Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
3.
best movie trailers online free Halimin put
2012 | Drama
Halimin put is a movie starring Alma Prica, Olga Pakalovic, and Mijo Jurisic. In order to recover the body of her son lost
during the war in Bosnia, a grieving, but strong-willed Muslim woman, Halima, must track down her estranged...
After the end of the war in Bosnia, Halima, a good-natured peasant woman from a remote Muslim village in Western
Bosnia, searches for the remains of her husband and her teenage son, who were taken by Serbian paramilitary forces
and executed. Using DNA analysis, the UN Committee for Missing Persons manages to identify the remains of her
husband in one of the mass graves, but the Committee still can't identify the remains of her son, since Halima refuses
to give a blood sample for DNA testing. There is something that the Committee doesn't know, something that Halima
is hiding from others: her beloved son wasn't actually her biological son. The story takes us back two decades ago,
during the period of Yugoslavia, where we learn how Halima and her husband became adoptive parents, after fruitless
efforts to have a child on their own. Along with that story, we follow Halima's path nowadays while she is searching
for the biological mother of her son, the only person who can give a blood ...
4.
best movie trailers online free Halimin put
2012 | Drama
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama
Written By: Fedja Isovic.
Stars: Alma Prica, Olga Pakalovic, Mijo Jurisic, Izudin Bajrovic
Director: Arsen A. Ostojic
Rating: 8.1
Date: 2012-10-25
Duration: PT1H37M
Keywords: undefined
5.
best movie trailers online free Halimin put
2012 | Drama
Download Full Version Halimin
put 2012 Video
OR
Download Movie
Free
Be the first to comment