Linea de tiempo

  1. 1. 1918 Naci� el 18 de julio de 1918. 1937 Ingreso en el internado para negros de Ford Hare para cursar estudios superiores. 1941 En 1941 se entero que el jefe Jongitaba , hab�a concertado para �l un matrimonio. Decidi� abandonar su aldea y parti� a Johannesburgo. Mandela fue uno de los lideres fundadores de la liga de la juventud del congreso que llegar�a a constituir el grupo dominante del Congreso Nacional Africano. 1944 1948 En Sud�frica llego al poder el partido Nacional, que institucionaliz� la segregaci�n racial creando el r�gimen del Apartheid. Un conjunto de leyes que establec�an un sistema desigual y discriminaban a la poblaci�n negra e india de Sud�frica..
  2. 2. 1951 El Congreso Nacional Africano propugnaba m�todos de lucha no violentos. L a liga del Congreso (precedida por Mandela) organizo campa�as de desobediencia civil contra la leyes segregacionistas. 1952 Mandela pas� a presidir la federaci�n del Congreso Nacional Africano de la provincia Sudafricana de Transvaal, al tiempo que dirig�a a los voluntarios que desafiaban al r�gimen. La represi�n produjo 8.000 detenciones incluyendo la de Mandela el 30 de julio ; que fue confinado en Johannesburgo . 1955 Cumplidas sus condenas, reapareci� en publico, promoviendo la aprobaci�n de una carta de la libertad, en la que se plasma la aspiraci�n de un estado multirracial; igualitario y democr�tico. 1956 1960 Con el plan del gobierno de crear siete reservas o territorios marginales donde se pretend�a confinar a la mayor�a negra. El Congreso Nacional Africano, respondi� con manifestaciones y boicoteos que condujeron a la detenci�n de la mayor parte de sus dirigentes; Mandela fue acusado de alta traici�n, juzgado y liberado por falta de pruebas en 1961. Durante el largo juicio tuvo lugar la matanza de Shapeville, en la que la polic�a abri� fuego contra una multitud que protestaba contra las leyes racistas matando a 69 manifestantes. La matanza aconsejo al gobierno a declara el estado de emergencia, en virtud del cual arrest� a los lideres de la oposici�n negra Mandela permaneci� detenido varios meses sin juicio.
  3. 3. 19901963 19641961 1962 M�ndela fu elegido secretario honorario del Congreso de Acci�n Nacional de toda �frica, un nuevo movimiento clandestino que adopto el sabotaje como medio de lucha contra el r�gimen de la reci�n proclamada Regi�n Sudafricana ; se encargo de dirigir el brazo armado del Congreso Nacional Africano(la lanza de la naci�n) , se centro en atacar instalaciones de importancia econ�mica o de importancia econ�mica o de valor simb�lico . Viajo por diversos pa�ses africanos recaudando fondos, recibiendo instrucci�n militar y haciendo propaganda de la causa Sudafricana; a su regreso Mandela fue detenido y condenado a cinco a�os de c�rcel. Mientras aun estaba en prisi�n fue uno de los ocho dirigentes de la Lanza de la naci�n declarados culpables de sabotaje, traici�n y conspiraci�n violenta para derrocar al gobierno en el juicio de Rivonia. A cuyo termino dirigi� a los jueces un alegato final lleno de firmeza y dramatismo, que no impidi� que fuese condenado a cadena perpetua. Pese a hallarse en cautiverio, ese mismo a�o fue nombrado presidente del Congreso Nacional Africano. Prisionero durante 27 a�os en penosas condiciones, el gobierno de Sud�frica rechazo todas las peticiones de que fuera puesto en libertad . Nelson Mandela se convirti� en un s�mbolo de la lucha contra el apartheid dentro y fuera del pa�s, en una figura legendaria que representaba el sufrimiento y la falta de libertad de todos los negros sudafricanos. En febrero de 1990 legaliz� el Congreso Nacional Africano y liber� a Mandela, que se convirti� en su principal interlocutor para negociar el desmantelamiento del apartheid y la transici�n a una democracia multirracial; pese a la complejidad del proceso, ambos supieron culminar exitosamente las negociaciones. Finalmente, Frederik De Klerk, presidente de la Rep�blica por el Partido Nacional, hubo de ceder ante la evidencia y abrir el camino para desmontar la segregaci�n racial..
  4. 4. 1991 2013 1994 1999 1993 Mandela realizo una gira por Europa, el Caribe y Am�rica del Sur, visitando Espa�a, Cuba, Venezuela, M�xico y Brasil . A su llegada manifest� que el gobierno de Venezuela ha sido un solido apoyo s la lucha contra el Apartheid sostenida en Sud�frica. Mandela y De Klerk recibieron el premio Novel de la paz . Mandela se convirti� en el primer presidente negro de Sud�frica , desde ese cargo puso en marcha una pol�tica re reconciliaci�n nacional, manteniendo a De Klerk como vicepresidente. Falleci� el 5 de diciembre, en Houghton, Johannesburgo, Sud�frica

