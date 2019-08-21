Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
’RWKH:RUNIUHHEHVWDXGLRERRNV_’RWKH:RUNDXGLRERRN >03@’RWKH:RUNDXGLRYHUVLRQRIERRNV_>03@’RWKH:RUNIUHHERRNDXGLR /,1.,13$*(72/,6...
’RWKH:RUN ‡7KHUHLVDQHQHP7KHUHLVDQLQWHOOLJHQWDFWLYHPDOLJQIRUFHZRUNLQJDJDLQVWXV6WHSRQHLVWRUHFRJQ 7KLVUHFRJQLWLRQDORQHLVHQRUP...
’RWKH:RUN
’RWKH:RUN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Do the Work free best audio books Do the Work audiobook

7 views

Published on

Do the Work free best audio books Do the Work audiobook

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Do the Work free best audio books Do the Work audiobook

  1. 1. ’RWKH:RUNIUHHEHVWDXGLRERRNV_’RWKH:RUNDXGLRERRN >03@’RWKH:RUNDXGLRYHUVLRQRIERRNV_>03@’RWKH:RUNIUHHERRNDXGLR /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. ’RWKH:RUN ‡7KHUHLVDQHQHP7KHUHLVDQLQWHOOLJHQWDFWLYHPDOLJQIRUFHZRUNLQJDJDLQVWXV6WHSRQHLVWRUHFRJQ 7KLVUHFRJQLWLRQDORQHLVHQRUPRXVOSRZHUIXO,WVDYHGPOLIHDQGLWZLOOVDYHRXUV·†6WHYHQ3UHVVILH &RXOGRXEHJHWWLQJLQRXUZDRISURGXFLQJJUHDWZRUN"+DYHRXVWDUWHGDSURMHFWEXWQHYHUILQLVKHG OLNHWRGRZRUNWKDWPDWWHUVEXWGRQ¶WNQRZZKHUHWRVWDUW" 7KHDQVZHULV’RWKH:RUNDPDQLIHVWREEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRU6WHYHQ3UHVVILHOGWKDWZLOOVKRZRXWKD EHWWHULGHDVLW¶VDERXWDFWXDOOGRLQJWKHZRUN ’RWKH:RUNLVDZHDSRQDJDLQVW5HVLVWDQFH†DWRROWKDWZLOOKHOSRXWDNHDFWLRQDQGVXFFHVVIXOOVK WKHGRRU3LFNLQJXSZKHUH7KH:DURI$UWDQG7XUQLQJ3UROHIWRII’RWKH:RUNWDNHVWKHUHDGHUIURPWKHVWD ILQLVKRIDQORQJIRUPSURMHFW†QRYHOVFUHHQSODDOEXPVRIWZDUHSLHFHRXQDPHLW’RWKH:RUNLGHQWLILH SUHGLFWDEOH5HVLVWDQFH3RLQWVDORQJWKHZDDQGZDONVRXWKURXJKHDFKRIWKHP 1RRXDUHQRWFUD]1RRXDUHQRWDORQH1RRXDUHQRWWKHILUVWSHUVRQWR‡KLWWKHZDOO·LQ$FW7ZR’RWKH :RUNFKDUWVWKHWHUULWRU,W¶VWKHVWDJHEVWDJHURDGPDSIRUWDNLQJRXUSURMHFWIURP3DJH2QHWR7+((1
  3. 3. ’RWKH:RUN
  4. 4. ’RWKH:RUN

×