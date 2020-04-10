Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right description book A New York Times BestsellerIn latest bestseller, Atul Ga...
Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook SYNOPSIS A New York Times BestsellerIn latest be...
Read as many eBooks you want!
Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
Read as many eBooks you want!
Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
Best Quality!
Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook click the link below to download and join us NEX...
Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook
Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook

24 views

Published on

The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right description book
A New York Times BestsellerIn latest bestseller, Atul Gawande shows what the simple idea of the checklist reveals about the complexity of our lives and how we can deal with it.The modern world has given us stupendous know-how. Yet avoidable failures continue to plague us in health care, government, the law, the financial industry—in almost every realm of organized activity. And the reason is simple: the volume and complexity of knowledge today has exceeded our ability as individuals to properly deliver it to people—consistently, correctly, safely. We train longer, specialize more, use ever-advancing technologies, and still we fail. Atul Gawande makes a compelling argument that we can do better, using the simplest of methods: the checklist. In riveting stories, he reveals what checklists can do, what they can't, and how they could bring about striking improvements in a variety of fields, from medicine and disaster recovery to professions and businesses of all kinds. And the insights are making a difference. Already, a simple surgical checklist from the World Health Organization designed by following the ideas described here has been adopted in more than twenty countries as a standard for care and has been heralded as the biggest clinical invention in thirty years (The Independent).
*************************
note:
The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook

  1. 1. The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right description book A New York Times BestsellerIn latest bestseller, Atul Gawande shows what the simple idea of the checklist reveals about the complexity of our lives and how we can deal with it.The modern world has given us stupendous know-how. Yet avoidable failures continue to plague us in health care, government, the law, the financial industry—in almost every realm of organized activity. And the reason is simple: the volume and complexity of knowledge today has exceeded our ability as individuals to properly deliver it to people—consistently, correctly, safely. We train longer, specialize more, use ever-advancing technologies, and still we fail. Atul Gawande makes a compelling argument that we can do better, using the simplest of methods: the checklist. In riveting stories, he reveals what checklists can do, what they can't, and how they could bring about striking improvements in a variety of fields, from medicine and disaster recovery to professions and businesses of all kinds. And the insights are making a difference. Already, a simple surgical checklist from the World Health Organization designed by following the ideas described here has been adopted in more than twenty countries as a standard for care and has been heralded as "the biggest clinical invention in thirty years" (The Independent). ************************* note: The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above
  2. 2. Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook SYNOPSIS A New York Times BestsellerIn latest bestseller, Atul Gawande shows what the simple idea of the checklist reveals about the complexity of our lives and how we can deal with it.The modern world has given us stupendous know-how. Yet avoidable failures continue to plague us in health care, government, the law, the financial industry—in almost every realm of organized activity. And the reason is simple: the volume and complexity of knowledge today has exceeded our ability as individuals to properly deliver it to people—consistently, correctly, safely. We train longer, specialize more, use ever-advancing technologies, and still we fail. Atul Gawande makes a compelling argument that we can do better, using the simplest of methods: the checklist. In riveting stories, he reveals what checklists can do, what they can't, and how they could bring about striking improvements in a variety of fields, from medicine and disaster recovery to professions and businesses of all kinds. And the insights are making a difference. Already, a simple surgical checklist from the World Health Organization designed by following the ideas described here has been adopted in more than twenty countries as a standard for care and has been heralded as "the biggest clinical invention in thirty years" (The Independent). SIGN UP TO READ OR DOWNLOAD Link in Description, enjoy,
  3. 3. Read as many eBooks you want!
  4. 4. Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
  5. 5. Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
  6. 6. Read as many eBooks you want!
  7. 7. Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
  8. 8. Best Quality!
  9. 9. Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
  10. 10. It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
  11. 11. Best PDF The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right - Populer ebook click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR

×