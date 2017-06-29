Lainterpretacinjurdicayelpensamientocreativo

FACULTAD DE DERECHO LA INTERPRETACIÓN JURÍDICA Y EL PENSAMIENTO CREATIVO EN EL ESTUDIANTE DE DERECHO Autores Pérez Reátegu...
II DEDICATORIA A mis padres, por siempre brindarme su apoyo en lo que más me gusta hacer; y también a Diospor no dejar que...
III AGRADECIMIENTO Primero, queremos agradecer a Dios por haber puesto en nuestro camino todas las posibilidades para pode...
IV RESUMEN El significado de las normas jurídicas o reglas del derecho van cambiando a medida en que cambian los contextos...
V ABSTRAC The meaning of the legal norms or rules of law are changing to extent that change the contexts in which they ope...
VI TABLA DE CONTENIDOS DEDICATORIA ..........................................................................................
VII 1.2.4.2. según Torres Vásquez ...........................................................................20 1.2.4.2.1....
VIII 3.1.2. Descriptiva .....................................................................................................
IX INTRODUCCIÓN Es un hecho que la interpretación jurídica, tanto como la creatividad tienen mucha influencia en el plano ...
X Además, en México también existen iniciativas de métodos y estrategias de enseñanzas en la que el “estudiante desarrolla...
XI estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. Est...
XII De igual modo González y Muñoz (2010)11, realizaron una investigación que tiene por “objetivo principal, determinar la...
CAPÍTULO I: INTERPRETACIÓN JURIDÍCA
14 El presente capítulo trata sobre la llamada interpretación jurídica, en él se mencionan las teorías relevantes respalda...
15 1.1.1.2. Escéptica: La interpretación es una actividad de valoración y decisión, se funda en la opinión de que las pala...
16 no sería único, ni objetivo. El juez puede otorgar significado al texto normativo dentro de un margen de discrepancia n...
17 1.2.La interpretación Jurídica 1.2.1. Conceptos: La interpretación Jurídica sería asignar significado a expresiones del...
18 1.2.2. Objeto Son todas las normas que integran el ordenamiento jurídico. Sin embargo la costumbre y los principios gen...
19 1.2.3.4. Declarativa En sentido lato es cuando se interpreta la palabra en toda la amplitud de su posible significado, ...
20 determinada regulación jurídica por sus orígenes y el modo en que fue desarrollándose a través del tiempo26. 1.2.4.2. s...
21 1.2.4.3. según Anchondo 1.2.4.3.1. Genética: Se sustenta en las causas que originaron el surgimiento de la ley o del co...
22 1.3.Dimensiones 1.3.1. Según Ross Propone la denominada interpretación Pragmática que “es la integración de una multipl...
23 1.3.2. Según Jañez El jurista al estudiar un caso, primero debe encontrar las normas que la regulen, luego debe interpr...
CAPÍTULO II: PENSAMIENTO CREATIVO
25 El presente capítulo describe la segunda variable de la investigación, el pensamiento creativo. Al igual que en el prim...
26 destacar el papel que en este momento juega el razonamiento, la memoria y el procesamiento de la información, operacion...
27 2.1.3. Modelo de Wallas Manifiesta al proceso creativo como proceso de solución de problemas, el cual lo supone en cuat...
28  Cognición: percepción del problema y estructuración, quiere decir que, este paso incluye dos hechos: conocimiento de ...
29 Para Pérez Lindo, el pensamiento creativo tiene como función también la liberación del efecto restrictivo de las ideas ...
30 2.2.3. Ventajas  Te ayuda a ver una situación de manera distinta, rompiendo con la rutina anterior, un tanto dificulto...
31 hacer la vida más divertida y más interesante, proporcionando un marco para el trabajo en equipo con otras personas48. ...
32 2.2.4.3. La sinéctica: Fue ideada por Gordon, la sinéctica es la unión de elementos distintos y aparentemente irrelevan...
33 personas para cambiar de modo de pensar y permite realizar clasificaciones de diferentes maneras y abordar un problema ...
CAPÍTULO III: METODOLOGÍA
35 En este tercer y último capítulo se explica la metodología usada para la indagación. Se hace mención de los tipos de in...
36 3.1.2. Descriptiva El presente proyecto tiene como una de sus finalidades medir el nivel de interpretación jurídica en ...
37 entre sí; todo ello tomando en cuenta sobre todo el presente, lo real, en la actualidad. “Se recolectan datos en un sol...
38 3.3.3. Operacionalización de las variables Variables Dimensiones Indicadores Categor ías Técnica Interpretación jurídic...
39 Pensamient o creativo Fluidez  Habilidad de emitir de forma rápida muchas ideas.  Generación de mayor soluciones a pr...
40 CONCLUSIONES La relación entre la interpretación jurídica y el pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo cicl...
XLI REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ÁLVAREZ UNDURRAGA, Gabriel. «Importancia de la Metododología de la Investigación Jurídica e...
XLII Ciudad Universitaria, Mexico D. F.: UNAM, Instituto de investicacion jurídica, 1999. GUILFORD, J. P. La naturaleza de...
XLIII RODRÍGUEZ, Mauro. Psicología de la creatividad. Mexico: Pax-Mexico, 1985. STERNBERG. A three facet model of creativi...
XLIV ANEXOS Anexo N° 1 Cuestionario 1.- Considera usted que la norma cuenta con diversas interpretaciones jurídicas. a. Si...
XLV 7.- Estima usted que es pertinente verificar si la norma está dentro de un ámbito racional. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre...
XLVI 16.- ¿Cree usted que la habilidad que una persona tiene de emitir de forma rápida varias ideas, es parte de un pensam...
XLVII a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 26.- ¿Considera que un buen pensamiento creativo mejora la eficacia d...
XLVIII Anexo N° 2 Interpretación Jurídica
XLIX Anexo N° 3 Pensamiento Creativo
L Anexo N° 4 Metodología
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lainterpretacinjurdicayelpensamientocreativo

10 views

Published on

La Interpretación Jurídica

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Lainterpretacinjurdicayelpensamientocreativo

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE DERECHO LA INTERPRETACIÓN JURÍDICA Y EL PENSAMIENTO CREATIVO EN EL ESTUDIANTE DE DERECHO Autores Pérez Reátegui Sayra Astrid Sujey Sánchez Quevedo Cristhy Jhuliana Asesor Dr. López Regalado Oscar Chiclayo, Diciembre del 2015 Perú
  2. 2. II DEDICATORIA A mis padres, por siempre brindarme su apoyo en lo que más me gusta hacer; y también a Diospor no dejar que me vaya por malos caminos. Sin ambos no hubiera tenido la fortaleza suficiente para seguir adelante. Jhuliana A mi familia quienes siempre están presentes dándome apoyo y consejos. Primordialmente a mi hermana que ha sabido ganarse mediante el ejemplo mi aprecio y respeto total. A mí querida amiga Cristina por desvelarse junto a mí para lograr la culminación del presente. Astrid
  3. 3. III AGRADECIMIENTO Primero, queremos agradecer a Dios por haber puesto en nuestro camino todas las posibilidades para poder llegar a donde estamos ahora, haciendo realidad nuestro sueño de ser buenas profesionales en Derecho. Pues por él no nos rendimos fácilmente, ya que nos levanta cada vez que caemos. En segundo lugar, a mis padres, ya que sin sus esfuerzos para que podamos salir adelante nada de esto hubiera sido posible. A parte de que también en todo momento nos están apoyando con la decisión que hemos tomado, de estudiar Derecho. Y por supuesto también a nuestro profesor López Regalado Oscar, quien nos ha ido incentivando a conocer cada vez más sobre este curso llamado Metodología de investigación científica. Siempre ha estado detrás de nosotros ayudándonos y apoyándonos con respecto a nuestro proyecto de investigación. Por último, gracias a todos ellos este proyecto se ha podido llevar a cabo de una manera satisfactoria. Las autoras
  4. 4. IV RESUMEN El significado de las normas jurídicas o reglas del derecho van cambiando a medida en que cambian los contextos en los que se operan; para lo cual, entra a tallar la interpretación jurídica considerada una actividad en la que se debe dar el uso del pensamiento creativo. El tema, del cual trataremos se titula: “La interpretación jurídica y el pensamiento creativo”. Tendrá por objetivo determinar la relación entre la interpretación jurídica y el pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. Y para lograrlo, es necesario saber el nivel que posee cada una de estas. Presentándose en el siguiente proyecto dos tipos de investigación; la correlacional, que nos permitirá observar las estadísticas de cómo y en qué circunstancias se está dando el fenómeno estudiado, y también está la descriptiva, debido a que se dará la descripción de la realidad. Además, se aplicará el diseño no experimental, sin manipular las variables, y el diseño transversal, ya que se ha recogido datos con el fin de describir las variables y relacionarlas entre sí. Todo el trabajo gira en torno a la siguiente hipótesis, si existe mayor interpretación jurídica, entonces habrá mayor pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. Por lo tanto, podemos decir que la relación entre la interpretación jurídica y el pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, es constante y necesaria, pues todo el proceso creativo junto a los saberes previos recibidos en clase conllevan a una buena interpretación del Derecho dando como resultado un excelente profesional, competente en distintos ámbitos de su carrera, capaz de dar nuevas perspectivas y matices a esta premisa. Palabras claves: Interpretación jurídica, norma jurídica, pensamiento creativo, creatividad y derecho.
