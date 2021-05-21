Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LIFTING ACCESSORIES INSPECTION CRITERIA Prepared by Badaruddin
  2. 2. WIRE ROPE SLING Examination and Discard Criterial BS EN 13414-2  Broken wire; can cause injury to users and lead to a loss of strength.  Randomly distributed broken wires are as follows; 1. No more than 6 broken wires in any length equal to 6 x diameter. 2. No more than 14 broken wires in any length equal to 30 x diameter.  Localised Breaks; 3 adjacent broken outer in one strand  Excessive Wear; Rope loss of diameter must not exceed 10% of nominal rope diameter.
  3. 3. WIRO ROPE SLING  Illegible marking  Demage or wear to terminal fitting, hooks opened up, thimble closed  Mechanical damage to the rope, fitting, splice or ferrule.  Wear of the rope  Broken wires and loose wires in the strand  Corrosion or drying out of lubricant  Kinks, core protrusion, bircage, loose strand  Heat damage
  4. 4. SHACKLE Examination and Discard Criterial BS EN 13889  The maximum diameter wear shall less than 8%  No singn of crack, bending, nick, corrosion and chemical attack aon shackle body  Screw pin type- thread in jaw when fully closed maximum of 1.5 thread visible  Free working of the pin
  5. 5. CHAIN SLING Examination and Discard Criterial BS EN 818  Marking shall be clear and legible; it must give all of the necessary information for the particular grade and type of sling.  No bending/twisting on chain, master link and other fitting.  No sign of nick, crack, corrosion and chemical attack  The chain shall articulate freely  The maximum permisible wear in dia. 8%  The maximum elongation, mainly due to seating and interlink wear is 5%.  The difference between longest and shotest legs shall be in tolerable limit.
  6. 6. EYE BOLT Examination and Discard Criterial BS EN 4278  Maximum permisible wear is an 8% reduction in diameter.  No sign of nick, crack, corrosion and chemical attack  Marking shall be clear.  Shank shall be correctly aligned and central to the collar.
  7. 7. SYNTHETIC SLING Examination and Discard Criterial BS EN 1492  Missing / illegible marking  Chaffing, local abrasion and cuts will result in serious loss of strength  Chemical attack.  Ultra violet (fibres break down and become brittle and powdery).  Heat and friction damage  Damaged stitching
  8. 8. THANKS

