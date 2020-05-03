contre coup injury,Concussion,DAI, EDH- forensic aspects

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Regional injuries - head concussion, DAI, EDH Dr m balaji singh Courtesy; Dr Gautam Biswas, Dr Krishen Vij KNIGHT'S FORENS...
Topics to be discussed • Classification of head & brain injuries • Scalp injuries • Coup and contre coup injuries • Concus...
Severity of brain injury
SCALP - layers • S - skin • C - connective tissue • A - galea aponeurotica • L - loose areolar tissue • P - peri osteum
Layers of coverings of brain galea aponeurotica
Scalp injuries • Scalp abrasion • Scalp laceration, avulsion • Scalp contusion • Scalp incised wound (1) Bruising of scalp...
Scalp contusion • Blood collection superficial to the galea aponeurotica – is localized collection • Bleeding underneath t...
Scalp contusion- stripping the scalp layers in the plane of loose areolar tissue- contusion is superficial to galea aponeu...
Scalp injuries Scalp laceration -bleed profusely, and dangerous. - fatal blood loss may possible. -avulsion of a large are...
Scalp injuries Incised like Scalp laceration -Hit by blunt and hard object ( metal rod) will crush the scalp against the u...
Scalp injuries Scalp incised wound- cut by sharp weapon -Less painful than laceration.
Complication of scalp injuries - Emissary veins Dural venous sinuses are communicating with scalp through emissary veins -...
Coup and contre coup frontal lobes are commonly involved in contre coup injuries – in fall on occipital lobes- due to irre...
Contre coup injuries • (1) Coup (blow/ impact) injury: means that the injury is located under the area of impact . • (2) C...
Contre coup injuries….. • (3) due to local distortion of the skull and sudden rotation of the head, • which causes shear s...
Contre coup injuries • Fontal lobe contusions and sub dural hemorrhages at the base, as a result of contre coup injury due...
Head rotational injury- contre coup
Contre coup injury Mechanism • (French - coup: blow , contre: opposite,) means that the lesion is present in the brain opp...
Mechanism- theories • Skull deformation/Struck hoop theory - When head strikes the ground, a transient deformation of the ...
Contre coup mechanism rarefaction= reduction in density • Pressure gradient ( vacuum ) theory: There is formation of vacuu...
other theories – mechanism contre coup • Brain displacement theory:. The reverse impact of the brain to the internal surfa...
Other theories – contre coup • Bony irregularities theory: Most contre coup injuries occur in frontal, temporal and pariet...
Mechanism of contre coup • Transmitted wave theory: Energy of impact in a hollow organ propagates by radiating waves , the...
Contre coup – most supported theories. • Skull deformation/Struck hoop theory • Pressure gradient theory • Rotational shea...
Concussion- head concussion
Definition • Concussion (Latin concutere: to shake) - physiological disruption of brain function as a result of a traumati...
Concussion of Brain • it’s a state of temporary unconsciousness due to head injury. • complete or partial paralysis of cer...
Concussion…….. • followed by amnesia- • The person is not able to recollect the events what happened few seconds just befo...
Concussion in contact sports
Mechanism of concussion • It occurs due to sudden acceleration / deceleration of head. • The violent head movement causes ...
In foot ball players
Concussion grades coup or contre coup effects may lead concussion.
Concussion-Signs and Symptoms • Unconsciousness, • bradycardia, • hypotension and sweating, • and is always followed by re...
Post-concussion syndrome • Seen in patients who returned to work too early after head injury. • It consists of headache, v...
Concussion -grading
Alcohol effect - concussion Breath smells alcoholic odor
Concussion - Penalty to the sportsmen • Concussion is common among contact and collision sports participants. • Football, ...
Punch drunk syndrome ( PDS ) • A condition occurring late in boxer’s career or years after retirement which is the cumulat...
PDS- dementia pugilistica or boxer’s encephalopathy • Later, memory loss progresses to full dementia, often associated wit...
