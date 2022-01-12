Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
Education
Jan. 12, 2022
38 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Noocube Review - Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews [Best Nootropics Supplements 2022] #Noocube

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 12, 2022
38 views

Noocube review >>> https://rb.gy/igsb1m <<< Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews

NooCube is an effective combination of nootropics. It helps you focus, memory, speed, and mental speed. This powerful blend of vitamins and amino acids can be used to safely and effectively improve cognitive functioning.

NooCube contains seven powerful ingredients that can quickly and safely improve cognitive function. Nootropics, also known as cognitive-enhancing drugs, are substances that enhance your ability to think. They enhance mental processes, such as memory and focus. This is why smart drugs are so popular.

NooCube, designed by top neuroscientists uses the safest and most powerful ingredients to enhance your cognitive function. Each ingredient has been rigorously tested to ensure safety. It is also supported by decades worth of clinical research that proves its effectiveness at improving brain function. These ingredients have shown positive effects on cognitive functions and are now being considered for possible treatments of debilitating brain diseases like Alzheimer's.

You won't find caffeine in NooCube, even though it is one of the most used nootropics in the world. Why? Caffeine is an effective stimulant. However, it is not capable of getting you to a productive mindset. We would prefer that you get all the benefits of NooCube, without the anxiety and jitters that caffeine can cause.

NooCube is a superior formula that was created by neuroscientists. They used clinically-backed ingredients and rigorously tested them. We are certain that you will be delighted with your NooCube results. NooCube offers a 100% refund if you aren't satisfied with your NooCube product. This includes shipping.

Noocube review - #Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews [Best Nootropics Supplements 2022] #Noocube

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(4.5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Noocube Review - Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews [Best Nootropics Supplements 2022] #Noocube

