Attēlu simbolisms mūsu ikdienā
Attēlu simbolisms mūsu ikdienā

Mēs dekodējam un tulkojam attēlus ik dienu. Tas tiek darīts automātiski un ir mums pašsaprotami. To var arī saukt par attēlu lasīšanu.

Attēlu simbolisms mūsu ikdienā

  1. 1. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda ATTĒLS IR VALODA
  2. 2. Attēlu simbolisms mūsu ikdienā Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  3. 3. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  4. 4. Mēs dekodējam un tulkojam attēlus ik dienu. Tas tiek darīts automātiski un ir mums pašsaprotami. To var arī saukt par attēlu lasīšanu. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  5. 5. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  6. 6. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  7. 7. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  8. 8. Attēli stāsta bez vārdiem Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  9. 9. Rakstveida ziņa - Uzrakstītais var nodarīt tikpat spēcīgas sāpes kā fiziski nodarītās. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  10. 10. Attēla ziņojums Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  11. 11. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda Attēla ziņojums
  12. 12. Rakstveida ziņa - Izmanto drošības jostu, jo vari stipri savainoties. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  13. 13. Daļai attēlu nav pašsaprotama tulkojuma. Tas, kā attēli tiek tulkoti, ir atkarīgs no tā, kas to uzlūko. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  14. 14. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  15. 15. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  16. 16. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  17. 17. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  18. 18. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  19. 19. Attēla kadrēšana Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  20. 20. The Economist Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  21. 21. Attēlu mērogošana un pēcapstrāde. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  22. 22. Attēlu montāža Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  23. 23. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  24. 24. Sāpes vēderā? Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  25. 25. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  26. 26. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  27. 27. Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda
  28. 28. BBC – Reality Check Attēli, teksti un Francijas prezidenta vēlēšanas http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39495635
  29. 29. Praktisks uzdevums Vai attēl http://www.la.lv/sirijas-opozicija-krievijas-uzlidojumos-sirija-gajusi-boja-civiliedzivotaji/ Propagandas un attēla spēks – Attēls ir valoda

