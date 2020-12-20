Successfully reported this slideshow.
SISTEM PROPULSI PADA TURBIN GAS TEKNIK MESIN INSTITUT TEKNOLOGI BUDI UTOMO JAKARTA Bantu Hotsan S
JET PROPULSI ENGINES • Sebuah mesin pesawat terbang adalah komponen dari sistem propulsi untuk pesawat terbang yang mengha...
JET PROPULSI ENGINES • Untuk bergerak ke depan (baik di darat maupun di udara), pesawat memerlukan daya dorong yang di has...
• Dasar untuk perbandingan mesin jet adalah dorongan (T/thrust). Dorongan, T turbojet mesin dapat dinyatakan sebagai: Daya...
Daya Pendorong • Mesin jet pesawat memiliki daya dorong ke belakang untuk meningkatkan kecepatan pesawat (TP):
Daya Penggerak • Energi kinetik yang diberikan ke fluida atau energi yang dibutuhkan untuk mengubah momentum dari aliran m...
Efisiensi Propulsive • Efisiensi pendorong: merupakan rasio daya dorong (TP) dan kekuatan pendorong (PP). • Merupakan ukur...
Efisiensi Propulsive
Efisiensi Thermal • Efisiensi termal dari propulsi adalah indikasi tingkat pemanfaatan energi dalam bahan bakar (panas yan...
Contoh Kasus • Satu unit jet propulsi sederhana, dengan mesin turbojet, memiliki kecepatan maju 1.100 km / jam menghasilka...
Solusi a. Kecepatan Jet ke depan: 𝑉𝑜 = 1.100 𝑥 1.000 3.600 = 305,55 m/det T = m (𝑉𝑗 − 𝑉0) 1.4000 = 40 (𝑉𝑗 − 305,55) 𝑉𝑗 = 1...
Solusi b. Thrust Power (TP) = T x 𝑉0 TP = 14000 x 305,55 = 4,277.7 kN.m/sec c. Daya Propulsi (PP) = 𝑚 (𝑉𝑗 2 −𝑉𝑜 2) 2 PP = ...
Solusi d. Efisiensi Propulsi:
Latihan: • Satu unit jet propulsi sederhana, dengan mesin turbojet, memiliki kecepatan maju 20.000 km / jam menghasilkan d...
REFERENSI: 1. https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesin_pesawat_terb ang
Sistem Propulsi pada Turbin Gas

Sistem Propulsi pada Turbin Gas

Published in: Technology
Sistem Propulsi pada Turbin Gas

  1. 1. SISTEM PROPULSI PADA TURBIN GAS TEKNIK MESIN INSTITUT TEKNOLOGI BUDI UTOMO JAKARTA Bantu Hotsan S
  2. 2. JET PROPULSI ENGINES • Sebuah mesin pesawat terbang adalah komponen dari sistem propulsi untuk pesawat terbang yang menghasilkan tenaga mekanik. Mesin pesawat terbang hampir selalu digerakkan mesin piston ringan atau turbin gas. • Propulsi: Mekanisme atau sistem yang digunakan untuk menghasilkan daya dorong untuk menggerakkan pesawat. Gbr. Turbin Gas (Sumber: http://aeroengineering.co.id/)
  3. 3. JET PROPULSI ENGINES • Untuk bergerak ke depan (baik di darat maupun di udara), pesawat memerlukan daya dorong yang di hasilkan oleh tenaga penggerak atau yang biasa di sebut dengan mesin (engine). Daya dorong yang nantinya di hasilkan oleh engine ini biasa di sebut dengan thrust. • Terdapat beberapa jenis engine dari pesawat, diantaranya: Piston Engine, Turbojet Engine, Turboporop Engine, Turbofan Engine, Turboshaft Engine, Propfan Engine.
  4. 4. JET PROPULSI ENGINES
  5. 5. JET PROPULSI ENGINES
  6. 6. JET PROPULSI ENGINES
  7. 7. • Dasar untuk perbandingan mesin jet adalah dorongan (T/thrust). Dorongan, T turbojet mesin dapat dinyatakan sebagai: Daya Dorong (Thrust)
  8. 8. Daya Pendorong • Mesin jet pesawat memiliki daya dorong ke belakang untuk meningkatkan kecepatan pesawat (TP):
  9. 9. Daya Penggerak • Energi kinetik yang diberikan ke fluida atau energi yang dibutuhkan untuk mengubah momentum dari aliran massa udara, adalah perbedaan antara laju energi kinetik memasuki udara dan laju energi kinetik dari gas yang ada dan disebut daya penggerak (PP). • Daya pendorong PP dinyatakan dengan:
  10. 10. Efisiensi Propulsive • Efisiensi pendorong: merupakan rasio daya dorong (TP) dan kekuatan pendorong (PP). • Merupakan ukuran efektivitas yang diberikan energi kinetik untuk cairan diubah atau diubah menjadi usaha yang bermanfaat.
  11. 11. Efisiensi Propulsive
  12. 12. Efisiensi Thermal • Efisiensi termal dari propulsi adalah indikasi tingkat pemanfaatan energi dalam bahan bakar (panas yang dipasok) dalam mempercepat aliran fluida. • Rasio daya dorong dan panas yang ditambahkan.
  13. 13. Contoh Kasus • Satu unit jet propulsi sederhana, dengan mesin turbojet, memiliki kecepatan maju 1.100 km / jam menghasilkan daya dorong 14 kN dan menggunakan 40 kg udara per detik. Temukan: (a) Kecepatan relatif jet, (b) daya dorong (TP), (c) Kekuatan daya pendorong (PP) dan (d) efisiensi pendorong.
  14. 14. Solusi a. Kecepatan Jet ke depan: 𝑉𝑜 = 1.100 𝑥 1.000 3.600 = 305,55 m/det T = m (𝑉𝑗 − 𝑉0) 1.4000 = 40 (𝑉𝑗 − 305,55) 𝑉𝑗 = 14000 40 + 305,55 = 655,55 m/det Jadi kecepatan relatif mesin jet =655,55 m/det
  15. 15. Solusi b. Thrust Power (TP) = T x 𝑉0 TP = 14000 x 305,55 = 4,277.7 kN.m/sec c. Daya Propulsi (PP) = 𝑚 (𝑉𝑗 2 −𝑉𝑜 2) 2 PP = 40 (655,552−305,552) 2 PP = 6,727 x 103 N.m/sec = 6,727 KN.m/sec atau 6,727 kW
  16. 16. Solusi d. Efisiensi Propulsi:
  17. 17. Latihan: • Satu unit jet propulsi sederhana, dengan mesin turbojet, memiliki kecepatan maju 20.000 km / jam menghasilkan daya dorong 100 kN dan menggunakan 90 kg udara per detik. Temukan: (a) Kecepatan relatif jet, (b) daya dorong (TP), (c) Kekuatan daya pendorong (PP) dan (d) efisiensi pendorong.
  18. 18. REFERENSI: 1. https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesin_pesawat_terb ang

