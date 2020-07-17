Successfully reported this slideshow.
Most beautiful fashion design colleges in karnataka

https://bangalorestudy.com/colleges/designing

Education
  1. 1. Most Beautiful Fashion Design Colleges In Karnataka
  2. 2. Many top colleges in Karnataka offer Fashion Designing courses. However, a student pursuing fashion designing must be surrounded by an environment filled with beauty and art. Such an environment could help stimulate creativity. If you choose a college that does not have an artistic environment, you can get a creative block and may soon run out of ideas. Therefore, we have listed out the most beautiful fashion design colleges in Karnataka.
  3. 3. Vogue Institute of Art and Design Vogue Institute of Art and Design, which was started in 1996, has become one of the top institutes in Karnataka. When it comes to creativity, you will notice it as soon as you look at the campus of the Vogue Institute. It has a beautiful architectural design that catches the eye of every passer-by.
  4. 4. The college is far from the city of Bangalore. Therefore, the students will stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city and focus on developing their creativity. The interior of the campus is spacious and showcases the creativity of its students in an elegant manner. Vogue Institute of Art and Design definitely sparks the imagination of the students through its beautiful infrastructure.
  5. 5. Srishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, founded in 1996, is one of the famous design schools in Karnataka. The Srishti Institute primarily focuses on practical learning, and therefore, there are many labs and centres on the campus.
  6. 6. It has a beautiful campus surrounded by a green garden. Art and design can be found in different corners of the campus. You can find beauty and creativity, not only on the campus but also in the culture of the institution.
  7. 7. National Institute of Design (NID) was established in 1961. However, the NID campus at Bangalore started in 2006. It has a beautiful campus as it is surrounded by trees and nature.
  8. 8. A nature lover will definitely consider joining the National Institute of Design. A natural environment is the best place for students to feel relaxed while learning. A relaxed and calm state of mind is perfect for the fashion designing students to bring out their imagination and do their best. The NID campus also has huge and spacious rooms that have fresh air inside and keep everyone energetic.
  9. 9. A list wouldn't be complete without the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Established in 1986, it is the top fashion institute not only in Karnataka but also in the entire nation.
  10. 10. The architectural design of the campus is beautiful and vast. Even the walls inside the campus are a display of art and creativity. You can see every wall painted with graffiti art that gives a specific message to the students. The institute also provides the students an exposure to the fashion designing industry. Therefore, any student can develop a good career in fashion designing after completing their education from NIFT.
  11. 11. Manipal Academy of Higher Education is also known as Manipal University. It was established in 1953. It is one of the oldest private universities in India. It has achieved a good status among the best universities in India. Any student who wants to pursue fashion designing should consider joining the Manipal Academy of Higher Education.
  12. 12. Even though Manipal does not have the best outer look when compared to other campuses, the infrastructure inside the campus could surprise you. The rooms inside the campus are spacious and neat. There are many small indoor gardens inside the campus, which can help you relax and get creative. Every student who wants to pursue a career in fashion designing can find an encouraging, peaceful, and artistic culture in the above colleges. The energetic and creative environment of the colleges hugely increases the learning potential of the students. Source: Most Beautiful Fashion Design Colleges in Karnataka