  1. 1. CLICK HERE FOR THE BEST DEAL ON NOOCUBE NOOTROPICS
  2. 2. NooCube is a synergistic blend of nootropics which helps support and enhance your focus, mental speed and memory. Safely and effectively improve your cognitive functioning with this powerful blend of vitamins, amino acids and other essential building blocks for a healthy, well- functioning brain. 1. Enhance your cognitive function 2. Heighten your concentration and focus 3. Improve your memory and learning THERE ARE OVER 124,000 SMARTER PEOPLE IN THE WORLD TODAY THANKS TO NOOCUBE
  3. 3. WHAT COULD YOU ACHIEVE IF THERE WERE NO LIMITS TO YOUR CREATIVITY, FOCUS AND FLOW? Nootropics are drugs that have cognitive enhancing effects. In other words, they improve mental processes such as memory and concentration. Which is why they are more commonly known as smart drugs. These supplements have the ability to: ➢ BOOST BRAIN FUNCTION ➢ IMPROVE MEMORY ➢ ENABLE BETTER COMMUNICATION ➢ ENHANCE CONCENTRATION ➢ IMPROVE MULTITASKING ➢ INCREASE MENTAL ENERGY By shifting your brain into a higher gear, NooCube opens up a new plain of possibilities. Suddenly, everything you dreamed of becomes a little easier to achieve. Today’s lifestyle requires us to be alert, diligent and to manage everyday stress. Unfortunately, our diets don’t always provide us with all the nutrients our brain requires to function at its peak. We have combined years of research with proprietary testing to deliver you these essential nutrients with NooCube, enabling you to improve your brain function and sharpen your mind.
  4. 4. WHY NOOCUBE? It takes just two capsules and as little as 30 minutes to enter a realm of mental clarity and enhanced focus. In this heightened mental state, your reactions are faster, your focus clearer, your awareness heightened. You’re more productive, more efficient, and your mind is sharper. You can push the limits and transcend the boundaries between success and failure. There are no limitations. The possibilities are endless. Designed by top neuroscientists, Noocube uses the purest, safest, and most powerful ingredients available to safely and effectively improve your cognitive functioning. Every ingredient has been rigorously tested for safety and is supported by decades of clinical research proving their effectiveness at increasing brain function. Many of these ingredients have demonstrated such positive benefits on cognitive function they have even been considered potential treatments for debilitating brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. And while caffeine might be the most commonly used nootropic in the world, unlike other nootropic supplements, you won’t find any in NooCube. Why? Caffeine is a powerful stimulant which is great for helping you feel alert, but it does very little to get you into a productive state of mind. Besides, we’d rather you enjoy all the benefits of NooCube without the anxiety or jitters that caffeine can give you. 1. SUPERIOR FORMULA DESIGNED BY TOP NEUROSCIENTISTS 2. RIGOROUSLY TESTED, CLINICALLY BACKED INGREDIENTS 3. NO CAFFEINE, NO GMO 4. BUILT WITH SAFETY AND EFFICACY AS A PRIORITY
  5. 5. INGREDIENTS The NooCube formula contains seven powerful ingredients designed to safely and quickly improve your cognitive functioning. How do we know they work? Take a look below at all the studies and trials backing each ingredient and you’ll see for yourself! ALPHA GPC Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine (Alpha GPC) is thought to increase levels of acetylcholine in the brain. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter – chemical messengers that communicate between brain cells. It is important for memory, learning and concentration, which is why it is known as the learning neurotransmitter. Alpha GPC has demonstrated such a strong ability to improve cognitive function, it is considered a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. In a 2013 study, Alzheimer’s patients given alpha GPC three times daily for 180 days demonstrated consistent improvements in cognitive function test scores, compared to those taking a placebo, who saw no change1 . In another study, people with dementia given alpha GPC showed a ‘definite symptomatic improvement’ in psychometric tests after taking alpha GPC for 90 days2 .
  6. 6. HUPERZINE A An extract from the Chinese club moss plant, Huperzine-A is an acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor. AChE breaks down the learning neurotransmitter acetylcholine. By preventing acetylcholine levels from decreasing, Huperzine A creates a surplus of acetylcholine, which can lead to improved mental clarity, concentration and memory. There are countless studies supporting the role of Huperzine in enhancing cognitive function and improving memory, most notably in relation to Alzheimer’s disease. In a 1999 study, young adolescents given huperzine for 4 weeks demonstrated improved learning and memory performance compared to those taking a placebo3 . And in one of many studies on huperzine and patients with Alzheimer’s, 58% of patients treated with huperzine showed improved memory4 , suggesting that huperzine could also have potential use for treating Alzheimer’s. CAT’S CLAW Derived naturally from Uncaria tomentosa, a vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest, Cat’s Claw is believed to have neuroprotective benefits. It contains antioxidants, and can help improve your brain health and cognitive performance. One study investigating the antioxidant and neuroprotective ability of Cat’s Claw found it was able to destroy different types of free radicals and protect against cell damage. The researchers determined that Cat’s Claw could be used as possible prevention against Parkinson’s disease5 . BACOPA The indian herb Bacopa monnieri contains compounds called bacosides which are thought to help repair damaged neurons and promote new nerve growth. This improves neuron communication with the brain, helping improve your cognitive function and mental performance. This protective effect on neurons and nerves is why bacopa is yet another of NooCube’s ingredients that has drawn interest over its potential as a dementia and Alzheimer’s
  7. 7. treatment, and numerous studies have demonstrated its positive effects on cognitive function and age related cognitive decline. In a 2005 Australian study, people taking a daily 300mg extract of Bacopa monnieri showed a significant improvement in memory tests after 12 weeks than those taking a placebo6 . Bacopa was also shown to have a significant effect on memory retention in a similar, placebo controlled study of 76 adults in 20027 . And another study in 2008 showed that 12 week supplementation with Bacopi resulted in improved scores on a variety of cognitive assessments in elderly participants8 . OAT STRAW Also known as Avena sativa, Oat Straw comes from wild green oats and has been used as a brain booster in folk medicine since the Middle Ages. Oat straw is believed to work by increasing alpha-2 waves in the brain – which are highly active during periods of wakefulness – as well as controlling inflammation within artery walls. This increases blood flow to the brain, helping you feel more awake and alert. A 2015 study gave volunteers either a placebo or 800mg green-oat extract (GOE) each day for six days and assessed their cognitive function with a range of computerised tasks. Those taking GOA were able to complete timed tasks faster and also performed better in memory tasks9 . Another study gave weekly doses of oat herb extract to elderly participants with below-average cognitive performance, after which they then performed significantly better on a test designed to measure attention, concentration and the ability to maintain task focus10 . L-THEANINE & L-TYROSINE Found in green and black tea, L-theanine is an amino acid that can help relieve stress while stimulating neurotransmitters in the brain, creating a relaxed but alert feeling. L-tyrosine, another amino acid, is involved in the manufacture of dopamine and noradrenaline; neurotransmitters that play a key role in mental alertness and focus, particularly in stressful situations. As a result, L- tyrosine is thought to help improve cognitive performance by reducing the
  8. 8. effects of stress and fatigue on performance and making it easier to remain focused. A 2011 study showed that both attention and memory in volunteers significantly improved after they were given l-theanine and green tea extract for 16 weeks11 . Another study investigating the effects of l-tyrosine on cognitive function found it improved cognitive flexibility (the brain’s ability to switch between thinking about one concept to another) when compared to a placebo12 . TESTIMONIALS KAREN As a PA, I’m always on call. During my work day, I’m constantly writing emails, answering the phone and taking messages from visitors all at once. Trying to organise someone else’s whole life can be really stressful when you’ve got your own to organise too. Since I started taking NooCube, I can focus on each task without getting confused between them. I’m much more productive and efficient, even under pressure. Work comes home with me and I’m far more equipped to deal with it now. NooCube helps me to meet deadlines and get tasks done quickly with complete ease. MARK Working with numbers all day makes for an incredibly demanding job. I need a lot of mental energy, strength and stamina to be able to solve problems with precision. Coffee was just no longer cutting it, as it left me crashing in the middle of the day so I decided to try NooCube. Because NooCube is stimulant free, my energy levels stay consistent throughout the day and I no longer feel exhausted or drained. My current clients are happier than ever with my work, and I’ve also even been able to take on new clients with no extra stress.
  9. 9. EMMA Giving presentations and speaking publicly always filled me with dread. I used to stumble and trip over my words, start tailing off onto another topic or just forget what I was talking about altogether. When I first took NooCube, I discovered that I could ditch my note cards and confidently express my ideas. Getting my point across is much easier, even if I’m just writing an email or having a debate with friends. 60 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEES NooCube’s superior formula was designed by top neuroscientists using rigorously tested, clinically backed ingredients, so we are certain you will be very pleased with your results. But if, for any reason, you are not happy with your NooCube purchase, we will give you 100% of your money back - including shipping and handling!
  10. 10. Watch Noocube Youtube Reviews Noocube Review - Noocube Nootropic Supplement [BOOST BRAIN FUNCTION] #NoocubeReviews Noocube Review - What Is Noocube? Best Nootropic Supplement 2021 [Noocube] Noocube review - Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews [Best Nootropics Supplements 2022] #Noocube

