May. 17, 2021

The Health And Wellness Diploma is designed to steer you towards a successful career in the health and fitness industry, equipping you with the core skills to become a qualified health and wellness coach. You will be trained in all areas of health and fitness, from how to assess your clients’ fitness levels, to creating the perfect weight loss meal plan tailored to their needs. You will also be introduced to some popular diets for health and longevity that will complement any at home workout routine.

  1. 1. Health And Wellness Diploma Course Overview The Health And Wellness Diploma is designed to steer you towards a successful career in the health and fitness industry, equipping you with the core skills to become a qualified health and wellness coach. You will be trained in all areas of health and fitness, from how to assess your clients’ fitness levels, to creating the perfect weight loss meal plan tailored to their needs. You will also be introduced to some popular diets for health and longevity that will complement any at home workout routine. Key Topics to Be Covered ● The role and responsibilities of a health and wellness coach ● An introduction to calories and energy in food ● Popular diets for health and longevity ● An introduction to the different food groups ● How to set SMART diet goals Learning Outcomes ● Gain the skills and practical knowledge to become a qualified health and wellness coach
  2. 2. ● Learn how to put together a balanced diet plan based on your client’s needs and goals ● Understand the science of successful weight loss and how to adjust a diet for weight loss ● Create the perfect strength training and cardio workout routines for you and your clients ● Know how to assess your clients’ physical capacity, health and fitness levels ● Demonstrate knowledge of the different types of diets and their benefits Course Preview Your Path to Success On successful completion, you will be able to fast track your career as a qualified health and wellness coach or set up your own health and fitness coaching business. You will have the skills and expertise to advise clients on their dietary choices and support them in achieving their personal goals. Skills You Will Gain ● Coaching ● Meal-planning ● Goal-setting ● Leadership
  3. 3. Is This Health And Wellness Diploma Course Right for You? This health and wellness coaching course is designed to provide those who are looking to kickstart a career in the health and fitness industry with the skills, knowledge and credentials to do so. To provide you with ease of access, this course is designed for both part-time and full-time students. You can become accredited in just 20/30 hours, with the freedom to study at your own pace. Assessment Process Once you have finished the learning stages in the course, your abilities will be assessed by an automated multiple-choice question session, after which you will receive the results immediately. Showcase Your Accomplishment of New Skills: Get a Certification of Completion Upon passing the assessment, you will receive proper certification that is recognised all over the UK as well as internationally. The PDF certificate is free of cost which you can download instantly upon completing the assessment or you can order it via online. You can also receive an original printed copy of the certificate for showcasing your achievement anywhere and everywhere, which will be sent to you by post. The postal fee for this printed copy is only £5.99, with no additional fees or expense.

