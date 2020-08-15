Drugs and cosmetics act 1940 and rules 1945

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Submitted By- Baikunth Barik B.Pharma 5th sem ACP
Contents ACP 2  History and Objectives  Definitions  Administration of the act andrules  Provisions related toImport ...
History ACP  British misrule-Providing poor healthcare systemto Indian citizens  Observations made by-Drugs Enquiry Comm...
LIST OF AMENDING ACTS AND ADAPTATION ORDERS ACP 4 1. The Drugs (Amendment) Act, 1955 2. The Drugs (Amendment) Act, 1960 3....
Objectives ACP 5  Toregulate the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs & cosmetics throughlicensing. drugs ...
Definitions ACP 6 Drugs : All medicines for internal or external use of human intended beings to or animals be used and a...
Cosmetic : 7 intended toAny article rubbed, poured, sprinkled or otherwise sprayed appliedintroduced into, or or any part...
 Misbranded drugs : (a)if it is so coloured, coated, powdered or polished that damage is concealed or if it is made to ap...
 Adulterated drug : (a) if it consists, in whole or in part, of any filthy, putrid or decomposed substance;or ACP (b)if i...
 Spurious drugs: a name which(a) if it is imported under belongs to another drug;or ACP (b) if it is an imitation of, or ...
Manufacture: to any drug or cosmetic, itIn relation includes any process or part of a process for making, altering, ornam...
Patent or Proprietary medicine: A drug which prescription presented in is a remedy or a form ready for internal or extern...
Administration of the act and rules ACP A) Advisory : 1)Drugs Technical AdvisoryBoard-DTAB 2)Drugs ConsultativeCommittee-D...
Drugs Technical Advisory Board(DTAB) ACP  Ex-Officio: (i) Director General of Health Services (Chairman) (ii) Drugs Contr...
Nominated: 1) Twopersons by the Central Government. 2) One person by the Central Government from the pharmaceutical indus...
 Elected: 1)one person, to be elected by the Executive Committee of the Pharmacy Council of India, 2)one person, to be el...
Functions: To advise the Central Government and the State Governments on technicalmatters. Tocarry out the other function...
Drugs Consultative Committee(DCC) ACP  It is also an advisory body constituted by central government. of the Central of e...
Functions:  To advise the Central Government, the State Governments and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board on any other ...
Central Drug Laboratory(CDL) ACP  Established in Calcutta, under the control of a director appointed by the Central Gover...
Drug control laboratories in state ACP In gujarat three laboratories establishedwhich collect, analysed and report thevari...
Function:  Testing of drug sample  Analysis of foodsample  Analysis of exicsesample ACP
Government analyst ACP  These officers are appointed by the central or state government and perform theduties. Qualificat...
Duties:  1) The Government Analyst shall cause to be analysed or tested such samples or drugs and cosmetics as may be sen...
Licencing authority ACP Qualification: (i)Graduate in Pharmacy on Pharmaceutical Chemistry or in Medicine with specializat...
Duties: (1)to inspect all establishments licensed for the sale of drugs within the area assigned to him; (2)to satisfy him...
(5)to maintain a record of all inspections made and action taken by him in the performance of his duties, (6)to make such ...
Controlling authority ACP Qualification:  graduate in Pharmacy or PharmaceuticalChemistry or in Medicine with specializat...
Drug Inspector ACP Qualification 1 Persons having qualification for appointment as government as govermental Analysis for ...
Power: ACP a) Inspect, -- (i)any premises where in any drug or cosmetic is being manufactured. (ii)any premises where in a...
Provision of Act ACP Import Manufacturi ng Sales Labeling & Packaging
IMPORT ACP
IMPORT of drugs ACP  Classes of drugs prohibited toimport  Import of drug underlicense 1)Specified in Schedule-C/C1 2)Sp...
Classes of drugs prohibited to import ACP  Misbranded drugs  Drugs of substandardquality  Drugs claiming to cure diseas...
Import of the biological drugs(C/C1) ACP Conditions to befulfillled:  Licensee must haveadequate facility forthestorage. ...
