PENGANTAR PENYAKIT AKIBAT KERJA (PAK)

PENYAKIT AKIBAT KERJA (PAK) Praktek Kerja Lapangan Poltekkes Pontianak
Definisi Penyakit Akibat Kerja Perpres No. 7 Th 2019 : Penyakit yang disebabkan oleh pekerjaan dan/atau lingkungan kerja W...
Jenis Penyakit Akibat Kerja Jenis penyakit akibat kerja sendiri jumlahnya sangat banyak dibagi kedalam 4 kelompok : • dise...
disebabkan oleh faktor fisika Misal : tetanus, virus hepatitis, tuberculosis, kontaminasi jamur 03 02 01 I. Penyakit Yang ...
II. Berdasarkan Target Organ penyakit saluran pernafasan misal : pneumoconiosis, asma krn zat iritan penyakit kulit dermat...
III. Kanker Akibat Kerja IV. Penyakit Spesifik Lainnya kanker yang disebabkan oleh zat berikut : asbestos; beruidine dan g...
Faktor Penyebab Suhu ekstrem, bising, pencahayaan, vibrasi, radiasi pengion dan non pengion dan tekanan udara Golongan fis...
SUMBER PENYAKIT INFEKSI DAN PARASIT TERKAIT KERJA Pekerjaan pertanian Tempat-tempat kerja tertentu di negara beriklim pa...
DIAGNOSIS PAK Aspek medik Aspek komunitas dasar tata laksana medis dan tata laksana penyakit akibat kerja serta membatasi ...
Diagnosis Penyakit Akibat Kerja dilakukan oleh : - Dokter ; atau - dokter spesialis, yang berkompeten di bidang kesehatan ...
7 Langkah Diagnosis Penyakit Akibat Kerja Menegakkan Diagnosis Klinis Menentukan pajanan yang dialami pekerja di tempat ke...
FENOMENA GUNUNG ES
Prinsip Pencegahan PAK 60% 90% 80% 70% Pencegahan Sekunder : dilakukan apabila sudah terdapat tanda-tanda atau gejala adan...
Pemeriksaan kesehatan pra kerja Penemuan Dini PAK Pemeriksaan berkala Pemeriksaan khusus Surveilans kesehatan pekerja dan ...
Pemeriksaan kesehatan pra kerja  meliputi riwayat medis dan pemeriksaan fisik  Tujuan : • menentukan dan mencatat status...
Pemeriksaan Berkala  Pemeriksaan berkala disesuaikan dengan jenis pekerjaan dan faktor bahaya dari tempat kerja, alat ker...
Pemeriksaan Khusus • sesuai indikasi bila ditemukan ada keluhan atau potensi bahaya di tempat kerja. • Sebagai pemeriksaan...
Surveilans kesehatan pekerja dan lingkungan kerja  Pemeriksaan kesehatan dilakukan sesuai potensi bahaya yang dihadapi di...
01 02 03 Perlindungan Pekerja Menyediakan lingkungan kerja yang aman Menyediakan alat pelindung diri (APD) Perlindungan So...
Advokasi dan Sosialisasi Untuk memperoleh komitmen dan dukungan dalam upaya pelayanan kesehatan untuk penyakit akibat kerj...
FORMULIR LAPORAN
Terima Kasih
