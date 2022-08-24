BLOOM_August2022.pdf

1.
It is always a delight to pen down the editorial of the August issue as BLOOM was launched in this
month. This year BLOOM completes eleven years! BLOOM was envisioned with the objective of
disseminating information to enhance the connectedness amongst all employees in the diverse
businesses / functions and promote ‘Oneness’ & ‘Openness’ in the organisation. Today, even after so
many years, it is a matter of great pride that we are able to successfully publish BLOOM month-on-
month and in line with our vision. I'll take this opportunity to thank our Leaders for their valued
guidance and all of you who have sent us feedback and contributions. I extend my special gratitude to
the Regional HR Teams for their continuous support to bring us news across locations, without which we
wouldn't have been able to achieve our goal. It'll be interesting for our new readers to know that the
two Os in BLOOM, overlapping each other emphasizes the need for our Online connectedness towards
greater communication. While the double "O" merged together symbolises and reinforces the spirit of
collaboration and togetherness on one hand, it conveys a sense of continuity and dynamism on the
other. BLOOM shall continue to bring you news and information as always!
On 5th August 2022, the first quarter results as per the accounts adopted for the quarter ending 30th
June 2022 were announced. The results were approved by the Board in its Meeting held on the same
day. The net total income for the first quarter increased by 32.48% and stood at Rs. 653.05 crores
compared to Rs. 492.94 crores for the same period last year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) saw a jump of
70.67% and rose to Rs. 52.72 crores for the quarter ended 30th June 2022 as compared to Rs 30.89
crores for the same quarter last year. Correspondingly, the net profit (PAT) during the quarter rose by
80.37% to Rs. 41.54 crores compared to Rs. 23.03 crores for the corresponding period last year.
India crossed the historic milestone of 75 years of independence on 15th August 2022. Addressing the
nation on the 76th Independence Day, Hon’ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi said that India is the Mother of
democracy, and the world is looking at India with pride and anticipation. He urged all citizens to
embrace the 'Panch Pran’ and take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom
fighters by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence. Speaking of 'Panch Pran', the
first vow is for the country to move ahead with a big resolve and that big resolution is of a developed
India. We have to liberate ourselves from the slavery mind set which is visible in innumerable things
within and around us. This is our second Pran Shakti. The third Pran is that we should feel proud of our
heritage and legacy. The Fourth Pran is unity and solidarity. Amongst 130 million countrymen when
there is harmony and bonhomie, unity becomes its strongest virtue. "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" – is
one of the unifying initiatives to actuate the dream of the fourth Pran. Fifth Pran is the duty of the
citizens towards the nation. The Independence day celebrations and Balmer Lawrie's participation in the
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be covered in the September 2022 issue of BLOOM. As always, mail
your feedback, contributions and suggestions to mukhopadhyay.mohar@balmerlawrie.com.
Mohar
BALMER
LAWRIE
MONTHLY BULLETIN
ONLINE
Vol. 12 Issue 08 August 2022
EDITORIAL
BLOOM turns !
2.
Balmer Lawrie announced the unveiling of its new state-of-the-art Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar,
Odisha on 29th July 2022. Shri Rameswar Teli, Hon’ble Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas
& Labour and Employment, Government of India virtually inaugurated the Cold Chain facility in the
presence of Mr. Adika Ratna Sekhar, Chairman & Managing Director and other senior officials from
Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi.
BL UPDATES
3.
Mr. Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri, Director [Service Businesses] and R.M. Uthayaraja, Director
[Manufacturing Businesses] joined from Vivanta Bhubaneswar. On the occasion, a press conference
was organised at Vivanta Bhubaneswar during which Mr. Adika Ratna Sekhar, C&MD addressed the
media, virtually from New Delhi. During the day, a puja was organised at the Unit, which was attended
by customers and dignitaries from various industry bodies in the region. The entire event was
organised by the in-house MICE team of Vacations Exotica.
The Cold Chain Unit at Chhatabar is Balmer Lawrie’s first Cold Chain Unit in the Eastern Region and
fourth in the country. Balmer Lawrie is an integrated logistics service provider with pan India state-of-
the-art infrastructure and has been aggressively enhancing its presence in providing cold chain
solutions through its brand LOGICOLD. The setting up of the Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar is in line
with Government of India’s “Act East” policy and “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” initiative. The Cold Chain Unit
in this region will also cater to the growing demands of seafood, dairy, agri-products industries, and
Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).
