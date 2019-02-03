Fw muhamad bambang maulana 7 c msdm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI MUHAMAD BAMBANG MAULANA 11150176 7C-MSDM
PENGERTIAN EVALUASI KINERJA Evaluasi kinerja adalah penilaian yang dilakukan secara sistematis untuk mengetahui kinerja ka...
HR SCORECARD HR Scorecard dapat diartikan sebagai serangkaian sasaran strategis bidang HR yang dipetakan dalam empat persp...
MOTIVASI & KEPUASAN KERJA https://www.maxmanroe.com/vid/karir/kepuasan-kerja.html https://idtesis.com/pengertian-motivasi-...
MENGELOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN & EMOSIONAL SDM Ada 3 macam kecerdasan manusia, yaitu : 1. IQ 2. EQ 3.SQ Menurut Goleman (200...
MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS & KOMPETENSI SDM SDM KAPABILITAS Barney (1991) mengemukakan empat kondisi yang harus dipenuhi sebelu...
KONSEPAUDIT KINERJA & PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA Perencanaan Audit Kinerja Dalam pedoman pelaksanaan audit kinerja, perenca...
PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Definisi Peniaian Prestasi Kerja (Performance Appraisal) Kinerja Merupakan sebuah fungsi dari mot...
KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI Pengertian Kompensasi Kompensasi adalah seluruh imbalan yang diterima karyawan atas hasil kerja ka...
LANGKAH - LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI Langkah-langkah Dalam Perumusan Kebijakan : • Perumus...
SURVEY BENCHMARKING KOMPENSASI Pengertian Benchmsrking David Kearns (CEO dari Xerox) menyatakan bahwa benchmarking adalah...
https://deden08m.files.wordpress.com/2013/04/10-komensasi-finansial-langsung3.pdf KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG Kompensas...
www.slideshare.net/mobile/ulfakudo/tunjangan-kompensasi-non-finansial-dan-isu-tunjangan TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL Jabatan :...
  1. 1. EVALUASI KINERJA DAN KOMPENSASI MUHAMAD BAMBANG MAULANA 11150176 7C-MSDM
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN EVALUASI KINERJA Evaluasi kinerja adalah penilaian yang dilakukan secara sistematis untuk mengetahui kinerja karyawan dan kinerja organisasi, disamping itu juga memberikan tanggung jawab yang sesuai kepada karyawan sehinggga menimbulkan efek baik dimasa yang akan datang FUNGSI EVALUASI KERJA fungsi evaluasi untuk memberi informasi yang baik dan benar. Memberi kritikan pada klarifikasi suatu nila-nilai dari suatu tujuan dan target, kemudian membuat suatu metode kebijakan untuk mencapai kinerja sehingga program dan kegiatan yang di evaluasi memberikan kontribusi bagi perumusan ulang kebijakan suatu kegiatan dalam organisasi atau instansi. TUJUAN EVALUASI KINERJA James E. Neal Jr (2003:4-5) adalah : • Mengidentifikasi kemampuan dan kekuatan karyawan • Mengindentifikasi potensi perkembangan karyawan • Memberikan informasi bagi perkembangan karyawan • Membuat organisasi lebih produktif • Memberikan data bagi kompensasi karyawan yang sesuai • Memproteksi organisasi dari tuntutan hukum perburuhan. http://www.indopubadmi.com/2014/12/fungsi-evaluasi-dalam-manajemen.html
  3. 3. HR SCORECARD HR Scorecard dapat diartikan sebagai serangkaian sasaran strategis bidang HR yang dipetakan dalam empat perspektif kunci, yakni :  Perspektif keuangan  Pelanggan  Proses  Dan people development Masing – masing sasaran strategis dalam empat perspektif itu krmudian juga mesti disertai dengan key perfomance indicators yang relevan. http://manajemenkinerja.com/2010/08/apa-itu-hr-scorecard/
  4. 4. MOTIVASI & KEPUASAN KERJA https://www.maxmanroe.com/vid/karir/kepuasan-kerja.html https://idtesis.com/pengertian-motivasi-kerja-menurut-para-ahli Menurut Hasibuan pengertian kepuasan kerja adalah kondisi emosional pada seorang pegawai yang senang dan mencintai pekerjaannya. Menurut Ernest J. McCormick Motivasi Kerja adalah kondisi yang berpengaruh membangkitkan, mengarahkan dan memelihara perilaku yang berhubungan dengan lingkungan kerja.
