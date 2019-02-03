Makalah uts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
i MAKALAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI DOSEN PENGAMPU (Ade Fauji, SE, MM ) OLEH: Muhamad Bambang Maulana 11150176 7C-MS...
ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur alhamdulillah kami panjatkan ke hadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa, karena telah melimpahkan rahmat...
iii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR................................................................................................
iv A. Pengertian Kapabilitas ................................................................................................
1
2 BAB II PENGERTIAN FUNGSI EVALUASI KINERJA SDM A. Pengertian Evaluasi Kinerja evaluasi kinerja atau penilaian kinerja pre...
3 B. Mengembangkan Sistem Evaluasi Kinerja a. Membentuk Tim Pengembangan sistem evaluasi kinerja perlu dilakukan dengan ha...
4  Mencatat dan mengakui hasil kerja seorang karyawan, sehingga mereka termotivasi untuk berbuat yang lebih baik, atau se...
5 a) Pendekatan sifat pribadi. Evaluasi kinerja klasik menggunakan pendekatan sifat pribadi atau trait approach. Mula-mula...
6 Informasi yang dihasilkan oleh sistem penilaian prestasi kerja dapat digunakan untuk mengembangkan pribadi anggota-anggo...
7 BAB III HR SCORECARD A. THE HUMAN RESOURCES a. STRATEGIC HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT Becker & Gerhart (1996) dalam Kananl...
8 sumberdaya manusia sebagai strategic asset dan menunjukan kontribusi sumberdaya manusia terhadap keberhasilan keuangan o...
9 1. Fungsi sumberdaya manusia Dasar penciptaan nilai strategi sumberdaya manusia adalah mengelola infrastruktur untuk mem...
10 dari sitemsumberdaya manusia dengan cara menekankan,mendukung dan me-reinforce HPWS. HPWS secara langsung menciptakan c...
11 bahwa kita tidak mempengaruhi perilaku stratejik secara langsung, tentang perilaku tersebut merupakan hasil akhir dari ...
12 kinerja perusahaan seperti yang ditentukan dalam peta strategi dan berusaha focus pada tingkah laku stratejik yang memp...
13 Kesejajaran antara pengendalian biaya dan pengukuran penciptaan nilai membantu manajer sumberdaya manusia untuk menhind...
14 direpresentasikan dalam scorecard sebagai simple toggles, dengan indicator “tidak puas” atau“puas”.(Navez, 2002). c) Me...
15 BAB IV MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA A. Pengertian Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja 1. Motivasi Pada dasarnya ada 3 karakteris...
16 Kepuasan kerja merupakan sikap umum seorang karyawan terhadap pekerjaannya.  Porter ( 1995 ) Kepuasan kerja adalah per...
17 2. Ganjaran Yang Pantas Para karyawan menginginkan sistem upah dan kebijakan promosi yang mereka persepsikan sebagai ad...
18 dari pekerjaan mereka. Dengan demikian akan lebih besar kemungkinan untuk berhasil pada pekerjaan tersebut, dan karena ...
19  Pertumbuhan  Teori dua faktor dari Herzberg Teori ini memandang kepuasan kerja berasal dari keberadaan motibator int...
20 E. Faktor-faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kepuasan Kerja Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi kepuasan kerja adalah: 1. Kondisi Ker...
21 F. Peran Motivasi Dalam Kinerja Berbagai konsep ringkasan untuk menjelaskan pola perilaku yang menghasilkan, mengarahka...
22 langsung; mereka disimpulkan dari perilaku yang diamati. Pegawai yang merasa puas dalam bekerja, yaitu mempunyai ciri-c...
23 BAB V MENGEOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN DAN TINGKAT EMOSIONAL SDM A. Pengertian Teori Kecerdasan Emosi Kecerdasan emosional a...
24 memotivasi diri sendiri. Kecakapan tersebut mencakup pengelolaan bentuk emosi baik yang positif maupun negatif. Purba (...
25 jiwa. Dengan kecerdasan emosional tersebut seseorang dapat menempatkan emosinya pada porsi yang tepat, memilah kepuasan...
26 f) Menurut Prati, et al. (2003) kecerdasan emosi adalah kemampuan untuk membaca dan memahami orang lain, dan kemampuan ...
27 Cara Meningkatkan Kecerdasan Emosional 1) Membaca situasi Dengan memperhatikan situasi sekitar, kita akan mengetahui ap...
28 biasanya diukur dengan menggunakan kuesioner laporan diri dan memiliki hubungan yang kuat dengan kepribadian. Dua alat ...
29 BAB VI MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM A. Pengertian Kapabilitas Untuk mengetahui dengan jelas pengertian kapa...
30 B. Pengertian Kompetensi Kompetensi dalam arti sebuah konsep yang mengandung arti untuk menggabungkan SPKJ yaitu pengga...
31 hubungan dengan orang lain., seperti kemampuan untuk memecahkan masalah, kemampuan memimpin, dan kemampuan untuk memban...
32 BAB VII KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA A. Konsep Audit Kinerja Kinerja suatu organisasi dinilai bai...
33 berubah/berkembang lagi menjadi audit operasional (operational audit) dan selanjutnya menjadi audit manajemen (manageme...
34 perencanaan audit perlu memperhatikan perkiraan waktu dan petugas audit, selain itu juga mempertimbangkan perencanaan l...
35 tahap audit berikutnya. Dari simpulan tersebut dibuat program audit tahap pengujian pengendalian manajemen. (Deputi Bid...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Makalah uts

37 views

Published on

EVKIKOMP

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Makalah uts

  1. 1. i MAKALAH EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI DOSEN PENGAMPU (Ade Fauji, SE, MM ) OLEH: Muhamad Bambang Maulana 11150176 7C-MSDM UNIVERSITAS BINA BANGSA BANTEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI MANAJEMEN (SUMBER DAYA MANUSIA) 2018
  2. 2. ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur alhamdulillah kami panjatkan ke hadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa, karena telah melimpahkan rahmat-Nya berupa kesempatan dan pengetahuan sehingga makalah ini bisa selesai pada waktunya. Kami berharap semoga makalah ini bisa menambah pengetahuan para pembaca. Namun terlepas dari itu, kami memahami bahwa makalah ini masih jauh dari kata sempurna, sehingga kami sangat mengharapkan kritik serta saran yang bersifat membangun demi terciptanya makalah selanjutnya yang lebih baik lagi. Serang, November 2018 Penyusun
  3. 3. iii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR........................................................................................................ ii BAB II................................................................................................................................2 PENGERTIAN FUNGSI EVALUASI KINERJA SDM......................................................2 A. Pengertian Evaluasi Kinerja .......................................................................................2 B. Mengembangkan Sistem Evaluasi Kinerja...................................................................3 C. Tujuan Penilaian Evaluaisi Kinerja .............................................................................5 BAB III...............................................................................................................................7 HR SCORECARD..............................................................................................................7 A. THE HUMAN RESOURCES......................................................................................7 B. MEMBANGUN HR SCORECARD SEBAGAI MODAL STRATEJIK............................8 C. MENGGUNAKAN HR SCORECARD SEBAGAI “STRATEGIC BUSINESS ASSET” 11 D. Pengukuran Kinerja Menggunakan HR SCORECARD..............................................12 BAB IV.............................................................................................................................15 MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA...........................................................................15 A. Pengertian Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja..................................................................15 B. Aspek – aspek Kepuasan Kerja.................................................................................16 C. Teori Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja..........................................................................18 D. Pengukuran Kepuasan Kerja ....................................................................................19 E. Faktor-faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kepuasan Kerja ..................................................20 F. Peran Motivasi Dalam Kinerja .................................................................................21 BAB V..............................................................................................................................23 MENGEOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN DAN TINGKAT EMOSIONAL SDM............23 A. Pengertian Teori Kecerdasan Emosi..........................................................................23 Faktor-Faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kecerdasan Emosi.....................................................26 Cara Meningkatkan Kecerdasan Emosional......................................................................27 Pengukuran Kompetensi Emosional.................................................................................27 BAB VI.............................................................................................................................29 MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM ..........................................29
  4. 4. iv A. Pengertian Kapabilitas .............................................................................................29 B. Pengertian Kompetensi............................................................................................30 BAB VII ...........................................................................................................................32 KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA ........................32 A. Konsep Audit Kinerja ..............................................................................................32 B. Prosedur Pelaksanaan..............................................................................................33 C. Prosedur Pelaksanaan Audit Kinerja .........................................................................34 D. Pengujian Pengendalian Manajemen Pada tahapini harus dilakukan pengujian atas:..35
  5. 5. 1
  6. 6. 2 BAB II PENGERTIAN FUNGSI EVALUASI KINERJA SDM A. Pengertian Evaluasi Kinerja evaluasi kinerja atau penilaian kinerja prestasi adalah suatu proses dimana organisasi menilai prestasi kerja para karyawanya.Menurut beberapa ahli evaluasi kerja adalah sebagai berikut: 1. leon C. Mengginsoon dalam A.A anwar Prabu Mangkunegara adalah ” penilaian prestasi kinerja (performance appraisal) adalah suatu proses yang digunakan pimpinan untuk menentukan apakah seseorang karyawan melakukan leon C. Mengginsoon dalam A.A anwar Prabu Mangkunegara adalah ” penilaian prestasi kinerja (performance appraisal) adalah suatu proses yang digunakan pimpinan untuk menentukan apakah seseorang karyawan melakukan pekejaanya sesuai dengan tugas dan tanggung jawabnya. 2. Andrew E.. sikula yang dikutip A.A anwar Prabu Mangkunegara mengemukakan bahwa ”penilaian pegawai merupakan evaluasi yang sistematis dari pekerjaan pegawai dan potensi yang dikembangkan. 3. Hadari Nawawi, penilaian kinerja sebagai kegiatan manajemen sumber daya manusia adalah proses pengamatan (observasi) terhadap pelaksanaan pekerjaan oleh seorang pekerja. Dari hasil observasi itu dilakukan pengukuran yang dinyatakan dalam bentuk penetapan keputusan mengenai kkeberhasilan atau kegagalannya dalam bekerja. Dari pendapat beberapa ahli tersebutu dapat disimpulkan bahwa evaluasi kenirja itu ialah penilaian yang dilakukan secara sistematis untuk mengetahui hasil pekerjaan karyawan dan kinerja organisasi. Disamping itu, juga untuk menentukan kebutuhan pelatihan kerja secara tepat, memberikan tanggung jawab yang sesuai kepada karyawan sehingga dapat melaksanakan pekerjaan yang lebih baik di masa mendatang dan sebagai dasar untuk menentukan kebijakan dalam hal promosi jabatan atau penentuan imbalan .
