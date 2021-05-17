Kaleidoscope special issue may 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., a Miniratna I Company under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas,
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited Sanitisation being done in one of the manufacturing plants. Medical
May. 17, 2021

  1. 1. 56 KaleidOscope May, 2021 B almer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., a Miniratna I Company under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India has joined the country to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandem- ic that has hit our country so badly. The Company has taken stringent measures as per the directive of the Government and implemented various ini- tiatives to ensure the safety of all employees and yet maintain business continuity. These include continuous reiteration of Dos & Don'ts for employees, guidelines on wearing masks, action on various travel advi- sories, implementation of pro- tocols on surveillance, proper visitor management etc. All offices, plants and establishments of the Company have proac- tively adopted all precautionary measures to stem and contain the spread of the second wave. Thermal scanning, use of hand sanitisers, masks, adequate liquid handwash / soap, proper cleaning and extensive sanitisation of the workplace is being ensured in all offices and establishments of the Company. All modes of commu- nication are being used to keep employees aware. Vaccination Drives for Employees Vaccinations drives are being organised for employees across units/establishments pan India. The COVID-19 vaccination camp was arranged on 11th April, 2021 at the Industrial Packaging unit at Silvassa. A total of 29 employees of this camp took the vaccine. A free COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised at Manali Industrial complex, Chennai on 30th March, 2021. The vaccine was administered irrespective of age and an option of choosing Covaxin or Covishield was given to the individual. Intensive Sanitisation Drives The Company has ensured inten- sive sanitisation drives including disinfection / fumigation in all its units / establishments across loca- tions pan India on a regular basis. Initiatives to contain the Second Wave of COVID-19 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited
  2. 2. 57 Kaleidoscope May, 2021 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited Sanitisation being done in one of the manufacturing plants. Medical Support to Address Health Crisis Medical attendants / visiting doc- tors at different offices / units pan India are available for con- sultation at any point in time. Interactions with empanelled hospitals are being taken care of by Regional HR Departments and in case, any employee or family member needs COVID-19 related treatment, necessary help is being extended without any hurdle. PRMBS beneficiaries are also provided single point of con- tact for taking care of their medi- cal needs. Covid-19 Awareness Workshops Conducted Regularly in Many Locations In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, G&L – Silvassa continues to organise the train- ing session on ‘Prevention of COVID-19’on every first working day of the week. In photo is a ses- sion being conducted in March 2021. As part of the Jan Andolan initiative, hand sanitizer bottles and masks were distributed in the factory in the month of March. Distribution of Masks and Hand Sanitizers The Company is distributing masks and hand sanitizers in mass scale to the communities re- siding in and around our plants and other units to contain the spread of the second wave.