  5. 5. MENGELOLA POTENSI KECERDASAN & EMOSIONAL SDM Ada 3 macam kecerdasan manusia, yaitu : 1. IQ 2. EQ 3.SQ Menurut Goleman (2002 : 512) : Kecerdasan Emosional adalah kemampuan seseorang mengatur kehidupan emosinya dengan inteligensi, menjaga keselarasan emosi dan pengungkapannya melalui keterampilan, kesadaran diri, pengendalian diri, motivasi diri, empati dan keterampilan sosial. Faktor Kecerdasan Emosional : • Mengenali Emosi Diri • Mengelola Emosi • Memotivasi Diri Sendiri • Mengenali Emosi Orang Lain • Membina Hubungan http://www.sarjanaku.com/2012/11/pengertian-kecerdasan-emosional-menurut.html
  6. 6. MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS & KOMPETENSI SDM SDM KAPABILITAS Barney (1991) mengemukakan empat kondisi yang harus dipenuhi sebelum suatu sumber daya dapat disebut sebagai sumber keunggulan kompetitif berkelanjutan sbb : • Merupakan sumber daya organisional yang sangat berharga • Relative sulit untuk dikembagkan • Sangat sulit untuk ditiru • Tidak dapat dengan mudah digantikan subtitusi yang secara strategis signifikan KOMPETENSI SDM BERKARIR DI BIDANG SUMBER DAYA MANUSIA Menurut covey, Roger, dan Rebecca merill (1994) kompetensi tersebut mencakup • Kompetenai teknis • Kompetensi Konseptual • Kompetensi untuk hidup http://sindyputrilusitasari.wordpress.com/2014/12/16/membangun-sdm-kapabilitas-dan-kompetensi/
  7. 7. KONSEPAUDIT KINERJA & PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KINERJA Perencanaan Audit Kinerja Dalam pedoman pelaksanaan audit kinerja, perencanaan audit merupakan langkah penting yang dilakukan untuk memenuhi standar audit. Dalam perencanaan audit perlu memperhatikan perkiraan waktu dan petugas audit Secara umum, prosedur pelaksanaan audit sebagai berikut: 1. Persiapan Audit Kinerja 2. Pengujian Pengendalian Manajemen 3. Pengukuran & Pengujian Key Performance Indicator (KPI) atau Indikator Kinerja Kunci (IKK). 4. Review Operasional 5. Pembuatan Kertas Kerja Audit (KKA) 6. Pelaporan 7. Pemantauan Tindak Lanjut 8. Deskripsi Prosedur Pelaksanaan Audit Kinerja BUMN/BUMD https://brigitalahutung.wordpress.com/2012/10/16/prosedur-pelaksanaan-audit-kinerja(15-11-2018)
  8. 8. PENILAIAN PRESTASI KERJA Definisi Peniaian Prestasi Kerja (Performance Appraisal) Kinerja Merupakan sebuah fungsi dari motivsi dan kemampuan untuk menyelsaikan tugas atau pekerjaan, dimana seseorang sepatutnya memiliki derajat kesediaan dan tingkat kemampuan tertentu Alasan Dibutuhkannya Penilaian Prestasi Kerja Adapun Gary Dessler menyebutkan beberapa alasan tsb : • Memberikan informasi untuk keputusan promosi dan gaji • Memberikan peluang bagi karyawan itu sendiri dan supervisiornya untuk meninjau perilaku yang berkaitan dengan pekerjaan • Penilaian prestasi kerja merupakan pusat bagi proses perencanaan karier www.finansialku.com/mengapa-dibutuhkan-penilaian-prestasi-kerja/amp/