  7. 7. 3 B. Mengembangkan Sistem Evaluasi Kinerja a. Membentuk Tim Pengembangan sistem evaluasi kinerja perlu dilakukan dengan hati-hati karena akan menentukan kinerja pegawai dan kinerja organisasi. Langkah pertama dalam mengembangkan evaluasi kinerja adalah menyusun tim pengembangan evaluasi. Tim ini beranggotakan sebagai berikut.  profesional spesialis sumber daya manusia, yaitu pakar atau konsultan manajemen SDM.  manajer sumber daya manusia. Keikutsertaan manajer SDM dalam tim merupakan keharusan karena dialah yang akan memimpin pelaksanaan evaluasi kinerja dalam organisasi.  supervisor atau first line manager. Keikutsertaan supervisor dalam tim karena supervisor merupakan orang yang paling mengerti mengenai pekerjaan yang dilakukan para karyawan yang dipimpinnya.  wakil dari karyawa. Di samping supervisor, para karyawanlah yang akan mengetahui seluk-beluk pekerjaan yang mereka lakukan. b. Analisis Pekerjaan. Analisis pekerjaan adalah proses menghimpun dan mempelajari berbagai informasi, yang berhubungan dengan pekerjaan secara operasional dan tanggung jawabnya. Ketika direkrut oleh organisasi, seorang karyawan mempunyai tugas tertentu. Ia harus melakukan pekerjaan tertentu, mempunyai tanggung jawab tertentu, dan melaksanakan aktivitas tertentu. Ia harus melaksanakan hal-hal itu dengan hasil berupa kinerja yang dapat diterima oleh organisasi. Untuk mengetahui semua hal tersebut, dilakukan job analysis atau analisis pekerjaan dari semua jenis pekerjaan yang diperlukan suatu organisasi. c. Tujuan Penilaian Dalam Evaluasi Kerja Tujuan evaluasi kinerja adalah untuk memperbaiki atau meningkatkan kinerja organisasi melalui peningkatkan kinerja dari SDM organisasi. Secara lebih spesifik, tujuan dari evaluasi kinerja sebagaimana dikemukakan agus sunyoto dalam A.A anwar Prabu Mangkunegara adalah:  Meningkatkan saling pengertian antara karyawan tentang persyaratan kinerja.
  8. 8. 4  Mencatat dan mengakui hasil kerja seorang karyawan, sehingga mereka termotivasi untuk berbuat yang lebih baik, atau sekurang-kurangnya berprestasi sama dengan prestasi yang terdahulu.  Memberikan peluang kepada karyawan untuk mendiskusikan keinginan dan aspirasinya dan meningkatkan kepedulian terhadap karier atau terhadap pekerjaan yang diembannya sekarang.  Mendefinisikan atau merumuskan kembali sasaran masa depan, sehingga karyawan termotivasi untuk berprestasi sesuai dengan potensinya.  Memeriksa rencana pelaksanaan dan pengembangan yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan pelatihan, khusus rencana diklat, dan kemudian menyetujui rencana itu jika tidak ada hal-hal yang perlu diubah. d. Dimensi Kinerja Langkah selanjutnya dalam menyusun sistem evaluasi kinerja adalah menentukan dimensi kinerja karyawan. Secara umum, dimensi kinerja dapat dikelompokkan menjadi tiga jenis, yaitu hasil kerja, prilaku kerja, dan sifat pribadi yang berhubungan dengan pekerjaan.  Hasil kerja. Hasil kerja adalah keluaran kerja dalam bentuk barang dan jasa yang dapt dihitung dan diukur kuantitas dan kualitasnya.  Prilaku kerja. Kertika berada di tempat kerjanya, seorang karyawan mempunyai dua prilaku, yaitu: prilaku pribadi dan prilaku kerja. Prilaku kerja diperlukan karena merupakan persyaratan dalam melaksanakan pekerjaan. Dengan prilaku kerja tertentu, karyawan dapat melaksanakan pekerjaanya dengan baik dan menghasilkan kinerja yang diharapkan oleh organisasi. prilaku kerja dapat digolongkan menjadi prilaku kerja general dan prilaku kerja khusus.  Sifat pribadi yang ada hubunganya dengan pekerjaan adalah sifat pribadi karyawan yang diperlukan dalam melaksankan pekerjaanya. e. Pendekatan Sistem Evaluaisi Kinerja Dalam sejarah evaluasi kinerja, terdapat sejumlah pendekatan yang digunakan oleh sistem evaluasi kinerja berbagai organisasi. Secara umum, pendekatan- pendekatan yang berbeda tersebut dapat dikelompokkan menjadi empat jenis, yaitu:
  9. 9. 5 a) Pendekatan sifat pribadi. Evaluasi kinerja klasik menggunakan pendekatan sifat pribadi atau trait approach. Mula-mula yang dinilai murni karakteristik melekat pada pribadi karyawan dan tidak ada atau sedikit hubungannya dengan pekerjaan karyawan. Perkembangan prinsip-prinsip manajemen ilmiah mengubah pola pikir pemilik perusahaan dan para manajer. Sifat pribadi yang dinilai hanya sifat pribadi yang ada hubunganya dengan pekerjaan. b) Pendekatan hasil kinerja. Dalam pendekatan ini, setiap pegawai mempunyai tujuan dan objektif yang harus dicapainya. Kinerja pegawai dinilai bedasarkan seberapa besar ia dapat mencapai tujuan tersebut. c) Pendekatan prilaku kerja. Sejumlah organisasi seperti tentara, polisi, jaksa dan hakim menggunakan pendekatan prilaku kerja. Dalam melaksanakna tugasnya, mereka harus mengunakan prilaku dan prosedur tertentu. Dalam melaksanakan tugasnya seorang hakim, jaksa dan polisi harus berpegang teguh pada ode etik profesi yang mengatur prilaku mereka. d) Pendekatan campuran. Pendekatan sistem kinerja evalusai campuran merupakan pendekatan yang paling banyak dipakai. Pendekatan ini menggabungkan ketiga domensi kinerja dalam indikator kenerja karyawan. C. Tujuan Penilaian Evaluaisi Kinerja Ada pendekatan ganda terhadap tujuan penilaian prestasi kerja sebagai berikut: 1. Tujuan Evaluaisi Hasil-hasil penilaian prestasi kerja digunakan sebagai dasar bagi evaluasi reguler terhadap prestasi anggota-anggota organisasi, yang meliputi:  Telaah Gaji. Keputusan-keputusan kompensasi yang mencakup kenaikan merit-pay, bonus dan kenaikan gaji lainnya merupakan salah satu tujuan utama penilaian prestasi kerja.  Kesmpatan promosi.keputusan-keputusan penyusunan pegawai(staffing) yang berkenaan dengan promosi,demosi,transfer dan pemberhentian karyawan merupakan tujuan kedua dari penilaian prestasi kerja. 2. Tujuan pengembangan
  10. 10. 6 Informasi yang dihasilkan oleh sistem penilaian prestasi kerja dapat digunakan untuk mengembangkan pribadi anggota-anggota organisasi, yang meliputi:  Mengukuhkan Dan Menopang Prestasi Kerja. Umpan balik prestasi kerja (performance feedback) merupakan kebutuhan pengembangan yang utama karena hampir semua karyawan ingin mengetahui hasil penilaian yang dilakukan.  Meningkatkan Prestasi Kerja. Tujuan penilaian prestasi kerja juga untuk memberikan pedoman kepada karyawan bagi peningkatan prestasi kerja di masa yang akan datang.  Menentukan Tujuan-Tujuan Progresi Karir. Penilaian prestasi kerja juga akan memberikan informasi kepada karyawan yang dapat digunakan sebagai dasar pembahasan tujuan dan rencana karir jangka panjang.  Menentukan Kebutuhan-Kebutuhan Pelatihan. Penilaian prestasi kerja individu dapat memaparkan kumpulan data untuk digunakan sebagai sumber analisis dan identifikasi kebutuhan pelatihan.
