Selling Luxury Masterclass - online course

“Selling Luxury Masterclass” - is an interactive luxury session that focuses on the transfer of knowledge through exchange of experience. The workshop is structured in six sessions, focused on case studies, examples of good practice and analysis, thus giving participants the opportunity to adapt content to their specific problems and concerns, increasing the usefulness of each session.

“Selling Luxury Masterclass” presents a step-by-step approach to explore the universe of luxury, leading to a better understanding of the luxury product and discovering the luxury consumer. “Selling Luxury Masterclass” will teach you how to develop customer relationships in luxury retail, thus giving the experience of a luxury brand.

