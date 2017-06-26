Understanding GST - Preview of Return and Payment Modules

Preview of Return and Payment Modules 1
Objective of Preview & Mechanism of obtaining feedback Dear Taxpayer / Tax Professional, 1. After successful launch of GST...
Dashboard of Taxpayer Click to view profile Ledger balance and Summary of mismatch. 3
View Profile on Dashboard Shows complete profile of the Business Entity. 4
Dashboard: Receiver and Supplier Mismatch Reports Shows Receiver Mismatch reports Shows Supplier Mismatch reports 5
Dashboard : File Returns Through Returns Dashboard you can see the summary of Returns as well as prepare and upload them o...
Services on GST Portal This section shows all the services available on the GST portal. You can select one to proceed furt...
Return Filing 8
GSTR - 1 This section shows the Summary of various tables of GSTR – 1. 9
GSTR – 1 Contd… 10
GSTR 1 : B2B Invoices By clicking on any box you can drill down to see invoice levels details. 11
GSTR 1: B2B- Add Invoice This section helps you to add the Invoices. 12
GSTR 1: B2B- Add Invoice This section helps you to add the Invoices of the Registered person and confirmation of Invoices ...
GSTR 1 : Amended B2B Invoices This section helps you to do amendments to details of Outward Supplies to a registered perso...
GSTR 1 : Amend Invoice This section helps you to do amendments to details of Outward Supplies to a registered person of ea...
GSTR 1: B2C (Large) This section helps you to add the Invoices of Taxable outward Inter-State supplies and where invoice v...
GSTR 1: B2C (Large)-Add Invoice This section helps you to add the Invoices of Taxable outward Inter-State supplies and whe...
GSTR 1: Amended B2C (Large) This section helps you to amend the Invoices of Taxable outward Inter-State supplies and where...
GSTR 1: Amended B2C (Large)-Amend Invoice This section helps you to amend the Invoices of Taxable outward Inter-State supp...
GSTR 1: Credit/Debit Notes This section shows you the summary of Credit/ Debit Notes. 20
GSTR 1: Credit / Debit Notes- Add Note This section helps you to add Credit/ Debit Notes. 21
GSTR 1:Amended Credit/Debit Notes This section helps you to amend Credit/ Debit Notes. 22
GSTR 1:Amended Credit/Debit Notes This section helps you to amend Credit/ Debit Notes. 23
GSTR 1: Exports Summary This section shows the Summary of Exports uploaded. 24
GSTR 1: Exports – Add Invoice This section helps you to add Export Invoices Details. 25
GSTR 1: Amended Exports - Summary This section helps you to amend the Export Invoices details. 26
GSTR 1: Amend Exports Invoices This section helps you to amend the Export Invoices details. 27
GSTR 1: B2C(Small) Details - Summary This section shows you the Summary of Taxable outward supplies to consumer. 28
GSTR 1: B2C(Small) – Add Details This section helps you to add details of Taxable outward supplies. 29
GSTR 1: Amended B2C(Small) Details - Summary This section helps you to amend the details of Taxable outward supplies. 30
GSTR 1:Amended B2C(Small) - Add Amended Details This section helps you to add amended details of Taxable outward supplies....
GSTR 1: Nil Rates Supplies This section shows you the Nil rated, Exempted and Non GST outward Supplies. 32
GSTR 1: Tax Liability (Advance Payment) This section shows you the Summary of Tax liability arising on account of Time of ...
GSTR 1: Tax Liability – Add Details This section helps you to add details of Tax liability arising on account of Time of S...
GSTR 1: Amended Tax Liability - Summary This section shows you the Summary of Amended Tax Liability arising on account of ...
GSTR 1: Amend Tax Liability This section helps you to Amend Tax Liability arising on account of Time of Supply without iss...
Tax already paid on invoices issued in the current period - Summary This section shows you to Summary of Tax already paid ...
