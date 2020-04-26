Successfully reported this slideshow.
HYPERTENSION BY:- Baljinder singh Assistant Professor PIMS, PNP
DEFINITION High blood pressure, is generally defined as a persistent elevation of systolic blood pressure above 140 mm of ...
INCIDENCE  Hypertension is the most common public health problem in the United States. Arterial hypertension affects nea...
INCIDENCE The public is more knowledgeable about high blood pressure, more likely to visit a physician for hypertension, ...
Classification of Hypertension Hypertension may be classified according to type (systolic and diastolic), cause, and degr...
Systolic and diastolic hypertension Systolic hypertension is systolic pressure greater than 140 mm Hg. Clients over age 6...
CONTINUE…  Diastolic hypertension is diastolic pressure greater than 90 mm Hg.
Primary and Secondary Hypertension Primary hypertension, also known as essential or idiopathic hypertension, constitutes ...
Primary and Secondary Hypertension Secondary hypertension results from an identifiable cause. A variety of specific dise...
Borderline Hypertension Borderline or labile hypertension is defined as intermittent elevation of blood pressure interspe...
Benign Hypertension Benign hypertension is a term used to describe uncomplicated hypertension, usually of long duration a...
Malignant Hypertension Malignant hypertension is a syndrome of markedly elevated BP (diastolic BP over 140 mm Hg) associa...
ETIOLOGY
Etiology Primary hypertension has no single or specific cause but it is multifactorial. It develops in response to increa...
Etiology Obesity associated with high levels of insulin (hyperinsulinemia) that lead to raised blood pressure Environmen...
CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION Renal  Renal parenchymal disease -Acute glomerulonephritis -Chronic nephritis -Polycyst...
CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION  Endocrine -Acromegaly - Hypothyroidism - Hyperthyroidism - Hypercalcemia  Adrenal -Cor...
CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION  Exogenous hormones:- Estrogen Glucocorticoids Mineralocorticoids Sympathomimetics ...
CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION  Coarctation of the aorta  Pregnancy-induced hypertension  Neurologic disorders  Incr...
CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION Acute stress, including surgery Psychogenic hyperventilation Hypoglycemia Burns Panc...
Risk Factors Primary Prevention:- Prevention of hypertension involves the identification of nonmodifiable risk factors an...
Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Family History. The genetic predisposition that makes certain families more susceptible to hyp...
Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Age. The incidence of hypertension increases with age; 50-60 per cent of clients over 50 years...
Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Gender. Men experience hypertension at higher rates and at an earlier age than do women until ...
Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Ethnic Group. Hypertension is the most serious health problem for blacks in the United States....
Modifiable Risk Factors Stress. Stress has been shown to cause increased peripheral vascular resistance and cardiac outpu...
Modifiable Risk Factors
Modifiable Risk Factors Obesity. Obesity, in particular that located in the upper body with increased amounts of intra-ab...
Modifiable Risk Factors Nutrients. Sodium is an important etiologic factor in essential hypertension. A high salt diet ma...
Modifiable Risk Factors Also Calcium intake may be lower among hypertensive than among normotensive clients. The impact ...
Secondary Prevention Because the beginnings of adult hypertension often lie in childhood and adolescence, children over t...
Secondary Prevention Obese teenagers have an 80 per cent chance of becoming obese adults. In that obesity in children is ...
Tertiary prevention Once diagnosed, hypertension requires ongoing management despite the absence of symptoms. The many s...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY Primary (Essential )hypertension - Atrial BP is a product of c.o.p. and t.p.r. - COP is determined by str...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY Therefore any factor producing an alteration in PVR HR or stroke volume affect systemic atrial BP. Four ...
Atrial baroreceptor Found in:- carotid sinus, aorta, wall of left. ventrical. Monitor the level of atrial pressure and c...
Fluid volume An abnormality in the transport of Na in the renal tubules may cause essential hypertension. When there is ...
RENIN ANGIOTENSIN SYSTEM REDUCED BP DISTAL TUBULAR Na Renin Angiotensin substrate Angiotensin I Converting enzyme Angioten...
Angiotensin II Angio III Vasocontriction Aldosterone secretion Na and fluid retention Increased COPElevation Of BP Increas...
Vascular auto regulation Client may develop hypertension from deficiencies in vasodilators such as prostaglandin or conge...
Secondary hypertension Mechanisms involved in secondary hypertension include:- Increase secretion of Catecholamines. In...
Clinical Manifestations The early stages of hypertension have no clinical manifestations, other than elevations in blood ...