Import of the Schedule-X drugs (Narcotic & Psychotropic drugs) ACP Conditions to befulfilled:  Licensee must have adequat...
Drugs Imported for examination, test or a ACP nalysis Conditions to befulfilled:  License is necessary underform-11  Mus...
Drugs imported for personal use ACP 38 Conditions to befulfilled:  Up to 100 average doses may be imported without any pe...
Import of drugs without license ACP 39  Substances not used for medicinalpupose  Drugs in Sch-C1 required for manufactur...
Penalties related to Import ACP OFFENCES PENALTIES Import of spurious OR adulterated drug OR drug which involves risk to h...
Cosmetics prohibited to import ACP 41  Misbranded cosmetics  Spurious cosmetics  Cosmetic containing harmful ingredient...
MANUFACTURE ACP 42
Manufacture ACP 43  Prohibition of manufacture  Manufacture of other than inSch-C/C1  Manufacture of those inSch-C/C1 ...
Prohibition of manufacture ACP 4 4  Drug not of standard quality or misbranded, adulterated orspurious.  Patent or Propr...
Manuf. of drugs other than in Sch- C/C1 ACP 45 Conditions:  Premises should comply with schedule‘M’  Adequate facility f...
Manuf. of drugs those in Schedule- C/C1(Biological) ACP 46 Conditions:  Drugs must be issued in previously sterilized sea...
Manufacture Of Sch-X drugs ACP 47 Conditions:  Accounts of all transactions regarding manuf. should be maintained in seri...
Loan License ACP 48 Definition: A person(applicant) who does not have his own arrangements(factory) for manufacture but w...
Repackaging license ACP 49 Definition: Process of breaking up any drug from a bulk container into small packages and labe...
Penalties related to Manufacture ACP OFFENCES PENALTIES Manufacture of any spuriousdrugs a) 1-3 years imprisonment and Rs....
Manufacture of cosmetics ACP 51 Prohibited for the following classes ofdrug:  Misbranded or spurious cosmetics and ofsubs...
SALE ACP 52
Sale of Drugs ACP 53  Classes of drugs prohibited to besold  Wholesale of biological (C/C1)  Wholesale of other than th...
Class of drug prohibited to sale ACP 54  Misbranded, spurious, adulterated and drugs not of standard quality  Patent/Pro...
Wholesale of biological (C/C1) ACP 55  Adequate premises, with greater than 10 M2 area, with proper storagefacility  Dru...
whole sale from other than specified in c/c1 and x ACP 56  All the conditionsasdiscussed in for biological.  Compounding...
Labeling & Packaging ACP All the labeling general and specific and packaging specified to all classes of drugs and cosmet...
For allopathy ACP 58  Label
For ayurvedic, siddha, unani homoepathy and cosmetics 59 LABEL
Schedules to the act ACP 60 under First schedule – Names of books Ayurvedic and Siddha systems  Second schedule – Standa...
Schedules to the rules ACP 61 TYPE CONTENT “A” Performa for forms( Application, issue, renewal,etc.) “B” Ratesof fee forte...
Schedules to the rules ACP 62 TYPE CONTENT “F1” Special provision applicable to biological and special products, eg. Bacte...
Schedules to the rules ACP TYPE CONTENT “J” Listof diseasesand ailments thatdrug should notclaim tocure “K” List of drugs ...
TYPE CONTENT “P” Life period(expiry) of drugs “Q” Coal tar colors permitted to be used incosmetics “R” Standards for mecha...
Schedules to the rules ACP 65 TYPE CONTENT “U1” Manufacturing and analytical records of cosmetics “V” Standards for patent...
Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 2008 ACP 66 Salient features of theAct:-  Substantial enhancement in punishment  Li...
Different types of forms ACP 67  Forms.
QUESTIONS  Describe the functions of Central Drug Laboratory.  Sale of drugs according to Drugs and Cosmetic Act.  Desc...
References ACP 69  www.cdsco.nic.in  “Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence”, Jani GK, Atul prakashan; Fifth edition(2005-06); 28...
