Фибронектин.docx

Jan. 03, 2023
Фибронектин ба дутуу төрөлт Х.Балдандорж Резидент эмч, АШУҮИС Удиртгал 2010 онд дэлхий даяар 15 сая дутуу төрөлт (жирэмсни...
Фибронектины сорил үзэх арга: Фибронектин тодорхойлох түргэвчилсэн тест 220 -34+6 долоо хоног Үтрээ-умайн хүзүүний шүүрэлд...
Фибронектины сорил үзэх арга: Фибронектины шинжилгээг умайн хүзүү богиноссон, дутуу төрөх эрсдэлтэй жирэмсэнд түргэвчилсэн...
Фибронектин.docx

Jan. 03, 2023
Health & Medicine

Дутуу төрөлтийг үнэлэхэд фибронектиныг хэрхэн үзэх талаар

Дутуу төрөлтийг үнэлэхэд фибронектиныг хэрхэн үзэх талаар

Health & Medicine
Фибронектин.docx

  Фибронектин ба дутуу төрөлт Х.Балдандорж Резидент эмч, АШУҮИС Удиртгал 2010 онд дэлхий даяар 15 сая дутуу төрөлт (жирэмсний 37 долоо хоногоос бага) тохиолдож, амьд төрөгсдийн 5-18% нь тархсан байна.1–4 2015 онд АНУ-д 3,977,745 төрөлт дунд дутуу төрөлт 9.62% байсан нь тухайн жилд төрсөн нярайн нэлээд хэсэг нь нэмэлт эмнэлгийн тусламж авах шаардлагатай болсон гэсэн үг юм5. Дутуу төрөлт нь олон янзын шалтгаан эмэг жам бүхий нарийн төвөгтэй эмгэг юм6. Дутуу төрөлт янз бүрийн шалтгаанаар 80 орчим хувь нь өөрөө аяндаа явагддаг ч 20 орчим хувь нь эх ургийн амь насны заалтаар хийгддэг ажилбартай холбоотой дутуу төрдөг бөгөөд жилд 1 сая орчим хүүхэд энддэг4. Дутуу төрөлтийг урьдчилан таамаглаж чадвал дутуу төрөлтийг умайд 3-р шатлалын төвд шилжүүлэх, кортикостероидыг үндэслэлтэй хэрэглэх, шаардлагагүй хэрэглэхээс зайлсхийх, мэдрэл хамгаалах зорилгоор магнийн сульфатыг, халдвараас сэргийлж антибиотик эмчилгээ хийх боломжийг олгодог7. Тодорхойлолт Fibronectin гэсэн нэр томьёо нь fibro- холбох nect-уях, -in- бодис гэсэн латин үгнээс гаралтай. Ургийн фибронектин (fFN) нь ургийн бүрхүүл хальсны гадуур хориодецидуаль бүрхүүлтэй холбогдсон "цавуу төст уураг" юм8. Ургийн фибронектин жирэмсний 23-34 долоо хоногт үтрээний шүүрэлд ховор тодорхойлогдоно. Цитотрофобласт болон амниоцит эсээс үүсдэг гликопротейн юм. Хориодецидуаль орон зай гэмтэхэд фибронектин /fFN/ ялгарч, улмаар умайн хүзүү болон үтрээний шүүрэлд илэрдэг9. Үтрээ-умайн хүзүүний шүүрэлд Фибронектин тодорхойлогдохгүй байвал яаралтай дутуу төрөлтийн эрсдэл маш бага 220-34+6 долоо хоног
  2. 2. Фибронектины сорил үзэх арга: Фибронектин тодорхойлох түргэвчилсэн тест 220 -34+6 долоо хоног Үтрээ-умайн хүзүүний шүүрэлд Фибронектин илэрвэл яаралтай дутуу төрөлтийн эрсдэлтэй байна гэж үзнэ. Мөн ихэс ховхрох (ураг-эхийн холбоо тасрах) эрсдэл нэмэгдэнэ. Фибронектин тодорхойлох түргэвчилсэн тест 1. Үтрээнд толь тавьна 2. Үтрээний арын хүнхрээнд сорьц авах бамбар оруулж гарт эсэргүүцэл мэдрэгдмэгц арын хүнхрээнд 10 орчим секундын хугацаанд бамбарыг эргэлдүүлэх хөдөлгөөн хийж шүүрлийг авч фибронектинийг шинжилнэ. 3. Умайн хүзүний нээлтийг үнэлэнэ. 4. Доош гарч буй ялгадасыг үнэлэх 5. Дотуур үзлэгээр УОШ-ний бүрхүүл хальс бүтэн эсвэл урагдсан эсэхийг тодорхойлно.
