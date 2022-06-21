Successfully reported this slideshow.

Vacation Packages To Hawaii

Jun. 21, 2022
Vacation Packages To Hawaii

Jun. 21, 2022
Travel

Looking for the best deals on vacations & trips to Hawaii? Book from Bansal Travels; get all inclusive Hawaii vacation package with flight. Enjoy your vacation in Hawaii!

Looking for the best deals on vacations & trips to Hawaii? Book from Bansal Travels; get all inclusive Hawaii vacation package with flight. Enjoy your vacation in Hawaii!

Travel

Vacation Packages To Hawaii

  1. 1. Packages for the discerning traveler T O U R I S T A T R A V E L E R S C L U B Vacation Packages To Hawaii
  2. 2. Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii is a state located in the western United States about 2000 miles away from the mainland in the Pacific Ocean. It is the only state outside of the United States that comprises islands, and the only state in the tropics. There are 137 volcanic islands in the entire Hawaiian archipelago.
  3. 3. Water bottle Clothes What to Pack for Hawaii Shoes Other Useful Items Reef-safe sunscren Reusable shopping bags Spices Packable daypack Packing cubes Quick-dry beach towel Compact binoculars
  4. 4. Hawaii Highlights Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head State Monument is Hawaii’s biggest tourist attraction with big resorts, dining and entertainment. Pearl Harbor and USS Arizona Memorial is a National Historic Landmark, attacked during WWII. Volcanoes National Park located on the Big Island is a unique close look at an active volcano system. Haleakala National Park is located on the inactive Haleakala Volcano which is over 10,000 feet tall.
  5. 5. Activities in Hawaii Waimea Canyon is known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific” and it features rock strata in varying colors and stunning waterfalls. Hana Highway is a track with many waterfalls and tropical trees and plants. The Seven Mile Miracle is the name for various surfing locations on the North Shore. Mauna Kea Summit is located at a height of 14000 feet with beautiful grasslands and dramatic lava flows around it.
  6. 6. Our Golden Promise We believe in providing our clients with a personalized experience every time they travel. To ensure an enjoyable and safe travel experience, we, at Bansal Travels, make a golden promise. We value our relationships with our clients by making sure that they get the best deals for them at all times. We are here to provide service excellence at all times our clients choose us to book their vacation with us. The travel bonds are strong and wings have the strength to take you where you wish to be.
  7. 7. Entertainment Options in Hawaii Pololu Valley Lookout has lush jungle on towering cliffs that lead to pristine beaches. Kalalau Trail is 300 feet tall surrounded by massive cliffs and a large swimmable basin. Nakalele Blowhole will remind you that the island was formed by violent volcanic eruptions. Kona Coffee Living History Farm is a dedicated farm to the history and tradition of coffee farming.
  8. 8. For More Information Thank You For Visiting Phone Number: Website: +1-877-760-0555 For Bookings: https://www.bansaltravels.com/ Stay Tuned To Explore More bookings@bansaltravels.com

