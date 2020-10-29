Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.optisolbusiness.com Can you brief about OptiSol? We are an IT services firm offering DIGITAL solutions for Startups an...
www.optisolbusiness.com What is your key differentiator? 1. Consultative engagement with focus on digital transformation b...
www.optisolbusiness.com Design Thinking
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free & Best Professional Video Editing App For Android & IPhone Users | Download Now For Free

16 views

Published on

This is a professional video editing app for expertise & beginners.
https://youtu.be/M62IR8qLBxU
Are you interested in editing those videos taken during the best moments of your life? Here is an application that makes the video editing simple, fun and more professional. Editing a video, trimming the size of it, merging two videos to make the memories lovable - All can be done in "one Click" now.

Not just tweaking videos and playing with it, Video Wizard also lets you do the magic by letting you add images and text to the video and build a story that lasts forever.

As the name says, become a video magician by using Video Wizard - A fun-filled, professional output application that will make you a rock star among the community.
To Download the app on play store visit - https://bit.ly/3opCKvT
To Download the app on Apple store visit - https://apple.co/34xLGHz
For Enquiry or Free consultation visit - https://bit.ly/3h8jCgU

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free & Best Professional Video Editing App For Android & IPhone Users | Download Now For Free

  1. 1. www.optisolbusiness.com Can you brief about OptiSol? We are an IT services firm offering DIGITAL solutions for Startups and Enterprises. We are experts in custom web and mobile application design &development, data solutions and product implementations. We are a team of about 150+ employees with development center in India and project management center at Ohio, US. We have been in operations for about 10 years now and we have built about 200+ web applications and 80+ mobile applications. We have excellent client references in US and Europe and couple of them are Fortune 500 companies. We have been awarded by CIO Review and other associations and we are a top rated service provider in PeoplePerHour and Guru job portal. Our development methodology is driven by design thinking with tools for collaboration and our key differentiator is our People.
  2. 2. www.optisolbusiness.com What is your key differentiator? 1. Consultative engagement with focus on digital transformation built on Social/Mobile/Analytics/Cloud solution architecture 2. Design thinking that enables you to Collaborate and Prototype before building (P2B: Prototype 2 Build). 3. Agile development methodology with iterative releases and milestone linked payment. Tool driven using Pivotal Tracker/InvisionApp/Slack/CI & CD/GitHub for enhanced transparency in execution. 4. Competitive pricing by leveraging our onsite offshore framework with development team based out of India 5. Resources with average experience of 4+ years in various technology stacks bound with stricter NDA and data privacy measures.
  3. 3. www.optisolbusiness.com Design Thinking

×