PROGNOSIS The advent of effective antihypertensive agents has dramatically reduced the mortality rate associated with hyp...
PROGNOSIS Hypertension may also be a silent factor in many deaths attributed to stroke or heart attacks. When hypertensi...
DIAGNOSIS The diagnosis of hypertension in the adult is determined when the average of two or more diastolic BP readings,...
TECHNIQUE OF BP MEASUREMENT  Client should be seated with their arm bared, supported, and positioned at heart level. They...
TECHNIQUE OF BP MEASUREMENT  The appropriate cuff size is used to ensure an accurate measurement. The rubber bladder shou...
TECHNIQUE OF BP MEASUREMENT  Measurements should be taken with a mercury sphygmomanometer, a recently calibrated aneroid ...
Categorization of severity The 1988 joint National Committee on Detection, Evaluation and Treatment of High Blood Pressur...
RANGE(MM OF Hg) CATEGORY DBP < 85 Normal BP 85-89 High normal BP 90-104 Mild hypretension 105-114 Moderate >115 Severe SBP...
Drugs  Diuretics:-  Thiazide and Related to sulfonamides [Chlorothiazide, Methyclothiazide, Metolazone]  Action [Promot...
Drugs Loop Diuretics [frusemide (Laxis), Bumetadine (bumex)] Action [Comparable to thiazides, Act on loop of, Henle to m...
Drugs  Vasodilators:-Hydralazine(apresoline) Action : direct action on smooth muscle walls of arterioles causing arteriol...
Drugs . Adrenergic inhibiting agents:-  - Beta blockers:- propranolol, metoprolol, nadolol, atenolol,  - Action:- block...
Drugs  - Calcium channel blocking agents:- nifedipine, verapamil hydrochloride, Diltiazem, nicardipine.  - Action:- bloc...
Drugs Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors:- captopril, enalapril, lisinopril.  - Action:-inhibits conversion of ang...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention. Sodium Restriction Weight reduction Modification of Dietary Fat Exercise Caffeine Rest...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Modification of Dietary Fat. Modification of dietary intake of fat by decreasing the fracti...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention The use of fish oil supplements to lower cardiovascular risk has been shown to lower blood ...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Exercise. A regular program of aerobic (isotonic) exercise facilitates cardiovascular condi...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Restriction of Alcohol. The consumption of more than 1 to 2 ounces of alcohol per day is as...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Caffeine Restriction. Although acute ingestion of caffeine may raise blood pressure, chroni...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Relaxation Techniques. A variety of relaxation therapies, including transcendental meditati...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Smoking Cessation. Nicotine definitely increases heart rate and produces peripheral vasocon...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Potassium Supplements. The high ratio of sodium to potassium in the modern diet has been he...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Calcium Supplements. The most recent studies examining the antihypertensive effects of calc...
Nonpharmacologic Intervention Magnesium Supplements. The antihypertensive effect of supplemental magnesium has been less ...
The Stepped Care Approach The goal of antihypertensive therapy is to control blood pressure with a minimum of side effect...
The Stepped Care Approach Step 1 Implement life style modification Step 2 Continue life style modification and make in...
The Stepped Care Approach Step 3 Increase drug dose or substitute another drug if no response or side effects. or add se...
The Stepped Care Approach Step 4 Add second or third drug if not already prescribed ; continue to add medication from ot...
Step-Down Therapy Once a client with mild hypertension has been controlled for one year or more, medications can be titra...
Combination Therapy More than 50 per cent of clients with mild hypertension can be controlled with one drug; the rest wil...
Combination Therapy The combination of a diuretic with a beta- adrenergic blocker or other adrenergic inhibitor has been ...
Malignant Hypertension Malignant (accelerated) hypertension is an emergency characterized by diastolic pressures above 12...
Malignant Hypertension Malignant hypertension has a peak incidence at age 40-50 years; its occurrence in clients below 30...
Malignant Hypertension The most common cause of malignant hypertension is untreated hypertension.  Other causes include ...
Malignant Hypertension The presenting manifestations of malignant hypertension include hypertensive retinopathy.  The re...
Malignant Hypertension Additional clinical manifestations include hypertensive encephalopathy manifested by restlessness,...
Malignant Hypertension Severe headache may be occipital or anterior in location, is steady and throbbing in quality, and ...
Management Malignant hypertension constitutes a true medical emergency, and any delay in initiating intervention can be c...
PARENTERAL DRUGS FOR TREATMENT OF H. E.  Vasodilatores 1. Nitroprusside:- 0.25-10 µg/kg/min as IV infusion 2. Nitroglycer...
