El uso de las tic baltazar lozano

"El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana".
 Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) son todos aquellos recursos, herramientas y programas que se u...
Impacto del uso de las TIC en el hogar Las TIC En La Casa
 Las TICs en educación permiten el desarrollo de competencias en el procesamiento y manejo de la información, el manejo d...
 Desde la escuela se debe plantear la utilización del ordenador como recurso para favorecer:  La estimulación de la crea...
 Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. la...
 Las tic permiten a las empresas producir más cantidad, más rápido, de mejor calidad, y en menos tiempo. nos permiten ser...
  1. 1. “El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana”.
  2. 2.  Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) son todos aquellos recursos, herramientas y programas que se utilizan para procesar, administrar y compartir la información mediante diversos soportes tecnológicos, tales como: computadoras, teléfonos móviles, televisores, reproductores portátiles de audio y video o consolas de juego. ¿QUÉ SON LAS TIC?
  3. 3.  Impacto del uso de las TIC en el hogar Las TIC En La Casa
  4. 4.  Las TICs en educación permiten el desarrollo de competencias en el procesamiento y manejo de la información, el manejo de hardware y software entre otras, desde diversas áreas del conocimiento, esto se da porque ahora estamos con una generación de niños/as a los cuales les gusta todo en la virtualidad por diversos motivos y ellos mismos lo demandan. Las Tics En Educación
  5. 5.  Desde la escuela se debe plantear la utilización del ordenador como recurso para favorecer:  La estimulación de la creatividad.  La experimentación y manipulación.  Respetar el ritmo de aprendizaje de los alumnos.  El trabajo en grupo favoreciendo la socialización.  La curiosidad y espíritu de investigación.
  6. 6.  Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. las tic son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las Comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando análisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. Las TIC En El Ámbito Laboral
  7. 7.  Las tic permiten a las empresas producir más cantidad, más rápido, de mejor calidad, y en menos tiempo. nos permiten ser competitivos en el mercado, y disponer de tiempo libre para nuestra familia.  las tic facilitan el trabajo de presentar el producto a los clientes y conseguir ventas de muchas maneras distintas. por ejemplo:  El correo electronico  Unapágina web  Un sistema de clientes informatizado