The Cold Chain Unit is strategically located and is in close proximity to the national highway making it
convenient for the customers. It is equipped with latest refrigeration technology and automated
product handling with minimum human contact with food and food grade products ensuring product
safety and integrity. The advanced set up is ideal for not only quality food product for export but also
domestic storage of fruits and vegetables particularly potatoes in controlled temperatures. Odisha
being the 4th largest fish producing state with a nine-fold increase in sea food exports in last two
decades, our Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar is the perfect “go-to” infrastructure for seafood exporters
in this region. It is ably supported by the Company’s own fleet of Temperature Controlled Vehicles
(TCVs) which ensure last mile delivery. A total investment of Rs. 32 crore was made to set up the Cold
Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar.
The growth of organised 3PL, QSR, retail, e-commerce and food service industries due to changing
consumption patterns have brought the cold chain segments in focus. The Bhubaneswar Cold Chain
Unit is spread over 1.5 acres and with a storage capacity of 2000 pallets (frozen) and 3000 MT (chilled
/ ambient) caters to various industrial segments. The Unit has the FSSAI, MPEDA, Factories and Boilers
Act 1948 and PCB certifications and the Fire & Safety license.
Balmer Lawrie LOGICOLD has already marked its presence in Southern (Hyderabad), Northern (Rai,
Delhi NCR) and Western (Patalganga, Navi Mumbai) parts of India and now with footprints in the
Eastern Region, along with its TCVs, SBU: Cold Chain is all set to service pan India customers as a one-
stop shop Cold Chain solutions provider. The SBU has already created its brand presence during
COVID-19 by handling two COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin and Sputnik from its Hyderabad unit. The SBU
has further been the trusted partner catering to the top tier QSR. The commissioning of the Cold Chain
Unit at Bhubaneswar is a significant milestone in Balmer Lawrie’s Logistics roadmap.
Vacations Exotica as part of its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) services,
organised the Investors Meet / Roadshow for Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), Ministry of
Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, in hybrid mode at London on 7th & 8th July 2022,
taking care of all the nitty-gritty of the events. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum
and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, GOI joined the event virtually from Shastri Bhavan, New
Delhi.
4.
Greases & Lubricants, Kolkata participated in the CII Excellence Awards for Safety Health &
Environment (SHE) Eastern Region. Balmer Lawrie received a 3-star rating for its SHE best practices, 5
being the maximum. The objective of this Award is to evaluate the organisation’s interest towards the
well being of its employees through adequate measures, not only for the regulatory requirements, but
also as a part of the Management’s commitment towards ensuring that the workforce is adequately
protected through effective Safety, Health & Environment measures. Physical safety assessments are
done by the certified safety auditors as a part of the selection process. The Award ceremony is
organised in August every year coinciding with the annual CII Eastern Region Safety Symposium &
Exposition. Based on the assessments and scores, Star Rating certificates in the scale of 5 are given to
all applicants.
Swachh Bharat Pakhwada was observed from 1st to 15th July 2022. During the fortnight, various
programs were organised by the CSR and Regional HR teams involving the local communities across
regions pan India. In slum areas, various events witnessed the participation of children, women, and
other social groups. Children were demonstrated proper hand washing, cleaning of teeth, and personal
hygiene-related activities. They were also sensitized about the importance of our natural environment,
cleaning of surroundings, and were asked to motivate other family members to follow Swachhta related
practices. Rural and slum communities were encouraged to adopt health and hygiene-related
measures. Communities residing around our units / establishments were also involved in generating
awareness on the significance of cleanliness. Masks, sanitizers and sanitation kits were distributed to
children of Government schools and to the communities residing in the areas surrounding our plants
and offices. Employees and children were engaged in the tree plantation drives and cleanliness
initiatives. Initiatives were undertaken to reduce single use plastic (SUP) and discourage the use of
plastic in the office. Details of all the programs will be covered in the July 2022 issue of Balmer Lawrie
Organisational Gazette [BLOG], our quarterly house journal.
CSR UPDATE
5.