  5. 5. V ABSTRAC The meaning of the legal norms or rules of law are changing to extent that change the contexts in which they operate; for which, enters to carve the legal interpretation considered an activity in which they must be given the use of creative thinking. The subject, for which we will discuss, is entitled: "The legal interpretation and creative thinking". Aim will be to determine the relationship between the legal interpretation and creative thinking in students of the second cycle of the Law School of the University Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. And to achieve this, it is necessary to know the level it has each one of these. Appearing in the following draft two types of research; the correlational, which will allow us to observe the statistics of how and in what circumstances is giving the studied phenomenon, and is also the descriptive, because that will be the description of reality. In addition, the design will be applied non-experimental, without manipulating the variables, and the cross-sectional study design, since it has been collected data in order to describe the variables and link them. All of the work revolves around the following hypothesis, if there is a greater legal interpretation, then there will be more creative thinking in students of the second cycle of the law school of the University Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. Therefore, we can say that the relationship between the legal interpretation and creative thinking in students of the second cycle of the Law School of the University Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, is constant and necessary, because the whole creative process along with previous knowledge received in class leads to a good interpretation of the Law resulting in an excellent professional, competent in various areas of his career, capable of giving new perspectives and nuances to this premise. Keywords: legal interpretation, legal norm, creative thought, creativity and right.
  6. 6. VI TABLA DE CONTENIDOS DEDICATORIA .....................................................................................................................II AGRADECIMIENTO...........................................................................................................III RESUMEN ..........................................................................................................................IV ABSTRAC ........................................................................................................................... V TABLA DE CONTENIDOS ...............................................................................................VI INTRODUCCIÓN ...............................................................................................................IX CAPÍTULO I: INTERPRETACIÓN JURIDÍCA ..............................................................13 1.1. Teorías.....................................................................................................................14 1.1.1. Según Guastini................................................................................................14 1.1.1.1. Teoría cognitiva: ......................................................................................14 1.1.1.2. Teoría escéptica:.....................................................................................15 1.1.1.3. Teoría intermedia: ...................................................................................15 1.1.2. Según Arce ......................................................................................................15 1.1.2.1. Cognitiva:..................................................................................................15 1.1.2.2. No cognitiva..............................................................................................15 1.1.2.3. Intermedia.................................................................................................16 1.1.3. Según Martín y Fernandez............................................................................16 1.1.3.1. Teoría subjetiva: ......................................................................................16 1.1.3.2. Teoría objetiva: ........................................................................................16 1.2. La interpretación Jurídica .....................................................................................17 1.2.1. Conceptos:.......................................................................................................17 1.2.2. Objeto ...............................................................................................................18 1.2.3. Clases...............................................................................................................18 1.2.3.1. doctrinal ....................................................................................................18 1.2.3.2. Judicial ......................................................................................................18 1.2.3.3. Interpretación Autentica .........................................................................18 1.2.3.4. Interpretación declarativa....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.4. Métodos de interpretación.............................................................................19 1.2.4.1. según Piccato ..........................................................................................19 1.2.4.1.1. Interpretación gramatical:....................................................................19 1.2.4.1.2. Interpretación sistemática: ..................................................................19 1.2.4.1.3. Interpretación histórica: .......................................................................19
  7. 7. VII 1.2.4.2. según Torres Vásquez ...........................................................................20 1.2.4.2.1. Literal:.....................................................................................................20 1.2.4.2.2. Lógica:....................................................................................................20 1.2.4.3. según Anchondo......................................................................................21 1.2.4.3.1. Interpretación genética: .......................................................................21 1.2.4.3.2. Interpretación teleológica:...................................................................21 1.2.4.3.3. Interpretación acorde al uso alternativo del derecho:.....................21 1.2.4.3.4. Interpretación analógica o extensiva:................................................21 1.3. Dimensiones ...........................................................................................................22 1.3.1. Según Ross .....................................................................................................22 1.3.1.1. Interpretación Especificadora:...............................................................22 1.3.1.2. Interpretación restrictiva:........................................................................22 1.3.1.3. Interpretación extensiva: ........................................................................22 1.3.2. Según Jañez....................................................................................................23 1.3.2.1. Interpretación semántica........................................................................23 1.3.2.2. Interpretación histórica ...........................................................................23 1.3.2.3. Interpretación sistemática ......................................................................23 1.3.2.4. Interpretación lógica................................................................................23 CAPÍTULO II: PENSAMIENTO CREATIVO .................................................................24 2.1. Teorías.....................................................................................................................25 2.1.1 Modelo de Urban ............................................................................................25 2.1.2. Modelo de Sternberg y Lubart ......................................................................26 2.1.3. Modelo de Wallas ...........................................................................................27 2.1.4. Modelo de Guilford .........................................................................................27 2.2. Pensamiento creativo:...........................................................................................28 2.2.1. Concepto..........................................................................................................28 2.2.2. Causa................................................................................................................29 2.2.3. Ventajas............................................................................................................30 2.2.4. Técnicas:..........................................................................................................31 2.2.4.1. Tormenta de ideas: .................................................................................31 2.2.4.2. Lista de atributos: ....................................................................................31 2.2.4.3. La sinéctica: .............................................................................................32 2.3. Dimensiones ...........................................................................................................32 2.3.1. Según Guilford ................................................................................................32 CAPÍTULO III: METODOLOGÍA .....................................................................................34 3.1. Tipo de investigación.............................................................................................35 3.1.1. Correlacional: ..................................................................................................35
  8. 8. VIII 3.1.2. Descriptiva .......................................................................................................36 3.2. Diseño de investigación ........................................................................................36 3.2.1. No experimental..............................................................................................36 3.2.2. Transversal ......................................................................................................36 3.3. Población y muestra ..............................................................................................37 3.3.1. Población: ........................................................................................................37 3.3.2. Muestra:............................................................................................................37 3.3.3. Operacionalización de las variables ............................................................38 CONCLUSIONES .............................................................................................................40 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ............................................................................ XLI ANEXOS.........................................................................................................................XLIV
  9. 9. IX INTRODUCCIÓN Es un hecho que la interpretación jurídica, tanto como la creatividad tienen mucha influencia en el plano del derecho, por ende este informe inicia con la siguiente pregunta ¿Cuál es la relación entre la Interpretación jurídica y el desarrollo del pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015? La interpretación jurídica es aún en la actualidad un punto que causa debate y controversia en el campo del derecho a nivel mundial, pues para “la aplicación de éste, se exige necesariamente la interpretación”1, proceso “que consiste en el entendimiento del significado y sentido del derecho”2, también “trata de una investigación creativa en una realidad compleja y dinámica, en la que, el intérprete necesita previamente conocer la norma y relacionarla con un hecho concreto”3. Con respecto a esto se han propuesto nuevas posturas en el ámbito de la formación del estudiante de derecho. En España, en la universidad de Huelva se replantea “el rol tradicional del docente universitario, quien pasará de mero transmisor de contenidos a dinamizador del grupo4”, originando un "mayor protagonismo del estudiante5” y por lo tanto del desarrollo de su pensamiento creativo. 1 BARRACA, Javier. Pensar el derecho: Curso de filosofía jurídica.Madrid:Palabra,2005.p.186. 2 Ibid.,p. 186 3 BARRACA, Op. Cit., p. 186 4 GONZÁLES LOZADA, Sebastián,y Elisa MUÑOZ CATALÁN. «Análisisdelas competenci as de los estudiantes de Derecho en los nuevos planes de estudio de Andalucía en el EEES.» XXI, Revista de Educación, 2010: 147- 142 5 Ibid.,p.147
  10. 10. X Además, en México también existen iniciativas de métodos y estrategias de enseñanzas en la que el “estudiante desarrolla sus habilidades de investigación6” y estas están estrechamente relacionadas con el pensamiento creativo. Del mismo modo en Chile se expresó que, en el “plano de la enseñanza del Derecho, la investigación jurídica se ha caracterizado por ser discursiva, memorística y repetitiva, omitiendo la interpretación crítica y creativa que puedan tener los estudiantes”7. Por otra parte en Colombia se recomienda “la creación de escenarios de aprendizaje significativo a través de la proposición de situaciones problema relacionados con temáticas socio-jurídicas8”, que propone incentivar la formación en competencias investigativas en el estudiante de derecho. A nivel nacional Higa Silva y Sifuentes Rodríguez explican que: “Los textos jurídicos pueden tener diversas interpretaciones y ello dependerá del aplicador del Derecho, quien deberá evaluar desde su perspectiva cuál es la interpretación que responde mejor a los continuos cambios que se van produciendo al interior de la sociedad”9. Se justifica teóricamente porque la investigación se ha realizado con el fin de poder observar y verificar cual es el nivel de interpretación de las normas jurídicas en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015; en relación con el desarrollo del pensamiento creativo; para así, poder contrastar los diferentes resultados de las encuestas y llegar a una conclusión concreta. Como se manifiesta en la teoría cognitiva de la interpretación, la cual precisa que verificar el significado objetivo de los textos normativos o la intención subjetiva de sus autores” También es práctica, debido a que ayudará a comprobar, aclarar y solucionar problemas que se presente en el ámbito jurídico de una situación real en los 6 ESPINOZA SILVA, Francisco.«Métodos y estrategias para la enseñanza-aprendizajedel derecho.» Daena: International Journal of Good Conscience,2009: 31-74. 7 ÁLVAREZ UNDURRAGA, Gabriel.«Importancia dela MetoMetodología de la Investigación Jurídicaen la formación de los estudiantes de Derecho.» Primer Congreso Nacional dePedagogía Universitariay Didáctica del Derecho. Santiago de Chile: Facultad de derecho, universidad deChile,2012.317-330. 8 HURTADO CASTRILLÓN, Luisa Fernanda.«Universidad Señor de Sipán.» Revista Jurídica.Noviembre de 2010. http://www.uss.edu.pe/uss/RevistasVirtuales/ssias/ssias3/pdf/LA_INVESTIGACION_FORMATIVA_PARA_EL_ ESTUDIANTE_DE_DERECHO.pdf (último acceso:12 de octubre de 2015). 9 HIGA SILVA, César,y Guillermo SIFUENTES RODRÍGUEZ. «IUS ET VERITAS.» Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. 2004. http://ezproxybib.pucp.edu.pe/index.php/iusetveritas/article/download/11777/12348 (último acceso:12 de octubre de 2015).