ACP 70
Drugs and cosmetics act 1940 and rules 1945

Drugs and cosmetics act 1940 and rules 1945 ppt

  4. 4. LIST OF AMENDING ACTS AND ADAPTATION ORDERS ACP 4 1. The Drugs (Amendment) Act, 1955 2. The Drugs (Amendment) Act, 1960 3. The Drugs (Amendment) Act, 1962 4. The Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 1964 5. The Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act,1972 6. The Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 1982 7. The Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 1995 8. The Drugsand cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 2008
  5. 5. Objectives ACP 5  Toregulate the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs & cosmetics throughlicensing. drugs and Manufacture, distribution and sale of cosmetics by qualified personsonly.  Toprevent substandard in drugs.  To regulate the manufacture and Ayurvedic, Siddhaand Unani drugs. sale of Advisory To establish Board(DTAB) Drugs Technical and Drugs Consultative Committees(DCC) for Allopathic and allied drugs and cosmetics.
  6. 6. Definitions ACP 6 Drugs : All medicines for internal or external use of human intended beings to or animals be used and all substances for or in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of any disease or disorder in human beings or animals, including preparations applied on human body for the purpose of repelling insects like mosquitoes.
  7. 7. Cosmetic : 7 intended toAny article rubbed, poured, sprinkled or otherwise sprayed appliedintroduced into, or or any part thereof be on, or to, the forhuman body cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, and includes any article intended for use as a component of cosmetic. ACP
  8. 8.  Misbranded drugs : (a)if it is so coloured, coated, powdered or polished that damage is concealed or if it is made to appear of better or greater therapeutic value than it really is;or (b)if it is not labelled in the prescribed manner. 8 ACP
  9. 9.  Adulterated drug : (a) if it consists, in whole or in part, of any filthy, putrid or decomposed substance;or ACP (b)if it has been prepared, packed or stored under insanitary conditions whereby it may have been contaminated with filth or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health;or (c) if its container is composed in whole or in part, of any poisonous or deleterious substance which may render the contents 9injurious toHealth.
  10. 10.  Spurious drugs: a name which(a) if it is imported under belongs to another drug;or ACP (b) if it is an imitation of, or a substitute for, another drug or resembles another drug in a manner likely to deceive or bears upon it or upon its label or container the name of anotherdrug
  11. 11. Manufacture: to any drug or cosmetic, itIn relation includes any process or part of a process for making, altering, ornamenting, finishing, pac king, labelling, breaking up or otherwise treating or adopting any drug or cosmetic with a view to its sale or distribution but does not include the compounding or dispensing of any drug, or the packing of any drug or cosmetic, in the ordinary course of retailbusiness. ACP
  12. 12. Patent or Proprietary medicine: A drug which prescription presented in is a remedy or a form ready for internal or external administration of human beings or animals and which is not included in the edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia for the time being or any other Pharmacopoeia authorized in this behalf by the Central Government. ACP
  13. 13. Administration of the act and rules ACP A) Advisory : 1)Drugs Technical AdvisoryBoard-DTAB 2)Drugs ConsultativeCommittee-D.C.C. B) Analytical : 1)Central Drugs Laboratory - CDL 2)Drug Control Laboratory instates 3)Government Analysts C) Executives : 1)Licensing authorities 2)Controlling authorities 3)Drug Inspectors
  14. 14. Drugs Technical Advisory Board(DTAB) ACP  Ex-Officio: (i) Director General of Health Services (Chairman) (ii) Drugs Controller, India (iii)Director of the Central Drugs Laboratory, Calcutta (iv) Director of the Central Research Institute,Kasauli Research Institute, (v)Director of Indian Veterinary Institute, Izatnagar (vi) President of Medical Council of India (vii) President of the Pharmacy Council of India (viii) Director of Central Drug Research Lucknow
  15. 15. Nominated: 1) Twopersons by the Central Government. 2) One person by the Central Government from the pharmaceutical industry 3) Two persons holding the appointment of Government Analyst under thisAct, ACP
  16. 16.  Elected: 1)one person, to be elected by the Executive Committee of the Pharmacy Council of India, 2)one person, to be elected by the Executive Committee of the Medical Council of India, 3)one pharmacologist to be elected by the Governing Body of the Indian Council of Medical Research; 4)one person to be elected by the Central Council of the Indian Medical Association; 5)one person to be elected by the Council of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association; ACP
  17. 17. Functions: To advise the Central Government and the State Governments on technicalmatters. Tocarry out the other functions assigned to it by this Act. ACP
  18. 18. Drugs Consultative Committee(DCC) ACP  It is also an advisory body constituted by central government. of the Central of each State  Constitution: Two representatives Government One representative Government
  19. 19. Functions:  To advise the Central Government, the State Governments and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board on any other matter tending to secure uniformity throughout India in the administration of thisAct.  The Drugs Consultative Committee shall meet when required  Has power to regulate its ownprocedure.ACP
  20. 20. Central Drug Laboratory(CDL) ACP  Established in Calcutta, under the control of a director appointed by the Central Government. Functions:  Analysis or test of samples of drugs/cosmetics sent by the custom collectors orcourts.  Analytical Q.C. of the imported samples.  Collection, storage and distribution of internal standards.  Preparation of reference standards and their maintenance.  Maintenance of microbial cultures.  Any other duties entrusted by CentralGovernment.  Acting as an appellateauthority in matterof disputes.