PARENTERAL DRUGS FOR TREATMENT OF H. E.  Adrenergic Inhibitors 1. Phentolamine:- 5-15 mg IV 2. Trimethaphan:- 0.5 mg/min ...
Management The treatment goal is to lower blood pressure, but as blood pressure lowers, evidence of target organ impairme...
Management The physician typically prescribes a combination of diuretic, beta-blocker, and hydralazine. The nurse monito...
Nursing Management History. Note the following points when interviewing the hypertensive client: Family history of hyper...
Nursing Management Clinical manifestation of cardiovascular disorders, such as angina, dyspnea, or claudication. History...
Nursing Management History of all prescribed and over the counter medications.  Medications that may either raise blood ...
Physical Examination  Evaluation of target organs typically includes the following data:  Funduscopic examination for re...
Physical Examination  Examination of extremities for diminished or absent peripheral pulses, edema, and bilateral inequal...
Nursing Diagnosis Health Maintenance, Altered R/T knowledge deficit about the disease process, its consequences, and the ...
Nursing Diagnosis Health Maintenance, Altered R/T lack of exercise regimen. Noncompliance, High Risk for R/T lack of und...
SUMMARY  DEFINITION  INCIDENCE  ETIOLOGY  RISK FACTORS  PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  C/M  CLASSIFICATION  PREVENTION  STEPPED...
  1. 1. HYPERTENSION BY:- Baljinder singh Assistant Professor PIMS, PNP
  2. 2. DEFINITION High blood pressure, is generally defined as a persistent elevation of systolic blood pressure above 140 mm of Hg diastolic pressure above 90 mm Hg.
  3. 3. INCIDENCE  Hypertension is the most common public health problem in the United States. Arterial hypertension affects nearly 60 million clients in the United States.  Prevalence of hypertension increases with advancing age, and blacks are affected more than whites are.
  4. 4. INCIDENCE The public is more knowledgeable about high blood pressure, more likely to visit a physician for hypertension, and more likely to follow medical advice. These practices have contributed to a 50 per cent decrease in the mortality
  5. 5. Classification of Hypertension Hypertension may be classified according to type (systolic and diastolic), cause, and degree of severity.
  6. 6. Systolic and diastolic hypertension Systolic hypertension is systolic pressure greater than 140 mm Hg. Clients over age 65 frequently have systolic pressure over 140 mm hg and diastolic pressure over 90 mm Hg.  For these clients, hypertension is defined as systolic pressure over 160 mm Hg and/or diastolic pressure over 95 mm hg.
  7. 7. CONTINUE…  Diastolic hypertension is diastolic pressure greater than 90 mm Hg.
  8. 8. Primary and Secondary Hypertension Primary hypertension, also known as essential or idiopathic hypertension, constitutes more than 90-95 per cent of all cases of hypertension.  The etiology of primary hypertension is multifactorial; a number of interacting homeostatic forces are involved. Characteristics include either a gradual onset or prolonged course (benign hypertension) or an abrupt onset and a short dramatic course that proves rapidly fatal without swift intervention (malignant or accelerated hypertension)
  9. 9. Primary and Secondary Hypertension Secondary hypertension results from an identifiable cause. A variety of specific disease states or problems are responsible. 5-10 per cent of the hypertensive population has secondary hypertension.
  10. 10. Borderline Hypertension Borderline or labile hypertension is defined as intermittent elevation of blood pressure interspersed with normal readings. Clients with borderline hypertension still carry an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
  11. 11. Benign Hypertension Benign hypertension is a term used to describe uncomplicated hypertension, usually of long duration and mild to moderate severity.  Benign hypertension may be primary or secondary.
  12. 12. Malignant Hypertension Malignant hypertension is a syndrome of markedly elevated BP (diastolic BP over 140 mm Hg) associated with papilledema.  Accelerated hypertension is a syndrome of markedly elevated BP with retinal hemorrhage and exudates.  Accelerated hypertension presumably develops into malignant hypertension if not well managed.
  13. 13. ETIOLOGY
  14. 14. Etiology Primary hypertension has no single or specific cause but it is multifactorial. It develops in response to increased cardiac output or to a rise in peripheral resistance.  Factors that affect these two forces include:-  Genetic propensity to a hightened neurologic response to stress or for a defect in renal excretion or cellular transport of sodium
  15. 15. Etiology Obesity associated with high levels of insulin (hyperinsulinemia) that lead to raised blood pressure Environmental stress Loss of elastic tissue and arteriosclerosis of aorta and other large arteries.
