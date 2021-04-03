[❤DOWNLOAD PDF❤] Collecting Matchbox Regular Wheels 1953-1969 Ipad

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0873497570 Matchbox vehicles, from cars and trucks to tractors and trailers, produced in series 1 through 75, from 1953 to 1969, are presented here in both detailed text listings and over 370 vivid color photographs. Variations of each vehicle manufactured are described, and many are shown. Various box styles used throughout this period are presented. Prices for the Matchbox vehicles and their variations are listed in this easy-to-use text.