  11. 11. 7 BAB III HR SCORECARD A. THE HUMAN RESOURCES a. STRATEGIC HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT Becker & Gerhart (1996) dalam Kananlua (2001) mengatakan bahwa sumberdaya manusia merupakan sarana strategis yang dapat memberikan pengaruh ekonomi secara signifikan melalui perubahan focus menuju pembentukan nilai. Manajemen sumberdaya manusia strategis saat ini telah mulai muncul sebagai paradigma utama. Alasanya cukup beragam namun, ada dua hal yang paling mencolok yaitu semakin kerasnya persaingan di tingkat global dan adanya usaha-usaha untuk mencari atau menumbuhkan sejumlah keungulan kompetitif. Dengan demikian popularitas yang semakin tinggi dari strategic human resources management berkaitan erat dengan kemungkinan dicapainya tingkat efektivitas organisasional yang lebih besar. Menurut Huselid (1997 dalam Kananlua (2001) kinerja perusahaan dipengaruhi oleh serangkaian praktek manajemen sumberdaya manusia yang dilaksanakan oleh perusahaan. Dengan demikian perlu adanya pendekatan yang dapat mengukur praktek-prktek manajemen sumberdaya manusia terutama kinerja sumberdaya manusia itu sendiri dalam upaya mendukung pencapaian kinerja organisasi perusahaan b. KONSEP HUMAN RESOURCES SCORECARD Patience Mmetje Naves (2002), dalam disertasinya, menjelaskan bahwa HR scorecard telah didesain secara khusus yang melekat pada sistem sumberdaya manusia yang ada pada sebuah strategi organisasi secara keseluruhan dan me-manage arsitektur sumberdaya manusia sebagai sebuah strategic asset. Hal tersebut didasarkan pada model balancescorecard yang menunjukan bagaimana hubungan sumberdaya manusia yang diukur seperti profitability-nya dan shareholder value dari line manager. Becker et al memperkenalkan pertama kalikonsep HR scorecard (2001), menunjukan
  12. 12. 8 sumberdaya manusia sebagai strategic asset dan menunjukan kontribusi sumberdaya manusia terhadap keberhasilan keuangan organisasi. HR Scorecard memiliki empat focus utamayaitu :  the key HR deliverables that will leverage HR’s role in the firm’s overall strategy  the high performance work system  the extent to which that system is aligned to strategy  the efficiency with which the deliverables are generated HR scorecard ketika digunakan secara efektif akan menghubunkan antara strategi perusahaan dengan aktivitas sumberdayanya, sehingga HR scorecard selalu diikuti oleh HR arsitektur untuk pengelolaan pengukuran kinerja yang sistematik. B. MEMBANGUN HR SCORECARD SEBAGAI MODAL STRATEJIK Menurut Becker et al (2001) dikutip Surya dan Yuanita (2001), system pengukuran kinerja sumberdaya manusia yang efektif mempunyai dua tujuan penting yaitu: 1) Memberikan petunjuk bagi pembuatan keputusan dalam organisasi, dan 2) berfungsi sebagai dasar untuk mengevaluasi kinerjasumberdaya manusia. Konsep yang dikembangkan dalam HR scorecard tersebut lebih ditujukan kepada peran penting dari para profesi sumberdaya manusia dimasa datang. Bila focus strategi perusahaan adalah menciptakan competitive advantage yang berkelanjutan, maka focus strategi sumberdaya manusia harus disesuaikan. Hal ini untuk memaksimalkan kontribusi sumberdaya manusia terhadap tujuan organisasi, dan selanjutnya menciptakan nilai (value) bagi organisasi. Dasar dari peran sumberdaya manusia yang stratejik terdiri dari tiga dimensi rantai nilai(value chain) yang dikembangkan oleh arsitektur sumberdaya manusia perusahaan, yaitu fungsi, sistem dan perilaku karyawan. Berikut ini menggambarkan proses arsitektur strategi sumberdaya manusia (Becker et al,2001), dimana sebuah perusahaan/organisai memiliki tiga komponen atau dimensi dari arsitektur sumberdaya manusianya sebagai berikut:
  13. 13. 9 1. Fungsi sumberdaya manusia Dasar penciptaan nilai strategi sumberdaya manusia adalah mengelola infrastruktur untuk memahami dan mengimplementasikan strategi perusahaan.Biasanya profesi dalam fungsi sumberdaya manusia diharapkan dapat mengarahkan usaha ini. Becker et al (2001) menemukan bahwa kebanyakan manajer sumberdaya manusia lebih memusatkan kegiatannya pada penyampaian (delivery) yang tradisional atau kegiatan manajemen sumberdaya manajemen teknis, dan kurang memperhatikan pada dimensi manajemen sumber daya manusia yang stratejik. Kompetensi yang perludi kembangkan bagi manajer sumberdaya manusia masa depan dan memiliki pengaruh yang sangat besar terhadap kinerja organisasi adalah kompetensi manajemen sumberdaya manusia stratejik dan bisnis. 2. Sistem sumberdaya manusia (the human resources system)Sistem sumberdaya manusia adalah unsur utama yang berpengaruh dalam suberdaya manusia stratejik. Model sistem ini yang disebut sebagai High performance work system (HPWS). Dalam HPWS setiap elemen pada system sumberdaya manusia dirancang untuk memaksimalkan seluruh kualitas human capital melalui organisasi. Untuk membangun dan memelihara persediaan human capital yang berkualitas, HPWS melakukan hal-hal sebagai berikut :  Mengembangkan keputusan seleksi dan promosi untuk memvalidasi model kompetensi  Mengembangkan strategi yang menyediakan waktu dan dukungan yang efektif untuk ketermpilan yang dituntut oleh implementasi strategi organisasi  Melaksanakan kebijaksanaan kompensasi dan manajemen kinerja yang menarik, mempertahankan dan memotivasi kinerja karyawan yang tinggi. Hal diatas merupakan langkah penting dalam pembuatan keputusan peningkatan kualitas karyawan dalam organisasi, sehingga memungkinkan kinerja organisasi berkualitas. Agar sumberdaya manusia mampu menciptakan value, organisasi perlu membuat struktur untuk setiap elemen
  14. 14. 10 dari sitemsumberdaya manusia dengan cara menekankan,mendukung dan me-reinforce HPWS. HPWS secara langsung menciptakan customer value atau nilai lainnya yang berkaitan. Dalamhal ini proses kemitraan (Alignment) dimulai dari pemahaman yang jelas terhadap rantai nilai perusahaan, suatu pemahaman solid apa saja yang dijadikan nilai perusahaan dan bagaimana manfaat nilai tersebut diciptakan. Kuncinya, bahwa karakteristik HPWS tidak hanya mengadopsi kebijaksanaan dan praktek sumberdaya manusia yang tepat tetapi juga bagaimana mengelola praktek sumberdaya manusia tersebut. Dalam HPWS kebijaksanaan dan praktek sumberdaya manusia perusahaan menunjukan aligment (kemitraan) yang kuat dengan sasaran operasional danstrategi bersaing organisasi. Setiap HPWS akan berbeda diantara organisasi,sehingga HPWS dapat disesuaikan dengan keunikan, kekuatan dan kebutuhan masing-masing organisasi. 3. Perilaku karyawan yang stratejik (strategic employee behaviour) Peran sumberdaya manusia yang stratejik akan memfokuskan pada produktivitas perilaku karyawan dalam organisasi. Perilaku stratejik adalah perilaku produktif yang secara langsung mengimplementasikan strategiorganisasi. Strategi ini terdiri dari dua kategori umum seperti :  Perilaku inti (core behaviour) adalah alur yang langsung berasal dari kompetensi inti perilaku yang didefinisikan organisasi. Perilaku tersebut sangat fundamental untuk keberhasilan organisasi.  Perilaku spesifik situasional yang essential sebagai key point dalam organisasi atau rantai nilai dari suatu bisnis. Misalnya berupa keterampilan cross-selling yang dibutuhkan oleh Bank Cabang. Mengintegarsikan perhatian pada perilaku kedalam keseluruhan usaha untuk mempengaruhi dan mengukur kontribusi sumberdaya manusia terhadap organisasi merupakan suatu tantangan. Pertanyaannya, yang mana yang penting?, Bagaimana mereka mengelolanya?. Pertama, pentingnya perilaku akan didefinisikan oleh kepentingan unutk implementasi strategi organisasi.Kedua, cukup penting untuk mengingat
  15. 15. 11 bahwa kita tidak mempengaruhi perilaku stratejik secara langsung, tentang perilaku tersebut merupakan hasil akhir dari arsitektur sumberdaya manusia secara luas. C. MENGGUNAKAN HR SCORECARD SEBAGAI “STRATEGIC BUSINESS ASSET” Menurut Becker, Huselid dan Ulrich (2001) perlu diilustrasikasn bagaimana sumberdaya manusia dapat menghubung-hubungkan fungsi-fungsi yang dilaksanakannya kedalam proses implementasi stratejik organisasi perusahaan.  Clarify and articulate the business strategy. Memfokuskan pada implementasi strategi dari pada hanya memfokuskan pada isi strateginya sendiri sehingga pemimpin senior sumberdaya manusia dapat memfasilitasi diskusi mengenai bagaimana mengkomunikasikan sasaranperusahaan melalui organisasi.  Develop the business case for HR as a strategic asset Didalam membuat kasus bisnis perlu dilakukan penelitian untuk mendukung rekomendasi perumusan kasus tersebut, hasil penelitian menunjukan bahwa sukses atau tidaknya perusahaan ditentukan oleh bagaimana mengimplentasikan strategi secara efektif, bukan isi dari stratregi itu sendiri.  Create a strategy map for the firm Kejelasan strategi organisasi mentapkan langkah-langkah untuk pelaksanaan strategi. Dikebanyakan organisasi, nilai pelanggan (customer value) tercakup didalam produk dan jasa yang dihasilkan organisasi sebagai suatu hasil yang kompleks dan proses kumulatif yang disebut Michael Porter (1985) sebagai“Value Chain”. Semua organisasi memiliki value chain walaupun itu belum diartikulasikan, dan system pengukuran kinerja organisasi harus memperhatikan setiap hubungan didalam rantai itu.  Identify HR deiliverables within the strategy Memaksimalkan value membutuhkan pemahaman dari berbagai sisi yang saling berhubungan. Bila manajer sumberdaya manusia tidak memahami aspek bisnis, maka para manajer tidak akan menghargai bagian sumberdaya manusia tersebut. Dalam hal ini menetapkan apa yang dapat mendukung
  16. 16. 12 kinerja perusahaan seperti yang ditentukan dalam peta strategi dan berusaha focus pada tingkah laku stratejik yang memperluas fungsi kompetensi, reward, dan tugas organisasi. Misalnya, perusahaan memutuskan bahwa stabilitas karyawan atau rendahnya turn over (enables) dapat meningkatkan perputaran waktu (life cycle) bagian R & D (high performance driver).  Align the HR Architecture with HR Deliverables Adanya ketidak sejajaran anatara system sumberdaya manusia dengan implentasi strategi dapat menghancurkan value yang telah ditetapkan.  Design the strategic measurement system Dalam tahap ini dibutuhkan tidak hanya perspektif baru dalam pengukuran kinerja sumberdaya manusia, tetapi juga resolusi dari beberapa hal teknis yang belum banyak dikenal oleh professional sumberdaya manusia.  Execute management by measurement Bila HR scorecard disejajarkan dengan pentingnya strategi perusahaan, maka professional sumberdaya manusia akan menemukan insight baru tentang apa yang harus dilakukan untuk mengelola sumberdaya manusia sebagai asset stratejik. Dengan demikian untuk mengembangkan system pengukuran kinerja kelas dunia tergantung pada pemahaman yang jelas apa strategi bersaing dan sasaran operasional perusahaan, serta pernyataan definitive tentang kompetensi karyawan dan tingkah laku yang dibutuhkan untuk mencapai sasaran perusahaan D. Pengukuran Kinerja Menggunakan HR SCORECARD Mengukur efisiensi sumberdaya manusia mencerminkan fungsi sumberdaya manusia yang secara umum membantu organisasi memperoleh penghasilan dan laba. (Naves,2002). Fokus mereka adalah pada ”do-ables”memastikan bahwa penyerahan jasa dilakukan dengan cara cost efective. Sumberdaya manusia harus mempunyai akses dalam cakupan luas ke benchmarks dan standar biaya agar efisiensinya dapat terukur. Keseluruhan gagasan HR Scorecard adalah untuk memastikan bahwa ada suatu kesejajaran antara biaya sumberdaya manusia dan penciptaan nilai sumberdaya manusianya.