  21. 21. Drug control laboratories in state ACP In gujarat three laboratories establishedwhich collect, analysed and report thevarious sampleof thedrugs and food. 1) Baroda: Established in 1959. 2) Bhuj: Established in 1979. 3) Rajkot: Established in 1983 The laboratory has the followingdevision:-  Pharmaceutical Chemistry Division  Immunology Division  Pharmacology Division  Pharmacognocy Division  Food Division  Ayurvedic Division
  22. 22. Function:  Testing of drug sample  Analysis of foodsample  Analysis of exicsesample ACP
  23. 23. Government analyst ACP  These officers are appointed by the central or state government and perform theduties. Qualification of governmentanalysist 1 Persons having qualification for appointment as government as govermental Analysis for allopathic drugs ; 2 having a degree in medicine, ayurved, sidha or unani system and not less than three year post graduate experience in the analysis of drugs in a laboratory undercontrol of a governmentanalyst.
  24. 24. Duties:  1) The Government Analyst shall cause to be analysed or tested such samples or drugs and cosmetics as may be sent to him by Inspectors.  2)A Government Analyst shall from time to time forward reports to the Government giving the result of analytical work and research with a view to theirpublication. ACP
  25. 25. Licencing authority ACP Qualification: (i)Graduate in Pharmacy on Pharmaceutical Chemistry or in Medicine with specializationin clinical pharmacology or microbiology from a University established in India by law;and (ii)Experience in the manufactureortesting of drugs a minimum period of five years, Provided that the requirementsas to theacademicqualification shall not apply to those inspectors.
  26. 26. Duties: (1)to inspect all establishments licensed for the sale of drugs within the area assigned to him; (2)to satisfy himself that the conditions of the licences are being observed; (3)to procure and send for test or analysis, if necessary, imported packages. (4) to investigate any complaint. ACP
  27. 27. (5)to maintain a record of all inspections made and action taken by him in the performance of his duties, (6)to make such enquiries and inspections as may be necessary to detect the sale of drugs in contravention to theAct; ACP
  28. 28. Controlling authority ACP Qualification:  graduate in Pharmacy or PharmaceuticalChemistry or in Medicine with specialization in clinical Pharmacology or microbiology from a University established in India by lawand  experience in the manufactureor testing of drugs or enforcement of the provisions of the Act for a minimum period of fiveyears:
  29. 29. Drug Inspector ACP Qualification 1 Persons having qualification for appointment as government as govermental Analysis for allopathic drugs ; or 2 having a degree in ayurved, sidha or unani system and not less than three year post graduate experience in the analysisof drugs in a laboratory undercontrol of (a)a government analyst, or (b) a chemical examinar, or (c) head of an institutionspecially approved for thispurpose.