Indoor plants were distributed to winners of various competitions at the Corporate Office in Kolkata,
organised on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022. Congratulations to all the winners!
A training program was organised by DGFASLI, Ministry of Labour & Employment at Industrial
Packaging - Taloja and Container Freight Station (CFS) - Navi Mumbai.
A training program on Basic Ergonomics was conducted by the HSE Dept. for employees of Cold Chain
(CC) – Bhubaneswar.
HSE [HEALTH, SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT] UPDATE
6.
Fire Safety training was organised for employees of CFS - Chennai and CFS - Navi Mumbai by the HSE
Dept.
Fire Safety training was organised for employees of CC - Hyderabad and CC - Patalganga by HSE Dept.
Board level appointment
Mr. R M Uthayaraja has taken over as Director [Manufacturing Businesses]
with effect from 14th July 2022. Mr. Uthayaraja will be overseeing the
Manufacturing Businesses of the Company, which include Industrial
Packaging, Greases & Lubricants, Chemicals and Refinery and Oil Field
Services. Prior to taking over as Director [Manufacturing Businesses], Mr.
Uthayaraja spearheaded the Industrial Packaging and Chemicals
businesses of Balmer Lawrie as Executive Director. He was also the
Administration Head for both the Western and Sothern Regions of the
Company. A seasoned professional, Mr. Uthayaraja has over 31 years of
rich experience in various industries like Distillery, Agrochemicals,
Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Leather Chemicals and Industrial Packaging.
After completing his Chemical Engineering from M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, he
commenced his career with M/s. Trichy Distilleries & Chemicals Ltd., and worked in a major Pharma
Company M/s. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. A proficient technocrat, Mr. Uthayaraja has worked
in various parts of the country, and for over a decade now, has been holding business leadership roles.
He is adept in managing business operations with focus on top and bottom-line performance.
Personnel Information – July 2022
7.
Transfer
▪ Mr. Sreejit Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer [G&L], Greases & Lubricants - Kokata has been
transferred to PT Balmer Lawrie Indonesia - Jakarta as President Director.
▪ Mr. Balaji N V, Vice President [Manufacturing]-IP, Industrial Packaging - Navi Mumbai has been
transferred to Chemicals - Chennai as Vice President [Operations].
▪ Mr. Rakesh Ranjan Choudhary, Officer on Special Duty, Cold Chain - Mumbai has been
transferred to Engineering & Projects - Mumbai as Vice President [E&P].
▪ Mr. Abhishek Tiwari, Sr. Manager [Brand Promotion & Communication], Greases & Lubricants -
Kolkata has been transferred to Vigilance - Delhi as Chief Manager [Vigilance].
▪ Mr. Ashish Handa, Sr. Manager [B'Lore Branch & Key Accounts], Travel & Vacations - Bengaluru
has been transferred to Travel & Vacations - Delhi as Sr. Manager [Collection].
▪ Mr. Vivek Shantaram Patil, Sr. Manager [A&F], Greases & Lubricants - Silvassa has been
transferred to Cold Chain - Mumbai as Sr. Manager [Collection].
▪ Mr. Rajib Saikia, Manager [Vacations], Travel & Vacations - Kolkata has been transferred to Travel
& Vacations - Delhi as Manager [Travel].
▪ Mr. Akshay Kumar, Asst. Manager [Operations], ICP, Logistics Infrastructure - Kolkata has been
transferred to Logistics Services - Delhi as Asst. Manager [Project Logistics].
▪ Mr. Karunakaran A, Officer [Warehouse Operation], Cold Chain - Hyderabad has been transferred
to Greases & Lubricants - Chennai as Officer [Stores & Purchase].
▪ Mr. Gellepogu Ramesh Babu, Junior Officer [Warehouse Operations], Cold Chain - Rai has been
transferred to Cold Chain - Hyderabad as Junior Officer [Warehouse Operations].
Wish you all the best in your new role!
Re-designation
▪ Mr. Satya Prakash Singh, Vice President [Manufacturing], Industrial Packaging - Mumbai has
been redesignated as Head [Operations]-IP, Industrial Packaging - Mumbai.
▪ Mr. TT Mathews, Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Trivandrum has been redesignated as
Executive [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Trivandrum.
