Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr.J.Babitha M.Sc., M.Phil, B.Ed., Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology Bon Secours Arts & Science College for...
Animals can be classified into two main groups vertebrates and invertebrates. Invertebrates are 9 Phylum 1. Protozoa - e.g...
Vertebrates are 5phylum 1.Pisces- Shark, dogfish 2.Amphibia- Frog, toad 3.Reptilia- Lizard, snake 4.Aves- Pigeon, sparrow ...
Nutrition of Protozoans are mainly holozoic (Amoeba), Mixotrophic. (Euglena), Parasitic, Saprozoic (Plasmodium ) and Dige...
PHYLUM – PORIFERA (Common Name – Sponge)  Porifera is multicellular organisms. All are marine .Its shape some time cylind...
Body wall has outer pinacoderm (dermal epithelium), inner choanoderm (gastral epithelium) and gelatinous non- cellular me...
SYCON CLASSIFICATION PHYLUM – PORIFERA CLASS - CALCAREA ORDER - HETEROCOELA GENUS - SCYPHA
Sycon is commonly called as sponge or crown sponge’ because of its typical shape. Sycon is marine sponge. - The colony has...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Invertebrata i )

11 views

Published on

PROTOZOA AND PORIFERA

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Invertebrata i )

  1. 1. Dr.J.Babitha M.Sc., M.Phil, B.Ed., Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology Bon Secours Arts & Science College for Women, Mannargudi. INVERTEBRATA-I (PROTOZOA–NEMATODA)
  2. 2. Animals can be classified into two main groups vertebrates and invertebrates. Invertebrates are 9 Phylum 1. Protozoa - e.g. Amoeba, Paramoecium etc. 2. Porifera - Sponges etc. 3. Coelenterata - Hydra, Jellyfish etc. 4.Plathyelmintes - Tape worm etc 5. Nemathelminthes - Nematoda - Ascaris etc 6. Annelida - Earthworm, Leach etc. 7. Arthropoda - Insects, Scorpion, Fly etc. 8. Mollusca - Snail, Pila, Octopus etc. 9. Echinodermata - Star fish etc.
  3. 3. Vertebrates are 5phylum 1.Pisces- Shark, dogfish 2.Amphibia- Frog, toad 3.Reptilia- Lizard, snake 4.Aves- Pigeon, sparrow 5.Mammalia- Cat, dog PHYLUM – PROTOZOA  Protozoans were first studied by Leeuwnhoek. Study of protozoon’s in known as Protozoology.  They are world wide, Cosmopolitan mostly Microscopic, Aquatic, terrestrial, free living (Amoeba) or parasitic (Plasmodium).
  4. 4. Nutrition of Protozoans are mainly holozoic (Amoeba), Mixotrophic. (Euglena), Parasitic, Saprozoic (Plasmodium ) and Digestion is intracellular take place in food vacuole. Respiration and Excretion take place by exchange of gases through body surface. Some excretion may occure through contractile vacuole. Nitrogenous waste is Ammonia. Some fresh water protozoans get rid of excess water through contractile vacuole known as Osmoregulation.
  5. 5. PHYLUM – PORIFERA (Common Name – Sponge)  Porifera is multicellular organisms. All are marine .Its shape some time cylindrical, branching, globular, brightly or dull in colour, they are orange, red, yellow or green colour. Solitary or colonial. The body is perforated by pores and canals but lack other organs (mouth or nervous system).Body is asymmetrical or radially symmetrical. Body surface has numerous pores, the ostia,serving for inflow of water.
  6. 6. Body wall has outer pinacoderm (dermal epithelium), inner choanoderm (gastral epithelium) and gelatinous non- cellular mesenchyma in between. No definite organ for feeding and digestion. Digestion is intracellular. The water current serves to bring food organisms and oxygen in the body and carry away the excretory and reproductive products. All sponges are hermaphrodite. The sexual reproduction occurs by the sperms and ova but asexual reproduction by buds or gemmules. Sponges have great power of regeneration. Example-Sycon
  7. 7. SYCON CLASSIFICATION PHYLUM – PORIFERA CLASS - CALCAREA ORDER - HETEROCOELA GENUS - SCYPHA
  8. 8. Sycon is commonly called as sponge or crown sponge’ because of its typical shape. Sycon is marine sponge. - The colony has the appearance of a branching tree. The latter is attached to substratum. Canal System in Sycon Sycon, like all other sponges, possesses the characteristic peculiarity-the canal system. The body wall of sponges is folded to produce complex system of pores and canals for entrance of water current.

×