quality food sources.
  2. 2. Key Topics to Be Covered ● Ketogenic diet benefits ● Ketogenic diety myths debunked ● Setting up your Ketogenic diet ● Weight loss & muscle growth ● Best Ketogenic diet food sources Learning Outcomes ● Learn how to incorporate the ketogenic diet into your lifestyle ● Create the perfect Keto weight loss meal plan for your personal dietary needs ● Know how to adjust your diet for weight loss and muscle gain ● Keep track of your progress and calculate your maintenance calories Course Preview Your Path to Success Once you have successfully completed the course, you will be able to kickstart a career in the diet and fitness industry or begin your personal health journey to a slimmer, fitter you. You will also
  3. 3. have the practical knowledge to tailor the Keto diet to your needs and enjoy a healthier relationship with food. Skills You Will Gain ● Fitness and nutrition ● Patience and motivation ● Strength and endurance ● Scientific knowledge Is This Ketogenic Diet Mastery Course Right for You? The Keto diet has seen steady growth in popularity and is now followed on a global scale. If you’re looking for a proven method for losing weight and building lean muscle, then the Keto diet’s high-fat low-carb meal plan is perfect for you. If you’re considering a career in diet and nutrition, then this course will also provide you with the practical knowledge you need to understand the Keto diet fully. Assessment Process Once you have finished the learning stages in the course, your abilities will be assessed by an automated multiple-choice question session, after which you will receive the results immediately.
  4. 4. Showcase Your Accomplishment of New Skills: Get a Certification of Completion Upon passing the assessment, you will receive proper certification that is recognised all over the UK as well as internationally. The PDF certificate is free of cost which you can download instantly upon completing the assessment or you can order it via online. You can also receive an original printed copy of the certificate for showcasing your achievement anywhere and everywhere, which will be sent to you by post. The postal fee for this printed copy is only £5.99, with no additional fees or expense.

