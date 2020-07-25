Progran linear

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. bbs Program Linear Menyelesaikan Masalah Program Linear
  2. 2. bbs LANGKAH-LANGKAH Hal.: 2Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait 1. Menyusun model matematika 2. Menggambar daerah himpunan penyelesaian dari system pertidaksamaan 3. Menentukan nilai optimum
  3. 3. bbs Hal.: 3Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait • Perhatikan soal berikut ini : • Sebuah pesawat terbang mempunyai tempat duduk tidak lebih dari 300 kursi ,terdiri atas kelas ekonomi dan VIP Penumpang kelas ekonomi boleh membawa bagasi 3 kg dan kelas VIP boleh membawa bagasi 5 kg sedangkan pesawat hanya mampu membawa bagasi 1200 kg, Tiket kelas ekonomi memberi laba Rp 100.000.00 dan kelas VIP Rp 200.000,00 Berapakah laba maksimum dari penjualan tiket pesawat tersebut ? MODEL MATEMATIKA MEMBUAT MODEL MATEMATIKA
  4. 4. bbs Hal.: 4Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait Banyak kelas Ekonomi (x) Banyak kelas VIP (y) Tempat duduk Bagasi 300 1200 x y 3x 5y maximum Pernyataan diatas dapat dubuat tabel sebagai berikut: MODEL MATEMATIKA
  5. 5. bbs Hal.: 5Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait 300 yx 120053  yx 0x 0y Pertidaksamaan (4) Pertidaksamaan (1) Pertidaksamaan (2) Pertidaksamaan (3) SISTEM PERTIDAKSAMAAN LINEAR PERMASALAHAN TERSEBUT ADALAH MODEL MATEMATIKA
  6. 6. bbs Hal.: 6Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait NILAI OPTIMUM
  7. 7. bbs Hal.: 7Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait x y 0 240 400300 300 (150, 150) x + y 300 3x + 5y 1200 DP NILAI OPTIMUM
  8. 8. bbs Hal.: 8Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait 300 240 400 300 0 y (150,150) X • 3x + 5y 1200 • x + y 300 • x 0 • y 0   DP NILAI OPTIMUM
  9. 9. bbs Hal.: 9Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait D(300,0)0 y E(150,150) X • 3x + 5y 1200 • x + y 300 • x 0 • y 0   MENCARI NILAI OPTIMASI DENGAN UJI TITIK POJOK A(0,240) Titik f : x + 2yTitik f : x + 2y A(0,240) 0+2.240=480 max D(300,0) 300+2.0=300 E(150,150) 150+2.150=450 DP NILAI OPTIMUM
  10. 10. bbs Hal.: 10Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait MENCARI NILAI OPTIMASI DENGAN GARIS SELIDIK x y 0 A(0,240) C(0,300) E(150,150) f : x + 2y f : x + 2y D(300,0) B(400,0) A(0,240) DP GARIS SELIDIK
  11. 11. bbs Hal.: 11Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait B C D A MAAF MASIH SALAH MAAF MASIH SALAH MAAF MASIH SALAH HEBAT ANDA BENAR Rp 35.000.000,00 Rp48.000.000,00 Rp 30.000.000,00 Rp 45.000.000,00 NILAI OPTIMUM
  12. 12. bbs Hal.: 12Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait Soal program Linear : Luas daerah parkir adalah 360 meter persegi. Luas rata-rata untuk sebuah mobil adalah 6 meter persegi, dan untuk sebuah bus adalah 24 meter persegi. Daerah parkir itu tidak dapat memuat lebih dari 30 kendaraan. Andaikan banyaknya mobil yang dapat ditampung adalah x dan banyaknya bus adalah y, dan sewa parker 1 mobil Rp.5.000,00 dan bus Rp. 10.000,00. Tentukan berapa mobil dan atau bus yang parker agar diperoleh hasil sewa semaksimal mungkin.
  13. 13. bbs Hal.: 13Isi dengan Judul Halaman Terkait Selamat bekerja dan sukses selalu TERIMA KASIH WASSALAM

