Difference Between CBSE and ICSE Board
May. 18, 2021

  1. 1. Difference Between CBSE and ICSE Board
  2. 2. The education system plays a lead role in shaping a child's career goals and manifesting them. The selection of the right board of education increases the capabilities and interests of a child. Depending on a child's skillsets and potential to learn, there is a range of international, national, or state boards to choose from. In India, there are two primary boards of education. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). People have been confused regarding which is better? CBSE or ICSE for the longest time. The forever debate between ICSE vs CBSE will now come to an end.
  3. 3. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE): Founded in 1962, CBSE promotes education in private and public schools under the Union Government of India and its affiliates. It conducts the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) for Class 10th and 12th. CBSE regulates the course curriculum for over 20,000 schools in India and over 200 schools abroad.
  4. 4. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE): Established in 1958, ICSE is a national-level private educational board. It was structured to replace the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination with an All India Examination by providing higher quality education. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), is in charge of conducting the exams for Class 10th and 12th. Around 2,200 schools in India are affiliated to CISCE.
  5. 5. Difference Between CBSE and ICSE Board: CBSE ICSE It is a board that conducts exams. It is an exam conducted by the CISCE. CBSE groups broader subjects into 1 group. ICSE prefers a detailed study on each topic. CBSE is comparatively easier than ICSE. ICSE is comparatively more difficult than CBSE. CBSE follows a grading system for marking students. ICSE follows both grades & marks systems for marking students. Questions are asked in both English & Hindi. Questions are asked only in English. Scores are accepted in all universities irrespective of the stream or course. Scores are widely accepted and preferred for foreign schools and universities. CBSE has more number of schools affiliated with it. Comparatively, the number of affiliations to CISCE is lesser.
  6. 6. Conclusion on ICSE vs CBSE: The comparison between CBSE board schools and ICSE will be difficult as they have different ways of catering education to the students. The certificate provided by both the boards is accepted all around the world. They function differently to furnish a comprehensive learning experience to their students. The answer to which is better? CBSE or ICSE, lies with a student. Each child has their preferences. Parents must assess their children to understand their needs, capabilities, and potential before enrolling them in a school. They can do so by examining and optimizing their strengths and enrolling them in the right education board to give their career a successful jump-start.
  7. 7. Thank You Source: ICSE vs CBSE

