RANAH AFEKTIF-SIKAP (ATITUDE) Kode Kategori jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional A.01 Penerimaan ...
RANAH AFEKTIF-SIKAP (ATITUDE) Kode Kategori jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Intenal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional A.05 Pembentukan ...
RANAH PSIKOMOTORIK – KETERAMPILAN (SKIIL) Kode Kategori Jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional S.01...
RANAH PSIKOMOTORIK – KETERAMPILAN (SKIIL) Kode Kategori Jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional S.06...
Taksonomi Bloom

Taksonomi Bloom

Health & Medicine
Taksonomi Bloom

  1. 1. RANAH-RANAH TAKSONOMI BLOOM RANAH KOGNITIF-PENGETAHUAN (KNOWLEDGE) Kode Kategori Jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional K.01 Pengetahuan Mengetahui……… Misalnya : Istilah Fakta Aturan Urutan Metode Mengidentifikasi Menyebutkan Memberi nama pada Menyusun daftar Menggaris bawahi Menjodohkan Memilih Memberikan definisi K.02 Pemahaman Menterjemahkan Menafsirkan Memperkirakan Menentukan…….. Misalnya : Metode Prosedur Memahami…….. Misalnya : Konsep Kaidah Prinsip Kaitan antara Fakta Isi pokok Mengartikan /Menginteprestasikan…… Misalnya : Tabel Grafik Bagan Menjelaskan Menguraiakan Merumuskan Merangkum Mengubah Memberikan contoh tentang Menyadur Meramalkan Memperkirakan Menerangkan K.03 Penerapan Memecahkan masalah Membuat bagan & grafik Menggunakan…………. Misalnya : Metode/prosedur Konsep Kaidah Prinsip Memperhitungkan Membuktikan Menghasilkan Menunjukan Melengkapi Menyediakan Menyesuaikan Menemukan K.04 Analisa Mengenali kesalahan Membedakan……….. Misalnya: Fakta dari interprestasi Data dari kesimpulan Menganalisa………… Misalnya : Struktur dasar Bagian-bagian Hubungan antara Memisahkan Menerima Menyisihkan Menghubungkan Memilih Membandingkan Mempertentangkan Membagi Membuat diagram/skema Menunjukan hubungan antara
  2. 2. RANAH KOGNITIF-PENGETAHUAN (KNOWLEDGE) Kode Kategori Jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional K.05 Sintesa Menghasilkan…………… Misalnya : Klasifikasi Karangan Kerangka teoritis Menyusun………….. Misalnya : Rencana Skema Program kerja Mengkategorikan Mengkombinasikan Mengarang Menciptakan Mendesain Mengatur Menyusun kenmbali Merangkaikan Menghubungkan Menyimpulkan Merancangkan Membuat pola K.06 Evaluasi Menilai berdasarkan norma internal…. Misalnya : Hasil karya seni Mutu karangan Mutu ceramah Program penataran Menilai berdasarkan norma eksternal.. Misalnya : Hasil karya seni Mutu karangan Mutu pekerjaan Mutu ceramah Program penataran Mempertimbangkan…………… Misalnya : Baik-buruknya Pro-kontanya Untung ruginya Memperhitungkan Membuktikan Menghasilkan Menunjukan Melengkapi Menyediakan Menyesuaikan Menemukan
  3. 3. RANAH AFEKTIF-SIKAP (ATITUDE) Kode Kategori jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional A.01 Penerimaan Menunjukan…………. Misalnya : Kesadaran Kemauan Perhatian Mengakui…………… Misalnya : Kepentingan Perbedaan A.02 Partisipasi Mematuhi………….. Misalnya : Peraturan Tuntutan Perintah Ikut serta secara aktif………….. Misalnya : Di laboratorium dalam diskusi Dalam kelompok belajar/tentir A.03 Penilaian/Penentuan sikap Menerima suatu nilai………. Menyukai Menyepakati Menghargai…………. Misalnya : Karya seni Sumbangan ilmu Pendapat Bersikap (positif/negatif) Mengakui Menunjukan Melaksanakan Menyatakan pendapat Mengikuti Mengambil prakarsa Memilih Ikut serta Menggabungkan diri Mengundang Mengusulkan Membela Menuntun Membenarkan Menolak Mengajak A.04 Organisasi Membentuk sistem nilai Menangkap relasi antara nilai Bertanggung jawab Mengistegrir nilai Merumuskan Berpegang pada Mengintegrasikan Menghubungkan Mengaitkan Menyusun Mengubah Melengkapi Menyempurnakan Menyesuaikan Menyamakan Mengatur Memperbandingkan Mempertahankan Memodifikasikan
  4. 4. RANAH AFEKTIF-SIKAP (ATITUDE) Kode Kategori jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Intenal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional A.05 Pembentukan pola Menunjukan……………. Misalnya : Kepercayaan diri Disiplin pribadi Kesadaran Mempertimbangkan……….. Melibatkan diri Bertindak Menyatakan Memperlihatkan Memprakyekan Melayani Mengundurkan diri Membuktikan Menunjukan Bertahan Mempertimbangkan Mempersoalkan
  5. 5. RANAH PSIKOMOTORIK – KETERAMPILAN (SKIIL) Kode Kategori Jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional S.01 Persepsi Menafsirkan rangsangan Peka terhadap rangsangan Mendiskrimininasikan Memilih Membedakan Mempersiapkan Menyisihkan Menunjukan Mengidentifikasikan Menghubungkan S.02 Kesiapan Berkonsentrasi Menyiapkan diri (fisik & mental) Memulai Mengawali Bereaksi Mempersiapkan Memprakarsai Menanggapi Mempertunjukan S.03 Gerakan Terbimbing Meniru contoh Mempraktekan Memainkan Mengikuti Mengerjakan Membuat Mencoba Memperlihatkan Memasang Membongkar S.04 Gerakan Terbiasa Berketrampilan Berpegang pada pola Mengoperasikan Membangun Memasang Membongkar Memperbaiki Melaksanakan Mengerjakan Menyusun Menggunakan Mengatur Mendemontrasikan Memainkan Menangani S.05 Gerakan komplek Berkterlampilan secara………. Misalnya : lancar Luwes Supel Gesit Lincah Memilih Membedakan Mempersiapkan Menyisihkan Menunjukan Mengidentifikasikan Menghubungkan
  6. 6. RANAH PSIKOMOTORIK – KETERAMPILAN (SKIIL) Kode Kategori Jenis Perilaku Kemampuan Internal Kata-kata Kerja Operasional S.06 Penyesuaian pola gerakan Menyesuaikan diri Bervariasi Mengubah Mengadaptasikan Mengatur kembali Membuat variasi S.07 Kreativitas Menciptakan yang baru Berinisiatif Merancang Menyusun Menciptakan Mendesain Mengkombinasikan Mengatur Merencakan