  3. 3. Фибронектины сорил үзэх арга: Фибронектины шинжилгээг умайн хүзүү богиноссон, дутуу төрөх эрсдэлтэй жирэмсэнд түргэвчилсэн тестээр үзнэ. Фибронектиний сорил эерэг эмэгтэйчүүдийн 30% нь долоо хоногийн дотор төрсөн байхад, умайн хүзүү 2-3 см нээгдсэн эмэгтэйчүүдийн зөвхөн 10% нь долоо хоногийн дотор төржээ. Фибронектин сорил сөрөг эмэгтэйчүүдийн 1% нь долоо хоногийн дотор дутуу төрсөн байна10. Төрөх хугацаа гүйцээгүй байхад умайд агшилт үүссэн, УОШ-ний бүрхүүл бүтэн, эх болон ургийн биеийн байдал хэвийн, ихэс түрүүлэлт болон ихэс ховхролт байхгүй <34 долоо хоног ≥34 долоо хоног Дутуу төрөлт явагдах магадлалтай -Токолитик хэрэглэх -B бүлгийн стрептококкоос урьдчилан сэргийлж антибиотик хэрэглэх -Хэрэв 24-32 долоо хоногтой бол магнийн сульфат мэдрэл хамгаалах зорилгоор хэрэглэх -Хэрэв 23-34 долоо хоногтой яаралтай төрөлт явагдахааргүй бол кортикостеройд эмчилгээ хийх Умайн хүзүүний нээлт ≤ 3см Умайн хүзүүний нээлт < 3см Үтрээний хэт авиан шинжилгээ хийж умайн хүзүүний уртыг хэмжих Умайн хүзүүний урт > 30 мм Умайн хүзүүний урт < 20 мм Умайн хүзүүний урт 20-30 мм -Ургийн фибронектин тест хийх Фибронектин тест сөрөг Фибронектин тест эерэг Дутуу төрөлт явагдах магадлал бага -6-12 цаг хянах -Умайн хүзүү төрөлтөнд бэлтгэгдэж нээлт өгөөгүй бол гэрт буцаах -Нэгээс хоёр долоо хоног тутам давтан үзлэг хийх -Өвчтөнд дутуу төрөлтийн шинж тэмдэг аюултай шинжүүдийг сайн ойлгуулж хэлэх -Токолитик эсвэл кортикостеройд хэрэглэхгүй -Төрөлт явагдвал төрүүлэх зорилгоор яаралтай эмнэлэгт хэвтүүлэх Схем 1. Дутуу төрөлт сэжиглэж буй тохиолдолд авах арга хэмжээ
  Фибронектины сорил үзэх арга: Фибронектины шинжилгээг умайн хүзүү богиноссон, дутуу төрөх эрсдэлтэй жирэмсэнд түргэвчилсэн тестээр үзнэ. Фибронектиний сорил эерэг эмэгтэйчүүдийн 30% нь долоо хоногийн дотор төрсөн байхад, умайн хүзүү 2-3 см нээгдсэн эмэгтэйчүүдийн зөвхөн 10% нь долоо хоногийн дотор төржээ. Фибронектин сорил сөрөг эмэгтэйчүүдийн 1% нь долоо хоногийн дотор дутуу төрсөн байна10. Төрөх хугацаа гүйцээгүй байхад умайд агшилт үүссэн, УОШ-ний бүрхүүл бүтэн, эх болон ургийн биеийн байдал хэвийн, ихэс түрүүлэлт болон ихэс ховхролт байхгүй <34 долоо хоног ≥34 долоо хоног Дутуу төрөлт явагдах магадлалтай -Токолитик хэрэглэх -B бүлгийн стрептококкоос урьдчилан сэргийлж антибиотик хэрэглэх -Хэрэв 24-32 долоо хоногтой бол магнийн сульфат мэдрэл хамгаалах зорилгоор хэрэглэх -Хэрэв 23-34 долоо хоногтой яаралтай төрөлт явагдахааргүй бол кортикостеройд эмчилгээ хийх Умайн хүзүүний нээлт ≤ 3см Умайн хүзүүний нээлт < 3см Үтрээний хэт авиан шинжилгээ хийж умайн хүзүүний уртыг хэмжих Умайн хүзүүний урт > 30 мм Умайн хүзүүний урт < 20 мм Умайн хүзүүний урт 20-30 мм -Ургийн фибронектин тест хийх Фибронектин тест сөрөг Фибронектин тест эерэг Дутуу төрөлт явагдах магадлал бага -6-12 цаг хянах -Умайн хүзүү төрөлтөнд бэлтгэгдэж нээлт өгөөгүй бол гэрт буцаах -Нэгээс хоёр долоо хоног тутам давтан үзлэг хийх -Өвчтөнд дутуу төрөлтийн шинж тэмдэг аюултай шинжүүдийг сайн ойлгуулж хэлэх -Токолитик эсвэл кортикостеройд хэрэглэхгүй -Төрөлт явагдвал төрүүлэх зорилгоор яаралтай эмнэлэгт хэвтүүлэх Схем 1. Дутуу төрөлт сэжиглэж буй тохиолдолд авах арга хэмжээ Фибронектиныг хэмжсэнээр жинхэнэ болон хуурамч дутуу төрөлтийг ялгах боломжтой. Мөн умайн хүзүүний уртыг фибронектины тесттэй хавсруулан хэмжих нь мэдрэг чанарыг улам нэмэгдүүлдэг11. Фибронектин умайн хүзүү-үтрээний шүүрэлд ≥50 ng/mL бол