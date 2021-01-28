Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP 1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM TUGASAN: BAHAN MENGAJAR MEMBACA (PERKATAAN PALING HAMPIR DENGAN...
SUSU
LAMPIN
BAJU
KAKI
MATA
TANGAN
PIPI
MULUT
PERUT
BADAN
  1. 1. LMCP 1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM TUGASAN: BAHAN MENGAJAR MEMBACA (PERKATAAN PALING HAMPIR DENGAN BAYI) OLEH: BAINATUL NAJIHA BINTI ZAKARIA A166371