  11. 11. XI estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. Esto, conlleva a que la investigación dada sirva para poder ampliar los alcances del conocimiento jurídico por medio de un buen y alto desarrollo del pensamiento creativo. Por ello, mediante talleres, se puede dar pie a un mejoramiento de la solución de la problemática que trae la influencia del pensamiento creativo en la interpretación jurídica de los estudiantes. Y finalmente, metodológicamente ya que se ha establecido la necesidad de dar a conocer cuáles son aquellas técnicas, teorías y modelos de la interpretación jurídica, que conlleva a que los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015; se vean en la necesidad de desarrollar su nivel de pensamiento creativo, con el propósito de beneficiarlos en su racionalidad, objetividad y compromiso social de la impartición de justicia en su profesión. Por ello, un método o estrategia para generar mayor conocimiento es aplicar un taller para aumentar e impulsar el desarrollo del pensamiento creativo en la interpretación jurídica de los estudiantes. En la investigación se ha considerado a los siguientes objetivos específicos; indicar el nivel de utilidad del pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, identificar el nivel de interpretación jurídica en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, proponer un programa que incentive el desarrollo del pensamiento creativo en la interpretación jurídica de los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015. Se encontró el estudio realizado por Huerta (2013)10, en el cual describe que “no puede concebirse una formación profesional centrada solamente en aspectos técnicos”, y concluye que “la formación jurídica como proceso en sentido subjetivo, está constituida por el conjunto de operaciones jurídico-gnoseológicos-morales, por las cuales un alumno desarrolla sus capacidades”. Este estudio es pertinente porque estudia desde otra perspectiva la importancia de la creatividad en el derecho. 10 HUERTA BARRERA, Teresita. «El desafío de la rehumanización de la profesión jurídica.» Ciencia Jurídica. Universidad de Guanajuato, 2013: 101-113.
  12. 12. XII De igual modo González y Muñoz (2010)11, realizaron una investigación que tiene por “objetivo principal, determinar las destrezas y habilidades que, en general, los estudiantes de Derecho deben alcanzar al finalizar sus estudios”. En ella se recolectaron los datos haciendo uso de “una metodología descriptiva, basada en una revisión de la literatura relacionada con recientes estudios sobre la importancia de las competencias”. Los resultados del estudio concluyen en que el “Grado en Derecho debe permitir obtener, además de conocimientos o saberes jurídicos, una serie de competencias y habilidades básicas que capaciten al estudiante para el ejercicio de su profesión una vez que acceda al mercado laboral”. Esta investigación encuentra en el trabajo antes mencionado un aporte significativo por desarrolla el tema del pensamiento creativo (habilidades, competencia, saberes) en los estudiantes de derecho. El siguiente informe consta de tres capítulos, el primer y el segundo, trataran sobre la interpretación jurídica y el pensamiento creativo respectivamente, mencionando las teorías, sus conceptos, objeto de estudio, características, clases, métodos y dimensiones. El tercer y último capítulo expondrá la metodología usada para la investigación. A la vez se presentará las conclusiones respectivas las cuales darán respuesta a los objetivos planteados 11 GONZÁLES LOZADA, Sebastián,y Elisa MUÑOZ CATALÁN. «Análisisdelas competencias de los estudiantes de Derecho en los nuevos planes de estudio de Andalucía en el EEES.» XXI, Revista de Educación, 2010: 147- 142.
  13. 13. CAPÍTULO I: INTERPRETACIÓN JURIDÍCA
  14. 14. 14 El presente capítulo trata sobre la llamada interpretación jurídica, en él se mencionan las teorías relevantes respaldadas por sus autores, esto es necesario para la comprensión y correcta asimilación de los conceptos, así como su objeto de estudio y las clases en que se presenta esta premisa. Del mismo modo se explican los métodos, que son aquellos mecanismos operativos y aceptados de interpretación. Por último se hace referencia a las dimensiones de esta variable de las cuales algunas de ellas serán usadas para definir la conceptualización de la investigación. 1.1.Teorías 1.1.1. Según Guastini 1.1.1.1. Cognitiva: Sustenta que la interpretación es una actividad de tipo cognoscitivo, Tiene por propósito verificar el significado objetivo de los textos normativos o la intención subjetiva de sus autores. De este modo los enunciados de los intérpretes son de tipo descriptivo, verificables en veracidad o falsedad. Asimismo acepta una sola interpretación verdadera. Esta teoría se basa en la opinión de que todo sistema jurídico es necesariamente completo y coherente, en consecuencia no se permite la discrecionalidad judicial, el derecho se encuentra ya hecho y no se crea nada nuevo.