▪ Ms. V Aparna, Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Trivandrum has been redesignated as
Executive [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Trivandrum.
▪ Mr. K Vignesh, Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Chennai has been redesignated as Executive
[Travel], Travel & Vacations - Chennai.
▪ Ms. L Divya, Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Chennai has been redesignated as Executive
[Travel], Travel & Vacations - Chennai.
▪ Mr. Rajkumar Singh, Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Visakhapatnam has been redesignated
as Executive [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Visakhapatnam.
▪ Mr. K Prabhakar, Executive [Sales], Travel & Vacations - Hyderabad has been redesignated as
Executive [Vacation], Travel & Vacations - Hyderabad.
▪ Ms. Mala Mohan, Jr. Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Bengaluru has been redesignated as
Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Bengaluru.
▪ Mr. Deepak Kumar Singh, Asst. Manager [Sales & BD]-South, Travel & Vacations - Bengaluru has
been redesignated as Executive [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Bengaluru.
▪ Mr. Srikanth Murali, Sr, Coordinator [Leisure], Travel & Vacations - Chennai has been
redesignated as Executive [Vacation], Travel & Vacations - Chennai.
▪ Ms. Kavitha R, Jr. Officer [Commercial Accounts], Travel & Vacations - Chennai has been
redesignated as Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Chennai.
▪ Ms. K Sumalatha, Jr. Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Hyderabad has been redesignated as
Officer [Travel], Travel & Vacations - Hyderabad.
Wish you all the best in your new role!
Farewell
▪ Mr. Milind R Chitre, Chief Manager [Contracts & Processing Bus], Greases & Lubricants - Mumbai
superannuated on 31st July 2022 after successfully completing 37 years of service.
▪ Ms. Neeta Datta, Senior Manager [Schemes & Incentives], Greases & Lubricants - Kolkata
superannuated on 31st July 2022 after successfully completing 32 years of service.
▪ Mr. Subimal Ghosh, Asst. Manager [Central Procurement], Greases & Lubricants - Kolkata
superannuated on 31st July 2022 after successfully completing 35 years of service.
▪ Mr. K Shanmugam, Executive [Quality Control], Chemicals - Chennai superannuated on 31st July
2022 after successfully completing 31 years of service.
We wish you all the best in your future life!
8.
New Member (Note: Write-up on new members is as per inputs received from them.)
Mr. Anupam Das joined Chemicals - Chennai as Asst. Manager [Marketing]
on 27th July 2022.
Anupam is from the City of Joy, Kolkata. Working with the Government in whatever
capacity has always been his aim. He is more of an adventurous and travel friendly
person and loves to connect with people of all levels of society. Army Institute of
Management, Kolkata his MBA alma mater taught him to earn while in sales and live
his life on wheels. Hence, he started his career at Dabur and moved companies as
well as locations time to time to live his passion of seeing different places and food.
For 5 years, he worked in private companies and PSU as well till he joined Balmer
Lawrie. He believes that Balmer Lawrie is a company that gives opportunities to
grow; he wishes to take advantage of this and hopes to have a long stint here. He
feels that the seniors and colleagues are jovial and yet work focused and HR takes
good care of the Balmer Lawrie family. He hopes to bring good business and learn
Tamil fast.
Mr. Mohd Naseem joined Travel & Vacations - Delhi as Officer [Travel] on
19th July 2022.
Mohd Naseem belongs to Delhi. He completed his B.Com from Delhi university. Prior
to joining Balmer Lawrie in this role, he worked with FCM Travel Solutions for two
years. He believes that Balmer Lawrie has a good working environment. His hobbies
include cricket and cooking. Naseem looks forward to giving his best as a Balmer
Lawrien. He aspires to become a senior manager after 5 years.
Mr. Akash Vivek Mundle joined Travel & Vacations - Delhi as Asst. Manager
[A&F] on 15th July 2022.
Akash has overall 5 years of experience in the field of Finance & Accounts, Costing,
Taxation, Import and Export related compliances. He belongs to a place which is
covered with beautiful mountains and hills and this enhances his interest to
explore. He loves trekking, mountain climbing, travelling and exploring new places,
their culture and variety of food. He also likes interacting with new people and
maintain connect with them. Since his childhood, he studied in a military school and
college, which has develop his interest towards playing and spending time on the
ground for volleyball, football, baseball and cricket. In addition, he has keen
interest in reading books, listening to regional and old hindi songs. His family
comprises his wife, mother, father and sister who is in the teaching profession.