  17. 17. 13 Kesejajaran antara pengendalian biaya dan pengukuran penciptaan nilai membantu manajer sumberdaya manusia untuk menhindari kencederungan usaha strategic sumberdaya manusia yang mengabaikan biaya dibanding manfaat yangdidapat. Kesejajaran ini merupakan dasar interface antara balance scorecard dengan HR scorecard. Selanjutnya, terdapat beberapa tahapan dalam merancang system pengukuran sumberdaya manusia melalui pendekatan HR Scorecard yaitu sebagaiberikut : a) Mengidentifikasikan HR Competency Kompetensi yang dimaksud adalah berupa pengetahuan, keteram pilan,kemampuan dan karakteristik kepribadian yang mempengaruhi secara langsung terhadap kinerhjanya. Pengelolaan kompetensi sumberdaya manusiaperlu mengacu pada visi, misi, strategi dan sasaran perusahaan. Dalampenelitiannya, McClleland (1973) menyimpulkan bahwa kompetensi memilikidaya prediksi pada kinerja. Menurut beberapa pakar, kompetensi tidak samadengan trait, tetapi fakta menunjukan bahwa beberapa trait tidak biasdipisahkan dengan kompetensi, misalnya influence, flexibility, innovation,team orientation,dan commitment (Cooper, 2000). Pada dasarnya, modelkompetensi ini diperlukan untuk memperjelas ekspektasi suatu jabatan,mengoptimalkan produktivitas, serta mendukung penyesuaian terhadapperubahan. b) Pengukuran. high performance work system (HPWS) menempatkan dasar untuk membangun sumberdaya manusia menjadi aset stratejik. HPWS memaksimalkan kinerja karyawan. Setiap pengukuran sistem sumberdaya manusia harus memasukan kumpulan indikasi yang merefleksikan pada “focus pada kinerja” dari setiap elemen system sumberdaya manusia. Pengukuran HPWS lebih pada bagaimana organisasi bekerja melalui setiap fungsi sumberdaya manusia mulai dari tingkat makro dan menekankan pada orientasi kinerja pada setiap aktivitas. Manajer sumber daya manusia memerlukan suatu set pengukuran dari dimensikinerja mengenai aktivitas sumberdaya manusia pada perhatian utamanya.Ukuran ini dapat
  18. 18. 14 direpresentasikan dalam scorecard sebagai simple toggles, dengan indicator “tidak puas” atau“puas”.(Navez, 2002). c) Mengukur HR system alignment berarti menilai sejauh mana system sumberdaya manusia memenuhi kebutuhan implemntasi strategi perusahaan atau disebut kesejajaran eksternal (external aligment) sedangkan yang dimaksud dengan kesejajaran internal (internal aligment) adalah bagaimana setiap elemen dapat bekerja bersama dan tidak mengalami konflik. Dalam hal ini tidak perlu dilakukan pengukuran kesejajaran internal, karena bila system sumberdaya manusia sudah focus pada implementasi strategi (kesejajaran external) atau dapat mengelola kesejajaran eksternal, maka ketidak sejajaran internal cenderung tidak terjadi. Fokus pada kesejajaran internal lebih sesuai bila pengukuran untuk suatu perusahaan tidak mengadopsi perspektif strategi sumberdaya manusia. (Surya dan Yuanita,2001). d) HR deliverable Untuk mengintegrasikan sumberdaya manusia kedalam system pengukuran kinerja bisnis, manajer harus mengidentifikasi hal yang menghubungkan antara sumberdaya manusia dan rencana-rencana implementasi strate giorganisasi. Hal tersebut dinamakan “strategi HR deliverable” yang merupakan outcome dari arsitektur sumberdaya manusia yang akan melaksanakan strategi perusahaan.
  19. 19. 15 BAB IV MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA A. Pengertian Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja 1. Motivasi Pada dasarnya ada 3 karakteristik pokok motivasi, yaitu :  Usaha Karakteristik utama dari motivasi, yaitu usaha, menunjuk kepada kekuatan perilaku kerja seseorang atau jumlah yang ditunjukkan oleh seseorang dalam pekerjaanya. Tegasnya, hal ini melibatkan berbagai macam kegiatan atau upaya baik yang nyata maupun yang kasat mata.  Kemauan kuat ok motivasi yang kedua menunjuk kepada kemauan keras yang ditunjukkan oleh seseorang ketika menerapkan usahanya kepada tugas – tugas pekerjaannya. Dengan kemauan yang keras, maka segala usaha akan dilakukan. Kegagalan tidak akan membuatnya patah arang untuk terus berusaha sampai tercapainya tujuan.  Arah atau Tujuan Karakteristik motivasi yang ketiga berkaitan denga arah yang dituju oleh usaha dan kemauan keras yang dimiliki oleh seseorang. Dengan melihat ketiga karakteristik pokokmotivasi diatas maka motivasi dapat didefinisikansebagai “Keadaan dimana usaha dan kemauan keras seseorang diarahkan kepada pencapaian hasil – hasil atau tujuan tertentu.” 2. Kepuasan Kerja Pengertian Kepuasan Kerja menurut para ahli :  Lock ( 1995 ) Kepuasan kerja merupakan suatu ungkapan emosional yang bersifat positif atau menyenangkan sebagai hasil dari penilaian terhadap suatu pekerjaan atau pengalaman kerja.  Robbins ( 1996 )
  20. 20. 16 Kepuasan kerja merupakan sikap umum seorang karyawan terhadap pekerjaannya.  Porter ( 1995 ) Kepuasan kerja adalah perbedaan antara seberapa banyak sesuatu yang seharusnya diterima dengan seberapa banyak sesuatu yang sebenarnya dia terima.  Mathis dan Jackson ( 2000 ) Kepuasan kerja merupakan pernyataan emosional yang positif yang merupakan hasil evaluasi dari pengalaman kerja. Berdasarkan beberapa pendapat diatas dapat disimpulkan bahwa : 1. Kepuasan kerja merupakan suatu tanggapan emosional seseorang terhadap situasi dan kondisi kerja. 2. Tanggapan emosional bisa berupa perasaan puas (positif) atau tidak puas (negatif). Bila secara emosional puas berarti kepuasan kerja tercapai dan sebaliknya bila tidak aka berarti karyawan tidak puas. 3. Kepuasan kerja dirasakan karyawan setelah karyawan tersebut membandingkan antara apa yang dia harapkan akan dia peroleh dari hasil kerjanya dengan apa yang sebenarnya dia peroleh dari hasil kerjanya. 4. Kepuasan kerja mencerminkan beberapa sikap yang berhubungan. B. Aspek – aspek Kepuasan Kerja 1. Kerja Yang Secara Mental Menantang. Kebanyakan Karyawan menyukai pekerjaan-pekerjaan yang memberi mereka kesempatan untuk menggunakan keterampilan dan kemampuan mereka dan menawarkan tugas, kebebasan dan umpan balik mengenai betapa baik mereka mengerjakan. Karakteristik ini membuat kerja secara mental menantang. Pekerjaan yang terlalu kurang menantang menciptakan kebosanan, tetapi terlalu banyak menantang menciptakan frustasi dan perasaan gagal. Pada kondisi tantangan yang sedang, kebanyakan karyawan akan mengalamai kesenangan dan kepuasan.
