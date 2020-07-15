Master the Possibilities-Flipping a Switch

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Flipping a Switch: 25 Action Steps for Happiness and Financial Security in Later Life Dr. Barbara O’Neill, CFP® Owner/CEO,...
My “Flipped Switches” Stone Creek resident since 12/22/19 New Jersey to Florida (bigger house) Rutgers University profe...
What are some of the biggest life transitions that you have made since leaving full-time work and/or since your 60s?
Inspiration #1 to Delve Into This Topic Personal experience: Rutgers Cooperative Extension and New Jersey is in my “rear v...
Inspiration #2 to Delve Into This Topic Research presentation at the 7/18 ASEC meeting about Spending in Retirement (Lori...
Inspiration #3 to Delve Into This Topic Grasshoppers and Ants in Retirement article (Finke, Guo, & Johnson, AAII Journal,...
I Then Realized… There are Multiple “Switches” That Need to Be Flipped in Later Life (Not Just For Spending)
Some Transitions Are Like “Dimmer Switches” and Change Over Time Working Spending Investment asset allocation Downsizi...
Three Book Sections  Financial Transitions  Social Transitions  Lifestyle Transitions
Written From “A Place of Privilege” One-third of workers have saved nothing for retirement 40% of workers have < $25,000 s...
This presentation will provide action steps for 25 of 35 transitions in the book
1. If You Don’t Spend Your Money, Someone Else Will  Step outside of your spending comfort zone  Automate savings withdr...
2. Deciding When You Have “Enough”  Do some savings calculations FINRA Retirement Calculator: https://tools.finra.org/re...
3. Creating a “Paycheck”  Set up automatic withdrawal plans (mutual funds)  Create a bond or CD “ladder’  Purchase an a...
4. Required Minimum Distributions: The Mandatory Flipped Switch  Learn the Law  Develop an RMD spending plan Consider Q...
5. Later Life Investing  Assess your risk tolerance http://pfp.missouri.edu/research_IRTA.html  Rebalance asset class we...
6. Adjusting to Changes in Income and Expenses  Work longer and/or spend less Consider geographic arbitrage Tap home eq...
7. Tax Withholding: It’s What You Get to Keep  Request income tax withholding services  Determine your new marginal tax ...
8. Becoming a Social Security Beneficiary  Get a Social Security benefit estimate  Make estimated payments for Social Se...
9. Health Care Transitions  Take care of yourself (2,500 extra hours)  Earmark part of nest egg for health care Learn a...
10. Transitioning to Medicare  Get educated on Medicare  Get help, if needed (e.g., SHIP, SMP)  keep good records Paym...
11. Setting New Financial Goals  Set “through retirement” financial goals  Go “first class” with upgrades if you can aff...
12. Financial Organization and Simplification  Create a financial inventory  Consolidate “like” financial assets  Cull ...
13. You Can’t Take It With You (Philanthropy)  Check out potential charities  Specify a purpose  Plan your donations (g...
14. Becoming “Fraud Bait”  Use caution with “free meal” seminars  Recognize “red flag language  Power down on tech scam...
15. Achieving Financial Peace of Mind  Do a “status check” with a Monte Carlo analysis or with a financial advisor  Make...
16. Answering the “What Do You Do?” Question  Dodge the “R words”; don’t let other people impose their social clocks on y...
17. Becoming the Family Storyteller  Decide to become the family storyteller Use available resources Involve adult chil...
18. Successful Solo Aging  Expand your social network Get a medical alert service Buddy up (e.g., Golden Girls) Consid...
19. FINDing Fulfillment After Full-Time Work  Leave work with a plan Don’t disappear for long Cherry-pick work that you...
20. Downsizing and Divesting  Set small goals (start with 10 minutes)  Contact potential donees Empty “extra” rooms Di...
21. Getting Help, When Needed  Find free local financial education resources Hire a financial planner Interview service...
22. Should I Stay (Put) or Should I Go?  Do pre-move research Consider family implications and expectations Consider SA...
23. No More Excuses  Say no. Period  Practice saying “yes”  Reach out gingerly Consider opportunity costs
24. Green Bananas, ROLE Calculations, and Lasts  Do some ROLE calculations  Consider adopting an older pet Designate a ...
25. Invincible to Vulnerable  Accept your vulnerability Stave off disease and delay Follow healthy lifestyle recommenda...
What advice do you have for other people who are “flipping switches”?
COVID-19 and “Flipping a Switch” Similarities  Creating a Paycheck  Adjusting to a changed oncome  Becoming “fraud bait...
Questions and Comments?
Master the Possibilities-Flipping a Switch
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Master the Possibilities-Flipping a Switch

