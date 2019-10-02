~>PDF @*BOOK Machine Learning Full Pages

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book Descriptions : Today, machine learning underlies a range of applications we use every day, from product recommendatio...
in context. He describes the evolution of the field, explains important learning algorithms, and presents example applications.
  Alpaydin discusses the goal of generalization--to infer general patterns from a limited number of examples--and explains how the approach of deep learning differs from that of other machine learning methods. He covers topics including Bayesian estimation; regression and classification; and decision trees, ensemble learning, and support vector machines. He describes how a computer can recognize a person's face and how it can learn to play a game. He explains the "computational learning theory" that informs work on machine learning and discusses what might be next for the field.