  15. 15. 15 1.1.1.2. Escéptica: La interpretación es una actividad de valoración y decisión, se funda en la opinión de que las palabras pueden tener numerosos significados, que dependen del que emite el texto y del que lo usa, según su postura valorativa. La coincidencia en ambos casos no es asegurada. Esta proposición afirma que las normas jurídicas no preexisten a la interpretación, sino que son su resultado, se basan en la premisa de que los sistemas jurídicos no son precisamente, ni completos ni coherente. Por ende los jueces pueden crear derecho frente a una laguna o antonimia existente. 1.1.1.3. Intermedia: Esta teoría sostiene que la interpretación es a veces una actividad de conocimiento, y a veces una actividad discrecional, esto depende de los casos en concreto a tratar, existen casos “fáciles” en la cual se describe la norma, sería la primera y casos “difíciles” en la que se adscribe el significado de una norma jurídica, que sería la segunda 12. 1.1.2. Según Arce 1.1.2.1. Cognitiva: La interpretación simplemente cumple con descubrir el significado único objetivo o específico que preexiste en la norma, el intérprete pues, debe extraer el ideal significado atribuido por el autor. Como consecuencia está consentida la discrecionalidad, los jueces solo son meros aplicadores del derecho y el legislador dicta las normas jurídicas. 1.1.2.2. No cognitiva La interpretación es una actividad de valores y decisión, en la que, el intérprete puede optar por el significado adecuando y asignarlo frente a todos los demás, este 12 GUASTINI, Riccardo. Estudiossobre la interpretación jurídica. Editado por Raúl MárquezRomero. Traducido por Mariana Gascón y Miguel Carbonell.Ciudad Universitaria,México D.F.: UNAM, Instituto de investigación jurídica, 1999 p. 13 – 16
  16. 16. 16 no sería único, ni objetivo. El juez puede otorgar significado al texto normativo dentro de un margen de discrepancia no excedida. 1.1.2.3. Intermedia Hace uso de las dos primeras teorías, pues acepta y determina que las normas puedan ser claras u oscuras. La primera varía en dos formas, las normas son claras en el leguaje y están presentes notoriamente en el supuesto de hecho, o pueden ser incluidas en él. Del mismo modo, en las normas oscuras el intérprete le da significado a la norma con la intención de acláralas, existen casos fáciles y difíciles 13. 1.1.3. Según Martínez y Fernández 1.1.3.1. Subjetiva: Es la llamada “Interpretación estática”, donde lo que se busca es indagar lo que realmente quiere el legislador, por lo que la voluntad de este se convierte en el objetivo principal del intérprete. Actualmente, este enfoque es rechazado debido a que hoy en día no se puede admitir que la ley sea una expresión de criterios racionales y de justicia, pues en muchos casos es una manifestación de poder. Es propio de los regímenes absolutistas, ya que consiste en algo totalmente ideológico por cuanto falsea y encubre la auténtica realidad que es contraria. 1.1.3.2. Objetiva: También denominada “Interpretación dinámica”, en la cual, los que la siguen tienen como objetivo primordial la voluntad de la ley, en lugar que la del legislador. La ley una vez promulgada adquiere tal autonomía e independencia con respecto al legislador, pues inclusive puede adoptar significados en los que el legislador seguro ni ha pensado. Por lo tanto, esta teoría se centra en la búsqueda del significado objetivo inmanente en la ley, en función de las circunstancias y necesidades sociales que se van presentando 14. 13 ARCE ORTIZ, Elmer. Teoría del Derecho. Lima: Fondo Editorial PUCP, 2013. p. 173 - 177 14 MARTÍNEZ ROLDÁN, L., y J.A FERNÁNDEZ SUÁREZ. Curso de teoría del Derecho. Barcelona: Ariel, 2012. p. 192 - 195
  17. 17. 17 1.2.La interpretación Jurídica 1.2.1. Conceptos: La interpretación Jurídica sería asignar significado a expresiones del lenguaje jurídico15. Por ello; Vilata citando a Zaccaria, señala que la interpretación jurídica es un “Proceso parcialmente creativo en la medida que permite elegir entre varias posibilidades y diversos recorridos, pero optando de forma no arbitraria, sino argumentada, tratando de encontrar la solución más justa en el marco de los materiales jurídicos disponibles”16. Del mismo modo, Barraca indica que éste es el primer paso para el cumplimiento del derecho, tratándose de una investigación creativa, en la que, el intérprete necesita previamente conocer la norma, relacionarla con un hecho concreto, y de este modo, ser justo17. Así mismo Guastini manifiesta que la interpretación jurídica como un concepto restringido, estricto, se refiere solo a la decisión en torno al significado de un texto oscuro en una situación dudosa, en la cual no se determina si es aplicable o no a un supuesto de hecho. Esta tiene dos variantes. La primera, donde la norma es formulada equívocamente y despierta perplejidad; la segunda, donde es el supuesto de hecho el que no permite la aplicación exacta, y esta es discutible e incierta18. Como concepto amplio “se refiere a cualquier atribución de significado a una formulación normativa, independiente de dudas o controversias”19, se produce en cualquier caso. Por ultimo como concepto genérico, es utilizada para referirse genéricamente al conjunto de trabajos de los juristas, para denotar al tratamiento de los textos jurídicos incorrectos o manipula torios, e incluso de forma inoportuna es usado a veces como sinónimo de aplicación20. 15 DUEÑAS RUIZ, Oscar. Lecciones de hermenéutica jurídica. Bogotá: Centro Editorial Universidad del Rosario. 2005. p. 14 16 VILATA MENEDA, Salvador. El papel de la jurisprudencia del tjce en la armonización del derecho europeo: situación y perspectiva tras cincuenta años. Valencia:Universitatdevalencia.Servei depublicacions,2006.p. 95 17 BARRACA, Javier. Pensar el derecho: Curso de filosofía jurídica. Madrid: Palabra, 2005. p. 186 18 GUASTINI, Op. Cit., p. 3-5 19 Ibid., p. 6. 20 Ibid., p. 8-9.
  18. 18. 18 1.2.2. Objeto Son todas las normas que integran el ordenamiento jurídico. Sin embargo la costumbre y los principios generales del derecho también están sujetas a interpretación cuando son llamados por ley a cumplir la misión de fuentes supletorias de primer y segundo grado. Tiene por propósito desentrañar, razonar y describir con un lenguaje claro el verdadero significado de las normas que integran el ordenamiento jurídico21. 1.2.3. Clases 1.2.3.1. doctrinal Llamada también científica, es efectuada por los juristas con fines científicos, didácticos y prácticos, con el propósito fundamental de encontrar la verdad en el campo jurídico. No tiene poder normativo, pero ejerce gran influjo en la función legislativa y judicial22. 1.2.3.2. Judicial Realizada por jueces, que por medio de la sentencia, conocedor de los hechos, aplica el derecho, después de interpretarlo, al caso concreto sometido a su decisión. Por lo tanto es la efectuada por el Poder Judicial, Es obligatoria para las partes23. 1.2.3.3. Autentica Se lleva a cabo mediante una norma aclaratoria emanada del mismo óranago que creó la norma originaria, a fin de aclarar las dudas que suscita esta norma o cuando con base en ella se viene aplicando otras en forma incorrecta24. 21 TORRES VÁSQUEZ, Aníbal. Introducción al derecho. Cuarta. Lima: Moreno S.A, 2011. p. 515 - 523. 22 Ibid., p. 528. 23 Ibid., p. 528. 24 Ibid., p. 539.
  19. 19. 19 1.2.3.4. Declarativa En sentido lato es cuando se interpreta la palabra en toda la amplitud de su posible significado, en sentido estricto es se restringe el significado de la palabra a uno de los varios significados que en sí misma puede contener. Esta sería la forma más corriente de interpretación y se emplea cuando las palabras son imprecisas u oscuras y se busca desentrañar a través de ellas la mente de la ley y legislador25. 1.2.4. Métodos 1.2.4.1. según Piccato 1.2.4.1.1. Gramatical: Consiste en descubrir el sentido de una norma a partir de su literalidad en el texto de las mismas. Esto significa que se debe buscar el significado de los términos en que se expresa una disposición normativa, pero esto con ayuda de las reglas gramaticales y del uso del lenguaje. Sólo se aplica cuando se ha elaborado un escrito donde se presente el contenido como una discusión. Aunque a veces sea necesario acudir al lenguaje técnico que utiliza la norma jurídica. 1.2.4.1.2. Sistemática: Busca extraer del texto de la norma un enunciado, buscando su significado atendiendo al conjunto de normas que forma parte, quiere decir, interpretar de manera conjunta con los demás preceptos que constituyen el ordenamiento o negocio en cuestión. Esta también se basa en las razones históricas o antecedentes doctrinales. 1.2.4.1.3. Histórica: Estudia los conceptos anteriores que puedan influir en el entendimiento actual de las normas, el cual se debe tener en cuenta para averiguar el sentido decisivo de la ley. Teniendo como punto de partida la voluntad del legislador como representante del pueblo. Entonces, este método se encarga de explicar una 25 Ibid., p. 43.
  20. 20. 20 determinada regulación jurídica por sus orígenes y el modo en que fue desarrollándose a través del tiempo26. 1.2.4.2. según Torres Vásquez 1.2.4.2.1. Literal: Llamado también gramatical o filológico. En este método el intérprete no hace más que abstenerse a las palabras escritas en el texto, analizarlo gramaticalmente y captar su significado y alcance. Se trata de fijar el sentido posible a cada una de las palabras presentes en el texto. 1.2.4.2.2. Lógica: Sucede cuando la interpretación literal no da resultados satisfactorios. Supone derivar de los enunciados normativos las consecuencias deductivas que están necesariamente determinadas por las reglas de inferencia utilizadas en los enunciados normativos que se han tomado como premisas. Este proceso es un acto de voluntad por el cual se establece la validez y eficacia de unas normas entre otras, o se aplica una solución normativa frente a otra. Mediante esta interpretación se obtiene otros significados por asociación con el específico27. 26 PICCATO RODRÍGUEZ, Antonio. Teoría del Derecho. México: IURE editores, 2006. p. 45 27 TORRES, Op. Cit., p. 548 - 557
  21. 21. 21 1.2.4.3. según Anchondo 1.2.4.3.1. Genética: Se sustenta en las causas que originaron el surgimiento de la ley o del contrato. Consiste en definir el surgimiento de una norma o negocio, y para su explicación se necesita considerar trabajos preparatorios, debates parlamentarios, dictámenes de las comisiones, la exposición de motivos o, en su caso, el modo en que se han comportado las partes en el proceso o durante la relación del contrato celebrado. El intérprete otorga significado jurídico a la estipulación en base a ciertas expresiones, comportamientos o propósitos que son relevantes en el caso. 1.2.4.3.2. Teleológica: Consiste en atribuir significado a una norma atendiendo a la finalidad del precepto o del pacto. Quien crea la ley es el legislador, por lo que esta interpretación debe realizarse teniendo en cuenta esos fines buscados. Es el más importante debidoa que se orienta a resolver conflictos sociales, lograr la paz social y organizar la vida en común. 1.2.4.3.3. Acorde al uso alternativo del derecho: Se busca privilegiar en el plano judicial los intereses y la práctica de aquellos sujetos jurídicos sometidos. El intérprete buscara la explicación adecuada de los vínculos genéticos y funcionales que unen la superestructura de los códigos y de los conceptos jurídicos a la totalidad social. 1.2.4.3.4. Analógica o extensiva: Permite trasladar la solución legalmente prevista ara un caso, a otro caso distinto que no está regulado por el ordenamiento jurídico. Se aplica la norma a los supuestos incluidos virtualmente y no comprendidos expresamente. El objeto llegaría a ser una declaración de voluntad clara pero lagunosa. 28 28 ANCHONDO PAREDES, Víctor. «Métodos de interpretación jurídica.» Quid Iuris, 2012: 33-58.
