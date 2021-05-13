Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHRIST SCHOOL OF LAW By Bangalorestudy.com
QUICK INFO  APPROVAL: BAR COUNCIL OF IN  ACCREDATION: NAAC A+  Affiliated University: Christ (Deemed-to-be) University ...
About Christ School of Law  School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Hosur Road, founded by Carmelites of Mary Im...
Scholorships  The college provides scholarships to the students based on • Merit • Economic Status • Alumni Association
Why Choose:  School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Hosur Road is imparting world-class legal education not onl...
Career Oppurtunity  The graduates of the School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Hosur Road can become: • Legal ...
THANK YOU Logon to www.bangalorestudy.com for more info Source: Christ University School of Law
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
23 views
May. 13, 2021

Christ University School Of Law

Get The Details of Christ University School of Law by BANGALORESTUDY.COM

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Christ University School Of Law

  1. 1. CHRIST SCHOOL OF LAW By Bangalorestudy.com
  2. 2. QUICK INFO  APPROVAL: BAR COUNCIL OF IN  ACCREDATION: NAAC A+  Affiliated University: Christ (Deemed-to-be) University  Gender accepted: Co-Ed
  3. 3. About Christ School of Law  School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Hosur Road, founded by Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI), is dedicated to its slogan of excellence and service. The college has already proven the history of its success in the field of education.  The courses provided by the college are approved by the Bar Council of India and the infrastructure of the college is comprised of well-equipped audio-visual classrooms, resourceful libraries with the latest legal publications and journals.  The information centre of the college has all-time Internet connectivity, mini- auditorium, and seminar hall. The institution provides a favourable atmosphere for the students to study and explore their life.
  4. 4. Scholorships  The college provides scholarships to the students based on • Merit • Economic Status • Alumni Association
  5. 5. Why Choose:  School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Hosur Road is imparting world-class legal education not only to students from various parts of the country but also from the Middle East and Mauritius. The facilities provided by the college that makes it unique are: • Faculty: The college has faculty members who belong to the highest position in their career and provides the students with the best law education. • Activities: The college organises extra-curricular activities, co.curricular activities, seminars, workshops and conferences for the students. • Moot Court: The college organises and gives space for the students so that they can have a moot court to practise their skills. • Library: The college library has well-stocked books that the students can borrow for education purposes anytime.
  6. 6. Career Oppurtunity  The graduates of the School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Hosur Road can become: • Legal Practitioner • Advocate • Legal Advisor • Teacher or Lecturer • Public Prosecutor
  7. 7. THANK YOU Logon to www.bangalorestudy.com for more info Source: Christ University School of Law

×