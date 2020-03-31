Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Dental clinic in Kochi HTTP://REEDENTCLINIC.COM/
Best Dental clinic in Kochi  Reedent dental clinic is the best dental clinic in Kochi . We offer a complete variety of de...
Dr Reena Philip (Best Dentist in Kochi)  Our organization is headed by Dr. Reena Philip whose passion and over 7 years of...
Reedent Dental clinic  Our organization is headed by Dr. Reena Philip whose passion and over 7 years of expertise in this...
 Patients of the Reedent dental clinic in Kochi are provided with a full range of services for dental treatment
Teeth Whitening  Tooth Whitening is the most common cosmetic Dental method because it can greatly enhance how your teeth ...
Smile Transformation  It is to enhance your smile by bringing into attention your facial presence, skin tone, hair color,...
Wedding Makeover  Reedent Dental and Skin Cosmetic treatments like Smile Remodeling and Skin Transformation therapies. Pl...
Tooth Jewellery  More trend is clearing the globe to be fashionable, distinctive and stylish. Let your teeth impress good...
Root Canal Treatment  A RCT is utilized to fix and protect a tooth that is seriously decomposed or becomes diseased and s...
Crowns & Bridges  Crowns & Bridges
Pediatric Dentistry  By age 6 or 8 years, children start to lose their first set of teeth. We offer a wide range of treat...
Orthodontics  Are you feel uncomfortable and worried about crooked or protruding teeth, Our Dental clinic in kochi help s...
Implants & Gum Surgeries  Implants are metal posts or structures that are surgically placed into the jaw bone underneath ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best dental clinic in kochi

14 views

Published on

Reedent is the best dental clinic in Kochi

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best dental clinic in kochi

  1. 1. Best Dental clinic in Kochi HTTP://REEDENTCLINIC.COM/
  2. 2. Best Dental clinic in Kochi  Reedent dental clinic is the best dental clinic in Kochi . We offer a complete variety of dental treatments and resolutions for any sort of dental problems that you may have. Our special treatment includes are Teeth Whitening, Smile Makeover, Wedding Makeover, Tooth Jewellery, Root Canal Treatment, Crowns & Bridges, Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Implants & Gum Surgeries .Reedent is one of the best dental clinic in Kochi .We are dedicated to the top most experienced dentists, highest european standards of hygiene and state of the art equipments have reached a new level of services
  3. 3. Dr Reena Philip (Best Dentist in Kochi)  Our organization is headed by Dr. Reena Philip whose passion and over 7 years of expertise in this field makes him one of the best dentists in Kochi and 7 team members are working through out the Clinic. Best in class treatments with world class equipments and the use of most modern technologies along with well trained and experienced doctors together make Reedent the best dental clinic in Kochi .Reedent Dental Clinic in Kochi is the most advanced and reputed dental clinic in Cochin, situated in the heart of Kakkand. At Reedent Dental Clinic you will consistently experience the most modern and international quality dental care.
  4. 4. Reedent Dental clinic  Our organization is headed by Dr. Reena Philip whose passion and over 7 years of expertise in this field makes him one of the best dentists in Kochi and 7 team members are working through out the Clinic. Best in class treatments with world class equipments and the use of most modern technologies along with well trained and experienced doctors together make Reedent the best dental clinic in Kochi .Reedent Dental Clinic in Kochi is the most advanced and reputed dental clinic in Cochin, situated in the heart of Kakkand. At Reedent Dental Clinic you will consistently experience the most modern and international quality dental care.
  5. 5.  Patients of the Reedent dental clinic in Kochi are provided with a full range of services for dental treatment
  6. 6. Teeth Whitening  Tooth Whitening is the most common cosmetic Dental method because it can greatly enhance how your teeth examine. They lighten teeth make up it more whiter and glitterier
  7. 7. Smile Transformation  It is to enhance your smile by bringing into attention your facial presence, skin tone, hair color, teeth, gum tissue and lips to develop your perfect smile.
  8. 8. Wedding Makeover  Reedent Dental and Skin Cosmetic treatments like Smile Remodeling and Skin Transformation therapies. Planning yourself two or three months preceding to your wedding day is needed. We will examine at your skin type and take at most protection when doing these treatments.we become more happy looking glamorous and bright with a bright smile on your fortunate day.
  9. 9. Tooth Jewellery  More trend is clearing the globe to be fashionable, distinctive and stylish. Let your teeth impress good quality tooth jewellery and add up a shine to your smile. Gems are azure, minerals and are accessible in different colors too.
  10. 10. Root Canal Treatment  A RCT is utilized to fix and protect a tooth that is seriously decomposed or becomes diseased and sure that with the help of our advanced equipments and techniques, root canal procedure is easy making you comfortable, painless and relaxed.
  11. 11. Crowns & Bridges  Crowns & Bridges
  12. 12. Pediatric Dentistry  By age 6 or 8 years, children start to lose their first set of teeth. We offer a wide range of treatment options, as well as expertise and training to care for your child's teeth, gums and mouth.
  13. 13. Orthodontics  Are you feel uncomfortable and worried about crooked or protruding teeth, Our Dental clinic in kochi help securely move teeth into proper position, guide facial development and ensure healthful growth of jaw. We do have invisible braces which will look just like your natural teeth
  14. 14. Implants & Gum Surgeries  Implants are metal posts or structures that are surgically placed into the jaw bone underneath your gums. Implant is that no adjustment teeth need to be prepared to hold your new replacement teeth in place.

×