фибронектиний тест эерэг гэж үзнэ. Харин <50 ng/mL бол сөрөг гэж үзнэ. Эерэг гарах нь уг шинжилгээг хийснээс хойш 7 хоногийн дотор дутуу төрөх эрсдэл ихэссэнийг илтгэдэг (мэдрэг чанар-76.7%, өвөрмөц чанар-82.7%). <34 долоо хоногтойд мэдрэг чанар 69.1%, өвөрмөц чанар-84.4% харин <37 долоо хоногтойд мэдрэг чанар-60.8, өвөрмөц чанар-82.3% тус тус байдаг12 . Фибронектины сорил хийлгэхээс өмнө 24 цагийн хугацаанд бэлгийн хавьталд орох13 , үрийн шингэн болон цустай шүүрэл холилдох14 , дотуур үзлэг хийлгэх15 , үтрээгээ хэт авиан шинжилгээ хийлгэсний дараа фибронектины сорил хийлгэх нь хуурамж эерэг гарах магадлалыг нэмэгдүүлдэг гэж үздэг. Үтрээгээр хэрэглэдэг чийгшүүлэгч, гель, бусад бодисууд мөн тус сорил нөлөөлдөг гэж үздэг. Анхаарах зүйлс 1. Шинжилгээг хэрхэн зөв авахаас шалтгаалж шинжилгээний үр дүнд нөлөөлнө. 2. Дор хаяж 24 цагийн хугацаанд бэлгийн хавьталд ороогүй байх. 3. Үтрээнд үрэвслийн эсрэг лаа, бэлдмэл хэрэглээгүй байна 4. Үтрээнд угаалга хийгээгүй байх
  5. 5. 7. Oskovi Kaplan ZA, Ozgu-Erdinc AS. Prediction of Preterm Birth: Maternal Characteristics, Ultrasound Markers, and Biomarkers: An Updated Overview. J Pregnancy. 2018;2018:e8367571. doi:10.1155/2018/8367571 8. Feinberg RF, Kliman HJ, Lockwood CJ. Is oncofetal fibronectin a trophoblast glue for human implantation? Am J Pathol. 1991;138(3):537-543. 9. Т.Амартүвшин АУ-ны доктор, Ж.Лхагвасүрэн АУ-ны доктор, дэд профессор, Г.Мэндсайхан АУ-ны доктор, дэд профессор, et al. Эх барих. 3rd ed.; 2022. https://anyflip.com/xmmfp/brru/ 10. Preterm Labor: Clinical Findings, Diagnostic Evaluation, and Initial Treatment Topic Graphics (3). https://www.uptodate.com/contents/preterm-labor-clinical-findings-diagnostic-evaluation-and- initial- treatment?search=fibronectin%20in%20predicting%20preterm%20birth&source=search_result&sele ctedTitle=2~150&usage_type=default&display_rank=2 11. Bruijn MMC, Kamphuis EI, Hoesli IM, et al. The predictive value of quantitative fibronectin testing in combination with cervical length measurement in symptomatic women. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2016;215(6):793.e1-793.e8. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2016.08.012 12. Deshpande SN, van Asselt ADI, Tomini F, et al. Rapid fetal fibronectin testing to predict preterm birth in women with symptoms of premature labour: a systematic review and cost analysis. Health Technol Assess Winch Engl. 2013;17(40):1-138. doi:10.3310/hta17400 13. McLaren JS, Hezelgrave NL, Ayubi H, Seed PT, Shennan AH. Prediction of spontaneous preterm birth using quantitative fetal fibronectin after recent sexual intercourse. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2015;212(1):89.e1-5. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2014.06.055 14. Shimoya K, Hashimoto K, Shimizu T, Koyama M, Azuma C, Murata Y. Cervical fluid oncofetal fibronectin as a predictor of early ectopic pregnancy. Is it affected by blood contamination? J Reprod Med. 2002;47(8):640-644. 15. McKenna DS, Chung K, Iams JD. Effect of digital cervical examination on the expression of fetal fibronectin. J Reprod Med. 1999;44(9):796-800.

