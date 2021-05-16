Successfully reported this slideshow.
REALISM PRESENTED BY: Baishakhi Das 1st Year M.Sc Nursing Student Apollo Gleneagles Nursing College
ARISTOTLE (384-322 BCE)  Greek Philosopher  First Prominent Realist Philosophers  Father of Realism  A Pupil of Plato ...
DEFINITION OF REALISM “The doctrine of realism asserts that there is a real world of things behind and corresponding to th...
 Aristotle explained that each object “had its own ‘soul’ that directs it in the right way.  Aristotle also explained th...
Cont… Aristotle is also concerned with logic. Deductive Logic Inductive logic
AIMS OF EDUCATION IN REALISM It focuses on present or real life. It opposes bookish learning. It emphasize on vocationa...
REALISM AND OBJECTIVES OF EDUCATION Equipping students with knowledge and skill needed to understand and master their phy...
FORM OF REALISM SCHOLASTIC REALISM A study of eternal truth which holds over objects of world around us.
PRINCIPLES OF REALISM Phenomenal world is true. Senses are the doors of knowledge. Opposition of Idealism. Man is a pa...
THEISTIC REALISM GOD PHYSICAL UNIVERSE ----------›
REALISM AND THE TEACHER A teacher should be such that he/she is educated. He/she must have full mastery of the knowledge...
REALISM AND THE CHILD  The child is a real unit which has real existence.  Child can reach near reality through learning...
REALISM AND SCHOOL ORGANIZATION School organization would be based on the real needs of society. The opening of science ...
REALISM AND CURRICULUM Developed according to Utility and Needs Subjects concerning day to day activities Main subjects...
LIMITATIONS OF REALISM Realism only focuses on physical world. Realism accepts real needs and real feelings only. Reali...
SUMMARIZATION
CONCLUSION Some of the points raised against realism may be true but some are raised under ignorance of the study of reali...