  16. 16. CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION Renal  Renal parenchymal disease -Acute glomerulonephritis -Chronic nephritis -Polycystic disease  Connective tissue disease  Diabetic nephropathy  Hydronephrosis  Renovascular -Rennin-producing tumors
  17. 17. CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION  Endocrine -Acromegaly - Hypothyroidism - Hyperthyroidism - Hypercalcemia  Adrenal -Cortical:- -Cushing’s syndrome -Primary aldosteronism -Congenital adrenal hyperplasia -Medullary: pheochromocytoma -Extra-adrenal chromaffin tumors
  18. 18. CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION  Exogenous hormones:- Estrogen Glucocorticoids Mineralocorticoids Sympathomimetics Tyramine-containing foods and monoamine oxidase inhibitors
  19. 19. CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION  Coarctation of the aorta  Pregnancy-induced hypertension  Neurologic disorders  Increased intracranial pressure  Brain tumor  Encephalitis  Respiratory acidosis  Sleep apnea  Quadriplegia  Lead poisoning  Guillain-Barre syndrome
  20. 20. CAUSES OF SECONDARY HYPERTENSION Acute stress, including surgery Psychogenic hyperventilation Hypoglycemia Burns Pancreatitis Alcohol withdrawal Postresuscitation Postoperative Increased intravascular volume Alcohol, drugs, and so on
  21. 21. Risk Factors Primary Prevention:- Prevention of hypertension involves the identification of nonmodifiable risk factors and the identification and management of modifiable risk factors. Risk factors serve to determine a client’s risk for this chronic illness. The relative risk for hypertension depends on the number and severity of modifiable risk factors.
  22. 22. Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Family History. The genetic predisposition that makes certain families more susceptible to hypertension seems to be associated with elevated intracellular sodium levels and lowered potassium to sodium ratios.  This is found more often in blacks. Clients with parents who have hypertension have a greater risk of developing hypertension at a younger age.
  23. 23. Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Age. The incidence of hypertension increases with age; 50-60 per cent of clients over 50 years of age have a blood pressure over 140/90 mm Hg. However, epidemiologic studies have shown a poorer prognosis in clients whose hypertension began at a young age.
  24. 24. Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Gender. Men experience hypertension at higher rates and at an earlier age than do women until after age 60 years. Men also have greater risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.  After age 50, hypertension is more prevalent in women. The reasons are not clear.
  25. 25. Nonmodifiable Risk Factors Ethnic Group. Hypertension is the most serious health problem for blacks in the United States. Hypertension is more prevalent in blacks, and at any given blood pressure, with whites. The reason has been attributed to heredity, greater salt intake, and greater environmental stress
  26. 26. Modifiable Risk Factors Stress. Stress has been shown to cause increased peripheral vascular resistance and cardiac output and to stimulate sympathetic nervous system activity.  Stress may be associated with occupational factors, socioeconomic levels, and personality characteristics.
  27. 27. Modifiable Risk Factors
  28. 28. Modifiable Risk Factors Obesity. Obesity, in particular that located in the upper body with increased amounts of intra-abdominal fat, is an important cause of hypertension; the combination may be related to hyperinsulinemia secondary to insulin resistance.
  29. 29. Modifiable Risk Factors Nutrients. Sodium is an important etiologic factor in essential hypertension. A high salt diet may induce excessive release of natriuretic hormone, which may indirectly increase blood pressure  Sodium loading has also been shown experimentally to stimulate vasopressor mechanisms within the central nervous system.
  30. 30. Modifiable Risk Factors Also Calcium intake may be lower among hypertensive than among normotensive clients. The impact of caffeine is controversial. It raises blood pressure acutely but does not have sustained effects.
  31. 31. Secondary Prevention Because the beginnings of adult hypertension often lie in childhood and adolescence, children over the age of 3 years need yearly blood pressure determinations. Asymptomatic youngsters who, on three separate occasions, have an elevated blood pressure reading require a careful work up and follow up program.
  32. 32. Secondary Prevention Obese teenagers have an 80 per cent chance of becoming obese adults. In that obesity in children is a major cause of hypertension; these statistics dramatically demonstrate the need for attention to this issue.
  33. 33. Tertiary prevention Once diagnosed, hypertension requires ongoing management despite the absence of symptoms. The many sequelae of unmanaged hypertension (i.e., stroke and myocardial infarction) could be prevented or their severity reduced if hypertension were well managed. Because of the cost of antihypertensive, side effects, and lack of symptoms, unfortunately many clients do not manage the disorder well.