Tax already paid on invoices issued in the current period - Add This section helps you to add items on which Tax already p...
Supplies made through e-commerce portals of other companies This section shows you the supplies made through e- commerce p...
Supplies made through e-commerce portals of other companies – Inter State This section shows you the summary of supplies m...
Supplies made through e-commerce portals of other companies – Inter State This section helps you to add details of supplie...
Supplies made through e-commerce portals of other companies – Intra State This section shows you the summary of supplies m...
Supplies made through e-commerce portals of other companies – Intra State This section helps you to add details of supplie...
HSN/SAC summary of outward supplies - Summary This section shows you the Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) and Servi...
HSN/SAC summary of outward supplies - Add This section helps you to add the items under Harmonized System of Nomenclature ...
GSTR - 2 This section shows the Invoice details for Inward Supplies received by the Taxpayer under various heads of GSTR-2...
GSTR 2 Contd… 47
GSTR 2 : B2B Invoices – Supplier Details This section shows the registered supplier details. 48
GSTR 2 : B2B Invoices Summary This section shows the registered supplier Invoices summary as per supplier. 49
GSTR 2 : B2B Invoices - Edit This section helps you to edit Invoices of the registered supplier. 50
GSTR 2 Amended B2B Invoices - Supplier Details This section shows you the Amendments to details of inward supplies receive...
GSTR 2 : Amended B2B Invoices – Taxpayer Details This section shows you the Amended Invoices uploaded by Taxpayer. 52
GSTR 2 : Amended B2B Invoices – Taxpayer Details This section helps you to Amend Invoices uploaded by Taxpayer. 53
GSTR 2: Import of Goods - Summary This section shows you summary of Goods /Capital goods received from overseas (import of...
GSTR 2: Import of Goods - Add This section helps you to add details of Goods /Capital goods received from overseas (import...
GSTR 2 : Amended Import of Goods -Summary This section shows you summary of Amendments in Goods/ Capital Goods received fr...
GSTR 2 :Amended Import Of Goods - Edit This section helps you to edit amended imports of Goods. 57
GSTR 2: Import of Services This section shows you summary of services received from a supplier located outside India (impo...
GSTR 2: Import of Services - Add This section helps you to Add details of Import of Services. 59
GSTR 2: Import of Services - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of Import of Services. 60
GSTR 2 : Amended Import Of Service - Summary This section shows you summary of Amendments in services received from a supp...
GSTR 2 : Amended Import of Service - Edit This section helps you to edit amended imports of Services. 62
GSTR 2 : Credit/Debit Notes- Summary This section shows you the summary of Credit/ Debit Notes. 63
GSTR 2 : Credit / Debit Notes - Add This section helps you to add Credit / Debit Notes. 64
GSTR 2: Credit / Debit Summary –Uploaded by Supplier This section shows you the summary of Credit/ Debit Notes uploaded by...
GSTR 2: Credit / Debit Notes - Edit This section helps you to Edit the details of Credit / Debit Notes. 66
GSTR 2: Amended Credit/Debit Notes- Summary This section shows you summary of amendment to details of Credit/ Debit Notes ...
GSTR 2: Amended Credit/Debit Notes- Edit This section helps you to Edit Credit/ Debit Notes amendments. 68
GSTR 2: ISD Credit Received - Summary This section shows summary of ISD credit received. 69
GSTR 2: ISD Credit Received - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of ISD credit received. 70
GSTR 2 : ISD Credit Received - Add This section helps you to Add details of ISD credit received. 71
GSTR 2 : Nil Rated Summary This section shows you summary of Supplies received from compounding /unregistered dealer & oth...
GSTR 2: TDS Credit Received - Summary This section shows summary of TDS Credit received. 73
GSTR 2: TCS Credit Received This section shows summary of TCS Credit received. 74
GSTR 2: TCS Credit Received - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of TCS Credit received. 75
GSTR 2: TCS Credit Received - Add This section helps you to Add details of TCS Credit received. 76
GSTR 2:ITC Received on which Partial Credit Availed - Summary This section shows summary of ITC received on an invoice on ...