Diffuse axonal injury D A I
D A I- Definition Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) is a condition representing a spectrum of severity in which the victim is un...
D A I
Concussion leads to DAI • concussion some times may progress to DAI • functional abnormality of nerve cells and of their c...
D A I - grading Upper Brain stem Upper brain stem
TBI traumatic brain injury
D A I - Diagnosis • Symptoms are confused with condition of drunkenness CT scan: • Characteristic CT findings may be absen...
DAI
D A I – diagnosis- • Seen in the internal capsule, corpus callosum and superior cerebellar peduncle. • Immuno histo chemis...
Histologically, - scattered microglial accumulates -and debris-laden macrophages
Histology - DAI • numerous axonal swellings (‘retraction balls / bulbs’) • retraction balls seen as eosinophilic-pink swel...
Autopsy Findings - D A I • i. Contact injuries to the scalp and skull may be absent. • ii. Thin subarachnoid haemorrhage m...
Autopsy findings …..DAI • focal necrosis or petechial hemorrhages in the corpus callosum
Diffuse axonal injury (D A I) Gliding contusions are common and hemorrhages in the thalamus and basal ganglia are frequent...
Intra cranial hemorrhages
Intra cranial Hemorrhages
Types of hemorrhages • Intra Axial Hemorrage- - Intra Parenchymal - Intra Ventricular Extra Axial Hemorrhage – Epidural He...
Extra dural hemorrhage Collection of blood in a space between dura and skull, mostly due to trauma.
EDH
EDH
Layers of skull and brain coverings
EDH
EDH & SDH
EDH • Clot is localised and causes localised concavity of surface of brain, with flattening of the gyri due to pressure ef...
EDH • it is the least common type of meningeal bleeding (1 to 3%). • It is not common in first 2 yeasrs of age, but may po...
EDH • Meningeal arteries passing through grooves of the endo-cranium, when ever skull fractures arteries also may get dama...
Extra dural haemorrhage- mechanism • At the moment of impact the skull moves relative to the dura underneath it, dura is s...
EDH- mechanism • and an potential extra dural space is filled with blood upon the site of trauma. • Dura will be further s...
Meningeal arteries – a source EDH
EDH- source of bleed • Most common site – tempero-parietal region VESSELS : most common 1. Anterior & Posterior branches o...
EDH - vessels injured . injury to middle meningeal artery- commonest . - due to a blow to the lateral convexity of the hea...
Signs and symptoms- EDH • a episode of consciousness in between two bouts of unconsciousness is called lucid interval (Luc...
EDH - symptoms • lucid interval may extend from few hours to a week • Lucid interval more common in adults than in childre...
Diagnosis -EDH • X RAY & CT are diagnostic • Hematoma limited by suture line • EDH is bi-convex and SDH is banana shape. •...
EDH- blood is limited at the points of the sutures
kernohan’s notch effect EDH – raised ICT coning of supratentorial content through the tentorial hiatus shift of midbrain t...
EDH & SDH
EDH
EDH
EDH & SDH
EDH- complications • Complications – -cerebral oedema, -meningitis, -post traumatic amnesia, -post traumatic epilepsy • Im...
Cerebral oedema is due to: (a) Increase in intravascular pressure. (b) Increased permeability of cerebral vessels. (c) Dec...
Pressure effects- Herniation
Medico-legal Aspects-EDH • EDH is almost always due to trauma, either by means of accident or assault. • But very rare due...
M L I – E D H • Patient’s attendants should be instructed on warning signs otherwise it may amount to medical negligence. ...
Non-traumatic spontaneous EDH rare but may be seen in • sickle cell anemia, • coagulopathies, • infectious diseases of the...
EDH- autopsy findings • Fissured fracture is seen in 90% cases, but sometimes it is depressed. • Haematoma is directly und...
M L I of E D H Heat hematoma and EDH
Important questions (2 or 4 marks) • Lucid interval • Concussion • EDH • DAI • Coup and contre coup injuries • Punch drunk...