  22. 22. 22 1.3.Dimensiones 1.3.1. Según Ross Propone la denominada interpretación Pragmática que “es la integración de una multiplicidad de valoraciones en donde el propósito de la ley solamente indica una consideración única dentro de esta multiplicidad y la divide en: 1.3.1.1. Interpretación Especificadora: Aquella que tiene lugar cuando se debe elegir entre varias interpretaciones posibles, todas ellas válidas y razonables dentro de los posibles significados naturales atribuidos a las palabras de manera individual. Estas se producen por dudas interpretativas de naturaleza sintáctica, lógica o semántica. 1.3.1.2. Interpretación restrictiva: Es aquélla que tiene lugar cuando las consideraciones pragmáticas excluyen la aplicación de una regla que según el sentido lingüístico natural sería aplicable. 1.3.1.3. Interpretación extensiva: Es aquélla que tiene lugar cuando las consideraciones pragmáticas se traducen en la aplicación de la regla a situaciones que, contempladas a la luz del sentido lingüístico natural, se encuentran claramente fuera de su campo de referencia, pero son aplicables analógicamente. Amplía el significado de la norma a casos que no aparecen naturalmente en él comprendidos29. 29 RIBEIRO TORAL, Gerardo. Teoría de la argumentación jurídica. Guanajuato: Plaza y Valdés, 2003. p. 182
  23. 23. 23 1.3.2. Según Jañez El jurista al estudiar un caso, primero debe encontrar las normas que la regulen, luego debe interpretar dichas normas, comprender el verdadero pensamiento del legislador y aclarar si va con el caso. Para esto Jañez considera cuatro especies de interpretación convergentes: 1.3.2.1. Interpretación semántica Abstenerse al sentido abstracto de las palabras. 1.3.2.2. Interpretación histórica Para concordar las leyes, es necesario distinguir los tiempos. 1.3.2.3. Interpretación sistemática El ordenamiento jurídico debe tener condición de sistema orgánico: unitario, coherente, e invadido por el “ratio iuris” fundamentalmente si pretende ser científico. Dicho sistema, tendrá variedad de sub-sistemas institucionales, ha de descubrir identidad de criterios frente a casos análogos, y si existen tendencias uniformes que estructuran el sistema, una norma no puede ser interpretada de manera aislada. 1.3.2.4. Interpretación lógica Verifica si la norma está dentro de un ámbito racional. Parte de la presunción de que el legislador obra en forma racional o razonable, lógica y consecuentemente. Si no atiene, entonces, a los cánones de la argumentación lógica30. Sin embargo para la presente investigación se consideró las siguientes dimensiones: Interpretación especificadora, Interpretación extensiva, Interpretación lógica e Interpretación sistemática. 30 JAÑEZ BARRIOS, Tarsicio.Lógica jurídica. Hacia una argumentación jurídica.Caracas:Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, 1998. p. 193-194
  24. 24. CAPÍTULO II: PENSAMIENTO CREATIVO
  25. 25. 25 El presente capítulo describe la segunda variable de la investigación, el pensamiento creativo. Al igual que en el primer capítulo se hace mención de las teorías relevantes respaldadas por sus autores, acto necesario para la visión y correcta asimilación de los conceptos, seguido de las causas por las que se da esta premisa y las técnicas para desenvolverla. Por último se hace referencia a las dimensiones de esta variable de las cuales algunas de ellas serán usadas para definir la conceptualización de la investigación. 2.1. Teorías 2.1.1 Modelo de Urban La creatividad se presenta como el resultado de la acción conjunta de tres componentes cognitivos, que son el conocimiento divergente, general base y específico. También manifiesta sobre tres componentes relacionados con la personalidad, que son el compromiso con la tarea, motivos y tolerancia a la ambigüedad; y esto, a su vez se da en tres niveles de actuación: en una dimensión individual, local o histórico-social. Esta relación que se da entre los distintos componentes y niveles de actuación es interpretada por Urban como un sistema funcional, de manera que, cada uno de los componentes de forma aislada no tendría la fuerza suficiente como para explicar el proceso creativo. Considerando que el conocimiento general y pensamiento base son prerrequisito para el pensamiento fluente y flexible. También siendo por otra parte necesario el dominio de conrtenidos y destrezas específicas en un determinado ámbito para poder alcanzar la excelencia creativa. Por lo que busca
  26. 26. 26 destacar el papel que en este momento juega el razonamiento, la memoria y el procesamiento de la información, operaciones y procesos psicológicos, los cuales son responsables de la conducta inteligente que participan en el acto creativo y que por tanto se encuentran también involucrados en cierta medida en la producción creativa31. Pero, según Sternberg32 dice que no es posible generar ideas novedosas en un ámbito que no se conozca, ya que se necesitaría de un cierto conocimiento que oriente su aplicación y alcance creativo. 2.1.2. Modelo de Sternberg y Lubart Esta teoría recibe este nombre como consecuencia del paralelismo que se establece entre los inversores y las personas creativas. Este considera a la superdotación productiva – creativa como un tipo de superdotación por las siguientes razones: la creatividad está integrada por aspectos cognitivos, personales, motivacionales y situacionales, distintos de lo que aparecen en la superdotación académica. También está el rendimiento académico porque este no es igual que el creativo, ya que el ultimo es considerado más importante para el progreso social. Y finalmente la última razón dice que si el educador fuera capaz de distinguir el superdotado creativo del académico, el niño creativo podría ser incorporado a programas específicos para desarrollar su potencial creativo. La capacidad de definir o redefinir un problema es considerada dentro de la teoría triárquica de la inteligencia humana, como un metacomponente o proceso de alto nivel, que permite a los superdotados ser capaces de considerar los problemas desde distintas perspectivas33. 31 URBAN. Recent Trends in Creativity Research and Theory in Western Europe. European Journal for High Ability, 1990. p. 143-159 32 STERNBERG. A three facet model of creativity. New York: Cambridge University Press, 1985. p. 125-147 33 Ibid., p. 7-15.
  27. 27. 27 2.1.3. Modelo de Wallas Manifiesta al proceso creativo como proceso de solución de problemas, el cual lo supone en cuatro pasos:  Preparación: clarificación y definición del problema, pensar en sus exigencias y recoger información relevante. Se efectúa el trabajo preliminar, pensando con toda libertad, buscando y escuchando sugerencias.  Incubación: actividad preconsciente o inconsciente cuando el pensador está ocupado en otras cosas. La duración de esta etapa puede ser de minutos, meses o años. El material recogido no permanece en la mente de la persona creativa en un estado de pasividad, sino que pasa por una elaboración y organización interna.  Iluminación: la persona ve la solución del problema. Ocurre un cambio en la percepción, una nueva combinación de las ideas que conducen a una solución.  Verificación: constituye la fase final donde se comprueba la solución34. 2.1.4. Modelo de Guilford Presenta cinco fases que sigue el pensamiento en la solución de problemas combinándolas con las cinco operaciones mentales:  Input de información: empieza cuando el input entra en el sistema de comunicación procedente del medio o del interior de la persona. Podría incluir sentimientos y emociones.  Filtro de la información: la información procedente del medio pasa a través de un filtro. 34 CASADO, Eleazar. Hacia una psicología de la investigación. Caracas: Universidad Central de Venezuela, 2001.