  34. 34. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY Primary (Essential )hypertension - Atrial BP is a product of c.o.p. and t.p.r. - COP is determined by stroke volume and HR. - Control of PVR is maintained by autonomic nervous system and circulating hormones.
  35. 35. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY Therefore any factor producing an alteration in PVR HR or stroke volume affect systemic atrial BP. Four control system play a major role. - atrial baroreceptor system - regulation of body fluid volume - renin angiotensin system - vascular autoregulation
  36. 36. Atrial baroreceptor Found in:- carotid sinus, aorta, wall of left. ventrical. Monitor the level of atrial pressure and counteract rises through vagally mediated cardiac slowing and vasodilation.
  37. 37. Fluid volume An abnormality in the transport of Na in the renal tubules may cause essential hypertension. When there is excess of Na and water total blood volume increases increase BP. In functional kidneys rise in pressure leads to diuresis. Pathologic changes alter the pressure threshold at which kidney excrete salt and water alter systemic BP.
  38. 38. RENIN ANGIOTENSIN SYSTEM REDUCED BP DISTAL TUBULAR Na Renin Angiotensin substrate Angiotensin I Converting enzyme Angiotensin II
  39. 39. Angiotensin II Angio III Vasocontriction Aldosterone secretion Na and fluid retention Increased COPElevation Of BP Increased PVR
  40. 40. Vascular auto regulation Client may develop hypertension from deficiencies in vasodilators such as prostaglandin or congenital abnormalities in resistence vessels.
  41. 41. Secondary hypertension Mechanisms involved in secondary hypertension include:- Increase secretion of Catecholamines. Increased release of renin (e.g. renal artery stenosis) Expansion of Na and blood volume. (e.g. cushing’s syndrome)
  42. 42. Clinical Manifestations The early stages of hypertension have no clinical manifestations, other than elevations in blood pressure.  This unfortunate fact means that there are no signs or symptoms to lead a person to seek health care.  As hypertension advances, without treatment clients may report morning occipital headache, fatigue, dizziness, palpitations, flushing, blurred vision, and epistaxis.
  43. 43. PROGNOSIS The advent of effective antihypertensive agents has dramatically reduced the mortality rate associated with hypertension. If untreated nearly one half of hypertensive client die of heart disease; 1/3 die of stroke; and the remaining 10- 15% die of renal failure
  44. 44. PROGNOSIS Hypertension may also be a silent factor in many deaths attributed to stroke or heart attacks. When hypertension arises as a secondary process, death usually results from the primary disease.
  45. 45. DIAGNOSIS The diagnosis of hypertension in the adult is determined when the average of two or more diastolic BP readings, on at least two separate visits at least 2 weeks apart, is 90 mm Hg or higher, Or when the average of multiple systolic BP readings over several visits is greater than 140 mm Hg.
  46. 46. TECHNIQUE OF BP MEASUREMENT  Client should be seated with their arm bared, supported, and positioned at heart level. They should not have smoked tobacco within the past 15 mins or ingested caffeine within the past hour.  Measurement should begin after 5 mins of quiet rest. The back should be supported, and both feet should be flat on the floor with the legs uncrossed. The client should not speak while BP is being monitored.
  47. 47. TECHNIQUE OF BP MEASUREMENT  The appropriate cuff size is used to ensure an accurate measurement. The rubber bladder should encircle at least two thirds of the limb being measured.  The bladder’s width should be one third to one half the circumference of the limb. Several sizes of cuffs (e. g., child, adult, and large adult) should be available.  If the cuff is too wide, the blood pressure reading will be falsely high. Inaccurate cuff size is the most common error in taking blood pressure measurement.
  48. 48. TECHNIQUE OF BP MEASUREMENT  Measurements should be taken with a mercury sphygmomanometer, a recently calibrated aneroid manometer, or a validated electronic device.  Both the systolic and diastolic blood pressure should be recorded. The disappearance of sound (phase V) should be used for the diastolic reading.  Two or more readings should be averaged. If the first two readings differ by more than 5 mm Hg, additional readings should be obtained.
  49. 49. Categorization of severity The 1988 joint National Committee on Detection, Evaluation and Treatment of High Blood Pressure has developed a classification of diastolic and systolic blood pressure readings.  Clinicians can use this classification to categorize blood pressure readings and to diagnose hypertension in clients aged 18 years or older.
  50. 50. RANGE(MM OF Hg) CATEGORY DBP < 85 Normal BP 85-89 High normal BP 90-104 Mild hypretension 105-114 Moderate >115 Severe SBP, When DBP is <90 <140 Normal BP 140-159 Boderline isolated systolic hypertension Isolated systolic hyper.