  30. 30. Power: ACP a) Inspect, -- (i)any premises where in any drug or cosmetic is being manufactured. (ii)any premises where in any drug or cosmetic is being sold, or stocked or exhibited or offered for sale, or distributed; (b) Take samples of any drug orcosmetic,-- (i)which is being manufactured or being sold or is stocked orexhibited oroffered forsale, or is being distributed; (ii)from any person who is in the course of conveying, delivering orpreparing to deliver such drug orcosmetic toa purchaseroraconsignee.
  31. 31. Provision of Act ACP Import Manufacturi ng Sales Labeling & Packaging
  32. 32. IMPORT ACP
  33. 33. IMPORT of drugs ACP  Classes of drugs prohibited toimport  Import of drug underlicense 1)Specified in Schedule-C/C1 2)Specified in Schedule-X 3)Imported forTest/Analysis 4)Imported for personal use 5)Any newdrugs  Drugs exempted from provisions ofimport  Offences and Penalties
  34. 34. Classes of drugs prohibited to import ACP  Misbranded drugs  Drugs of substandardquality  Drugs claiming to cure diseasesspecified in Sch-J  Adulterated drugs  Spurious drugs  Drugs whose manufacture, sale/distribution are prohibited in original country, except for the purpose of test, examination andanalysis.  Patent/Proprietary medicines whose true formula is notdisclosed.
  35. 35. Import of the biological drugs(C/C1) ACP Conditions to befulfillled:  Licensee must haveadequate facility forthestorage.  Licensee must maintain arecord of the sale.  Licensee must allow an inspector to inspect premises and to check therecords.  Licensee must furnish thesample to theauthority.  Licensee must not sell drugs from which sample is withdrawn and he is advised not to sale, and recall the batch from the market.
  36. 36. Import of the Schedule-X drugs (Narcotic & Psychotropic drugs) ACP Conditions to befulfilled:  Licensee must have adequate storagefacility.  Applicant must be reputable in the occupation, trade orbusiness.  The license granted even before should not be suspended orcancelled.  The licensee has not been convicted any offence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act or Narcotic and Psychotropic SubstancesAct.
  37. 37. Drugs Imported for examination, test or a ACP nalysis Conditions to befulfilled:  License is necessary underform-11  Must use imported drugs only for said purpose and at the place specified in the license.  Must keep the record with respect to quantities, name of the manufacturer and date of import. 37  Must allow an inspector to inspect the premises and check tShJTePC records.
  38. 38. Drugs imported for personal use ACP 38 Conditions to befulfilled:  Up to 100 average doses may be imported without any permit, provided it is part of passenger’s luggage.  More than 100 doses imported with license. Apply on formno.-12-A,12-B custom  Drugs must be bonafide personaluse.  Drugs must be declared to the collectors if sodirected.
  39. 39. Import of drugs without license ACP 39  Substances not used for medicinalpupose  Drugs in Sch-C1 required for manufacturing and not for medicinal use.  Substanceswhichare both drugsand foods such as: Condensed/Powdered Milk Malt Lactose Farex/Cereal Oats  Predigested foods  Ginger, Pepper, Cumin, Cinnamon
  40. 40. Penalties related to Import ACP OFFENCES PENALTIES Import of spurious OR adulterated drug OR drug which involves risk to human beings or animals OR drug not having therapeuticvalues a) 3 years imprisonment and 5000 Rs. fine on first conviction b) 5 years imprisonment OR 1000 Rs. fine OR both for subsequent conviction Contravention of theprovision a) 6 months imprisonment OR 500 Rs. fine OR both for first conviction b) 1 year imprisonment OR 1000 Rs. fine for subsequent offence 40
  41. 41. Cosmetics prohibited to import ACP 41  Misbranded cosmetics  Spurious cosmetics  Cosmetic containing harmful ingredients  Cosmetics not of standardquality  which contains more than-2 ppm Arsenic, 20 ppm lead, 100 ppm heavy metals
  42. 42. MANUFACTURE ACP 42
  43. 43. Manufacture ACP 43  Prohibition of manufacture  Manufacture of other than inSch-C/C1  Manufacture of those inSch-C/C1  Manufacture of Sch-Xdrugs  Loan license  Repackaging license  Offences & Penalties
  44. 44. Prohibition of manufacture ACP 4 4  Drug not of standard quality or misbranded, adulterated orspurious.  Patent or Proprietarymedicine  Drugs in Sch-J  Risky to human beings oranimals  Drugs without therapeuticvalue  Preparation containing cyclamates
  45. 45. Manuf. of drugs other than in Sch- C/C1 ACP 45 Conditions:  Premises should comply with schedule‘M’  Adequate facility for testing, separate from manufacturing  Adequate storagefacility  Records maintained for at least 2 years from date of Exp.  Should provide sample toauthority  Furnish data of stability  Maintain the inspectionbook  Maintain reference samples from eachbatch
  46. 46. Manuf. of drugs those in Schedule- C/C1(Biological) ACP 46 Conditions:  Drugs must be issued in previously sterilized sealed glass or suitablecontainer  Containers should comply withSch-F  Some classes tested for aerobic & anaerobic micro- organism.eg. Sera ,Insulin, Pituitary hormones.  Serum tested for abnormaltoxicity  Parentral in doses of 10 ml or more should be tested for freedom from Pyrogens of spore Separate lab. for culture & manipulation bearing Pathogens  Test for sterility should be carriedout.