  21. 21. 17 2. Ganjaran Yang Pantas Para karyawan menginginkan sistem upah dan kebijakan promosi yang mereka persepsikan sebagai adil,dan segaris dengan pengharapan mereka. Pemberian upah yang baik didasarkan pada tuntutan pekerjaan, tingkat keterampilan individu, dan standar pengupahan komunitas, kemungkinan besar akan dihasilkan kepuasan. tidak semua orang mengejar uang. Banyak orang bersedia menerima baik uang yang lebih kecil untuk bekerja dalam lokasi yang lebih diinginkan atau dalam pekerjaan yang kurang menuntut atau mempunyai keleluasaan yang lebih besar dalam kerja yang mereka lakukan dan jam-jam kerja. Tetapi kunci yang manakutkan upah dengan kepuasan bukanlah jumlah mutlak yang dibayarkan; yang lebih penting adalah persepsi keadilan. Serupa pula karyawan berusaha mendapatkan kebijakan dan praktik promosi yang lebih banyak, dan status sosial yang ditingkatkan. Oleh karena itu individu-individu yang mempersepsikan bahwa keputusan promosi dibuat dalam cara yang adil (fair and just) kemungkinan besar akan mengalami kepuasan dari pekerjaan mereka. 3. Kondisi Kerja Yang Mendukung Karyawan peduli akan lingkungan kerja baik untuk kenyamanan pribadi maupun untuk memudahkan mengerjakan tugas. Studi-studi memperagakan bahwa karyawan lebih menyukai keadaan sekitar fisik yang tidak berbahaya atau merepotkan. Temperatur (suhu), cahaya, kebisingan, dan faktor lingkungan lain seharusnya tidak esktrem (terlalu banyak atau sedikit). 4. Rekan Kerja Yang Mendukung Orang-orang mendapatkan lebih daripada sekedar uang atau prestasi yang berwujud dari dalam kerja. Bagi kebanyakan karyawan, kerja juga mengisi kebutuhan akan sosial. Oleh karena itu bila mempunyai rekan sekerja yang ramah dan menyenagkan dapat menciptakan kepuasan kerja yang meningkat. Tetapi Perilaku atasan juga merupakan determinan utama dari kepuasan. 5. Kesesuaian Kepribadian Dengan Pekerjaan Pada hakikatnya orang yang tipe kepribadiannya kongruen (sama dan sebangun) dengan pekerjaan yang mereka pilih seharusnya mendapatkan bahwa mereka mempunyai bakat dan kemampuan yang tepat untuk memenuhi tuntutan
  22. 22. 18 dari pekerjaan mereka. Dengan demikian akan lebih besar kemungkinan untuk berhasil pada pekerjaan tersebut, dan karena sukses ini, mempunyai kebolehjadian yang lebih besar untuk mencapai kepuasan yang tinggi dari dalam kerja mereka. C. Teori Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja Ada beberapa teori tentang motivasi dan kepuasan kerja, diantaranya adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Discrepancy Theory Teori ini menjelaskan bahwa kepuasan kerja merupakan selisih atau perbandingan antara harapan dengan kenyataan. 2. Equity Theory Teori ini mengatakan bahwa karyawan atau individu akan merasa puas terhadap aspek – aspek khusus dari pekerjaan mereka. Misalnya gaji/upah, rekan kerja, dan supervisi. 3. Opponent Theory – Process Theory Teori ini menekankan pada upaya seseorang dalam mempertahankan keseimbangan emosionalnya. 4. Teori Maslow Menurut Maslow, kebutuhan manusia berjenjang atau bertingkat, mulai dari tingkatan yang paling rendah sampai yang paling tinggi. Tingakatan – tingakatan yang dimaksud adalah sebagai berikut:  Kebutuhan fisiologis  Kebutuhan keamanan dan keselamatan  Kebutuhan akan rasa memiliki  Kebutuhan untuk dihargai  Kebutuhan akan aktualisasi diri 5. Teori ERG Alderfer Alderfer membagi hierarki kebutuhan manusia menjadi 3 tingakatan, yaitu :  Eksistensi  Keterkaitan kebutuhan – kebutuhan akan adanya hubungan sosial dan interpersonal yang baik
  23. 23. 19  Pertumbuhan  Teori dua faktor dari Herzberg Teori ini memandang kepuasan kerja berasal dari keberadaan motibator intrinsik dan bahwa kepuasan kerja berasal dari ketidak-adaan faktor – faktor ekstrinsik. 6. Teori Mc Clelland Mc Clelland mengajukan teori kebutuhan motivasi yang dipelajari, yaitu teori yang menyatakan bahwa seseorang dengan suatu kebutuhan yang kuat akan termotivasi untuk menggunakan tingkah laku yang sesuai guna memuaskan kebutuhannya. Tiga kebutuhan yang dimaksud adalah:  Kebutuhan berprestasi  Kebutuhan berafiliasi  Kebutuhan akan kekuasaan D. Pengukuran Kepuasan Kerja Ada beberapa cara untuk mengukur kepuasan kerja, diantaranya akan dijelaskan sebagai berikut: 1. Pengukuran Kepuasan Kerja Dengan Skala Job Description Index Cara penggunaannya adalah dengan mengajukan pertanyaan – pertanyaan pada karyawan mengenai pekerjaan. Setiap pertanyaan yang diajukan harus dijawab oleh karyawan dengan jawaban Ya, Tidak, atau Ragu ragu. Dengan cara ini dapat diketahui tingkat kepuasan kerja karyawan. 2. Pengukuran Kepuasan Kerja Dengan Minnesota Satisfaction Questionare Skala ini berisin tanggapan yang mengharuskan karyawan untuk memilih salah satu dari alternatif jawaban : Sangat tidak puas, Tidak puas, Netral, Puas, dan Sangat puas terhadap pernyataan yang diajukan. Beradsarkan jawaban – jawaban tersebut dapat diketahui tingkat kepuasan kerja karyawan. 3. Pengukuran Kepuasan Kerja Berdasarkan Ekspresi Wajah Pada pengukuran metod ini responden diharuskan memilih salah satu gambar wajah orang, mulai dari wajah yang sangat gembira, gembira, netral, cemberut, dan sangat cemberut. Kepuasan kerja karyawan akan dapat diketahui dengan melihat pilihan gambar yang diambil responden.
  24. 24. 20 E. Faktor-faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kepuasan Kerja Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi kepuasan kerja adalah: 1. Kondisi Kerja Artinya jika seluruh kebutuhan seseorang untuk bekerja terpenuhi baik itu dari bahan yang dibutuhkan ataupun dari lingkungan yang menunjang maka kepuasan kerja akan terjadi. 2. Peraturan Budaya serta karakteristik yang ada dalam organisasi tersebut, yang jika peraturan dalam menjalankan pekerjaannya dapat mendukung terhadap pekerjaannya maka karyawan atau para pekerja akan merasakan kepuasan kerja. 3. Kompensasi dari pekerjaannya yang seimbang dengan pekerjaan yang telah ia lakukan. 4. Efisiensi Kerja Dalam hal ini dikaitkan dengan kemampuan seseorang dalam pekerjaannya, sehingga apabila kepuasan kerja itu ada salah satunya adalah dengan bekerja sesuai dengan kemampuan masing-masing. 5. Peluang Promosi Yaitu di mana adanya suatu peluang untuk mendapatkan penghargaan atas prestasi kerja seseorang dimana diberikan jabatan dan tugas yang lebih tinggi dan disertai dengan kenaikan gaji. Promosi ini sangat mempengaruhi kepuasan kerja dapat dihargai dengan dinaikan posisinya disertai gaji yang akan diterimanya. 6. Rekan Kerja Atau Partner Kerja Kepuasan kerja akan muncul apabila dalam suatu organisasi terdapat hubungan yang baik. Misalnya anggota kerja mempunyai cara atau sudut pandang atau kebiasaan yang sama dalam melakukan suatu pekerjaan sehingga dalam bekerja juga tidak ada hambatan karena terjalin hubungan yang baik. Sedangkan dalam pandangan Islam kepuasan kerja itu terjadi apabila suatu pekerjaan yang dilakukan dapat membantu orang lain dalam meringankan pekerjaannya, karena“sebaik-baiknya manusia adalah yang berguna bagi orang lain”.
