Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TOPIC:
The Latest Trends Of The Food Service Distribution Industry “It will not be wrong to say that if explored well this indust...
Here, we are writing down the latest trends of this industry to help you get closer and detailed insight of it. Take a loo...
they will adopt the local distribution channels. The local tie-up can promise reach everywhere and anywhere and at any tim...
About the Author B&R Food Services was established in 2004 as a wholesale meat Dealers in Los Angeles, serving meat market...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The latest trends of the food service distribution industry

15 views

Published on

It will not be wrong to say that if explored well this industry still has wealth of opportunities to explore the food service distribution industry easily. Visit B&R Food Services Now

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

The latest trends of the food service distribution industry

  1. 1. TOPIC:
  2. 2. The Latest Trends Of The Food Service Distribution Industry “It will not be wrong to say that if explored well this industry still has wealth of opportunities to explore the food service distribution industry easily. Visit B&R Food Services Now” With the increasing food industry market, there has been continuous growth in food service distribution industry too. The “away-from-home” meal consumption pattern, changing lifestyles and rising income levels have been no less than any opportunity for this industry to rise. And in coming years, this industry seems to grow more maturely.
  3. 3. Here, we are writing down the latest trends of this industry to help you get closer and detailed insight of it. Take a look: • It Will Push “Off-Premise” Eating Phenomenon Helping customers eat whatever they like within their comfort zone has helped the concept of “off-site” eating to grow and rise. So, now you can order whatever you like at anytime from anywhere without moving out of your comfort zone. How convenient it sounds? Isn’t it? • The Process Will Work On Local Distribution Approach With so many restaurants and food chains working on strengthening their food distribution network it has become very important to reach the roots of areas and this is possible only when
  4. 4. they will adopt the local distribution channels. The local tie-up can promise reach everywhere and anywhere and at any time. • Technology Will Be The Vital Element Of This Industry This is one of the most obvious trends to watch for. With technology growing day by day, this industry is using it in best possible way to stay ahead. From the concept of online ordering, now the trend is of Ordering food through mobile application. And soon there will be more convenient options available that will help the food distribution industry to get more advanced. • Packaging Industry Will Go Hand-In-Hand With This Industry From the materials that are being used to pack the ordered food to the quality of it and various new Eco-friendly packaging solutions to even weight and size of the packaging material; everything matter a lot in food service distribution network. And with the growth of food service distribution industry even this industry seems to experience a transformation rise. To learn more about Food Service Distribution Industry, please visit the website
  5. 5. About the Author B&R Food Services was established in 2004 as a wholesale meat Dealers in Los Angeles, serving meat markets and large kitchen facilities. With the passage of time we understand the needs of our costumer for a full line company, one place to shop for all of their needs, we have collaborated with vendors inside the city and across the US to make sure that all of our costumers getting all their needs from us. ========================================================================================================== Contact Now: Company : B&R Food Services Website : https://www.brfood.us/ Email-Id : customer.services@brfood.us , brfoodus@gmail.com Address : 2870 lugo street Los Ángeles , California USA Phone : 1-323-972-2332 , 1-323-647-5871 Zip-code : 90021 ========================================================================================================== Social Platform: ========================================================================================================== Reference: https://br-food-meat-wholesaler.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-latest-trends-of-foodservice.html

×