9 views

Published on

Class for Master the Possibilities in Ocala, FL about later life transitions.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Master the Possibilities-Flipping a Switch

  1. 1. Flipping a Switch: 25 Action Steps for Happiness and Financial Security in Later Life Dr. Barbara O’Neill, CFP® Owner/CEO, Money Talk
  2. 2. My “Flipped Switches” Stone Creek resident since 12/22/19 New Jersey to Florida (bigger house) Rutgers University professor to entrepreneur Homeowner to HOA rules
  3. 3. What are some of the biggest life transitions that you have made since leaving full-time work and/or since your 60s?
  4. 4. Inspiration #1 to Delve Into This Topic Personal experience: Rutgers Cooperative Extension and New Jersey is in my “rear view mirror” after 41 years
  5. 5. Inspiration #2 to Delve Into This Topic Research presentation at the 7/18 ASEC meeting about Spending in Retirement (Lori Lucas) Described a subset of retirees with a unique “problem”: they saved their whole life, are not comfortable spending, and assets keep growing Speaker quote: “We need financial education to teach people how to ‘flip a switch’ from saving to spending”
  6. 6. Inspiration #3 to Delve Into This Topic Grasshoppers and Ants in Retirement article (Finke, Guo, & Johnson, AAII Journal, 6/18): https://www.aaii.com/journal/article/grasshoppers-and-ants-in- retirement Describes thrifty “ants” who spend less in retirement than they are financially able to Excessive thrift puzzle: why did they save all their money if they’re not going to spend more? “Habit formation hypothesis”: people get accustomed to a certain lifestyle and spending habits are hard to break
  7. 7. I Then Realized… There are Multiple “Switches” That Need to Be Flipped in Later Life (Not Just For Spending)
  8. 8. Some Transitions Are Like “Dimmer Switches” and Change Over Time Working Spending Investment asset allocation Downsizing Disengagement/engagement activities Simplification
  9. 9. Three Book Sections  Financial Transitions  Social Transitions  Lifestyle Transitions
  10. 10. Written From “A Place of Privilege” One-third of workers have saved nothing for retirement 40% of workers have < $25,000 saved, including 19% with < $1,000 saved Source: 2019 Retirement Confidence Survey
  11. 11. This presentation will provide action steps for 25 of 35 transitions in the book
  12. 12. 1. If You Don’t Spend Your Money, Someone Else Will  Step outside of your spending comfort zone  Automate savings withdrawals  Answer some hard questions:  Why did you amass savings if you aren’t going to spend it?  If you don’t spend your money, who will?  What are you waiting for?
  13. 13. 2. Deciding When You Have “Enough”  Do some savings calculations FINRA Retirement Calculator: https://tools.finra.org/retirement_calculator/  Hire a financial advisor Try a Monte Carlo Calculator
  14. 14. 3. Creating a “Paycheck”  Set up automatic withdrawal plans (mutual funds)  Create a bond or CD “ladder’  Purchase an annuity Amend the “4% Rule”
  15. 15. 4. Required Minimum Distributions: The Mandatory Flipped Switch  Learn the Law  Develop an RMD spending plan Consider Qualified Charitable Distributions Get help when needed
  16. 16. 5. Later Life Investing  Assess your risk tolerance http://pfp.missouri.edu/research_IRTA.html  Rebalance asset class weights regularly Beware of “free meal” seminars
  17. 17. 6. Adjusting to Changes in Income and Expenses  Work longer and/or spend less Consider geographic arbitrage Tap home equity Reverse mortgage Sale-Leaseback
  18. 18. 7. Tax Withholding: It’s What You Get to Keep  Request income tax withholding services  Determine your new marginal tax rate  Time elective cash withdrawals Consider hiring a tax professional
