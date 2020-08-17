Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
USB
• Universal Serial Bus (USB) is an industry standard that establishes specifications for cables and connectors and protoco...
ADVANTAGES •Developed to simplify and improve the interface between personal computers and peripheral devices as comparing...
Benefits for hardware manufacturer /software developer • Eliminates the develop proprietary interfaces to new peripherals....
Limitations: • limited to length (however usb devices can be connected to the gateway to access distance devices) • has th...
History: • the group of seven companies began the development of USB in 1994. i.e. Compaq, DEC, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC...
USB 1.x • released in jan1996 •Specifies data rates of 1.5 Mbps (low bandwidth and low speed) 12 Mbps (High speed). •Did n...
USB 2.0 • USB 2.0 released in April 2000, adding a higher maximum signaling rate of 480 Mbit/s (60 MB/s) named High Speed ...
USB 3.0 • third major version of USB standard • among the other improvements USB 3.0 adds a new transfer rate refereed as ...
USB 3.0 also introduced the UASP protocol, which provides generally faster transfer speeds than the BOT (Bulk-Only-Transfe...
USB 4 • USB4 specification released on 29 Aug 2019 by USB implementers forum •Based on Thunderbolt 3 protocol specificatio...
Version History
Usb
Usb
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Usb

17 views

Published on

USB history and USB versions

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Usb

  1. 1. USB
  2. 2. • Universal Serial Bus (USB) is an industry standard that establishes specifications for cables and connectors and protocols for connection, communication and power supply (interfacing) between computers, peripherals and other computers. • Released in 1996, the USB standard is currently maintained by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). There have been four generations of USB specifications: USB 1.x, USB 2.0, USB 3.x and USB4.
  3. 3. ADVANTAGES •Developed to simplify and improve the interface between personal computers and peripheral devices as comparing to previously exciting standards or ad-hoc proprietary interface. •Standardize at the host, so any devices can be receptacles. •Takes full advantages of processing power. Since peripheral devices can manage themselves, USB devices do not have more user-adjustable interface setting. •USB devices are hot-swappable (devices can be exchanged without rebooting of the host) •Small devices can be interfaced directly from the USB devices, eliminating the additional power supply cables. •Because of USB logo is only permitted after compliances testing, the user can have the confidence that the USB device will work as expected without extensive interaction with setting and configuration. •The usb interface defines protocol for recovery from common errors, improving reliability over previous interfaces. •USB standard requires minimal operator action. When user plug the device the USB into running computer, it automatically configures using the existing device driver or prompts to install device driver automatically.
  4. 4. Benefits for hardware manufacturer /software developer • Eliminates the develop proprietary interfaces to new peripherals. • wide range of transfer speed available. •Can be designed to provide the best available latency for time critical functions. •can set up to background transfer of bulk data with little impact on system resources. •Interface generalized with no signal lines dedicated for only one function of one device.
  5. 5. Limitations: • limited to length (however usb devices can be connected to the gateway to access distance devices) • has the strict tree network topology and master slave protocol to address peripheral devices. Peripheral devices can not interact one other except via the host. And two hosts cannot be communicate over the USB ports directly. So extensions is possible trough USB-On-The Go (OTG). • the host cannot broadcast signals to all peripherals at once. Each of the peripheral must be addressed individually. •While converters exists between certain legacy interface and USB, they may not provide the full implementation of legacy hardware.
  6. 6. History: • the group of seven companies began the development of USB in 1994. i.e. Compaq, DEC, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC and Nortel. •The goal was to make it fundamentally easier to connect external devices to by replacing the multitude of connectors •Addressed the usability issue of existing interfaces •Simplify software configuration of all devices connected to USB. •Permitted greater data rate for external devices. •Ajay Bhatt and his team worked on this standard and introduced first Integrated circuit supported USB in 1995.
  7. 7. USB 1.x • released in jan1996 •Specifies data rates of 1.5 Mbps (low bandwidth and low speed) 12 Mbps (High speed). •Did not allow extension cable or pass through monitors sue to timing and power limitations. •USB 1.1 was the earliest revision that was widely adopted and led to be in Microsoft designed “legacy free PC”.
  8. 8. USB 2.0 • USB 2.0 released in April 2000, adding a higher maximum signaling rate of 480 Mbit/s (60 MB/s) named High Speed or High Bandwidth • Modifications to the USB specification have been made via Engineering Change Notices (ECN). The most important of these ECNs are included into the USB 2.0 specification package available from USB.org • Mini-A and Mini-B Connector • Micro-USB Cables and Connectors Specification 1.01 •InterChip USB Supplement •On-The-Go Supplement 1.3 USB On-The-Go makes it possible for two USB devices to communicate with each other without requiring a separate USB host • Battery Charging Specification Added support for dedicated chargers, host chargers behavior for devices with dead batteries • Battery Charging Specification with increased current of 1.5 A on charging ports for un-configured devices, allowing High Speed communication while having a current up to 1.5 A and allowing a maximum current of 5 A •Link Power Management Addendum ECN, which adds a sleep power state.
  9. 9. USB 3.0 • third major version of USB standard • among the other improvements USB 3.0 adds a new transfer rate refereed as super speed that can transfer data up to 5Gbps (625 MBps). Which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0. • It is recommended to use blue color to indicate USB3.0 from the USB2.0 counterparts. USB 3.1 • releases in July 2013 • defines a new transfer mode super speed labeled as USB 3.1 Gen 1. • can transfer data up to 5Gbps (625 MBps) • super speed+ transfer mode introduced labeled as USB 3.1 Gen 2 • Can transfer data up to 20Gbps (2500 MBps). USB 3.2 • released in sep 2017 •Introduces two new super speed + transfer modes over the USB C connector using two plane operation •Data tr4ansfer rates of 10 and 20 Gbps (1250 and 2500 MBPS).
  10. 10. USB 3.0 also introduced the UASP protocol, which provides generally faster transfer speeds than the BOT (Bulk-Only-Transfer) protocol. Naming scheme
  11. 11. USB 4 • USB4 specification released on 29 Aug 2019 by USB implementers forum •Based on Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification. •Supports 40 Gbps •Backward compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 •The architecture defines a method to share a single high speed link with multiple end device types dynamically that best serves the transfer of data by type and application.
  12. 12. Version History

×