Thanking you Be safe
contre coup injury,Concussion,DAI, EDH- forensic aspects
forensic medicine, regional injuries, head

  1. 1. Regional injuries - head concussion, DAI, EDH Dr m balaji singh Courtesy; Dr Gautam Biswas, Dr Krishen Vij KNIGHT’S FORENSIC PATHOLOGY
  2. 2. Topics to be discussed • Classification of head & brain injuries • Scalp injuries • Coup and contre coup injuries • Concussion • Diffuse axonal injury • Extra dural hemorrhage
  3. 3. Severity of brain injury
  4. 4. SCALP - layers • S - skin • C - connective tissue • A - galea aponeurotica • L - loose areolar tissue • P - peri osteum
  5. 5. Layers of coverings of brain galea aponeurotica
  6. 6. Scalp injuries • Scalp abrasion • Scalp laceration, avulsion • Scalp contusion • Scalp incised wound (1) Bruising of scalp is better detected by touch than by sight. (2) Multiple contusions of the scalp may fuse together, and often it is difficult to determine the number of blows inflicted. (3) wound by blunt weapon on scalp resembles an incised wound- incised like laceration (split laceration)
  7. 7. Scalp contusion • Blood collection superficial to the galea aponeurotica – is localized collection • Bleeding underneath the galea aponeurotica – spreads over peri osteum of cranium
  8. 8. Scalp contusion- stripping the scalp layers in the plane of loose areolar tissue- contusion is superficial to galea aponeurotica.
  9. 9. Scalp injuries Scalp laceration -bleed profusely, and dangerous. - fatal blood loss may possible. -avulsion of a large area of scalp – in factory accidental trap of scalp hair and in RTA
  10. 10. Scalp injuries Incised like Scalp laceration -Hit by blunt and hard object ( metal rod) will crush the scalp against the underlying skull, -This will split the skin and underlying tissues in a sharply demarcated fashion, -which may appear remarkably like a slash from a sharp instrument.
  11. 11. Scalp injuries Scalp incised wound- cut by sharp weapon -Less painful than laceration.
  12. 12. Complication of scalp injuries - Emissary veins Dural venous sinuses are communicating with scalp through emissary veins -Infection port to brain from scalp
  13. 13. Coup and contre coup frontal lobes are commonly involved in contre coup injuries – in fall on occipital lobes- due to irregular base of anterior cranial fossa
  14. 14. Contre coup injuries • (1) Coup (blow/ impact) injury: means that the injury is located under the area of impact . • (2) Contrecoup means that the lesion is present in an area opposite the side of impact. •
  15. 15. Contre coup injuries….. • (3) due to local distortion of the skull and sudden rotation of the head, • which causes shear strains due to pulling apart of constituent particles of the brain. • (4) A certain amount of shear may occur below the point of impact, particularly if the skull is fractured, which causes coup.
  16. 16. Contre coup injuries • Fontal lobe contusions and sub dural hemorrhages at the base, as a result of contre coup injury due to fall on the back of the head.
  17. 17. Head rotational injury- contre coup
  18. 18. Contre coup injury Mechanism • (French - coup: blow , contre: opposite,) means that the lesion is present in the brain opposite to the site of impact. • It is caused when the moving head is suddenly decelerated by hitting a firm surface, • • e.g. striking of the head on the ground during a fall, and in road traffic accidents. • when a person falls with his occiput striking the ground, he may sustain injury at the occipital lobes (coup injury) • and a more prominent injury to the frontal lobes (contre coup injury)
  19. 19. Mechanism- theories • Skull deformation/Struck hoop theory - When head strikes the ground, a transient deformation of the skull occurs with increase in pressure which may impinge on the underlying brain causing compression— coup injury „- Simultaneously, opposite area of the skull will bulge outward to accommodate the deformation—the so-called ‘struck-hoop’ action. Stuck hoop theory –in younger age- skull in more elastic
  20. 20. Contre coup mechanism rarefaction= reduction in density • Pressure gradient ( vacuum ) theory: There is formation of vacuum or rarefaction (due to negative pressure gradient) as brain lags behind the moving skull • The vacuum exerts a suction eﬀect – stretching and tearing of the blood vessels and brain at opposite side.
