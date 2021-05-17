The Health And Wellness Diploma is designed to steer you towards a successful career in the health and fitness industry, equipping you with the core skills to become a qualified health and wellness coach. You will be trained in all areas of health and fitness, from how to assess your clients’ fitness levels, to creating the perfect weight loss meal plan tailored to their needs. You will also be introduced to some popular diets for health and longevity that will complement any at home workout routine.