  47. 47. Manufacture Of Sch-X drugs ACP 47 Conditions:  Accounts of all transactions regarding manuf. should be maintained in serially.(Preserved for 5years)  Have to sent invoice of sale to licensing authorityevery 3 months  Store drugs in directcustody of responsibleperson.  Preparation must be labeled withXRx  Marketed in packings notexceeding  100 unit dose–Tablets/Capsules  300 ml- Oral liquid  5 ml - Injection
  48. 48. Loan License ACP 48 Definition: A person(applicant) who does not have his own arrangements(factory) for manufacture but who wish to manufacturing facilities owned by another licensee. Such licenses are called Loan licenses. Loan licenses are issuedfor: 1) Drugs other than specified in C/C1 & X. 2) Drugs specified in Schedule-C/C1
  49. 49. Repackaging license ACP 49 Definition: Process of breaking up any drug from a bulk container into small packages and labeling with a view to theirsale and distribution. Repackaging of drugs is granted of drugs other than Schdule-C/C1 and X.
  50. 50. Penalties related to Manufacture ACP OFFENCES PENALTIES Manufacture of any spuriousdrugs a) 1-3 years imprisonment and Rs.5000 fine b) 2-6 years imprisonment & Rs.10000 fine on subsequent conviction Manufacture of adulterateddrugs a) 1 year imprisonment & Rs.2000 fine b) 2 years imprisonment & Rs.2000 fine for subsequent conviction Manuf. of drugs in contravention of the provisions a) Imprisonment up to 3 months & Rs.500 fine b) Imprisonment up to 6 months & Rs.1000 fine on subsequent conviction 50
  51. 51. Manufacture of cosmetics ACP 51 Prohibited for the following classes ofdrug:  Misbranded or spurious cosmetics and ofsubstandard quality  Cosmetics containing hexachlorophene or mercury compounds  Cosmeticscontaining colorwhich contain more than- - 2 ppm of arsenic - 20 ppm of lead - 100 ppm of heavymetals  Eye preparations containing coal-tarcolor
  52. 52. SALE ACP 52
  53. 53. Sale of Drugs ACP 53  Classes of drugs prohibited to besold  Wholesale of biological (C/C1)  Wholesale of other than those specified in C/C1 and X
  54. 54. Class of drug prohibited to sale ACP 54  Misbranded, spurious, adulterated and drugs not of standard quality  Patent/Proprietary drugs with undisclosedformula  Sch-J drugs  Expired drugs. by government Drugs used for consumption schemes such as, Armedforce.  Physician’ssamples
  55. 55. Wholesale of biological (C/C1) ACP 55  Adequate premises, with greater than 10 M2 area, with proper storagefacility  Drugs sold only to retailer havinglicense  Premises should be in charge of competent person who is Reg. Pharmacist.  Records of purchase & sale  Records preserved for 3 years from date ofsale  License should displayed onpremises
  56. 56. whole sale from other than specified in c/c1 and x ACP 56  All the conditionsasdiscussed in for biological.  Compounding is made by or under the direct and personal supervision of a qualifiedperson.
