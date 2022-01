What to Upload to SlideShare

Depression 1. Doctor of Physical Therapy Geriatrics Depression 2. Depression  Most common psychological problem in the elderly  4-23% prevalence  commonly neglected in elderly  Loss of health  Stress of physical illness, associated with physical disability  Pain  Life style changes  Psychosocial response of depression  Dramatically affect the patient response to rehabilitation 3. Depression  Make rehabilitation a challenge  Apathy, hopelessness, withdrawal  They constitute a problem that physical therapists must deal with frequently  Characteristics of depression  Factors associated with depression  Treatment approaches  Modifications of the physical therapist’s treatment plan  That appropriate for a depressed elderly patient 4. Characteristics  Mood-feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest and pleasure in previously pleasurable activities  Cognitive-difficulty in concentrating, memory complaints, slowed thinking, indecisiveness, and perceived lack of competence and control  Feelings of low self-esteem  Worthlessness  Decreased motivation  Apathy  Excessive guilt 5. Characteristics  Difficulties with interpersonal interaction- withdrawal form family and friends and neglect previously pleasurable activities  Somatic symptoms  Appetite-loss of weight, may involve excessive eating  Sleep-insomnia and early morning awakening, may be hyper insomnia  Psychomotor function-retarded and may agitated 6. Diagnosis-Terminologies- Types  DSM- 4 ( diagnosis of mental disorders )  According to APA  Two important diagnosis are 1. Major depressive episode 2. Adjustment disorder with depressed mood 7. Major depressive episode 1. Depressed mood 2. Markedly diminished interest or pleasure in all, or almost all, activities 3. Weight loss or weight gain when not dieting, or increase or decrease in apatite 4. Insomnia or hyper insomnia 5. Psychomotor agitation or retardation 6. Fatigue or loss of energy 8. Major depressive episode 7. Feeling of worthlessness or excessive or inappropriate guilt 8. Diminished ability to think or concentrate or indecisiveness 9. Recurrent thoughts of death, recurrent suicidal ideation, as suicide attempts or a specific plan for committing suicide 9. Adjustment disorder with depressed mood 1. Emotional or behavioral symptoms in response to an identifiable stressor occurring with in 3 months of the onset of the stressor 2. Clinically significant symptoms or behaviors as evidenced by a) Marked distress that is in excess of what would be expected from exposure to the stressor b) Significant impairment in social or occupational functioning 10. Assessment  The diagnosis is based on history, observation and careful interview of the patient and close family members and friends  Self-report scales-good screen devices  Beck depression inventory  CES-D (Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression)  Zung self rating depression scale-SDS 11. Models of Depression  The Cognitive model  The learned-helplessness model  The interpersonal model  The neurobiological model  Social resources model 12. Factors associated with depression  Presence of illness  High level of pain  Physical disability  Symptoms severity  Low income  Decrease social support 13. Management  Pharmacotherapy-major depressive episodes-the most common approach of treatment  Psychotherapy-adjustment disorder with depressed mood  Exercise-has limited research-it is of particular interest of physical therapists 14. Pharmacotherapy  Five major categories  Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors  Tricyclic or tetracyclic anti depressants  Heterocyclic antidepressants  Serotonin/norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors  Monoamine oxidase inhibitors 15. Psychotherapy  Older patients are less likely to take psychotherapy  Health professionals may be biased against older persons in that they believe that elders will not benefit from psychotherapy  Research shows that psychotherapy is an effective treatment for depression in elderly  Psychotherapy treatment for elderly include behavioral, cognitive, and brief psychodynamic therapies 16. Psychotherapy  Behavioral treatments focus on modifying the behavioral components of depression  Cognitive approaches attempt to change the negative schemata that accompany depression  Psychodynamic therapies focus on the personality characteristics 17. Exercise  Occasionally used as an effective treatment for depression  Research shows a clear relation ship between depression and physical activity  Vigorous aerobics  Cardiovascular risk factor  Heavy aerobics improve depression  Mild recreational activity will be associated with increase in feelings of wellbeing 18. Exercise  Time out from periods of psychological stress  Increased social interaction  Increased feelings of mystery  Increase secretion of amines- tridepressant effects  Induce adrenaline response- sleep regulation and improve symptoms of depression  Exercise is not commonly accepted treatment for treating depression 19. Working with depressed patients  Establishing short term goals  Emphasizing achievements rather than pleasure  Avoid excessive carefulness  Assess and Treat the patient in his own time 20. References  Andrew A. guccione (2000). Geriatric Physical Therapy:Mosby