  51. 51. Drugs  Diuretics:-  Thiazide and Related to sulfonamides [Chlorothiazide, Methyclothiazide, Metolazone]  Action [Promote renal excretion of sodium, water, and potassium. }
  52. 52. Drugs Loop Diuretics [frusemide (Laxis), Bumetadine (bumex)] Action [Comparable to thiazides, Act on loop of, Henle to minimize sodium and water reabsorption] Potassium-Sparing Diuretics [ (Aldactone), Triamterene (Dyrenium)] Action [Block action of aldosterone in distal loop, promoting excretion of sodium and water and retention of potassium. ]
  53. 53. Drugs  Vasodilators:-Hydralazine(apresoline) Action : direct action on smooth muscle walls of arterioles causing arteriolar vasodilation.
  54. 54. Drugs . Adrenergic inhibiting agents:-  - Beta blockers:- propranolol, metoprolol, nadolol, atenolol,  - Action:- block beta receptors in the heart and peripheral vessels to reduce peripheral vascular resistence.  - Alpha adrenergic inhibitors :- prazosin hydrochloride  - Action :- vasodilation occurs with a decrease in peripheral vascular resistence.
  55. 55. Drugs  - Calcium channel blocking agents:- nifedipine, verapamil hydrochloride, Diltiazem, nicardipine.  - Action:- block entry of calcium in to smooth muscle cells and may interfere with the intracellular release of Ca cause arteriolar vasodilation and decrease p.v.r.
  56. 56. Drugs Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors:- captopril, enalapril, lisinopril.  - Action:-inhibits conversion of angio I to II. Reduce p.v.r. without changing cardiac output.
  57. 57. Nonpharmacologic Intervention. Sodium Restriction Weight reduction Modification of Dietary Fat Exercise Caffeine Restriction Restriction of Alcohol & smoking
  58. 58. Nonpharmacologic Intervention
  59. 59. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Modification of Dietary Fat. Modification of dietary intake of fat by decreasing the fraction of saturated fat and increasing that of polyunsaturated fat may decrease blood pressure and will decrease the cholesterol level, which is an important risk factor for coronary artery disease.
  60. 60. Nonpharmacologic Intervention The use of fish oil supplements to lower cardiovascular risk has been shown to lower blood pressure in preliminary studies, but fish oil supplementation may cause deficient blood clotting and excessive bleeding in some clients. Therefore, this therapy is not recommended until long term results are known
  61. 61. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Exercise. A regular program of aerobic (isotonic) exercise facilitates cardiovascular conditioning, can aid the obese hypertensive client in weight reduction, and may provide some benefit in reducing blood pressure.  Heavy isometric exercises such as weightlifting may be harmful; blood pressure often rises to very high levels because of vasovagal reflexes that occur during an isometric contraction.
  62. 62. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Restriction of Alcohol. The consumption of more than 1 to 2 ounces of alcohol per day is associated with a higher prevalence of hypertension, poor adherence to the antihypertensive therapy, and occasionally, refractory hypertension.  Alcohol intake needs to be advised to do so in moderation (i.e., less than 1 to 2 ounces of ethanol per day). There is 1 ounce (28 g) of ethanol in 2 ounces of 100-proof whiskey, 8 ounces of wine, or 24 ounces of beer.
  63. 63. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Caffeine Restriction. Although acute ingestion of caffeine may raise blood pressure, chronic moderate caffeine ingestion appears to have no significant effects on blood pressure.  Instruct clients to limit caffeine to 250 mg (the amount in two to three cups of brewed coffee) because it probably raises blood pressure by activating the sympathetic nervous system. This sympathetic response particularly affects those not used to drinking coffee.
  64. 64. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Relaxation Techniques. A variety of relaxation therapies, including transcendental meditation, yoga, biofeedback, and psychotherapy, have been shown to reduce blood pressure in hypertensive clients at least transiently.  Although each has its advocates, none has been conclusively shown to be either practical for the majority of hypertension clients or effective in maintaining a significant long term effect.
  65. 65. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Smoking Cessation. Nicotine definitely increases heart rate and produces peripheral vasoconstriction, which does raise arterial blood pressure for a short time. Smoking cessation is strongly recommended, however, to reduce the client’s risk for cancer, pulmonary disease, and cardiovascular disease. Smokers appear to have a higher frequency of malignant hypertension and subarachnoid hemorrhage.