  28. 28. 28  Cognición: percepción del problema y estructuración, quiere decir que, este paso incluye dos hechos: conocimiento de que el problema existe y conocimiento de su naturaleza.  Producción: consiste en encontrar la solución al problema, que puede ser de tipo convergente o divergente. En el convergente, la conclusión viene determinada por la información previa y en el divérgete cabe una diversidad de soluciones todas ellas viables según la información de la que se dispone.  Verificación: consiste en la evaluación de la respuesta final35. 2.2. Pensamiento creativo: 2.2.1. Concepto Según Pérez Lindo, consiste en la “adquisición del conocimiento, un modo particular de abordaje cognitivo que presenta características de originalidad, flexibilidad, plasticidad y fluidez, y funciona como estrategia o herramienta cognitiva en la formulación, construcción y/o resolución de situaciones problemáticas en el contexto de aprendizaje”36. “Es una cualidad del pensamiento que permite al individuo generar muchas ideas, inventar nuevas ideas o combinar ideas existentes de manera novedosa, la describe como una cualidad que da vida a algo nuevo”37. Para empezar, no es necesario ser inteligente para poder ser creativo, por lo que viene a ser un efecto el pensamiento libre; por lo tanto, ser creativo no es un talento, sino una habilidad basada en una actitud transformadora. Siendo la creatividad la que nos ayuda a superarnos como personas, llenándonos y enriqueciéndonos de nuevos conocimientos, del cual podríamos hablar sobre un “crecimiento mental”38. 35 GUILFORD, J. P. La naturaleza de la inteligenciaHumana.Buenos Aires: Paidos,1977. p.33 36 PÉREZ LINDO, Augusto. Creatividad, actitudes y educación. Buenos Aires: Biblos, 2004. p. 125. 37 JOHNSON, Andrew. Desarrollo de las habilidades del pensamiento. Buenos Aires: Troquel S.A, 2003. p.31 38 CRUZ, Javier. Creatividad+pensamiento practico: Actitud transformadora. Buenos Aires: pluma y papel, 2005. p. 110
  29. 29. 29 Para Pérez Lindo, el pensamiento creativo tiene como función también la liberación del efecto restrictivo de las ideas anticuadas. Ello conduce a cambios de actitudes y enfoques, a la visión diferente de conceptos inmutables hasta entonces. Por lo que se busca la comprensión de los procesos cognitivos que se ponen en juego en el aprendizaje, por medio de los métodos y conceptos de la psicología cognitiva constructivista39. 2.2.2. Causa La creatividad requiere de preparación, esfuerzo y disciplina, por lo que es un proceso que tiene 4 etapas: la preparación, donde se define, reúne y generan ideas relacionadas; incubación, consiste en pensar posibles soluciones con ayuda de la mente consciente e inconsciente; iluminación, aquí se ve súbitamente la idea, concepto o solución del problema; y por último nos encontramos con la verificación, etapa en la cual el creador verifica o pone a prueba ya sea la idea, concepto o solución40. Existen muchas condiciones previas y necesarias para todo desarrollo creativo, pero las más básicas y generales que se consideran son la curiosidad, pasión, creencia o fe, compromiso, apertura a lo diferente y sobre todo actitud positiva. Y el gran motor que mueve al individuo para poder encontrarse en las circunstancias de realizarlo, es la curiosidad, pues aquí se presenta el deseo, las ansias de querer buscar, indagar, conocer y llenarse de nuevos conocimientos41. Uno necesita antes conocer qué proceso se debe emplear bajo unas determinadas circunstancias, cuáles son sus capacidades y limitaciones en este tipo de pensamiento, qué condiciones favorecen o inhiben la actividad de cada proceso y por último qué posibilidades de control se posee de cada una42. 39 PÉREZ, Op. Cit., p. 125. 40 JOHNSON, Op. Cit., p.31. 41 CRUZ, Op. Cit., p. 126. 42 CEGARRA SÁNCHEZ, José. Metodología de la investigación científica. Madrid:Ediciones Díazde Santos,S.A, 2011. p. 31.
  30. 30. 30 2.2.3. Ventajas  Te ayuda a ver una situación de manera distinta, rompiendo con la rutina anterior, un tanto dificultosa, pero ese es el desafío que implica este “buen pensamiento”; el cual, también sin querer trae consigo al pensamiento crítico, especialmente porque goza de su misma eficiencia y se le agrega la originalidad43.  Podemos aplicarlo a cualquier cosa que estemos haciendo con la esperanza de introducir una mejora o de encontrar una manera mejor de llevarla a cabo, ya que es indispensable para plantear nuevas posibilidades44.  Ayuda en la resolución de problemas, pues siempre tiene sentido aplicarlo con el propósito de encontrar otra solución mejor, en lugar de quedarnos con la solución que nos brinda un procedimiento corriente45.  La generación de oportunidades requiere pensamiento creativo. La creación de nuevos valores exige nuevos conceptos. Las ideas generadoras de oportunidades no se encuentran en todas partes, sino que estas deben ser producidas46.  También precisamos la creatividad para preparar el futuro posible donde quizá tengamos que actuar. Y como ya se ha dicho, se necesita creatividad para producir las discontinuidades que no surgirán de la extrapolación de las tendencias actuales47.  La creatividad es un poderoso factor de motivación porque logra que la gente se interese por lo que está haciendo, prevaleciendo siempre la esperanza de encontrar una idea valiosa. Brinda a todos la posibilidad de alcanzar logros, de 43 RIOSECO IZQUIERDO, Rosita, Monica ZILIANI CARMACO, y Julia Sequeida Yuanqui. Yo pienso y aprendo. Segunda. Santiago de Chile: Andres Bello, 1991. p.8 44 KEIL, John M. Creatividad. Mexico: McGraw Hill, 1990. p. 180. 45 Ibid., p. 181. 46 RODRÍGUEZ, Mauro. Psicología de la creatividad. México: Pax-México, 1985. p. 134. 47 Ibid., 135.
  31. 31. 31 hacer la vida más divertida y más interesante, proporcionando un marco para el trabajo en equipo con otras personas48. 2.2.4. Técnicas: 2.2.4.1. Tormenta de ideas: Fue ideada por Osborn para solucionar problemas de grupo. El proceso creativo se rige por los siguientes principios: 1) el principio básico y fundamental es diferir o aplazar el juicio: separar la fase de generación de ideas de la de evaluación; 2) dejar volar la imaginación, inicialmente se aceptan todas las ideas; 3) se busca la cantidad: cuanto mayor es el número, más probable es que surja una idea brillante; y 4) se busca la combinación y mejora. El desarrollo de la técnica consiste en generar una lista tan larga como sea posible de soluciones a un problema dado, y al final, valorarlas y seleccionar las más brillantes. Las fases son planteamiento del problema, descubrimiento de ideas y descubrimiento de soluciones. Se apoya en dos supuestos, ambos discutibles: la cantidad engendra calidad y el pensar en grupo es superior a pensar individualmente49. 2.2.4.2. Lista de atributos: Fue creada por Crawford, que opinaba que las ideas y los productos creativos originales surgen cuando se modifican sus cualidades o atributos esenciales. El proceso creativo implica una serie de pasos sucesivos que modifican las cualidades o atributos del objeto, o bien transfieren a éste una cualidad de otro objeto. La técnica abarca una doble vía: modificación o transferencia de esas cualidades. La modificación implica dos fases: por una parte, identificar las características principales de un objeto y hacer un listado, por otra, generar ideas para modificar cada característica y observar qué sucede. La transferencia implica usar el pensamiento analógico: pensar en otros objetos más o menos semejantes al que queremos modificar e identificar atributos que pueden ser transferidos al nuestro50. 48 GARCÍA GARCÍA, Enrique. Formación de emprendedores. México: Continental, 2003. p. 186. 49 PÉREZ, Op. Cit., p. 74. 50 Ibid., p. 76.
  32. 32. 32 2.2.4.3. La sinéctica: Fue ideada por Gordon, la sinéctica es la unión de elementos distintos y aparentemente irrelevantes. El objetivo es resolver problemas usando diferentes analogías. Comprende dos principios. Uno es convertir lo extraño en familiar, es una fase analítica donde se relaciona lo extraño con lo que ya conocemos. Otro es convertir lo familiar en extraño. Aquí hay cuatro mecanismos: la analogía personal consiste en identificarse con el problema, convertirse imaginativamente parte del mismo; la analogía directa consiste en pensar en problemas parecidos de otros campos y ver cómo se resuelven; la analogía simbólica consiste en utilizar imágenes objetivas e impersonales para resolver el problema y la analogía fantástica en imaginar soluciones alejadas de lo real para resolver un problema51. 2.3. Dimensiones 2.3.1. Según Guilford Los principales factores del pensamiento creativo son: fluidez, flexibilidad, originalidad y elaboración:  Fluidez es la habilidad tiene que ver con la cantidad de ideas generadas por una persona y no así a la calidad de las mismas. Trata de la fluidez de pensamiento, referida a la habilidad que tienen las personas de emitir de forma rápida muchas ideas, pensar en muchas más cosas de las que en un primer momento lo pueda hacer. Esta dimensión por definición permite tomar en cuenta la producción abundante de ideas, un mayor número de soluciones a situaciones o problemas.  Flexibilidad: es la habilidad que tienen las personas de desplazarse de una idea otra, de un contexto a otro, dar respuestas variadas, modificar y moldear ideas y superar la propia rigidez. Por tanto para ser flexible se requiere de visualizar diversas categorías de respuestas. Otra forma de entender la flexibilidad es entendiéndola como cambios, modificaciones, replanteamientos, reorientaciones, reinvenciones, reinterpretaciones, y transformaciones de las situaciones u objetivos originales. La flexibilidad por tanto es entendida como la capacidad que tienen las 51 RICARTE, José. Creatividad y comunicación persuasiva. Barcelona: Serveis Editorials, S.L., 1990.