  21. 21. other theories – mechanism contre coup • Brain displacement theory:. The reverse impact of the brain to the internal surface when it returns to its primary position results in contre coup damage. • Rotational shear force theory: shear strains produced by rotational forces, either deceleration or acceleration) in the direction of the force applied . pulling apart and stretching the constituent particle of brain and blood vessels that are roughly opposite to the original site of impact .
  22. 22. Other theories – contre coup • Bony irregularities theory: Most contre coup injuries occur in frontal, temporal and parietal lobes of the brain but very rare in the occipital lobes frontal and temporal poles of brain hitting against the irregular floors and sharp borders of the anterior and middle cranial fossae. • Irregular surface of base at frontal lobes
  23. 23. Mechanism of contre coup • Transmitted wave theory: Energy of impact in a hollow organ propagates by radiating waves , these waves leave the site of impact and converges as they approach the opposite side- damage on opposite side..
  24. 24. Contre coup – most supported theories. • Skull deformation/Struck hoop theory • Pressure gradient theory • Rotational shear force theory: • Bony irregularities theory:
  25. 25. Concussion- head concussion
  26. 26. Definition • Concussion (Latin concutere: to shake) - physiological disruption of brain function as a result of a traumatic event - which is manifested by loss of memory or focal neurological deficit, - most of the time it will be transient.
  27. 27. Concussion of Brain • it’s a state of temporary unconsciousness due to head injury. • complete or partial paralysis of cerebral function with spontaneous recovery • immediately after injury, recovery is a rule.
  28. 28. Concussion…….. • followed by amnesia- • The person is not able to recollect the events what happened few seconds just before the accident and few minutes there after. • The person behaves automatically, but not rationally or responsibly
  29. 29. Concussion in contact sports
  30. 30. Mechanism of concussion • It occurs due to sudden acceleration / deceleration of head. • The violent head movement causes shearing or stretching of nerve fibres, but no major axonal damage. • A post-traumatic amnesia from few minutes to days is seen. • Blows to neck or cervico-cranial junction produce brainstem concussion
  31. 31. In foot ball players
  32. 32. Concussion grades coup or contre coup effects may lead concussion.
  33. 33. Concussion-Signs and Symptoms • Unconsciousness, • bradycardia, • hypotension and sweating, • and is always followed by retrograde or posttraumatic (anterograde) amnesia, • temporary lethargy, irritability and cognitive dysfunction. • Muscles are ﬂaccid, • pupils are dilated and unreacting, • pulse is weak and slow, and respiration is shallow.
  34. 34. Post-concussion syndrome • Seen in patients who returned to work too early after head injury. • It consists of headache, vertigo, lassitude, irritability and depression which may persist for month
  35. 35. Concussion -grading
  36. 36. Alcohol effect - concussion Breath smells alcoholic odor
  37. 37. Concussion - Penalty to the sportsmen • Concussion is common among contact and collision sports participants. • Football, rugby players and boxers are particularly exposed to repetitive concussions, leading to the condition known as • chronic traumatic encephalopathy syndrome.
  38. 38. Punch drunk syndrome ( PDS ) • A condition occurring late in boxer’s career or years after retirement which is the cumulative result of recurrent cerebral concussions. Signs and symptoms: There may be deterioration of speed and reﬂexes, and incoordination along with personality change associated with social instability and sometimes paranoia and delusions
  39. 39. PDS- dementia pugilistica or boxer’s encephalopathy • Later, memory loss progresses to full dementia, often associated with Parkinsonian signs, ataxia or intention tremors, shuffling, broad-based gait and dysarthria. • Autopsy: Chronic SDH, attenuation of corpus callosum, DAI and cortical atrophy may be seen. • Muhammad Ali a popular boxer suuffered with PDS at his old age.
