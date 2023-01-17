Gobi bear.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Brown bears (Ursus arctos) inhabit much of the northern hemisphere, including
portions of North America, Europe, and Asia. Whereas northern populations generally are
healthy, their distribution becomes fragmented and conservation status more tenuous in their
southern range. Many fragmented populations across southern Asia are poorly understood,
and abundance and distribution data are minimal. One such population contains the Gobi
bear, a brown bear surviving in the Great Gobi Strictly Protected Area of southwestern
Mongolia.