  19. 19. 8. Becoming a Social Security Beneficiary  Get a Social Security benefit estimate  Make estimated payments for Social Security taxes Beware of the earnings limit Take care of your spouse
  20. 20. 9. Health Care Transitions  Take care of yourself (2,500 extra hours)  Earmark part of nest egg for health care Learn about Medicare and supplements Expect “sticker shock” if transitioning from an ACA plan with premium subsidies
  21. 21. 10. Transitioning to Medicare  Get educated on Medicare  Get help, if needed (e.g., SHIP, SMP)  keep good records Payments by Medicare and supplemental plan Adjust household cash flow to avoid IRMAA payments for Part B and Part D
  22. 22. 11. Setting New Financial Goals  Set “through retirement” financial goals  Go “first class” with upgrades if you can afford it  Develop spending action plans Automate spending and gifting
  23. 23. 12. Financial Organization and Simplification  Create a financial inventory  Consolidate “like” financial assets  Cull automated payments  Gym Newspapers Satellite radio
  24. 24. 13. You Can’t Take It With You (Philanthropy)  Check out potential charities  Specify a purpose  Plan your donations (gifting budget) Use tax-advantaged strategies (bunching, QCDs, donor advised funds, trusts)
  25. 25. 14. Becoming “Fraud Bait”  Use caution with “free meal” seminars  Recognize “red flag language  Power down on tech scams Never sign forms with blank spaces
  26. 26. 15. Achieving Financial Peace of Mind  Do a “status check” with a Monte Carlo analysis or with a financial advisor  Make spending projections Insure or self-insure for “The Big Unknown” (long-term care) Savor financial independence
  27. 27. 16. Answering the “What Do You Do?” Question  Dodge the “R words”; don’t let other people impose their social clocks on you  Practice “identity bridging” Continue valued commitments Develop a new “elevator speech”
  28. 28. 17. Becoming the Family Storyteller  Decide to become the family storyteller Use available resources Involve adult children and grandchildren Impart values with stories Groom a successor
  29. 29. 18. Successful Solo Aging  Expand your social network Get a medical alert service Buddy up (e.g., Golden Girls) Consider a CCRC Lean on professionals?
  30. 30. 19. FINDing Fulfillment After Full-Time Work  Leave work with a plan Don’t disappear for long Cherry-pick work that you like Expect Ageism, OK Boomer?
  31. 31. 20. Downsizing and Divesting  Set small goals (start with 10 minutes)  Contact potential donees Empty “extra” rooms Divest duplicates Professionalize your yard sale
  32. 32. 21. Getting Help, When Needed  Find free local financial education resources Hire a financial planner Interview services and go with your gut Lock down your house
  33. 33. 22. Should I Stay (Put) or Should I Go?  Do pre-move research Consider family implications and expectations Consider SALT (taxes) Build strong relationships
  34. 34. 23. No More Excuses  Say no. Period  Practice saying “yes”  Reach out gingerly Consider opportunity costs
  35. 35. 24. Green Bananas, ROLE Calculations, and Lasts  Do some ROLE calculations  Consider adopting an older pet Designate a pet guardian; set aside money  Plan for emergencies Spend lavishly on “lasts” (if possible)
  36. 36. 25. Invincible to Vulnerable  Accept your vulnerability Stave off disease and delay Follow healthy lifestyle recommendations Get recommended vaccines and screening tests
  37. 37. What advice do you have for other people who are “flipping switches”?
  38. 38. COVID-19 and “Flipping a Switch” Similarities  Creating a Paycheck  Adjusting to a changed oncome  Becoming “fraud bait”  Too much “togetherness”  Keeping busy  Staying social connected  Need for income tax adjustments  Need for estate planning  Need for financial organization/simplicity  Answering the “What Do You Do?” Question  Getting help when needed
  39. 39. Questions and Comments?

×