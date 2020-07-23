Successfully reported this slideshow.
Проект закону України «Про внесення змін до деяких законодавчих актів України щодо охорони сім'ї, дитинства, материнства і батьківства»

  1. 1. ПРОЕКТ вноситься народними депутатами України Мазурашу Г. Г. та іншими Закон України Про внесення змін до деяких законодавчих актів України щодо охорони сім’ї, дитинства, материнства і батьківства Верховна Рада України п о с т а н о в л я є: I. Внести зміни до таких законодавчих актів України: 1. У Законі України «Про захист суспільної моралі» (Відомості Верховної Ради України (ВВР), 2004, N 14, ст. 192): 1) у частині першій статті 1: після третього другого доповнити новим абзацом такого змісту: «гомосексуалізм – стосунки сексуального характеру між особами однієї статі;». У зв’язку з цим абзаци четвертий-дванадцятий вважати відповідно п’ятим- тринадцятим; абзац сьомий викласти у такій редакції: «порнографія – вульгарно-натуралістична, цинічна, непристойна фіксація статевих актів, самоцільна, спеціальна демонстрація геніталій, антиетичних сцен статевого акту, сексуальних збочень, гомосексуалізму чи трансгендеризму, зарисовок з натури, які не відповідають моральним критеріям, ображають честь і гідність людини, спонукаючи негідні інстинкти»; абзац десятий викласти у такій редакції: «продукція сексуального характеру – будь-які матеріальні об'єкти, предмети, друкована, аудіо-, відеопродукція, в тому числі реклама, повідомлення та матеріали, продукція засобів масової інформації, електронних засобів масової інформації, продукція, яка демонструє гомосексуалізм чи трансгендеризм, призначені для задоволення сексуальних потреб людини»;
  2. 2. після абзацу тринадцятого доповнити новим абзацом такого змісту: «трансгендеризм – самоідентифікація особи не відповідно до її біологічної статі;». 2) частину 3 статті 2 доповнити абзацом дев'ятим такого змісту: «пропагує гомосексуалізм чи трансгендеризм». 2. У статті 3 Закону України «Про друковані засоби масової інформації (пресу) в Україні» (Відомості Верховної Ради України (ВВР), 1993, N 1, ст. 1): абзац п’ятий викласти у такій редакції: «розповсюдження порнографії, пропаганди гомосексуалізму чи трансгендеризму, а також з метою вчинення терористичних актів та інших кримінально караних діянь»; 3. У статті 6 Закону України «Про телебачення і радіомовлення» (Відомості Верховної Ради України (ВВР), 1994, N 10, ст. 43): частину другу після абзацу одинадцятого доповнити новим абзацом такого змісту: «пропаганди гомосексуалізму чи трансгендеризму» У зв’язку з цим абзаци одинадцятий-тринадцятий вважати відповідно дванадцятим-чотирнадцятим. 4. У статті 28 Закону України «Про видавничу справу» (Відомості Верховної Ради України (ВВР), 1997, N 32, ст. 206): частину другу після абзацу п'ятого доповнити новим абзацом такого змісту: «виготовляти чи розповсюджувати видавничу продукцію порнографічного характеру і таку, що пропагує культ насильства, жорстокості, гомосексуалізму чи трансгендеризму». У зв'язку з цим абзац шостий вважати абзацом сьомим. 5. Статтю 6 Закону України «Про освіту» (Відомості Верховної Ради (ВВР), 2017, № 38-39, ст. 380): доповнити новим пунктом 3 такого змісту: «3. Сім’я, дитинство, материнство і батьківство охороняються державою, тому пропаганда гомосексуалізму чи трансгендеризму під час освітнього процесу заборонена.» Добавлено примечание ([МГГ1]):
  3. 3. 6. У статті 19 Закону України «Про вищу освіту» (Відомості Верховної Ради (ВВР), 2014, № 37-38, ст. 2004): у частині першій слова «ґендерного балансу» замінити словами «балансу осіб різної статі, недопущення дискримінації за ознакою статі». 7. У статті 4 Закону України «Про фізичну культуру і спорт» (Відомості Верховної Ради України (ВВР), 1994, № 14, ст. 80): в абзаці шостому слова «гендерної рівності» замінити словами «рівності прав та можливостей жінок і чоловіків». 8. У статті 66 Закону України «Про наукову і науково-технічну діяльність» (Відомості Верховної Ради (ВВР), 2016, № 3, ст. 25): в абзаці 6 частини 4 слова «ґендерної рівності» замінити словами «рівності прав та можливостей жінок і чоловіків». 9. У Законі України «Про забезпечення рівних прав та можливостей жінок і чоловіків» (Відомості Верховної Ради України (ВВР), 2005, N 52, ст. 561): слово «ґендер» в усіх відмінках замінити словами «рівність прав та можливостей жінок і чоловіків». ІІ. Прикінцеві положення 1. Цей Закон набирає чинності з дня, наступного за днем його опублікування. 2. Кабінету Міністрів України у тримісячний строк з дня опублікування цього Закону: привести свої нормативно-правові акти у відповідність із цим Законом; забезпечити перегляд і приведення відповідними центральними органами виконавчої влади їх нормативно-правових актів у відповідність із цим Законом; забезпечити прийняття нормативно-правових актів, необхідних для реалізації цього Закону; розробити та ввести в дію Національну стратегію охорони сім'ї, дитинства, материнства та батьківства на основі традиційних сімейних цінностей України - розумінні сім’ї, як законного союзу чоловіка та жінки, які народжують і виховують дітей. Голова Верховної ради України Д. О. Разумков