  33. 33. 33 personas para cambiar de modo de pensar y permite realizar clasificaciones de diferentes maneras y abordar un problema desde diferentes perspectivas.  Originalidad: habilidad que tienen las personas de aportar ideas novedosas, diferentes, únicas y apartadas de la normalidad o convencionalidad. Para su surgimiento requiere del rompimiento con esquemas establecidos, ideas o modelos rígidos y por otra parte sugiere poner en práctica ideas activadoras o bien la yuxtaposición de éstas, integración o relación de elementos distantes y reestructurar o reelaborar modelos ya asumidos. La originalidad es la habilidad de producir ideas o respuestas poco frecuentes.  Elaboración: habilidad que tiene una persona para desarrollar y/o perfeccionar una idea o producción original alcanzando niveles de complejidad y detalle. Por lo tanto, la elaboración es la capacidad de agregar elementos, rasgos, etc. Para ello se pueden utilizar dos o más habilidades para la construcción de un objeto complejo y sofisticado en su elaboración o una idea profunda y/o extensa52. 52 GUILFOR, Op. Cit., p. 196
  34. 34. CAPÍTULO III: METODOLOGÍA
  35. 35. 35 En este tercer y último capítulo se explica la metodología usada para la indagación. Se hace mención de los tipos de investigación que sirvieron para el correcto estudio de las variables, las cuales son correlacional y descriptiva. Asimismo se hace mención del diseño en que se basó este estudio, que serían el diseño no experimental y transversal. Por último se indica cual es la población y la muestra que sirvieron para la experimentación del presente informe. 3.1. Tipo de investigación 3.1.1. Correlacional: Estamos frente a una investigación en la cual se logra evaluar el grado de relación entre la primera variable que es la interpretación jurídica, y la segunda, que es el pensamiento creativo, entre las cuales se da una asociación que ha sido explicada en base de una hipótesis sometida a pruebas o experiencias, utilizando coeficientes de correlación estadísticos. Claro que primero se ha indagado e investigado como se desarrollan cada una de estas variables en distintos campos, y si un mejor nivel de pensamiento creativo aumenta la interpretación jurídica en los estudiantes de la escuela de Derecho del segundo ciclo de la Universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo. El estudio correlacional se ocupa de determinar la variación en unos aspectos en relación con otros. Este estudio es el indicado para organizar las relaciones estadísticas entre las características y la concentración de las causas del fenómeno estudiado. En una situación creada, explica por qué se presenta, en qué grado dos o más de sus variables están relacionadas y en qué circunstancias se produce este estado53. 53 LANDEAU, Rebeca. Elaboración de trabajo de investigación. Caracas: Alfa, 2007.
  36. 36. 36 3.1.2. Descriptiva El presente proyecto tiene como una de sus finalidades medir el nivel de interpretación jurídica en los estudiantes, al igual que su nivel de pensamiento creativo, evaluando los distintos fenómenos, dimensiones o componentes que traen consigo estas dos variables; para que así, se logre describir lo que se está investigando en los estudiantes de derecho del segundo ciclo mediante encuestas. La investigación descriptiva tiene como objetivo primordial la descripción de la realidad, siendo sus principales métodos de recogida de información la encuesta e incluso la observación “Comprende la descripción, registro, análisis e interpretación de la naturaleza actual, y la composición o procesos de los fenómenos. El enfoque se hace sobre conclusiones dominantes o sobre cómo una persona, grupo o cosa se conduce o funciona en el presente”54. 3.2.Diseño de investigación 3.2.1. No experimental La investigación que se ha llevado a cabo es no experimental, debido a que no se está manipulando ninguna de las variables, con el propósito de saber o conocer que es lo que está sucediendo en la realidad con los estudiantes de Derecho. “En algunas ocasiones la investigación se centra en analizar cuál es el nivel, estado o la presencia de una o diversas variables en un momento dado; o ubicar cual es la relación entre un conjunto de variables en un momento específico”55. 3.2.2. Transversal Estamos hablando de un diseño transeccional o también llamado transversal, puesto que se ha recogido datos con el fin de describir las variables y relacionarlas 54 TAMAYO Y TAMAYO, Mario. El proceso de la investigación científica. México: Limusa S.A, 2004 55 GOMEZ, Marcelo.Introducción a la metodología dela investigación científica. Argentina: Brujas,2006.Pag. 40.
  37. 37. 37 entre sí; todo ello tomando en cuenta sobre todo el presente, lo real, en la actualidad. “Se recolectan datos en un solo momento, en un tiempo único. Su propósito es describir variables y analizar su incidencia e interrelación en un momento dado”56. 3.3.Población y muestra 3.3.1. Población: “Totalidad de un fenómeno de estudio o investigación, incluye la totalidad de unidades de análisis o entidades que participan de unas determinadas características”57. Escuela de derecho Segundo ciclo Varones Mujeres Estudiantes 47 56 Total 103 3.3.2. Muestra: Parte de la población o universo a estudiar, es decir, el conjunto total de los objetos de estudio, que comparten ciertas características comunes, funcionales a la investigación58. Segundo ciclo de derecho – Grupo C Varones Mujeres Estudiantes 11 15 Total 26 56 Ibid., pag. 41. 57 GOMEZ, Op. Cit., p. 176 58 TAMAYO, Op. Cit., p. 109
  38. 38. 38 3.3.3. Operacionalización de las variables Variables Dimensiones Indicadores Categor ías Técnica Interpretación jurídica Interpretación Especificadora  Elegir entre varias interpretaciones posibles  Producidas a partir de dudas interpretativas de naturaleza sintáctica, lógica o semántica. Siempre A veces Nunca Cuestionario Interpretación extensiva  Aplicación de la regla a situaciones  Fuera de su campo de referencia  Amplía el significado de la norma. Interpretación sistemática  Debe tener condición de sistema orgánico.  Tendrá variedad de sub-sistemas institucionales  Una norma no puede ser interpretada de manera aislada. Interpretación lógica  Verifica si la norma está dentro de un ámbito racional.  Presunción de que el legislador obra en forma racional o razonable, lógica y consecuentemente.
  39. 39. 39 Pensamient o creativo Fluidez  Habilidad de emitir de forma rápida muchas ideas.  Generación de mayor soluciones a problemas. Siempre A veces Nunca Cuestionario Flexibilidad  Capacidad para cambiar de modo de pensar.  Permite realizar clasificaciones de diferentes maneras.  Permite abordar un problema desde diferentes perspectivas. Originalidad  Habilidad para aportar ideas novedosas.  Requiere del rompimiento con esquemas establecidos.  Sugiere reelaborar modelos ya asumidos. Elaboración  Habilidad para perfeccionar una idea.  Capacidad de agregar elementos, rasgos, etc.  Se puede utilizar dos o más habilidades para lograr una idea profunda y/o extensa.
  40. 40. 40 CONCLUSIONES La relación entre la interpretación jurídica y el pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, es constante y necesaria, pues todo el proceso creativo junto a los saberes previos recibidos en clase conllevan a una buena interpretación del Derecho dando como resultado un excelente profesional, competente en distintos ámbitos de su carrera, capaz de dar nuevas perspectivas y matices a esta premisa. El nivel de utilidad de pensamiento creativo que posee el estudiante del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, es alto, se encuentre en la condición de poder generar, inventar y combinar distintas ideas de manera original, logrando una efectiva resolución de problemas que al fin y al cabo le favorecerán cuando este sea ya un profesional. El nivel de interpretación Jurídica en el estudiante del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, es aún básica, no especializada; pues se encuentra en los primeros años de formación y todavía no posee los conceptos necesarios para realizar una interpretación completa y amplia de las normas jurídicas. Los programas para incentivar el desarrollo del pensamiento creativo en los estudiantes del segundo ciclo de la escuela de Derecho de la universidad Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, Chiclayo 2015, son muy beneficiosos; ya que, ayuda al propósito de poder interpretar la norma jurídica, puesto que el alumno tendría la habilidad de tomar varias actitudes y enfoques con el fin de saber que quiere decir la norma.