  9. 9. KONSEP DASAR KOMPENSASI Pengertian Kompensasi Kompensasi adalah seluruh imbalan yang diterima karyawan atas hasil kerja karyawan tersebut pada organisasi. Kompensasi bisa berupa fisik maupun non fisik dan harus dihitung dan diberikan kepada karyawan sesuai dengan pengorbanan yang telah diberikannya kepada organisasi atau perusahaan tempat ia bekerja Macam – macam Kompensasi Yang Diberikan Pada Karyawan A. Kompensasi Langsung : • Gaji • Upah Insentif • Bonus B. Kompensasi Tidak Langsung : • Pembayaran upah untuk waktu tidak bekerja (time-off benefit) • Perlindungan ekonomis terhadap bahaya • Program pelayanan karyawan • Pembayaran kompensasi yg di tetapkan secara legal http://atiknasawa.blogspot.com/2015/11/konsep-kompensasi-insentif-dan.html?m=1
  10. 10. LANGKAH - LANGKAH MERUMUSKAN KEBIJAKAN DAN MEMBUAT SISTEM KOMPENSASI Langkah-langkah Dalam Perumusan Kebijakan : • Perumusan masalah (defining problem) • Agenda kebijakan • Pemilihan alternatif kebijakan untuk memecahkan masalah • Tahap penetapan kebijakan Langkah-langkah Penentuan Kompensasi : 1. Menganalisa jabatan 2. Mengevaluasi jabatan • Metode pemeringkatan (job rangking) • Metode pengelompokan (job grading) • Metode perbandingan faktor-faktor • Metode penentuan poin (poin system) 3. Melakukan survei gaji dan upah 4. Menentukan tingkat gaji https://www.ilmu-ekonomi-id.com/2016/10/langkah-langkah-penentuan-kompensasi.html?m=1
  11. 11. SURVEY BENCHMARKING KOMPENSASI Pengertian Benchmsrking David Kearns (CEO dari Xerox) menyatakan bahwa benchmarking adalah suatu proses pengukuran terus- menerus atas produk, jasa dan tata cara kita terhadap pesaing kita yang terkuat atau badan usaha lain yang dikenal sebagai yang terbaik. Data yang dicari dalam survey : - Kebijakan pokok yang berlaku - Teknik yang digunakan dalam penentuan tingkat upah - Nilai uang pada gaji pokok, tunjangan, fasilitas dan komponen upah dari jabatan tertentu yang dijadikan sebagai patokan (benchmarking) - Komponen imbalan yang non financial - Rencana perusahaan beberapa tahun mendatang http://yusransorumba.blogspot.com/2013/12/makalah-benchmarking.html?m=1
  12. 12. https://deden08m.files.wordpress.com/2013/04/10-komensasi-finansial-langsung3.pdf KOMPENSASI FINANSIAL LANGSUNG Kompensasi adalah total dari seluruh imbalan yang diterima para karyawan sebagai pengganti atas layanan mereka. Tujuan Kompensasi : • Ikatan kerja sama • Kepuasan kerja • Motivasi • Stabilitas karyawan • Produktivitas kerja • Disiplin kerja • Pengaruh serikat pekerja • Pengaruh pemerintah Kompensasi Langsung (Direct Compensation adalah pembayaran balas jasa yang berupa gaji, upah, dan upah insentif. Gaji adalah balas jasa yang dibayarkan secara periodik kepada karyawan tetap serta mempunyai jaminan yang pasti.
  13. 13. www.slideshare.net/mobile/ulfakudo/tunjangan-kompensasi-non-finansial-dan-isu-tunjangan TUNJANGAN NON FINANSIAL Jabatan : • Variasi keterampilan • Identitas tugas • Signifikansi tugas • Otonomi • Umpan balik Lingkungan Kerja : • Kebijakan yang baik • Manajer yg berkembang • Karyawan yg kompeten • Rekan kerja yg bersahabat • Simbol status yg pantas • Kondisi kerja Fleksibilitas Tenaga Kerja : • Flextime • Minggu kerja dipadatkan • Pembagian jabatan • Telecommuniting • Kerja paruh–waktu • Lebih banyak kerja, lebih sedikit jam • Keseimbangan kerja-kehidupan

