  1. 1. MARKET RESEARCH • ANALYSIS OF SURVEY RESULTS By Xue Bai A2 Media Studies
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION I carried out my primary research using online survey on Survey Monkey --- an online questionnaire site. This site is widely used by many companies and has million of people willing to fill the answer. Before I start producing my own short film, I conducted some market research to see how my target audiences would react to our final product, for example if there is a specific genre of film they enjoy mostly.
  3. 3. It is the best to start survey with a easy question. This question helps me to establish the age group that is interested in short films and I can know what audiences looking for nowadays. This question is used in most surveys and it mainly asked to determined the amount of females and males who took the survey. For my short film I wanted 10 of them to give mixed opinions.
  4. 4. This question shows that the most of the people who answered my survey are employees. This means that they are within our target age group. A short film is short, simple and easy to watch, and with this they can gain the same if not more enjoyment from a featured film. Students have less time as employees and time is vital for them. Short film can help them saving time and be entertained. A simple question which holds a lot of important. Do you watch short film ? The majority have in fact watched short films so this demonstrates that shorts film are not unknown. They all watch short film no matter the frequency.
  5. 5. This question is relevant in choosing my method of distribution, since I don’t have a large budget it is good that the audiences prefer online platforms. I can promote it through popular social medias, or official short film website that cater a specific audience. The findings in this question show that the most suitable platforms to find information about new and up and coming short films are internet and short film festivals. Therefore the minor task of this project that involves designing and making a short film postcard and web page for a short film are appropriate design formats that will reach and inform desired target audience.
  6. 6. This question shows me approximately the time span I have in order to impress the audience. If the film is too short they will feel unsatisfied, however if it is too long they will no longer feel immersed within the film world am trying to create. This helps me greatly it lets me know on what to focus my short film, which is very relevant to my limited experience and budget. I will have to revise my script until I believe it is unique enough to appeal to the audience as that is what they par most attention to.
  7. 7. Another question asked is the genre of movies people are interested in. This question is designed to see what type of films our target audience if interested in. The figures of each model is the same which benefits me to filming a topic that I want. This survey reveals what people value most in a short film, which is a message that impacts and influences the audiences. Through this I can establish the main theme and direction of my short film. The highest figure is entertainment which is predictable because people like to watch film for express stress and pressure.
  8. 8. EVLUATION Once I have summarized and analyzed the survey results, I was able to establish potential target audience that would be attracted to watch my short film and what type of promotional strategies to use in order to make such a product accessible and eventually a success. This valuable information will be used throughout production of my short film. I will create a detailed audience profile taking into consideration their wants and needs. These findings I will implement first into a film pitch and later during post production in designing and making promotional materials.