Swami Vivekananda and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam have always inspired him to remain
positive and move forward in life and one poem which has influenced his life is
“Koshish Karne walo Ke kabhi Haar Nahi hote”.
Mr. Aniket Shankar Bhusnar joined Logistics Services - Kolkata as Asst.
Manager [Commercial] on 19th July 2022.
Aniket is from Nashik in Maharashtra. He completed his graduation in BE
Mechanical and post-graduation in MBA Supply Chain Management from Pune
University. There are four members in his family including him. His father is a
retired government officer, his mother is a housewife, and his younger sister is a
doctor. He is a foodie, travels a lot, and loves to read. He also loves to play
cricket, badminton and carrom. He considers himself to be flexible and
resourceful. He can adjust to situations and meet tight deadlines even when things
change last minute. Detail-oriented and creative is how he would describe himself.
He believes that he is analytical, dependable and responsible, a hard-working and
driven individual. He won’t back down from a challenge. He is passionate about his
work and knows how to get things done. He considers himself to be an open and
honest person who does not believe in misleading other people and strives to be
fair in everything he does. He has excellent communication skills and is very
versatile. He is a team player and despite his willingness to take on solo projects,
he prefers to work with others. He considers himself persistent and persuasive. As
a supply chain professional, these traits have been exceptionally valuable. He was
associated with RRL since February 2018 as an Assistant Manager for Supply Chain
domain mainly for distribution and Logistics part.
9.
Welcome you to the Balmer Lawrie family and wish you all the best!
Mr. Ankit Srivastava joined Chemicals - Kolkata as Junior Officer
[Marketing] on 1st July 2022.
Ankit belongs to Amethi, UP. He completed his high school in 2014 and intermediate
in 2016 from Uttar Pradesh State Board. He acquired a Diploma from Government
Leather Institute, Kanpur, UP. He has worked for almost three years in Raghu Export
India Pvt. Ltd. Jalandhar, Punjab. In his free time, he likes to play cricket and also
loves traveling to new places. He has no fear of hard work. He always tries to give
his best in whatever he does and he truly believes that one day his hard work will
pay off.
Mr. Divyesh Pandey joined Travel & Vacations - Lucknow as Junior Officer
[Travel] on 11th July 2022.
Divyesh is a native of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. An amiable person, he completed his
initial schooling in his hometown. Born to a housewife mother and a railway
employee father, Divyesh has always been a keen and laborious student. He has
pursued MBA in Tourism & Hospitality from LPU. Hotel Diplomat and Future Choice
Club have been the thresholds of his professional career. He is an inquisitive soul
and aims for excellence and exposure with the commencement of his journey with
Balmer Lawrie.
Ms. Eti Srivastava joined Travel & Vacations - Delhi as Junior Officer
[Travel] on 20th July 2022.
Eti was born and raised in Basti (UP). She graduated in 2019 with a B.Com degree.
She previously served as a counsellor in the education sector before joining Balmer
Lawrie. Her family consists of six people. She enjoys playing badminton and reading.
She is eager and passionate to work in the tourism industry.
Mr. Shanmuga Raghavan D joined Logistics Services - Bengaluru as Junior
Officer [Operations]-FF on 20th July 2022.
Shanmuga Raghavan belongs to Chennai. He completed B.Sc. in Physics from DG
Vaishnav College. He started his career with Balmer Lawrie and later joined COSCO
Shipping Lines where he worked for 2 years. His parents are his inspiration and their
hardship made him what he is today. In his leisure time, he listens to music,
watches movies and reads books. He wants to be successful and thrive along with
the Company.
Mr. Prodipto Moni Dutta, Senior Manager [IT], Corporate IT Department
left for his heavenly abode on 27th July 2022. His association with Balmer
Lawrie dates back to 9th July 1996. He was posted in the Corporate IT
Department since 2013. Born on 28th October 1966, he was 56 years old.
He is survived by his wife and daughter. Our deepest and heartfelt
condolences to his family and prayers for his soul to attain sadgati. Om
shanti!
OBITUARY