Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Health & Nutrition Diploma Course Overview Whether you want to lead a healthier lifestyle or fast track a career in the he...
Key Topics to Be Covered ● The science of nutrition ● Carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals & vitamins ● Dieting: The do...
Skills You Will Gain ● An understanding of basic science ● In-depth knowledge of dieting & nutrition ● Improve your workou...
Health &amp; nutrition diploma
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
11 views
May. 18, 2021

Health &amp; nutrition diploma

Whether you want to lead a healthier lifestyle or fast track a career in the health sector, this introductory diploma course is the ideal place to start. In this online nutrition course, you will gain practical knowledge of basic nutrition and the science behind healthy eating. You will learn how to read food labels for nutritional content, gain an in-depth understanding of the metabolic system, and much more. By the end of the course, you will have a solid understanding of dieting myths and fads, how to add nutritional value to your meals, and how to create the perfect workout routine tailored to your personal fitness goals.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Easy Strength: How to Get a Lot Stronger Than Your Competition-And Dominate in Your Sport Pavel Tsatsouline
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4/5)
Free
Essential Yoga: An Illustrated Guide to over 100 Yoga Poses and Meditation Olivia H. Miller
(4/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter The Kettlebell!: Strength Secret of the Soviet Supermen Pavel Tsatsouline
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat Bacon, Don't Jog: Get Strong. Get Lean. No Bullshit. Grant Petersen
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Forever Painless: End Chronic Pain and Reclaim Your Life in 30 Minutes a Day Miranda Esmonde-White
(2/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
May I Be Happy: A Memoir of Love, Yoga, and Changing My Mind Cyndi Lee
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Health &amp; nutrition diploma

  1. 1. Health & Nutrition Diploma Course Overview Whether you want to lead a healthier lifestyle or fast track a career in the health sector, this introductory diploma course is the ideal place to start. In this online nutrition course, you will gain practical knowledge of basic nutrition and the science behind healthy eating. You will learn how to read food labels for nutritional content, gain an in-depth understanding of the metabolic system, and much more. By the end of the course, you will have a solid understanding of dieting myths and fads, how to add nutritional value to your meals, and how to create the perfect workout routine tailored to your personal fitness goals. Course Demo
  2. 2. Key Topics to Be Covered ● The science of nutrition ● Carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals & vitamins ● Dieting: The dos and don’ts ● Creating the perfect workout routine ● Energy and calorie intake Learning Outcomes ● Learn how to read food labels and understand key nutritional terms ● Understand the science behind healthy eating and dieting ● Gain an in-depth understanding of nutrients and minerals ● Demonstrate solid knowledge of calories and the metabolic system ● Understand the benefits and importance of regular exercise Course Preview Your Path to Success This comprehensive health and nutrition training course will help learners to fast track their career in a related field or take the steps needed to embrace a healthier lifestyle. This qualification particularly applies to those who wish to work in the fitness industry or become a qualified Nutritionist.
  3. 3. Skills You Will Gain ● An understanding of basic science ● In-depth knowledge of dieting & nutrition ● Improve your workout routine ● A qualification to kickstart your career Is This Health & Nutrition Diploma Course Right for You? If you’re looking to gain in-depth knowledge of healthy eating and nutrition to kickstart a healthier lifestyle, or are pursuing a career in the health and fitness industry, then this course is for you. There are no specific entry requirements for enrolling, and the course may be studied on a full-time or part-time basis. Assessment Process Once you have completed the modules in the course, your skills and knowledge will be tested with an automated multiple-choice assessment, after which you will receive instant results. Showcase Your Accomplishment of New Skills: Get a Certification of Completion Upon passing the assessment, you will receive proper certification that is recognised all over the UK as well as internationally. The PDF certificate is free of cost which you can download instantly upon completing the assessment or you can order it via online. You can also receive an original printed copy of the certificate for showcasing your achievement anywhere and everywhere, which will be sent to you by post. The postal fee for this printed copy is only £5.99, with no additional fees or expense

×