  41. 41. XLI REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ÁLVAREZ UNDURRAGA, Gabriel. «Importancia de la Metododología de la Investigación Jurídica en la formación de los estudiantes de Derecho.» Primer Congreso Nacional de Pedagogía Universitaria y Didáctica del Derecho. Santiago de Chile: Facultad de derecho, universidad de Chile, 2012. 317-330. ANCHONDO PAREDES, Víctor. «Métodos de interpretación jurídica.» Quid Iuris, 2012: 33-58. ARCE ORTIZ, Elmer. Teoría del Derecho . Lima: Fondo Editorial PUCP, 2013. BARRACA, Javier. Pensar el derecho: Curso de filosofía jurídica. Madrid: Palabra, 2005. CASADO, Eleazer. Hacia una psicología de la investigación. Caracas: Universidad central de Venezuela, 2001. CEGARRA SÁNCHEZ, José. Metodología de la investigación científica. Madrid: Ediciones Díaz de Santos, 2011. CRUZ, Javier. Creatividad+pensamiento practico: Actitud Transformadora. Buenos Aires: Pluma y papel, 2005. DUEÑAS RUIZ, Oscar José. Lecciones de hermenéutica jurídica. Bogotá: Centro Editorial Universidad del Rosario, 2005. ESPINOZA SILVA, Francisco. «Métodos y estrategias para la enseñanza- aprendizaje del derecho.» Daena: International Journal of Good Conscience, 2009: 31-74. GARCÍA GARCÍA, Enrique. Formación de emprendedores. Mexico: Continental, 2003. GOMEZ, Marcelo. Introducción a la metodología de la investigación científica. Córdoba: Brujas, 2006. GONZÁLES LOZADA, Sebastián, y Elisa MUÑOZ CATALÁN. «Análisis de las competencias de los estudiantes de Derecho en los nuevos planes de estudio de Andalucía en el EEES.» XXI, Revista de Educación, 2010: 147- 142. GUASTINI, Riccardo. Estudios sobre la interpretación jurídica. Editado por Raúl Márquez Romero. Traducido por Mariana Gascón y Miguel Carbonell.
  42. 42. XLII Ciudad Universitaria, Mexico D. F.: UNAM, Instituto de investicacion jurídica, 1999. GUILFORD, J. P. La naturaleza de la inteligencia Humana. Buenos Aires: Paidos, 1977. HIGA SILVA, César, y Guillermo SIFUENTES RODRÍGUEZ. «IUS ET VERITAS.» Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. 2004. http://ezproxybib.pucp.edu.pe/index.php/iusetveritas/article/download/1177 7/12348 (último acceso: 12 de octubre de 2015). HUERTA BARRERA, Teresita. «El desafio de la rehumanización de la profesión jurídica.» Ciencia Jurídica. Universidad de Guanajuato, 2013: 101-113. HURTADO CASTRILLÓN, Luisa Fernanda. «LA INVESTIGACIÓN FORMATIVA PARA EL ESTUDIANTE DE DERECHO.» Revista Jurídica USS. Noviembre de 2010. http://www.uss.edu.pe/uss/RevistasVirtuales/ssias/ssias3/pdf/LA_INVESTI GACION_FORMATIVA_PARA_EL_ESTUDIANTE_DE_DERECHO.pdf (último acceso: 12 de octubre de 2015). JAÑEZ BARRIOS, Tarsicio. Lógica jurídica. Hacia una argumentación jurídica. Caracas: Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, 1998. JOHNSON, Andrew. Desarrollo de las habilidades del pensamiento. Buenos Aires: Troquel, 2003. KEIL, John M. Creatividad. Mexico: McGraw Hill, 1990. LAUDEAU, Rebeca. Elaboración de trabajo de investigación. Caracas: Alfa, 2007. MARTÍNEZ ROLDÁN, L., y J.A FERNÁNDEZ SUÁREZ. Curso de teoría del Derecho. Barcelona: Ariel, 2012. PÉREZ LINDO, Augusto. Creatividad, actitudes y educación. Buenos Aires: Biblos, 2004. PICCANATO RODRÍGUEZ, Antonio. Teoría del Derecho. Mexico: IURE editores , 2006. RIBEIRO TORAL, Gerardo. Teoría de laargumentación jurídica. Guanajuato : Plaza y Valdes, 2003. RICARTE, José. Creatividad y comunicación. Barcelona: Serveis Editorials, 1990. RIOSECO IZQUIERDO, Rosita, Monica ZILIANI CARMACO, y Julia Sequeida Yuanqui. Yo pienso y aprendo. Santiago de Chile: Andrés Bello , 1991.
  43. 43. XLIII RODRÍGUEZ, Mauro. Psicología de la creatividad. Mexico: Pax-Mexico, 1985. STERNBERG. A three facet model of creativity. New York: Cambrigdge university Press, 1985. TORRES VÁSQUEZ, Aníbal. Introducción al derecho. Cuarta. Lima: Moreno S.A, 2011. URBAN. Recent trends in Creativity Research and Theory in Western Europe. . Ability: European Journal for High , 1990. VILATA MENEDA, Salvador. El papel de la jurisprudencia del tjce en la armonización del derecho europeo: situación y perspectiva tras cincuenta años. Valencia: Universitat de valencia. Servei de publicacions, 2006.
  44. 44. XLIV ANEXOS Anexo N° 1 Cuestionario 1.- Considera usted que la norma cuenta con diversas interpretaciones jurídicas. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 2.- Piensa usted que es ineludible la adecuación de la regla a situaciones reales para hacer una buena interpretación. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 3.- Discurre usted, que la Interpretación jurídica tiene un significado amplio y consta con diversos componentes necesarios. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 4.- Cree usted que es inevitable estudiar los conceptos anteriores de la norma jurídica para entender los actuales. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 5.- Supone usted que es obligatorio estudiar los orígenes y el modo en que fue desarrollándose la norma jurídica. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 6.- Califica usted que es oportuno establecer la validez y eficacia de unas normas entre otras. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca
  45. 45. XLV 7.- Estima usted que es pertinente verificar si la norma está dentro de un ámbito racional. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 8.- Delibera usted que es congruente definir el surgimiento de una norma a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 9.- Piensa usted que es ineludible saber el significado de los términos de la norma jurídica para hacer una buena interpretación. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 10.- Discurre usted que es preciso acudir al lenguaje técnico para comprender la norma jurídica. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 11.- Considera usted que la norma es interpretada de acuerdo con la constitución del país. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 12.- Delibera usted que es ineludible la interpretación del sentido literal de la norma. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 13.- Discurre usted, que el uso de leguaje lógico influye en la interpretación de la norma. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 14.- Cree usted que es ineludible relacionar el hecho concreto con la norma a interpretar. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 15.- Conjetura usted que es obligatorio que la interpretación jurídica sea imparcial ante el hecho y la norma. a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca
  46. 46. XLVI 16.- ¿Cree usted que la habilidad que una persona tiene de emitir de forma rápida varias ideas, es parte de un pensamiento creativo? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 17.- ¿Considera que el pensamiento creativo ayuda a la generación de mayores soluciones a problemas o situaciones? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 18.- ¿Con cuanta frecuencia cambia de modo de pensar? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 19.- Si en la pregunta anterior usted ha marcado “siempre” o “a veces”: en el momento de cambiar su modo de pensar sobre un problema, ¿ha abordado el problema desde diferentes perspectivas? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 20.- ¿En el momento de realizar un trabajo se considera con la habilidad para poder aportar ideas novedosas? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 21.- ¿Considera usted que reelaborar modelos ya asumidos o romper con esquemas ya establecidos es parte de la originalidad del pensamiento creativo? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 22.- ¿Se cree con la habilidad para perfeccionar una idea? a) Siempre b) A veces c) Nunca 23.- ¿Considera que la capacidad que posee una persona para agregar elementos, rasgos, etc. Es parte de un pensamiento creativo? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 24.- ¿Para poder alcanzar una idea profunda utiliza dos o más habilidades para poder lograrlo? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 25.- ¿Cree usted que el uso del pensamiento creativo influye de alguna manera a la hora de interpretar una norma jurídica?
  47. 47. XLVII a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 26.- ¿Considera que un buen pensamiento creativo mejora la eficacia de un buen profesional en el trabajo laboral? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 27.- ¿Cree usted que la habilidad de la creatividad puede ser aprendida? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 28.- ¿Cree usted que hay que dejar de lado las ideas anticuadas para poder desarrollar el pensamiento creativo? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca 29.- ¿Cree usted que es necesaria la actitud para el desarrollo del pensamiento creativo? a. Siempre b. Casi Siempre c. A veces d. Nunca
  48. 48. XLVIII Anexo N° 2 Interpretación Jurídica
  49. 49. XLIX Anexo N° 3 Pensamiento Creativo
  50. 50. L Anexo N° 4 Metodología

×