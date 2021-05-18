Whether you want to lead a healthier lifestyle or fast track a career in the health sector, this introductory diploma course is the ideal place to start. In this online nutrition course, you will gain practical knowledge of basic nutrition and the science behind healthy eating. You will learn how to read food labels for nutritional content, gain an in-depth understanding of the metabolic system, and much more. By the end of the course, you will have a solid understanding of dieting myths and fads, how to add nutritional value to your meals, and how to create the perfect workout routine tailored to your personal fitness goals.