  25. 25. 21 F. Peran Motivasi Dalam Kinerja Berbagai konsep ringkasan untuk menjelaskan pola perilaku yang menghasilkan, mengarahkan dan memelihara usaha tertentu sering dikatakan sebagai Motivasi.Dimana, hasil dari berbagai konsep tersebut akan terlihat dari bagaimana seorang individu bersikap dalam kehidupannya sehari-hari. Besarnya motivasi dari seseorang akan berdampak pada sikapnya dalam melaksanakan pekerjaannya. Ketika seseorang melaksanakan pekerjaannya dengan baik dan benar, ia dapat dikatakan memiliki semangat dan motivasi yang tinggi terhadap pekerjaan tersebut. Dan sebaliknya, ketika seseorang tidak melaksanakan pekerjaannya dengan baik dan benar serta terlihat tidak serius dalam pekerjaan itu, ia dapat dikatakan tidak memiliki motivasi terhadap pekerjaan itu. Terkadang motivasi tidak dapat menjadi patokan seseorang itu melakukan suatu pekerjaan dengan baik. Hal tersebut disebabkan adanya individu yang memiliki kemampuan dasar dalam bidang tersebut sehingga ia tidak memerlukan motivasi yang besar untuk dapat melakukan pekerjaan tersebut. Motivasi dapat mempengaruhi cara kerja individu yang memiliki kemampuan yang terbatas terhadap suatu pekerjaan, namun tidak semua individu tersebut dapat menerima dan menerapkan motivasi tersebut. Masalah praktis motivasi ini menarik minat psikolog I/O dengan sangat baik, tetapi mereka mencari solusi dengan cara yang berbeda. Mereka percaya bahwa memahami bagaimana menguasai masalah motivasi dimulai dengan memahami kekuatan untuk menghasilkan, mengarahkan, dan memelihara usaha/upaya—yaitu ,dengan mengembangkan teori motivasi yang layak. Ada banyak teori yang ada. Ada banyak cara untuk mengelompokkan, atau mengklasifikasikan teori-teori itu. Pengelompokan yang digunakan di sini adalah sederhana dan sesuai dengan tujuan lebih baik daripada alternatif, tetapi sampai sekarang tidak ada satu metode klasifikasi yang telah memperoleh penerimaan umum. Salah satu pendekatan yang paling tua dan paling abadi untuk mempelajari motivasi didasarkan atas dasar pikiran bahwa perilaku dimotivasi oleh kebutuhan dasar manusia.Hipotesis yang terkait adalah bahwa ciri-ciri kepribadian tertentu adalah penentu penting usaha atau upaya kerja.Kedua kebutuhan dan karakteristik kepribadian adalah variabel perbedaan individu yang tidak dapat diamati secara
  26. 26. 22 langsung; mereka disimpulkan dari perilaku yang diamati. Pegawai yang merasa puas dalam bekerja, yaitu mempunyai ciri-ciri sebagai berikut:  Selalu datang tepat waktu, artinya pegawai tersebut menghargai pekerjaannya dan bertanggung jawab atas tugas yang harus dikerjakannya.  Senang dalam melaksanakan pekerjaannya yaitu pekerja dalam bekerja berusaha menyukai pekerjaan yang dikerjakannya.  Tidak mengeluh terhadap tugas dan pekerjaan yaitu selalu dapat menerima pekerjaan yang baru dan sulit dengan lapang dada.  Selalu semangat dalam bekerja yaitu pegawai dalam bekerja mempunyai suatu energi yang penuh dalam bekerja.  Betah berada di tempat kerja yaitu karyawan merasa nyaman berada di tempat kerja.  Mempunyai hubungan harmonis dengan pegawai lain dan atasannya.
  27. 27. 23 BAB V MENGEOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN DAN TINGKAT EMOSIONAL SDM A. Pengertian Teori Kecerdasan Emosi Kecerdasan emosional atau yang biasa dikenal dengan EQ (bahasa Inggris: emotional quotient) adalah kemampuan seseorang untuk menerima, menilai, mengelola, serta mengontrol emosi dirinya dan oranglain di sekitarnya. Dalam hal ini, emosi mengacu pada perasaan terhadap informasi akan suatu hubungan. Sedangkan, kecerdasan (intelijen) mengacu pada kapasitas untuk memberikan alasan yang valid akan suatu hubungan. Kecerdasan emosional adalah kemampuan mengenali diri sendiri dan orang lain, kemampuan memotivasi diri sendiri dan mengelola emosi dengan baik pada diri sendiri dan hubungannya dengan orang lain (Goleman,2001:512). Seseorang dengan kecerdasan emosional yang berkembang dengan baik, kemungkinan besar akan berhasil dalam kehidupannya karena mampu menguasai kebiasaan berfikir yang mendorong produktivitas (Widagdo, 2001). Goleman (2001) membagi kecerdasan emosional yang dapat memperngaruhi keberhasilan seseorang dalam bekerja ke dalam lima bagian utama yaitu kesadaran diri, pengaturan diri, motivasi, empati dan ketrampilan sosial. Menurut Salovey dan Mayer, 1999 (handbook Emotional Intelligence training, prime consulting, p.11) kecerdasan emosi adalah kemampuan untuk merasakan emosi, menerima dan membangun emosi dengan baik, memahami emosi dan pengetahuan emosional sehingga dapat meningkatkan perkembangan emosi dan intelektual. Salovey juga memberikan definisi dasar tentang kecerdasan emosi dalam lima wilayah utama yaitu, kemampuan mengenali emosi diri, mengelola emosi diri, memotivasi diri sendiri, mengenali emosi orang kain, dan kemampuan membina hubungan dengan orang lain. Seorang ahli kecerdasan emosi, Goleman (2000, p.8) mengatakan bahwa yang dimaksud dengan kecerdasan emosi di dalamnya termasuk kemampuan mengontrol diri, memacu, tetap tekun, serta dapat
  28. 28. 24 memotivasi diri sendiri. Kecakapan tersebut mencakup pengelolaan bentuk emosi baik yang positif maupun negatif. Purba (1999, p.64) berpendapat bahwa kecerdasan emosi adalah kemampuan di bidang emosi yaitu kesanggupan menghadapi frustasi, kemampuan mengendalikan emosi, semamgat optimisme, dan kemampuan menjalin hubungan dengan orang lain atau empati. Berikut ini adalah beberapa pendapat tentang kecerdasan emosional menurut para ahli (Mu’tadin, 2002), yaitu: 1. Salovey dan Mayer (1990) Salovey dan Mayer (1990) mendefinisikan kecerdasan emosional sebagai kemampuan untuk mengenali perasaan, meraih dan membangkitkan perasaan untuk membantu pikiran, memahami perasaan dan maknanya, dan mengendalikan perasaan secara mendalam sehingga dapat membantu perkembangan emosi dan intelektual. 2. Cooper dan Sawaf (1998) Cooper dan Sawaf (1998) mendefinisikan kecerdasan emosional sebagai kemampuan merasakan, memahami, dan secara efektif menerapkan daya dan kepekaan emosi sebagai sumber energi, informasi, koneksi dan pengaruh yang manusiawi. Lebih lanjut dijelaskan, bahwa kecerdasan emosi menuntut seseorang untuk belajar mengakui, menghargai perasaan diri sendiri dan orang lain serta menanggapinya dengan tepat dan menerapkan secara efektif energi emosi dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. 3. Howes dan Herald (1999) Howes dan Herald (1999) mendefinisikan kecerdasan emosional sebagai komponen yang membuat seseorang menjadi pintar menggunakan emosinya. Lebih lanjut dijelaskan, bahwa emosi manusia berada di wilayah dari perasaan lubuk hati, naluri yang tersembunyi dan sensasi emosi yang apabila diakui dan dihormati, kecerdasan emosional akan menyediakan pemahaman yang lebih mendalam dan lebih utuh tentang diri sendiri dan orang lain. 4. Goleman (2003) Goleman (2003) mendefiniskan kecerdasan emosional sebagai kemampuan lebih yang dimiliki seseorang dalam memotivasi diri, ketahanan dalam menghadapi kegagalan, mengendalikan emosi, dan menunda kepuasan serta mengatur keadaan
  29. 29. 25 jiwa. Dengan kecerdasan emosional tersebut seseorang dapat menempatkan emosinya pada porsi yang tepat, memilah kepuasan, dan mengatur suasana hati. Goleman (2003) menjelaskan bahwa kecerdasan emosional terbagi ke dalam lima wilayah utama, yaitu kemampuan mengenali emosi diri, mengelola emosi diri, memotivasi diri sendiri, mengenali emosi orang lain, dan kemampuan membina hubungan dengan orang lain. Secara jelas hal tersebut dapat dijelaskan sebagai berikut: a) Kesadaran Diri (Self Awareness) Self Awareness adalah kemampuan untuk mengetahui apa yang dirasakan dalam dirinya dan menggunakannya untuk memandu pengambilan keputusan diri sendiri, memiliki tolok ukur yang realistis atas kemampuan diri sendiri dan kepercayaan diri yang kuat. b) Pengaturan Diri (Self Management) Self Management adalah kemampuan seseorang dalam mengendalikan dan menangani emosinya sendiri sedemikian rupa sehingga berdampak positif pada pelaksanaan tugas, memiliki kepekaan pada kata hati, serta sanggup menunda kenikmatan sebelum tercapainya suatu sasaran dan mampu pulih kembali dari tekanan emosi. c) Motivasi (Self Motivation) Self Motivation merupakan hasrat yang paling dalam untuk menggerakkan dan menuntun diri menuju sasaran, membantu pengambilan inisiatif serta bertindak sangat efektif, dan mampu untuk bertahan dan bangkit dari kegagalan dan frustasi. d) Empati (Empathy/Social awareness) Empathy merupakan kemampuan merasakan apa yang dirasakakan orang lain, mampu memahami perspektif orang lain dan menumbuhkan hubungan saling percaya, serta mampu menyelaraskan diri dengan berbagai tipe hubungan. e) Ketrampilan Sosial (Relationship Management) Relationship Management adalah kemampuan untuk menangani emosi dengan baik ketika berhubungan sosial dengan orang lain, mampu membaca situasi dan jaringan sosial secara cermat, berinteraksi dengan lancar, menggunakan ketrampilan ini untuk mempengaruhi, memimpin, bermusyawarah, menyelesaikan perselisihan, serta bekerja sama dalam tim.