  57. 57. Labeling & Packaging ACP All the labeling general and specific and packaging specified to all classes of drugs and cosmetics should be as per the provisions made under the act. 57
  58. 58. For allopathy ACP 58  Label
  59. 59. For ayurvedic, siddha, unani homoepathy and cosmetics 59 LABEL
  60. 60. Schedules to the act ACP 60 under First schedule – Names of books Ayurvedic and Siddha systems  Second schedule – Standard to be complied with by imported drugs and by drugs manufactured for sale, sold, stocked or exhibited for sale ordistribution
  61. 61. Schedules to the rules ACP 61 TYPE CONTENT “A” Performa for forms( Application, issue, renewal,etc.) “B” Ratesof fee fortestoranalysis by CDL or Govt. analysts “C” List of Biological and special products (Injectable) applicable to special provisions. “C1” List of Biological and special products (nonparenteral) applicable to special provisions. “D” Listof drugs thatare exempted from provisionsof import “E1” List of poisonous substances under the Ayurvedic , Siddha and Unani systems “F” Provisions applicable to bloodbank
  62. 62. Schedules to the rules ACP 62 TYPE CONTENT “F1” Special provision applicable to biological and special products, eg. Bacterial and viral vaccines, sera from living animals, bacterial origin diagnosticagents “F2” Standards for surgicaldressings “F3” Standards for umbilicaltapes “FF” Standards for ophthalmicpreparations “G” List of substances required to be used under medical supervision and labelled accordingly “H” List of substances (prescription) that should be sold by retail only on prescriptions of R.M.P.
  63. 63. Schedules to the rules ACP TYPE CONTENT “J” Listof diseasesand ailments thatdrug should notclaim tocure “K” List of drugs that are exempted from certain provisions regarding manufacture “M” Requirements of manufacturing premises, GMP requirements of factory premises, plants andequipments “M1” Requirements of factory premises for manufacture ofHomeopathic medicines “M2” Requirements of factory premises for manufacture ofcosmetics “M3” Requirements of factory premises for manufacture of medicaldevices “N” Listof equipment to run a Pharmacy “O” Standards for disinfectantfluids SJTPC 63
  64. 64. TYPE CONTENT “P” Life period(expiry) of drugs “Q” Coal tar colors permitted to be used incosmetics “R” Standards for mechanicalcontraceptives “R1” Standards for medicaldevices “S” Standards forcosmetics “T” Requirements (GMP) of factory premises forAyurvedic, Siddha, Unani drugs “U” Manufacturing and analytical records of drugs ACP 64
  65. 65. Schedules to the rules ACP 65 TYPE CONTENT “U1” Manufacturing and analytical records of cosmetics “V” Standards for patentorproprietary medicines “W” List of drugs marketed under genericnames- Omitted “X” List of narcotic drugs and psychotropicsubstances “Y” Requirement and guidelines on clinical trials for import and manufacture of newdrugs
  66. 66. Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act, 2008 ACP 66 Salient features of theAct:-  Substantial enhancement in punishment  Life imprisonment for offenders involved in manufacture, sale and distribution of spurious and adulterated drug likely to cause grievous hurt  Minimum punishment of seven years which may extend to lifeimprisonment  Provision for compensation to affectedperson
  67. 67. Different types of forms ACP 67  Forms.
  68. 68. QUESTIONS  Describe the functions of Central Drug Laboratory.  Sale of drugs according to Drugs and Cosmetic Act.  Describe the administration of Drug and cosmetics act  Manufacture of drugs according to Drugs and Cosmetics Act. ACP 68
  69. 69. References ACP 69  www.cdsco.nic.in  “Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence”, Jani GK, Atul prakashan; Fifth edition(2005-06); 28.  “Forensic Pharmacy”, Kokate CK and Gokhle SB, Pharma Book Syndicate; 152  “Laboratories” http://www.gujhealth.gov.in/fdc- laboratory.htm
  70. 70. ACP 70