GSTR 2 : ITC Received - Add This section helps you to Add details of ITC received. 78
GSTR 2 : ITC Received - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of ITC received. 79
GSTR 2 : Tax Liability under Reverse charge - Summary This section shows you summary of Tax liability under Reverse Charge...
GSTR 2 : Tax Liability under Reverse charge - Add This section helps you to add details of Tax liability under Reverse Cha...
GSTR 2 : Tax Liability under Reverse charge - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of Tax liability under Reverse C...
GSTR 2 : Amended Tax Liability under Reverse Charge - Summary This section shows Amendment in Tax Liability under Reverse ...
GSTR 2 : Amended Tax Liability under Reverse Charge - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of Amended Tax liability...
GSTR 2 : Amended Tax Liability under Reverse Charge - Amend This section helps you to Amend details of Amended Tax liabili...
GSTR 2 : Tax paid under Reverse Charge - Summary This section shows you Summary of Tax paid under Reverse Charge in earlie...
GSTR 2 : Tax paid under Reverse Charge – Add This section helps you to add invoices for Tax paid under Reverse Charge. 87
GSTR 2 : Tax paid under Reverse Charge – Edit This section helps you to Edit details of invoices for Tax paid under Revers...
GSTR 2 : ITC Reversal - Summary This section shows you summary of ITC Reversal. 89
GSTR 2 : ITC Reversal - Add This section helps you to Add details of ITC Reversal. 90
GSTR 2 : ITC Reversal - Edit This section helps you to Edit details of ITC Reversal. 91
GSTR 2 : HSN/SAC Summary of Inward supplies - Summary This section shows you the Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) a...
GSTR 2 : HSN/SAC Summary of Inward supplies - Add This section helps you to add the items under Harmonized System of Nomen...
GSTR 2 : HSN/SAC Summary of Inward supplies - Edit This section helps you to Edit the items under Harmonized System of Nom...
Dashboard: GSTR-3 95
GSTR 3 – Monthly Return This section shows you the details of Monthly Return. 96
GSTR-3 97
GSTR 3 : Turnover Details This section shows you the Turnover details under GSTR - 3. 98
GSTR 3 : Outward Supplies This section shows you the details of Outward Supplies. 99
GSTR 3 : Inward Supplies This section shows you the details of Inward Supplies. 100
GSTR 3 : Total Tax Liability This section shows you the details of Total Tax Liability for the Month. 101
GSTR 3 : TDS Credit This section shows you the details of TDS Credit received during the month. 102
GSTR 3 : ITC Credit This section shows you the details of ITC Credit received during the month. 103
GSTR 3 : Tax Paid This section shows you the details of Tax, Fine and Penalty paid. 104
GSTR 3 : Refund Claim This section shows you Refund claims of excess ITC in specified cases and refund / adjustment of exc...
Tax Payment 106
Dashboard: Create Challan This section helps you generate Challan for Tax payment. Cess will also be added. 107
Dashboard: Pay Tax – E-Payment This section shows you the details of Challan generated for E-Payment. From here you can ch...
Dashboard: Pay Tax – Over the Counter This section helps you to generate Challan for making an over the Counter payment fo...
Challan : Over the Counter This section shows you the details of Challan generated for Over the Counter payments. 110
Dashboard: Pay Tax – NEFT/RTGS This section helps you to make payment through NEFT/ RTGS mode. 111
Challan : NEFT / RTGS This section shows you the details of Challan generated for NEFT/ RTGS. 112
Saved Challan This section shows you the details Saved Challans. 113
Challan History This section shows you the History of Challans. 114
Utilize ITC/Cash This section shows you the details of Utilization of Cash and ITC. 115
Understanding GST - Preview of Return and Payment Modules