  30. 30. 26 f) Menurut Prati, et al. (2003) kecerdasan emosi adalah kemampuan untuk membaca dan memahami orang lain, dan kemampuan untuk menggunakan pengetahuan untuk mempengaruhi orang lain melalui pengaturan dan penggunaan emosi. Jadi kecerdasan emosi dapat diartikan tingkat kecemerlangan seseorang dalam menggunakan perasaannya untuk merespon keadaan perasaan dari diri sendiri maupun dalam menghadapi lingkungannya. Sementara itu menurut Bitsch (2008) indikator yang termasuk dalam variabel kecerdasan emosional ada 7. Tujuh indikator tersebut diukur dengan ”The Yong emotional intelligence Inventory (EQI)”, yakni kuesioner self-report yang mengukur 7 indikator tersebut adalah: a) Intrapersonal skills, b) Interpesonal skills, c) Assertive, d) Contentment in life, e) Reselience, f) Self-esteem, g) Self-actualization. Faktor-Faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kecerdasan Emosi a) Faktor Internal. Faktor internal adalah apa yang ada dalam diri individu yang mempengaruhi kecerdasan emosinya. Faktor internal ini memiliki dua sumber yaitu segi jasmani dan segi psikologis. Segi jasmani adalah faktor fisik dan kesehatan individu, apabila fisik dan kesehatan seseorang dapat terganggu dapat dimungkinkan mempengaruhi proses kecerdasan emosinya. Segi psikologis mencakup didalamnya pengalaman, perasaan, kemampuan berfikir dan motivasi. b) Faktor Eksternal. Faktor ekstemal adalah stimulus dan lingkungan dimana kecerdasan emosi berlangsung. Faktor ekstemal meliputi: 1) Stimulus itu sendiri, kejenuhan stimulus merupakan salah satu faktor yang mempengaruhi keberhasilan seseorang dalam memperlakukan kecerdasan emosi tanpa distorsi dan 2) Lingkungan atau situasi khususnya yang melatarbelakangi proses kecerdasan emosi. Objek lingkungan yang melatarbelakangi merupakan kebulatan yang sangat sulit dipisahkan.
  31. 31. 27 Cara Meningkatkan Kecerdasan Emosional 1) Membaca situasi Dengan memperhatikan situasi sekitar, kita akan mengetahui apa yang harus dilakukan. 2) Mendengarkan dan menyimak lawan bicara Dengarkan dan simak pembicaraan dan maksud dari lawan bicara, agar tidak terjadi salah paham serta dapat menjaga hubungan baik. 3) Siap berkomunikasi Jika terjadi suatu masalah, bicarakanlah agar tidak terjadi salah paham. 4) Tak usah takut ditolak Setiap usaha terdapat dua kemungkinan, diterima atau ditolak, jadi siapkan diri dan jangan takut ditolak. 5) Mencoba berempati EQ tinggi biasanya didapati pada orang-orang yang mampu berempati atau bisa mengerti situasi yang dihadapi orang lain. 6) Pandai memilih prioritas Ini perlu agar bisa memilih pekerjaan apa yang mendesak, dan apa yang bias ditunda. 7) Siap mental Situasi apa pun yang akan dihadapi, kita harus menyiapkan mental sebelumnya. 8) Ungkapkan lewat kata-kata Katakan maksud dan keinginan dengan jelas dan baik, agar dapat salaing mengerti. 9) Bersikap rasional Kecerdasan emosi berhubungan dengan perasaan, namun tetap berpikir rasional. 10) Fokus Konsentrasikan diri pada suatu masalah yang perlu mendapat perhatian. Jangan memaksa diri melakukannya dalam 4-5 masalah secara bersamaan Pengukuran Kompetensi Emosional EI Kemampuan biasanya diukur menggunakan tes kinerja maksimum dan memiliki hubungan yang kuat dengan kecerdasan tradisional, sedangkan EI sifat
  32. 32. 28 biasanya diukur dengan menggunakan kuesioner laporan diri dan memiliki hubungan yang kuat dengan kepribadian. Dua alat pengukuran didasarkan pada model Goleman: 1. Inventory Emotional Kompetensi (ECI), yang diciptakan pada tahun 1999, dan Inventarisasi Kompetensi Emosional dan Sosial (ESCI), yang diciptakan pada tahun 2007. 2. The Appraisal Kecerdasan Emosional, yang diciptakan pada tahun 2001 dan yang dapat diambil sebagai laporan diri atau 360 derajat penilaian.
  33. 33. 29 BAB VI MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM A. Pengertian Kapabilitas Untuk mengetahui dengan jelas pengertian kapabilitas, berikut ini akan dikemukakan penegertian kapabilitas yang diambil dari beberapa sumber. Pengertian kapabilitas menurut kamus bahasa Indonesia (2014) adalah : Kapabilitas, artinya juga sama dengan Kompetensi, yaitu Kemampuan. Namun pemaknaan kapabilitas tidak sebatas memiliki keterampilan (skill) saja namun lebih dari itu, yaitu lebih paham secara mendetail sehingga benar benar menguasai kemampuannya dari titik kelemahan hingga cara mengatasinya. Pengertian kapabilitas menurut Baker dan Sinkula (2005) adalah kapabilitas adalah kumpulan keterampilan yang lebih spesifik, prosedur, dan proses yang dapat memanfaatkan sumber daya ke keunggulan kompetitif. Berdasarkan pengertian kapabilitas yang telah diungkapkan, maka dapat didefinisasikan sebagai sebuah kemampuan yang memiliki lebih dari hanya keterampilan pada suatu hal yang menjadi keunggulan bersaing dan menguasai kemampuan dari titik kelemahan. Barney (1991) mengemukakan empat kondisi yang harus dipenuhi sebelum suatu sumber daya dapat disebut sebagai sumber keunggulan kompetitif berkelanjutan sebagai berikut: 1. merupakan sumber daya organisasional yang sangat berharga (valuable), terutama dalam kaitannya dengan kemampuan untuk mengeksploitasi kesempatan dan atau menetralisasi ancaman dari lingkungan perusahaan. 2. relative sulit untuk dikembangkan, sehingga menjadi langka di lingkungan kompetitif. 3. sangat sulit untuk ditiru atau diimitasi. 4. tidak dapat dengan muddah digantikan substitute yang secara strategis signifikan. masalahnya adalah bagaimana “menterjemahkan” berbagai strategi, kebijakan dan praktik MSDM menjadi keunggulan kompetitif berkelanjutan.
  34. 34. 30 B. Pengertian Kompetensi Kompetensi dalam arti sebuah konsep yang mengandung arti untuk menggabungkan SPKJ yaitu penggabungan antara Skill (Ketrampilan), Personal`s Atribut (Atribut Perseorangan), Knowledge ( ilmu pengetahuan) dan tercermin dari Job Behaviour (Perilaku Kinerja) yang terukur, dapat diamati sehingga dapat dievaluasi. Boleh dibilang kompetensi sendiri adalah sebuah faktor yang dapat menentukan keberhasilan kinerja seseorang. Jadi titik perhatian yang utama dari sebuah kompetensi adalah sebuah perbuatan yang merupakan perpaduan dari ketrampilan, atribut perseorangan dan ilmu pengetahuan. Pemicu Utama – Pemicu utama timbulnya manajemen berbasis kompetensi adalah karena adanya sebuah keinginan untuk menempatkan posisi seorang karyawan pada tempat atau jabatan yang sesuai dengan kualitas kemampuan karyawan tersebut istilah kerennya The Right Man on The Right Place. Jadi penjabaran secara lebih detail dari sebuah Manajemen Sumber Daya Berbasis Kompetensi adalah sebuah proses untuk merencanakan, mengorganisasi, melaksanakan serta mengendalikan semua aktifitas seorang tenaga kerja yang dimulai sejak proses rekruitmen, pengembangan diri, perencanaan karier, evaluasi kerja, rencana suksesi, maupun sistem renumerasi hingga memasuki masa pensiun tenaga kerja tersebut, dimana semua proses untuk mengambil sebuah keputusan didasari pada sebuah informasi akan kebutuhan dari kompetensi sebuah jabatan, serta kompetensi setiap individu guna menggapai tujuan perusahaan atau sebuah organisasi. Tujuan – Sebuah Manajemen Sumber Daya Berbasis Kompetensi bertujuan untuk menghasilkan hasil akhir yang diselaraskan dengan tujuan serta sasaran perusahaan/ organisasi dengan menerapkan standar kinerja yang sesuai denagn ketentuan yang telah ditetapkan. Jenis Kompetensi – Ada dua macam kompetensi, yaitu : a. Soft Competency atau Kompetensi Manajerial, yakni sebuah kompetensi yang berhubungan dengan kemampuan mengelola pegaewai, serta membangun
  35. 35. 31 hubungan dengan orang lain., seperti kemampuan untuk memecahkan masalah, kemampuan memimpin, dan kemampuan untuk membangun komunikasi. b. Hard Competency atau Kompetensi Teknis, yakni sebuah kompetensi yang berhubungan dengan kapasitas fungsional sebuah pekerjaan yang berkaitan dengan keteknisan yang berhubungan dengan pekerjaan yang dilakoni., seperti kemampuan pemasaran/ marketing, akuntansi, dll. Karakteristik Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia Berbasis Kompetensi adalah selalu fokus pada tujuan perusahaan/ organisasi, sehingga seluruh karyawan sebuah perusahaan/ organisasi dapat mencapai hasil seperti yang sudah direncanakan dan diharapkan di awal waktu, dengan mereferensikan karyawan yang memiliki etos kerja yang berkualitas kepada karyawan yang lain sehingga tercipta persaingan yang sehat. Jika ada karyawan yang belum bisa mencapai seperti yang diharapkan , maka karyawan tersebut harus mengikuti trainning peningkatan kemampuan, yang telah direncanakan sehingga diharapkan melalui pelatihan ini akan membuat semua karyawan dapat memiliki standar kerja dan kemampuan yang sepadan. 1. Area lingkup MSDMBK – Area lingkup sebuah pengelolaan Kompetensi meliputi : Organisasi/ perusahaan itu sendiri berikut semua orang yang menduduki jabatan dalam perusahaan / organisasi itu. 2. Pengelolaan kompetensi dengan melibatkan kompetensi teknis yang dikombinasikan dengan kompetensi manajerial. 3. Mengelola data semua jabatan, sehingga kebutuhan dari kompetensi setiap jabatan, hingga menentukan tingkat kebutuhan kompetensi jabatan. 4. Mengelola data semua karyawan/ anggota maupun kompetensi perseorangan. 5. Mengeterapkan prinsip mengisi celah yang kosong dengan sebuah persaingan kompoetensi yang sehat. 6. Mengaplikasikan sistem dalam merencanakan karier yang meliputi tata cara pencapaian sebuah karir, rotasi jabatan, pengajuan promosi jabatan dan suksesi kepemimpinan. 7. Menghaplikasikan sistem dari manajemen sebuah kinerja.