  40. 40. Diffuse axonal injury D A I
  41. 41. D A I- Definition Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) is a condition representing a spectrum of severity in which the victim is unconscious from the time of injury, and then either remains in a coma or enters a persistent vegetative state.
  42. 42. D A I
  43. 43. Concussion leads to DAI • concussion some times may progress to DAI • functional abnormality of nerve cells and of their connections - • Death may occur without the patient regaining consciousness, or he may recover partially and then die suddenly. • the victim may exhibit automatism and may commit some violent or criminal act.
  44. 44. D A I - grading Upper Brain stem Upper brain stem
  45. 45. TBI traumatic brain injury
  46. 46. D A I - Diagnosis • Symptoms are confused with condition of drunkenness CT scan: • Characteristic CT findings may be absent • but in severe DAI focal lesions are seen as petechial hemorrhages in the corpus callosum, cerebellar peduncle and evidence of diﬀuse injury to axons. • MRI with its high sensitivity may show some parenchymal injury,
  47. 47. DAI
  48. 48. D A I – diagnosis- • Seen in the internal capsule, corpus callosum and superior cerebellar peduncle. • Immuno histo chemistry – used to detect axonal swellings.
  49. 49. Histologically, - scattered microglial accumulates -and debris-laden macrophages
  50. 50. Histology - DAI • numerous axonal swellings (‘retraction balls / bulbs’) • retraction balls seen as eosinophilic-pink swellings, but a survival of 15–18 h is required to demonstrate
  51. 51. Autopsy Findings - D A I • i. Contact injuries to the scalp and skull may be absent. • ii. Thin subarachnoid haemorrhage may be seen. • iii. Brain: Cut sections may be normal to the naked eye or there may be minimal gross alterations— • focal lesions in the dorso lateral aspect of the rostral brainstem
  52. 52. Autopsy findings …..DAI • focal necrosis or petechial hemorrhages in the corpus callosum
  53. 53. Diffuse axonal injury (D A I) Gliding contusions are common and hemorrhages in the thalamus and basal ganglia are frequent. • autopsy is usually negative, but in some cases petechial haemorrhages may be found in the brain.
  54. 54. Intra cranial hemorrhages
  55. 55. Intra cranial Hemorrhages
  56. 56. Types of hemorrhages • Intra Axial Hemorrage- - Intra Parenchymal - Intra Ventricular Extra Axial Hemorrhage – Epidural Hemorrhage - Subdural Hemorrhage - Subarachniod Hemorrhag
  57. 57. Extra dural hemorrhage Collection of blood in a space between dura and skull, mostly due to trauma.
  58. 58. EDH
  59. 59. EDH
  60. 60. Layers of skull and brain coverings
  61. 61. EDH
  62. 62. EDH & SDH
  63. 63. EDH • Clot is localised and causes localised concavity of surface of brain, with flattening of the gyri due to pressure effect. • Clot is oval or circular, 10 to 20 cm. in diameter, 2 to 6 cm. thick, weighs 30 to 300 g. and is adherent to dura. • Usually, 200 ml. of blood collection - minimum to cause death
  64. 64. EDH • it is the least common type of meningeal bleeding (1 to 3%). • It is not common in first 2 yeasrs of age, but may possible between 20 to 40 years. • Bleeding may occur due to fall from height or after a vehicular accident. Middle meningeal artery and dura mater
  65. 65. EDH • Meningeal arteries passing through grooves of the endo-cranium, when ever skull fractures arteries also may get damaged and bleed in to ED space • Extra Dural space is a potential space, why because dura mater closely attached inside the cranium.
  66. 66. Extra dural haemorrhage- mechanism • At the moment of impact the skull moves relative to the dura underneath it, dura is stripped from bone, • Meningeal arteries may torn and blood will leak in to the potential space between endo cranium and dura .