  66. 66. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Potassium Supplements. The high ratio of sodium to potassium in the modern diet has been held responsible for the development of hypertension.  Potassium supplements may lower blood pressure, they are too costly and potentially hazardous for routine use.  A reduction of high sodium, low potassium processed foods with an increase of low sodium, high potassium natural foods may be all that is needed to achieve the potential benefits.
  67. 67. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Calcium Supplements. The most recent studies examining the antihypertensive effects of calcium supplements demonstrate that this therapy may be helpful for a small portion of the population with hypertension.  Clients should ensure a reasonable dietary calcium in take rather than using potassium for preventing or treating hypertension.
  68. 68. Nonpharmacologic Intervention Magnesium Supplements. The antihypertensive effect of supplemental magnesium has been less well studies than that of potassium or calcium. Lower magnesium levels have been noted in hypertensive clients, and diuretic therapy may induce hypomagnesemia. Supplementation may be considered.
  69. 69. The Stepped Care Approach The goal of antihypertensive therapy is to control blood pressure with a minimum of side effects. The joint National Committee on Detection, Evaluation and Treatment of Hypertension has recommended the stepped-care approach to the treatment of hypertension.
  70. 70. The Stepped Care Approach Step 1 Implement life style modification Step 2 Continue life style modification and make initial pharmacological selection. Start with lowest therapeutic dose of a long acting drug given once daily. - if there is inadequate BP control move to step 3
  71. 71. The Stepped Care Approach Step 3 Increase drug dose or substitute another drug if no response or side effects. or add second drug from a different class or a diuretic if not already used.
  72. 72. The Stepped Care Approach Step 4 Add second or third drug if not already prescribed ; continue to add medication from other classes.
  73. 73. Step-Down Therapy Once a client with mild hypertension has been controlled for one year or more, medications can be titrated down slowly. Regular follow up is essential.
  74. 74. Combination Therapy More than 50 per cent of clients with mild hypertension can be controlled with one drug; the rest will require combination therapy. If more than one drug is necessary, several combination therapies have proved effective.
  75. 75. Combination Therapy The combination of a diuretic with a beta- adrenergic blocker or other adrenergic inhibitor has been effective in both blacks and whites, unlike the responses to the individual drugs.  The combination of diuretics and ACE inhibitor is synergistic because diuretic create high-renin hypertension, a milieu in which ACE inhibitors are effective. Orthostatic clients or those with acute volume depletion. The combination of a diuretic and calcium channel blocker has additive effects on blood pressure.
  76. 76. Malignant Hypertension Malignant (accelerated) hypertension is an emergency characterized by diastolic pressures above 120 mm Hg, retinal hemorrhage and exudates with papilledema, acute renal failure, and rapid vascular deterioration.
  77. 77. Malignant Hypertension Malignant hypertension has a peak incidence at age 40-50 years; its occurrence in clients below 30 or over 60 years of age should raise the suspicion of a secondary cause of hypertension.  Without treatment, malignant hypertension results in a 90 per cent mortality rate within 1 year secondary to renal or congestive heart failure, cerebrovascular accident, myocardial infraction, or aortic dissection.
  78. 78. Malignant Hypertension The most common cause of malignant hypertension is untreated hypertension.  Other causes include eclampsia, dissecting aortic aneurysms, pyelonephritis, sudden catecholamine release (pheochromocytoma), drug or toxic substance ingestion/exposure, or food and drug interactions (monoamine oxidase inhibitors and aged cheeses).
  79. 79. Malignant Hypertension The presenting manifestations of malignant hypertension include hypertensive retinopathy.  The retinopathy is characterized by arteriolar constriction, flame-shaped hemorrhages resulting from damaged capillary endothelium, and soft exudates.  Papilledema results from obstruction of venous outflow from the optic discs because of intracranial hemorrhage.
  80. 80. Malignant Hypertension Additional clinical manifestations include hypertensive encephalopathy manifested by restlessness, changes in level of consciousness (confusion, somnolence, lethargy, memory defects, coma, seizures), blurred vision, dizziness, headache, nausea, and vomiting.  Assessment may also reveal renal insufficiency, proteinuria, hematuria, urinary sediment casts, hemolytic anemia, left ventricular failure, and pulmonary edema.
  81. 81. Malignant Hypertension Severe headache may be occipital or anterior in location, is steady and throbbing in quality, and is often worse in the morning. Visual blurring, reduced visual acuity, and even blindness can occur.