  36. 36. 32 BAB VII KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA A. Konsep Audit Kinerja Kinerja suatu organisasi dinilai baik jika organisasi yang bersangkutan mampu melaksanakan tugas-tugas dalam rangka mencapai tujuan yang telah ditetapkan pada standar yang tinggi dengan biaya yang rendah. Kinerja yang baik bagi suatu organisasi dicapai ketika administrasi dan penyediaan jasa oleh organisasi yang bersangkutan dilakukan pada tingkat yang ekonomis, efisien dan efektif. Konsep ekonomi, efisiensi dan efektivitas saling berhubungan satu sama lain dan tidak dapat diartikan secara terpisah. Konsep ekonomi memastikan bahwa biaya input yang digunakan dalam operasional organisasi dapat diminimalkan. Konsep efisien memastikan bahwa output yang maksimal dapat dicapai dengan sumber daya yang tersedia. Sedangkan konsep efektif berarti bahwa jasa yang disediakan/dihasilkan oleh organisasi dapat melayani kebutuhan pengguna jasa dnegan tepat. Dalam Undang-undangan Nomor 15 Tahun 2004 tentang Pemeriksaan Pengelolaan dan Tanggungjawab Keuangan Negera, Pasal 4 ayat (3) mendefinisikan pemeriksaan kinerja sebagai pemeriksaan atas pengelolaan keuangan negara yang terdiri atas pemeriksaan asek ekonomi dan efisiensi serta pemeriksaan aspek efektivitas. Selanjutnya dalam penjelasan UU tersebut dinyatakan bahwa pemeriksaan kinerja lazim dilakukan bagi kepentingan manajemen oleh aparat pengawasan intern pemerintah. Jadi, audit yang dilakukan dalam audit kinerja meliputi audit ekonomi, efisiensi dan efektivitas. Audit ekonomi dan efisiensi disebut management audit atau operational audit, sedangkan audit efektivitas disebut program audit. Penekanan kegiatan audit pada ekonomi, efisiensi dan efektivitas suatu organisasi memberikan ciri khusus yang membedakan audit kinerja dengan audit jenis lainnya. Umumnya audit kinerja dapat dilihat dari 2 perspektif, yaitu perspektif internal dan eksternal. Dalam perspektif internal, audit kinerja merupakan perkembangan lebih lanjut dari audit intern (internal audit)lalau
  37. 37. 33 berubah/berkembang lagi menjadi audit operasional (operational audit) dan selanjutnya menjadi audit manajemen (management audit). Audit manajemen ini berfokus pada penilaian aspek ekonomi dan efisiensi. Audit manajemen kemudian dilengkapi dengan audit program (program audit) yang bertujuan untuk menilai efektivitas. Kombinasi antara audit manajemen dan audit program inilah yang disebut sebagai audit kinerja (performance audit). Dari perspektif eksternal, audit kinerja merupakan manifestasi dari principal- agent thoery. Masyarakat sebagai principal memercayakan dananya untuk dikelola oleh pemerintah sebagai agent, dengan sebaik-baiknya. Untuk itu, pemerintah harus menunjukkan akuntabilitasnya kepada masyarakat. Akuntablitas kinerja pemerintah ini harus dinilai oleh pihak yang independen, yaitu auditor eksternal. Di sisi lain, audit kinerja juga didaulat sebagai pengganti mekanisme pasar. Dari kedua perspektif diatas lah disadari bahwa audit kinerja dapat mendukung tata kelola yang demokratis yaitu dengan:  Memperkuat kemampuan warganegara untuk mengatur dirinya sendiri;  Meningkatkan kepercayaan masyarakat pada pemerintah; dan  Mendorong kejujuran dalam pemerintahan B. Prosedur Pelaksanaan Secara umum, prosedur pelaksanaan audit adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Persiapan Audit Kinerja 2. Pengujian Pengendalian Manajemen 3. Pengukuran dan Pengujian Key Performance Indicator (KPI) atau yang disebut Indikator Kinerja Kunci (IKK). 4. Review Operasional 5. Pembuatan Kertas Kerja Audit (KKA) 6. Pelaporan a. Perencanaan Audit Kinerja Dalam Pedoman Pelaksanaan Audit Kinerja, Perencanaan audit merupakan langkah penting yang dilakukan untuk memenuhi standar audit. Dalam
  38. 38. 34 perencanaan audit perlu memperhatikan perkiraan waktu dan petugas audit, selain itu juga mempertimbangkan perencanaan lainnya yang meliputi:  Sumber dan cara memperoleh informasi yang cukup mengenai auditan  Hasil audit yang diperoleh pada tahap sebelumnya. C. Prosedur Pelaksanaan Audit Kinerja Pengertian Prosedur menurut Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia (1993: 703) adalah tahap-tahap kegiatan untuk menyelesaikan suatu aktivitas. Menurut Setyawan (1988: 35), prosedur adalah langkah-langkah yang harus dilaksanakan guna mencapai tujuan pemeriksaan. Pelaksanaan Audit Kinerja oleh kantor akan berdasarkan prosedur yang terdiri dari tahapan Audit Kinerja yang menguraikan tentang bagaimana langkah kerja Audit Kinerja itu dilakukan. o Persiapan Audit Kinerja Dalam tahap ini dilakukan kegiatan-kegiatan yang merupakan tahap awal dari rangkaian Audit Kinerja sebagai dasar penyusunan Program Kerja Audit Tahap berikutnya. Tahap ini meliputi:  Pembicaraan pendahuluan dengan auditan  Pengumpulan informasi umum dalam pengenalan terhadap kegiatan yang diaudit  Pengidentifikasian aspek manajemen atau bidang masalah yang menunjukkan kelemahan dan perlu dilakukan pengujian lebih lanjut.  Pembuatan ikhtisar hasil persiapan Audit Kinerja. Dalam pengumpulan informasi kegiatan persiapan Audit Kinerja mencakup:  Organisasi  Peraturan perundangan yang berlaku  Tujuan, Visi, Misi, sasaran, strategi dan kegiatan usaha  Sistem dan prosedur  Data keuangan  Informasi lainnya yang relevan Simpulan Hasil Persiapan Audit Kinerja yang disusun setelah kegiatan persiapan Audit Kinerja selesai. Simpulan hasil Audit Kinerja ini antara lain meliputi mengenai kelemahan-kelemahan yang harus dikembangkan lebih lanjut dalam
  39. 39. 35 tahap audit berikutnya. Dari simpulan tersebut dibuat program audit tahap pengujian pengendalian manajemen. (Deputi Bidang Akuntan Negara, 2001: 8- 15). D. Pengujian Pengendalian Manajemen Pada tahap ini harus dilakukan pengujian atas: 1. Sistem pengendalian manajemen 2. Penerapan good cooperate governance (GCG) oleh manajemen auditan dan jajarannya 3. Pengendalian manajemen adalah suatu proses yang dijalankan oleh dewan komisaris, manajemen dan personil lain dalam perusahaan yang dirancang untuk memberikan keyakinan memadai tentang pencapaian tiga kelompok tujuan utama yaitu: 4. Efektivitasdan efisiensi operasi 5. Keandalan pelaporan keuangan 6. Kepatuhan terhadap hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku Dalam Pengujian penerapan Good Cooperate Governance (GCG) oleh manajemen, Auditor wajib melakukan pengujian penerapan prinsip-prinsip GCG oleh manajemen dengan memperhatikan hal-hal berikut: Prinsip dasar GCG yang harus diterapkan oleh manajemen auditan sesuai dengan Surat Keputusan Menteri BUMN Nomor: KEP-117/M-MBU/2002 tanggal 1 Agustus 2002 adalah sebagai berikut: a) Transparansi dalam mengemukakan informasi material dan relevan mengenai perusahaan b) Kemandirian c) Akuntabilitas d) Pertanggungjawaban e) Kewajaran

×