  67. 67. EDH- mechanism • and an potential extra dural space is filled with blood upon the site of trauma. • Dura will be further stripped from endocranium due to more collection of arterial blood which leeks with pressure.
  68. 68. Meningeal arteries – a source EDH
  69. 69. EDH- source of bleed • Most common site – tempero-parietal region VESSELS : most common 1. Anterior & Posterior branches of middle meningeal artery 2. Middle meningeal vein
  70. 70. EDH - vessels injured . injury to middle meningeal artery- commonest . - due to a blow to the lateral convexity of the head. - Less commonly- - posterior meningeal artery near- foramen magnum -anterior meningeal artery near cribriform plate . -anterior ethmoidal artery- A blow over forehead . -sagittal sinus A blow on vertex .
  71. 71. Signs and symptoms- EDH • a episode of consciousness in between two bouts of unconsciousness is called lucid interval (Lucid = clear ). • Initial loss of conscious ( L O C) due to concussion and the subsequent clear period (lucid interval)- due to recovery from concussion, second time unconsciousness is due to EDH
  72. 72. EDH - symptoms • lucid interval may extend from few hours to a week • Lucid interval more common in adults than in children • As pressure on brain increases, patient is first confused and may appear to be drunk
  73. 73. Diagnosis -EDH • X RAY & CT are diagnostic • Hematoma limited by suture line • EDH is bi-convex and SDH is banana shape. • Death occurs due to respiratory failure due to compression of brain stem. Sub Dural Hematoma Vs EDH
  74. 74. EDH- blood is limited at the points of the sutures
  75. 75. kernohan’s notch effect EDH – raised ICT coning of supratentorial content through the tentorial hiatus shift of midbrain to the opposite side – injured by sharp end of tentorium cerebelli Kernohan s notch
  76. 76. EDH & SDH
  77. 77. EDH
  78. 78. EDH
  79. 79. EDH & SDH
  80. 80. EDH- complications • Complications – -cerebral oedema, -meningitis, -post traumatic amnesia, -post traumatic epilepsy • Immediate surgical intervention is life saving
  81. 81. Cerebral oedema is due to: (a) Increase in intravascular pressure. (b) Increased permeability of cerebral vessels. (c) Decrease in plasma colloid osmotic pressure. • There is localised or diffuse abnormal accumulation of water and sodium, which increases the volume of the brain. • Focal oedema in the brain stem is usually fatal
  82. 82. Pressure effects- Herniation
  83. 83. Medico-legal Aspects-EDH • EDH is almost always due to trauma, either by means of accident or assault. • But very rare due to spontaneous rupture of blood vessels • Prognosis is good with proper surgical treatment in time.„Patient may be discharged from hospital during lucid interval and die at home. doctor may be charged with negligence • „Most complications occur within the first 24 h following the injury.
  84. 84. M L I – E D H • Patient’s attendants should be instructed on warning signs otherwise it may amount to medical negligence. „ • The condition may resemble drunkenness and patient may die in police custody • Presence of an EDH alone may or may not cause death— the possibility increasing with increasing blood collection intra cranially, pressure effect , duration of injury and the presence of herniation - this affect the time laps since incident till to death.
  85. 85. Non-traumatic spontaneous EDH rare but may be seen in • sickle cell anemia, • coagulopathies, • infectious diseases of the skull like sinusitis, • vascular malformations of the dura, • metastasis to the dura or skull, • and chronic kidney disease. In this category of patients, typically there is no evidence of head trauma, skull fracture or lucid interval
  86. 86. EDH- autopsy findings • Fissured fracture is seen in 90% cases, but sometimes it is depressed. • Haematoma is directly under the site of surface injury, and usually covers motor area of brain and tends to run in middle fossa.
  87. 87. M L I of E D H Heat hematoma and EDH
  88. 88. Important questions (2 or 4 marks) • Lucid interval • Concussion • EDH • DAI • Coup and contre coup injuries • Punch drunk syndrome
  89. 89. Thanking you Be safe