Noocube review >>> https://rb.gy/igsb1m <<< Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews NooCube is an effective combination of nootropics. It helps you focus, memory, speed, and mental speed. This powerful blend of vitamins and amino acids can be used to safely and effectively improve cognitive functioning. NooCube contains seven powerful ingredients that can quickly and safely improve cognitive function. Nootropics, also known as cognitive-enhancing drugs, are substances that enhance your ability to think. They enhance mental processes, such as memory and focus. This is why smart drugs are so popular. NooCube, designed by top neuroscientists uses the safest and most powerful ingredients to enhance your cognitive function. Each ingredient has been rigorously tested to ensure safety. It is also supported by decades worth of clinical research that proves its effectiveness at improving brain function. These ingredients have shown positive effects on cognitive functions and are now being considered for possible treatments of debilitating brain diseases like Alzheimer's. You won't find caffeine in NooCube, even though it is one of the most used nootropics in the world. Why? Caffeine is an effective stimulant. However, it is not capable of getting you to a productive mindset. We would prefer that you get all the benefits of NooCube, without the anxiety and jitters that caffeine can cause. NooCube is a superior formula that was created by neuroscientists. They used clinically-backed ingredients and rigorously tested them. We are certain that you will be delighted with your NooCube results. NooCube offers a 100% refund if you aren't satisfied with your NooCube product. This includes shipping. Noocube review - #Noocube Brain Productivity Reviews [Best Nootropics Supplements 2022] #Noocube

Views

Total views

38

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×