  82. 82. Management Malignant hypertension constitutes a true medical emergency, and any delay in initiating intervention can be catastrophic These clients require monitoring in an intensive care unit. Parameters requiring close scrutiny include urinary output, blood pressure (via an intre-arterial catheter), central venous pressure, and pulmonary capillary wedge pressure. Continuous electrocardiographic monitoring helps assess for ischemic myocardial changes and arrhythmias.
  83. 83. PARENTERAL DRUGS FOR TREATMENT OF H. E.  Vasodilatores 1. Nitroprusside:- 0.25-10 µg/kg/min as IV infusion 2. Nitroglycerin:- 5-10 µg/min as IV infusion 3. Diazoxide:- 50-100 mg/IV bolus repeated, or 15-30 mg/min by IV infusion 4. Hydralazine:- 10-20 mg IV, 10-50mg IM 5. Enalaprilat:- 1.25-5 mg every 6 hr 6. Nicardipine:- 5-10 mg/hr IV
  84. 84. PARENTERAL DRUGS FOR TREATMENT OF H. E.  Adrenergic Inhibitors 1. Phentolamine:- 5-15 mg IV 2. Trimethaphan:- 0.5 mg/min as IV infusion 3. Esmolol:- 500 µg/kg/min for 1 min then 50-300 µg/kg/min IV for 4 min; 4. Propranolol:- 1-10 mg load; 3 ng/hr 5. Labetalol:- 30-80 mg IV bolus every 10 min
  85. 85. Management The treatment goal is to lower blood pressure, but as blood pressure lowers, evidence of target organ impairment (especially of kidneys) may appear. Consequently, restoration of blood pressure must be done slowly and with care. Once the client is out of immediate danger, oral medications are administered while continuously monitoring vital signs
  86. 86. Management The physician typically prescribes a combination of diuretic, beta-blocker, and hydralazine. The nurse monitors blood pressure frequently (every 15 minutes) and titrates the medications to manage the blood pressure. The clients head is raised to decrease risk of cerebral bleeding. Anxiety is reduced, and urinary output is also closely monitored.
  87. 87. Nursing Management History. Note the following points when interviewing the hypertensive client: Family history of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, or cardiovascular disease. Previous documentation of high blood pressure, including age of onset and currently prescribed medical regimen. History of any disease or trauma to target organs. Results and side effects of previous antihypertensive therapy
  88. 88. Nursing Management Clinical manifestation of cardiovascular disorders, such as angina, dyspnea, or claudication. History of weight gain, exercise activities, sodium intake, fat intake, and alcohol use. Psychosocial and environmental factors (e. g., emotional stress, cultural food practices, and economic status) that may influence blood pressure control. Presence of other cardiovascular risk factors, including smoking, obesity, hyperlipidemia, and exercise levels.
  89. 89. Nursing Management History of all prescribed and over the counter medications.  Medications that may either raise blood pressure or interfere with the effectiveness of antihypertensive medications.
  90. 90. Physical Examination  Evaluation of target organs typically includes the following data:  Funduscopic examination for retinal arteriolar narrowing, hemorrhages, exudates, and papilledema;  Examination of the neck for distended veins, carotid bruits, and enlarged thyroid;  Examination of the heart for increased heart rate, arrhythmias, enlargement, precordial impulses, murmurs, and S3 and S4 heart sounds;  Examination of the abdomen for bruits, aortic dilation, and enlarged kidneys;
  91. 91. Physical Examination  Examination of extremities for diminished or absent peripheral pulses, edema, and bilateral inequality of pulses; and  Neurologic evaluation for signs of cerebral thrombosis or hemorrhage.  Be especially alert to assessment findings suggesting secondary hypertension. These include headache, palpitations, and excessive perspiration leg claudication and diminished or absent lower extremity pulses truncal obesity with pigmented striae (Cushing’s syndrome); and polyuria, fatigue, and muscle cramps (hyperaldosteronism).
  92. 92. Nursing Diagnosis Health Maintenance, Altered R/T knowledge deficit about the disease process, its consequences, and the rationale for intervention and proper administration of prescribed medications. Nutrition, Altered: More than Body requirements R/T high sodium, calorie, and fat in take.
  93. 93. Nursing Diagnosis Health Maintenance, Altered R/T lack of exercise regimen. Noncompliance, High Risk for R/T lack of understanding about the seriousness of high blood pressure, cost of therapy, side effects of medications.
  94. 94. SUMMARY  DEFINITION  INCIDENCE  ETIOLOGY  RISK FACTORS  PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  C/M  CLASSIFICATION  PREVENTION  STEPPED CARE  MEDICAL MANAGEMENT  NURSING MANAGEMENT

